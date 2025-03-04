ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, many years ago, I didn't like sushi. And I didn't even really try it - I just thought that nothing could compare to good old-fashioned well-done steak and French fries. Well, as Thorin Oakenshield said, "I have never been so wrong in my life!" People sometimes tend to change their tastes with age, and admit their own mistakes. However, not always.

There are many people who sincerely hate even the most popular foods on the planet, even if they’re not ready to say it out loud. And only in certain online threads, from time to time, when someone asks: "What's a universally loved food that you secretly think is trash?" By the way, such threads always have a lot of interesting opinions - so we hasten to share them with you.

An assortment of colorful macarons on a plate, with sliced fruit in the background, embodying miscellaneous foods. Macarons. They're just expensive fancy looking sugar bombs that everyone photographs for Instagram. Half the time they're stale and when they're fresh they're still just... meh.

I had Ladurée macarons and they are really good. But I can't eat much and can't stand any others because there are tons of sugar in them. They're not only difficult to make. There are based on 3 ingredients, so they have to be top quality, especially almonds. Most of them are sugary c**p.

    A hand holds a cup of bubble tea with a green matcha drink and tapioca pearls, labeled "sip sip hooray" in sunlight. Bubble tea. My daughter loves it, but I just can't get into it. We have tried it locations all over the world, and it's a nope for me.

    Colorful marshmallow chicks and eggs, a food some find disgusting, despite being enjoyed worldwide. Peeps. I cannot stand Peeps.

    The thread, a selection of which we present to you today, appeared less than a day ago on the AskReddit community, and today it can already boast 7.1K upvotes and over 20K various comments. Among the meals that, as it turns out, many people don’t like, there are fruits and vegetables, drinks and desserts, meat and vegan meals, haute cuisine masterpieces and some obvious fast food... Tastes actually differ.

    And, interestingly, it’s not always the taste features of a particular dish that people don’t like. For example, one netizen’s main complaint about Twinkies is that “they are so damn greasy.” Well, many people simply can't fit large hamburgers in their mouths, as people still haven't learned to dislocate our jaws like snakes.
    A jar of anchovies in oil on a kitchen counter, a food some netizens find unappealing yet enjoyed globally. Truffle Oil.

    It smells like a high school locker room, and is so pervasive it will absolutely ruin food for me. Even someone else at the table having truffle oil will ruin the taste of my food.

    I've never had real truffles. I think I would like them as I love mushrooms. But Truffle Oil should be abolished.

    Pouring clear soda into a glass with ice and lemon, highlighting foods and meals some find disgusting. Does sparkling water count? Id rather just have the water please. You cant even flatten it out so its just water.

    Hand holding caviar on bread, one of the foods some find unappealing despite its global popularity. Caviar.

    Some folks state that many popular and gourmet foods are definitely overrated. Like, for example, lobster - some sincerely believe that it's just an overgrown shrimp with bland meat. Or oysters - their slimy texture is not at all to the liking of some peeps, and the fact that in nature they simply filter mud in shallow water (and then we eat it all) also doesn't add points in their favor.

    Someone else doesn't like honey (and I wholeheartedly support them!). However, I have a special case - my grandma was an adherent of the idea that honey helps improve kids’ eyesight.

    And since I've read a lot since childhood, after a few years, this decent old lady had managed to cultivate in me a cold, pure hatred of any kind of honey. Perhaps some others' reasons for developing a particular food aversion arose in a similar way.

    Oreo cookie cake with white frosting on a decorative plate, surrounded by other foods and a beverage. Any Oreo that isn’t Oreo flavored.

    Cadbury Creme Egg with a chocolate shell and creamy filling, a divisive treat among food enthusiasts. Cadbury's Creme Eggs. They're so, SO sickly.

    EDIT: To clarify, I'm in the UK—I've never had an American made one but am now morbidly curious as to just how bad they are.

    Box of chocolate-covered strawberries, a food some find disgusting despite global enjoyment. Chocolate covered strawberries. The textures don’t work well together amd they’re not more than the sum of their parts.

    Researchers have been investigating for decades the reasons why the same food can cause adoration in some people, while others cannot stand it. And, as often happens, conditioned reflexes are sometimes responsible for this. For example, if we ate a particular food during a stressful period, it will be unconsciously associated with negative emotions in the future, The Guardian claims.

    The brain also tends to "appoint culprits" for some health issues - and often some new dishes unjustifiably become these culprits. For example, if you ate some exotic meal and then got food poisoning from a burger, you’re unlikely to try this exotic food again (unlike a burger).

    By the way, that's damn true - I haven't eaten mussels for over twenty years, because I got poisoned by them at a student party (most likely, it was the booze I drank, but I still don't want to attempt it again).
    Chopped kale on a cutting board with a knife, highlighting foods some find disgusting yet others purely enjoy. Kale tastes like burnt tires. I don't know if kale qualifies as "universally loved" but it's certainly trendy and is in way too many things.

    Colorful bell peppers in a basket, showcasing foods some find unappealing despite their popularity worldwide. Why are bell pepper in EVERYTHING.

    Blue and white cake with bear decorations and number one topper, highlighting foods some find unappealing yet globally loved. Any over-the-top fussy designed cake made of fondant. You need fondant to hold the shape of a lot of those ornate looks but the texture is like rubber and play-doh has more flavor.

    Is it possible to change our prejudices about food? I have good news for you - scientists are almost certain that it is.

    For example, the authors of this dedicated article on Science Focus strongly recommend that in order to overcome aversion to any food, you should start eating it in small portions constantly while in a calm and relaxed state, so that no negative impressions are associated with this food in the future.

    Another question is whether we actually want to do this. After all, many years of eating habits develop stable preferences in us, and not everyone will want to change anything. But if you still have a desire to conduct a food experiment on yourself - at least now you know what to do and how.
    Three creamy sponge cakes on a yellow plate, a food some find unappealing despite its global popularity. Twinkies... Why are they so damn greasy!?

    Plate of oysters on ice, garnished with onions, a dish some find disgusting despite global enjoyment. For me, it's oysters. I grew up on the Gulf Coast, so I've always sort of felt like a pariah because I hate them so much.

    They're nasty little filter feeders that taste too much like the murky waters they live in, have a slimy texture and are extremely susceptible to passing along several types of food poisoning to whoever consumes them. Yeah, sign me up.

    And I've tried them - plenty of times. My grandpa was so confused by my dislike that he cooked them in every conceivable way, and completely gave up with I couldn't even stomach an oyster Rockafeller.

    Bowl of oatmeal topped with bananas and nuts, with coffee and bacon; an example of foods netizens find disgusting. Overnight oats. Who wants to eat soggy, cold, raw oats?

    In any case, I do think it would be interesting to read what other people don't like to eat and compare it with your own food aversions. And each of us has them, just not everyone has the desire and courage to admit it. By the way, if we're going to be 100% honest - why not tell us what popular meals you personally don't like in the comments to this post?

    Chocolate cake pops decorated with various sprinkles, a food some might find unappealing despite its global popularity. Cake pops.

    Avocado toast. Yeah, I said it. I'm a millennial woman and I cannot understand why everyone's obsessed with paying $15 for mushy green stuff on bread. It literally tastes like nothing and has the texture of baby food.

    A glass of whiskey being poured with ice and an orange twist garnish on a bar surface. Alcohol. Any type. Smells and tastes like pickled mulch to me.

    Burger with bacon, cheese, and onion rings in hands, a controversial meal some find disgusting but enjoyed worldwide. Big hamburgers. I do not see the appeal of a 2 1/2 inch thick slab of half cooked meat that I need to dislocate my jaw like a snake to take a bite out of.

    Twizzlers the candy.

    A slice of red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting on a plate, popular worldwide but not favored by everyone. Red Velvet. Everything I've had that is red velvet has been quite mid.

    A pile of raisins, a food some find disgusting despite others enjoying. Raisins.

    A hand holding a 1kg jar of Nutella against a peach background; some find it unappealing despite its popularity. ITT: Just foods that people don't like. Mushrooms, Caviar, bologna, hot dogs? These are not foods that people rave about.


    Here's one: Nutella. It's trash and any bakery that uses it should feel bad.

    Woman in sunglasses enjoying pink cotton candy outdoors, highlighting diverse food preferences. Cotton candy. It’s like sugar made worse.

    A gourmet seafood dish featuring lobster and vegetables garnished with herbs on a wooden platter, often considered disgusting by some. Lobster, its just a giant sea bug with bland meat. Just eat a shrimp and save money.

    IPAs.

    Cans of La Croix sparkling water on ice; some netizens find this food item unfavorable despite global enjoyment. I hate lacroix. It tastes like the a strawberry died and its ghost passed through some carbonated water.

    Two Pringles cans, one sour cream and onion, the other pizza flavored, on a white background. Pringles are good for like the first 3 but then they taste pretty bad . Like pretend potatoes.

    Honey drizzling from a honey dipper, illustrating one of the foods some people find disgusting. I'm not sure when hot honey became all the rage, but y'all need to tone it down a bit.

    Blue cheese.

    Roasting marshmallows over a campfire, a treat some people dislike despite its global popularity. Marshmallows.

    Cilantro. Yes I have the soap gene. Yes, it's f*****g nasty.

    Sweet potatoes and other vegetables on display at a market, highlighting foods some find unappealing. ... sweet potatoes. No they do not replace the real deal and Im tired of people pretending so.

    A hand holding a waffle cone with chocolate ice cream, wrapped in a napkin, representing foods some find unappealing. Chocolate ice cream. I love ice cream. I love chocolate. But whenever I have chocolate ice cream it's inferior to any other kind of ice cream, and doesn't have the amount of chocolatey flavor I could get from cake, brownies, or a chocolate bar.

    Close-up of white square ravioli, a food some netizens find disgusting despite its popularity worldwide. White chocolate. Disgusting. I'd rather have dark bitter baking chocolate. White chocolate is just sugary trash.

