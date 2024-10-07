ADVERTISEMENT

Delicious food is one of the greatest pleasures we have in this world. A tasty meal can satiate our hunger, lift our spirits, and bring us closer to other people. So, why not stare at some pictures of aesthetically pleasing foods to make our day just a bit easier?

Here, we have a selection of mouth-watering and beautiful-looking foods for your enjoyment from the people on this very dedicated subreddit. "Simple, attractive, and visual" is their motto and the posters execute that to a "T." So, scroll away, hungry Pandas, and enjoy some delicious-looking foods these foodies either made themselves or spotted somewhere in the wild.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Strawberry Vanilla Crepe Cake

Strawberry Vanilla Crepe Cake

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Sourdough Bread

My Sourdough Bread

naxotech Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

You'd think that if you're hungry, it's better not to scroll through such a list – it'll make you even hungrier and possibly even annoy you that you don't have that delicious food right in front of you. However, recent research actually shows that looking at pictures of food can satiate our hunger.

Aarhus University researchers found that if we look at pictures of tasty food repeatedly, we can somewhat satisfy our hunger. "In our experiments, we showed that when the participants saw the same food picture 30 times, they felt more satiated than before they had seen the picture," the author of the study Tjark Andersen explained.
#4

Peruvian Chicken Thighs W/ Aji Verde And Yellow Rice

Peruvian Chicken Thighs W/ Aji Verde And Yellow Rice

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Swedish Meatballs With Mashed Potatoes And Lingonberry Jam

Swedish Meatballs With Mashed Potatoes And Lingonberry Jam

pinkcouture1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

meatballs look yummy but the mash looks like scrambled egg to me

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Ham And Cheese Omelet With Potatoes

Ham And Cheese Omelet With Potatoes

aminorman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

What's more, the participants of the experiment who saw a picture of the same food repeatedly even ordered smaller portions than those who saw the pictures a few times. Andersen explains that this is our brains tricking us into thinking we're full even if we haven't eaten.

Scientists call this the grounded cognition theory. "You will receive a physiological response to something you have only thought about. That's why we can feel fully satisfied without eating anything," Andersen pointed out. So don't fret if you're hungry, Pandas, scroll away, and perhaps you'll trick your brain into thinking you actually ate all of these delicious foods!
#7

Pistachio/Tiramisu/Strawberry Cheesecake/Nutella Banana Croissants From Lakon Paris Patisserie In Boston

Pistachio/Tiramisu/Strawberry Cheesecake/Nutella Banana Croissants From Lakon Paris Patisserie In Boston

bostonglobe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They all look perfect but for me it's always Pistachio but the strawberry ones are a close second

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Pretzel Bun Sliders. Calabrian Chili Mayo, Mustard, Munster, Provlone, Rosemary Ham, Salami, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Basil

Pretzel Bun Sliders. Calabrian Chili Mayo, Mustard, Munster, Provlone, Rosemary Ham, Salami, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Basil

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Dijon Chicken W/ Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Green Beans

Dijon Chicken W/ Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Green Beans

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chicken and the beans look tempting not so sure about the spuds

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Watching someone else make food can also make us want to do the same. Have you ever heard of the Great British Bake Off effect? It's the phenomenon the supermarket Aldi noticed after an episode of the show. 74% of their customers said in a survey that watching Bake Off inspired them to try out baking at home.
#10

First Time Chicken Broth Ramen, Turned Out Ok, Will For Sure Do It Again

First Time Chicken Broth Ramen, Turned Out Ok, Will For Sure Do It Again

swappermilf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

My First Sushi Board

My First Sushi Board

ShayraLi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Made My Brother's Wedding Cake This Weekend

Made My Brother's Wedding Cake This Weekend

Rrroxy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Other supermarket chains observed surges in baking equipment. In 2015, Waitrose reported an 881pc surge in the sale of baking trays prior to the season premiere. Stores also saw rising sales of certain ingredients like almonds and Brazilian nuts which the show featured in particular episodes.
#13

Had To Use Up A Bunch Of Scallops [oc]

Had To Use Up A Bunch Of Scallops [oc]

euphoriclamb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Shrimp Po'boy

Shrimp Po'boy

aminorman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Garlic Rosemary Focaccia!

Garlic Rosemary Focaccia!

carnitascronch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Some chains like Morrisons even have appointed "bake officers" to prepare for the demand for certain ingredients. Series 6, for example, featured some exotic ingredients such as crystalized ginger and goldenberries, a superfruit from Peru. The bake officer for Morrisons was responsible for all the chain's stores not running out of these unusual ingredients as well as staples such as vanilla extract, flour, icing sugar, and yeast.
#16

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

Teelk3007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Birthday Dinner. Birria Quesa Tacos, Elote Corn Salad (Esquites), And Coffee Brownie Cheesecake

Birthday Dinner. Birria Quesa Tacos, Elote Corn Salad (Esquites), And Coffee Brownie Cheesecake

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My First Babka! (Cinnamon)

My First Babka! (Cinnamon)

NoRadishes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Part of the allure of Bake Off is that it's so relatable. A group of amateur bakers who can create incredible-looking and delicious desserts make a lot of people say: "Hey, I want to try this too!" Sometimes, the creations might even look and taste (that, of course, only the judges know) better than something we see in a professional bakery. Might home cooks and bakers be better than professionals?
#19

Homemade: Sour Dough Vanilla Pudding Cake, Earl Grey Custard Ice Cream, Berries

Homemade: Sour Dough Vanilla Pudding Cake, Earl Grey Custard Ice Cream, Berries

FishAndChips7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Like To Put The Sauce On Top Of The Cheese When I Make Chicken Parm So The Breading Stays Crispy!

I Like To Put The Sauce On Top Of The Cheese When I Make Chicken Parm So The Breading Stays Crispy!

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of my fave recipes to make, never fails

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Crawfish Boil + Grilled Lobster

Crawfish Boil + Grilled Lobster

goshtamit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Remember that time Gordon Ramsey battled his mom in an apple pie cake-off? She was the one to notice his pudding wasn't done baking. Although Gordon won in the eyes of the judges, his mom proved one thing that day: that home bakers and cooks can have an even more trained eye in the kitchen than professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

(I Ate) Pork Belly Mac And Cheese

(I Ate) Pork Belly Mac And Cheese

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

I Made A Cannoli Cheesecake!

I Made A Cannoli Cheesecake!

broccoli-milkshakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Made Fried Chicken Nuggets (BBQ, Normal, Garlic Parm, Buffalo), Baked Macaroni And Cheese, And Herby Potatoes For Brother's Bday Dinner

Made Fried Chicken Nuggets (BBQ, Normal, Garlic Parm, Buffalo), Baked Macaroni And Cheese, And Herby Potatoes For Brother's Bday Dinner

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Professional chefs and bakers, of course, go through years of training in professional kitchens where the environment is fast-paced and the demands can sometimes be overwhelming. Home cooks, on the other hand, have no such pressures. They have to cater to their family members' tastes, likes, and dislikes. A fine dining chef has to create something original – more an experience than simply a meal.
#25

Homemade Spaghetti Bolognese With Sourdough Garlic Bread

Homemade Spaghetti Bolognese With Sourdough Garlic Bread

BrutalAndroid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Crispy Skin Pork Belly

Crispy Skin Pork Belly

Gold-Pony-Boy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Crispy Chicken Burger

My Crispy Chicken Burger

jayperr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

However, experts say that fine dining is currrently going out of style. Copenhagen's legendary restaurant Noma, for example, is closing at the end of 2024. Industry insiders point to the fact that the vision of such fine dining restaurants was never viable in the first place. "People want to know that the restaurants they frequent have a positive impact on their communities; that the employees have work-life balance, fair pay, and happiness," chef Telly Justice told Bon Appetit.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

I Hope My Pizza Is Worthy Of This Sub. Today’s Margherita 🍕

I Hope My Pizza Is Worthy Of This Sub. Today’s Margherita 🍕

Jabbe26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

[oc]custard And Marbled Chocolate Tart With A Cashew Nut Sable Crust

[oc]custard And Marbled Chocolate Tart With A Cashew Nut Sable Crust

MaxNeoton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Shin Black Ramen Dressed Up

Shin Black Ramen Dressed Up

stingerzing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

So, as people are perhaps craving more of the simple home-cooked and baked food, it's time to give it its praises? People in this subreddit are certainly doing their part, and we are trying as well. Which foods on this list were your favorites? Do you have any perfect or nearly-perfect foods to share with us? Don't hesitate and let us know in the comments!
#31

Breakfast Sandwich: Fresh Kaiser Roll, Egg, Truffle Gouda, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Jalapenos & Tomatoes, And Pub Sauce

Breakfast Sandwich: Fresh Kaiser Roll, Egg, Truffle Gouda, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Jalapenos & Tomatoes, And Pub Sauce

ExpertRaccoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

yukkadog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Simple Chinese Pork Belly, Tofu & Egg Stew Meal

Simple Chinese Pork Belly, Tofu & Egg Stew Meal

Apieceofbreaddough Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Fresh Crab Pasta With More Crab

Fresh Crab Pasta With More Crab

CompoBBQ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Sourdoughbaguette

Sourdoughbaguette

chikara27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Lobster Benedict With Homemade Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Lobster Benedict With Homemade Cheddar Bay Biscuits

ianjmcg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Homemade Pistachio Mooncakes

Homemade Pistachio Mooncakes

fio3302 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

[i Ate] Schnitzel For The First Time

[i Ate] Schnitzel For The First Time

trestonschen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Homemade Crunch Wrap Supreme

Homemade Crunch Wrap Supreme

Spanish_merma1d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

It's My Birthday 🎂 Baked Myself A Batch Of Beignets!

It's My Birthday 🎂 Baked Myself A Batch Of Beignets!

ohhomelygirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

MotherBig9171 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Sourdough Brioche Tarts

Sourdough Brioche Tarts

MadeInMotherhood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Homemade Spicy Seafood Ramen

Homemade Spicy Seafood Ramen

ProjectA-ko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Homemade Chashu Of Pork Belly For Ramen I Made A Few Weeks Back

Homemade Chashu Of Pork Belly For Ramen I Made A Few Weeks Back

Cephlot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Snickers Cake My Wife Made

Snickers Cake My Wife Made

AndrewGene Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Hamburger I Made

A Hamburger I Made

plolock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

[homemade] Sun-Dried Tomato Shrimp Alfredo With Angel Hair Pasta

[homemade] Sun-Dried Tomato Shrimp Alfredo With Angel Hair Pasta

ProjectA-ko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Ribeye On The Grill In Sonoma [oc]

Ribeye On The Grill In Sonoma [oc]

MonachopsisWriter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I Made A Cast Iron Pizza

I Made A Cast Iron Pizza

-SpaghettiCat- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

S’more Cookies

S’more Cookies

johopeach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Tried My Hand At Beef Wellington

Tried My Hand At Beef Wellington

GraduateDan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

tobias_henn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Scallops Over Lobster Risotto

Scallops Over Lobster Risotto

CompoBBQ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

[homemade] I've Never Baked A Cake Before But My Friends Asked Me To For Their Wedding Lol. Lemon Ginger Wedding Cake / Blueberry Compote Filling / Vanilla Bean Buttercream / Candied Lemons

[homemade] I've Never Baked A Cake Before But My Friends Asked Me To For Their Wedding Lol. Lemon Ginger Wedding Cake / Blueberry Compote Filling / Vanilla Bean Buttercream / Candied Lemons

kneechalice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Pepperoni Pizza On Sourdough Crust!

Pepperoni Pizza On Sourdough Crust!

carnitascronch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Pretty Chuffed With How This Dish Turned Out. Honey Panna Cotta, Pear Vanilla Caramel, Honey Tuile And Honeycomb 🤤

Pretty Chuffed With How This Dish Turned Out. Honey Panna Cotta, Pear Vanilla Caramel, Honey Tuile And Honeycomb 🤤

Jaypeanewb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Made A Croque Madame

I Made A Croque Madame

DutchE46XI330 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

I Thought They Were Pretty: My Favorite Candy, French Chocolate Dragées

I Thought They Were Pretty: My Favorite Candy, French Chocolate Dragées

Mingey_FringeBiscuit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Daughter Just Made This Charcuterie Board…

My Daughter Just Made This Charcuterie Board…

kertj1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

French Onion Soup With Homemade Bread!

French Onion Soup With Homemade Bread!

splunge26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

First Chocolate Souffle

First Chocolate Souffle

sugarplum_jellybean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Homemade Mini Detroit Style Pizzas

Homemade Mini Detroit Style Pizzas

DamnShaneIsThatU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Husband's Epic Roast Dinner!

My Husband's Epic Roast Dinner!

Yesterday_is_hist0ry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

A Couple Of Fruit Tarts I Made A While Back

A Couple Of Fruit Tarts I Made A While Back

driptec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Pork Dumplings With Chilli And Sesame Seed Oil Sauce

Pork Dumplings With Chilli And Sesame Seed Oil Sauce

binaryboy001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Best Lasagna I've Ever Had - Bologna, Italy 🇮🇹

Best Lasagna I've Ever Had - Bologna, Italy 🇮🇹

Taoist_Viking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Vanilla Bean Flan With Croissant Crust

Vanilla Bean Flan With Croissant Crust

Fluffy_Munchkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Seafood Carbonara In Viareggio, Italy [oc]

Seafood Carbonara In Viareggio, Italy [oc]

notwithoutscarf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Filipino Tofu Sisig Burrito (With Garlic Rice And A Fried Egg)

Filipino Tofu Sisig Burrito (With Garlic Rice And A Fried Egg)

black_basil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Pizza

Pizza

McBain_letsget_silly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

I Made Some Filthy Cheeseburgers Yesterday

I Made Some Filthy Cheeseburgers Yesterday

Nikkro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

BBQ Platter That I Made For Some Old Good Friends

BBQ Platter That I Made For Some Old Good Friends

duevigilance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Chocolate Cake My Mom Baked

This Chocolate Cake My Mom Baked

CuddlyBunion341 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Linguine And Meatballs W/ Roasted Tomato Basil Sauce, Salad, And Gochujang Cheesy Garlic Bread + Pesto Garlic Bread

Linguine And Meatballs W/ Roasted Tomato Basil Sauce, Salad, And Gochujang Cheesy Garlic Bread + Pesto Garlic Bread

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Brined A Brisket For 7 Days, Smoked It And Made Reubens

Brined A Brisket For 7 Days, Smoked It And Made Reubens

Fobiza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Double Cheeseburger With Homemade Buns

Double Cheeseburger With Homemade Buns

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Rib-Eye Cooked Medium Rare, Bone-Marrow Hasselback Potatoes, Air Fried Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts, Thyme And Sage Mushrooms, And Blue-Cheese Sauce [homemade]

Rib-Eye Cooked Medium Rare, Bone-Marrow Hasselback Potatoes, Air Fried Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts, Thyme And Sage Mushrooms, And Blue-Cheese Sauce [homemade]

Dani-in-berlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Tandoori Spatchcock Chicken And Garlic Naan

Tandoori Spatchcock Chicken And Garlic Naan

softrotten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

I Made Nachos For Game Night

I Made Nachos For Game Night

iritian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Best Looking Burgers Ive Ever Encountered

Best Looking Burgers Ive Ever Encountered

VioGreen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Loaded Potato Soup With Peppered Bacon Dippers And Homemade Parmesan Sourdough Croutons [oc]

Loaded Potato Soup With Peppered Bacon Dippers And Homemade Parmesan Sourdough Croutons [oc]

Chrondrea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

"Marry Me Chicken" With Fettuccine

"Marry Me Chicken" With Fettuccine

Notorious2again Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

m0useg1rl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Instead Of Cake, I Asked For Donuts

Instead Of Cake, I Asked For Donuts

bringmeturtles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

It Was Time To Make My World Famous (According To My Family) Pumpkin Pies

It Was Time To Make My World Famous (According To My Family) Pumpkin Pies

Chewbock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Oolong Tea Ice Cream, Poached Peaches & Camembert Cheese Panna Cotta

Oolong Tea Ice Cream, Poached Peaches & Camembert Cheese Panna Cotta

Hai_Cooking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Homemade Fried Calamari

Homemade Fried Calamari

MaleficusAD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Bacon And Eggs With Country Fried Potatoes, Cheese Grits And Toast

Bacon And Eggs With Country Fried Potatoes, Cheese Grits And Toast

aminorman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Millionaire Shortbread

Millionaire Shortbread

ImpressionAdept6355 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Homemade Surf And Turf With Blue Cheese Pepper Sauce On Buttered Asparagus

Homemade Surf And Turf With Blue Cheese Pepper Sauce On Buttered Asparagus

ProjectA-ko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

I Ate Fresh Scones With Cream And Sour Cherry Jam

I Ate Fresh Scones With Cream And Sour Cherry Jam

MrGodless Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

[oc] Caramelized Onion & Bacon Grilled Cheese With A Cream Of Butternut Squash Soup

[oc] Caramelized Onion & Bacon Grilled Cheese With A Cream Of Butternut Squash Soup

Embarrassed-Injury31 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!