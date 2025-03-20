ADVERTISEMENT

If you suddenly get hungry, where do you go? Of course, there is a chance that you will go to some gourmet restaurant, but you must admit, the probability is rather negligible. After all, the main goal is to get full quickly, with something relatively tasty and, what is important, not for all the money in the world. That is, the answer is obvious - fast food.

For several decades now, fast food has been the main food industry on the planet, and burgers, French fries, shawarma, pizza, donuts and other classic elements make up the lion's share of the diet of many people worldwide. However, not all of us are actually delighted with fast food, realizing that good marketing is far from good food.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Subway restaurant exterior, part of a discussion on hyped fast foods that disappointed some customers. Subway sucks a*s nowadays. It's so expensive now and the quality is s**t.

oakendurin , Mike Mozart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
c_hunger avatar
C .Hunger
C .Hunger
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When we got a Subway around 1999-2000, they actually made the bread on site and you can smell it down the block. That was good. Not so much any more.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Panera Bread drive-thru sign on a building with a blue sky, related to hyped fast foods. Panera is overpriced hospital food.

    anon , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Five Guys restaurant exterior with red and yellow walls, featuring outdoor seating. Five Guys. It's good, but not "this meal cost me $30" good.

    scizzix , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    A couple of weeks ago, a thread appeared on the AskReddit community, where the author, the user u/Fueled_By_Tacos (ain't a damn appropriate username?), asked the question: "What is the most overhyped fast food?"

    Interestingly, today the thread has almost twice as many comments as upvotes, which means the discussion has been quite lively. So, let's find out together which fast foods people think are really overrated and overhyped.
    #4

    Hyped fast food sandwich with onions and pickles on a tray, next to a serving of fries in the background. McRib, used to work at Mcdonalds, s**t is garbage.

    AlexAutoAxe , Dale Cruse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Starbucks Coffee sign illuminated at night, representing hyped fast foods that disappointed customers. Starbucks. The coffee tastes burnt and is way overpriced.

    apsmi26 , uchiuska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Fast food disappointment: saucy chicken wings with green onions, served with a lemon wedge in a cardboard container. I don't know if this is just a regional thing, but my area suddenly has two Nashville Hot Chicken places in every d**n shopping center and they are all mid, at best.

    smokehidesstars , Razane Adra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you think that fast food is something relatively modern, tracing its roots back to the 20th century, then you are definitely mistaken. The prototypes of fast food date back to ancient Rome, where a significant part of the inhabitants lived in rented rooms in large houses called "insulae." These rooms didn't have a separate kitchen, so the tenants usually bought ready-made food, eating it all down with bread soaked in wine.

    Well, and then, already in the 19th century, we go to England, experiencing an industrial boom, and workers who urgently needed to go to the factory didn't always have enough time to cook their own food. Therefore, already in the middle of that century, small shops appeared selling standardized portions of typical British food - fish and chips.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By the way, even then, they were all heavily criticized from the outside - for example, by the heroes of Dickens' famous novels. So we can say that even then, fast food was quite overhyped.
    #7

    KFC popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes on a tray, representing hyped fast foods. KFC has been dry and s****y for years.

    DullerInColour , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ogndulkx13 avatar
    Ogn Dulk
    Ogn Dulk
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought an 8 piece (whole chicken) bucket for $26 because I probably hadn't eaten KFC in 40 years. Still the same! And I can get a whole fried chicken at my supermarket for $12

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Counting dollar bills over a table with a calculator, representing financial disappointment. The pricing of fast food makes basically all of it seem overhyped to me because it never justifies the price even if it tastes good. So far the only fast food I would willingly pay current pricing for is Jollibee.

    Shyinator , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Raising Cane's wall sign with colorful restaurant decor and memorabilia. Raising Cane’s chicken has been described to me BY RAISING CANES FANS as merely a “Cane’s Sauce delivery vehicle.” Again, this was the best description FANS of the brand could give me. Because they primarily make chicken, and the chicken is pretty tasteless, yet somehow, they’re opening up a new one on every other block.

    BeEased , Phillip Pessar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c_hunger avatar
    C .Hunger
    C .Hunger
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. And the sauce is pretty easy to make - there are rip off recipes online that nail it to a T.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, in America, the first fast food in the classical sense appeared in 1912 in New York. The Horn & Hardart company opened the first "Automat," where food and drinks were served through a vending machine. It gained lots of popularity - and then came the era of hamburgers, hot dogs and whatnot...

    What has always distinguished fast-food chains is thoughtfulness down to the smallest detail, and marketing. Aggressive, viral and not always truthful. For example, in the first half of the last century, the White Castle company, which sold hamburgers en masse, faced scientific studies that questioned the health benefits of burgers. But they successfully dealt with these studies.
    #10

    Wingstop bag with slogan on flavors, highlighting fast food choices. WINGSTOP. I think the fries are the worst thing on the menu. They’re horribly soggy and underseasoned.

    ThrowRAanon_anon , lazy fri13th Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dunkin' Donuts exterior, a fast food chain often associated with hyped foods. Dunkin. I'm a New Englander so we have them eeeeeeeverywhere. I want to love them. I really do. But the food they have is pretty terrible not to mention the coffee.

    Zealousideal-Ad7934 , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Taco Bell storefront with iconic bell logo under a clear blue sky, related to hyped fast foods. Taco Bell, was great when you could eat for 5 bucks. Now it costs more then a real Mexican restaurant.

    mntlover , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The company hired people who came to its restaurants during lunch breaks and ordered burgers while wearing white coats. That is, in the eyes of the average consumer of that time, they looked like doctors or scientists. So, well, if a doctor or scientist orders a burger, it means there is nothing harmful in it, right? The result was even an increase in customer flow.

    However, marketing has always been an incredibly important component of the expenses of any fast-food chain. For example, McDonald's invested 1.9 billion U.S. dollars in advertising in the United States in 2022, according to Statista, thereby becoming one of the leaders in advertising costs among American companies.

    So, yes - when buying almost any fast food from a popular chain, we pay not only for the food, but also for the advertising.
    #13

    Sonic fast-food restaurant exterior, possibly one of the hyped foods that disappointed. I remember back when Sonic first came to my city. It was on the local news and everything. And they sorta suck.

    izwald88 , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    A person holds a fast food hot dog wrapped in white paper, topped with pickles and sauce. I travel a lot. The best and most consistent fast food in America is the taco truck/trailer/stand. Regular American fast food has reached a new low in the last few years. Even a simple hot dog surrender now has about a 75% chance of being a major disappointment. Subway has probably fallen the most.

    Rasty1973 , Elisabeth Jurenka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Chipotle Mexican Grill exterior, often mentioned in discussions about hyped fast foods that disappointed. I hate Chipotle. It’s just garbage in a bowl.

    Wild-Assumption-2468 , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for overhyped fast food - each of us actually has our own thoughts and points of view on this matter. And that, by and large, is what is wonderful about human society - you can always find like-minded people, as well as folks who will hotly dispute your views.

    So please feel free to read this selection to the end and maybe add your own comments - after all, as the ancient Romans wisely said (while eating antique fast food with bread soaked in wine), "truth is born in debate."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Disappointing fast food items: Big Mac, fries, and bacon cheeseburger on a table. McDonald’s. It’s not cheap. It’s not fast. It’s not good. Whatever I want that McDonalds sells, someone has a better one. And it probably costs about the same or less.

    drakeallthethings , Brett Jordan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Shake Shack sign on a brick building exterior, associated with hyped fast foods. Shake Shack. Burgers are good, not amazing. Fries are mediocre. Expensive.

    Quirky-Put-9126 , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Zaxby's meal with chicken tenders, crinkle fries, toast, and a drink, showcasing a hyped fast food option. Zaxby's. Steamed fries, soggy toast, and a couple of nugget-sized "tenders" is not it.

    Stahrr , Mike P. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Whataburger counter with menu and festive decor, related to hyped fast foods. As a fellow Texan, unfortunately, Whataburger ever since it was sold to corporate 😔.

    Lonely_Signature9107 , Tyler Karaszewski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Chick-fil-A restaurant exterior representing hyped fast food disappointments. Chick Fil A.

    Pale_Many_9855 , JJBers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    In-N-Out Burger sign against a clear blue sky, with palm trees in the background. Unpopular opinion: as a Florida boy traveling to In-N-Out Burger while in San Francisco, it wasn’t great. I’ll take my 5 Guys and the down votes now.

    TheOtherStraw , Mike Mozart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!