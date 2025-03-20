ADVERTISEMENT

If you suddenly get hungry, where do you go? Of course, there is a chance that you will go to some gourmet restaurant, but you must admit, the probability is rather negligible. After all, the main goal is to get full quickly, with something relatively tasty and, what is important, not for all the money in the world. That is, the answer is obvious - fast food.

For several decades now, fast food has been the main food industry on the planet, and burgers, French fries, shawarma, pizza, donuts and other classic elements make up the lion's share of the diet of many people worldwide. However, not all of us are actually delighted with fast food, realizing that good marketing is far from good food.

