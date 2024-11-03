Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Am Fed Up”: Wife Stops Cooking For Picky Husband And Son, Finds Unexpected Peace
Family, Relationships

“I Am Fed Up”: Wife Stops Cooking For Picky Husband And Son, Finds Unexpected Peace

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an adult can get tiring. But being a working mom is exhausting. Especially if you don’t have help at home. On top of your 9-5, you’re dealing with kids, laundry, cleaning and, let’s not forget cooking. If you’re lucky, your family will eat whatever you make, and devour it with gratitude.

But that’s not always the case. One fed-up mother recently went online to share her experience of living with “the pickiest eaters on the planet”. The woman considers herself to be quite a good cook but her fussy husband and son keep turning their noses up at their plates. She’s sick and tired of food going to waste. And is considering hanging up her oven gloves for good, but isn’t sure if she should.

RELATED:

    Deciding what to make for dinner can be difficult, especially when you have to take everyone’s preferences into consideration

    Image credits: jm_video (not the actual image)

    For this woman, it’s a nightmare because her husband and son refuse to eat most of the food she cooks

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: karmanovalive (not the actual image)

    Image credits: IDONTKNOWPICKLES

    There are many benefits to having a healthy and well-balanced diet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Meruyert Gonullu (not the actual image)

    A healthy diet not only helps protect against malnutrition, but also serves as a defence against  noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) like like diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, unhealthy eating contributes to approximately 678,000 deaths in the U.S each year.

    Children who don’t eat enough healthy foods are at risk of growth and developmental problems, poor academic performance, and frequent infections. If their bad eating habits are left unchecked, they could continue to choose just chicken fingers right into adulthood. Much like the exhausted mom’s husband.

    And of course, if an unhealthy eater doesn’t exercise, there’s the added risk of obesity. It’s a big problem in America, and some other parts of the world. The Center for Science in the Public Interest revealed that in the last 30 years, obesity rates have doubled in adults, tripled in children, and quadrupled in adolescents.

    Eating the same three meals on rotation is unlikely to give you all the nutrients you need. Although it does depend on the ingredients of those meals. According to the “Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025“, the core elements of a healthy diet include fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy (lactose-free versions or fortified soy beverages as alternatives), protein and oils. “A healthy dietary pattern doesn’t have much room for extra added sugars, saturated fat, or sodium—or for alcoholic beverages,” reads the guideline.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scientists say our genes play a part in how fussy we are when it comes to food

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It turns out that picky eating is a result of differences in DNA. “Food fussiness is not something that arises from parenting. It really does come down to the genetic differences between us,” said behavioral geneticist at UCL, Dr Zeynep Nas. Nas was part of a research team that looked into the reasons children refuse to eat certain foods.

    The team recently compared the eating habits of identical twins and non-identical twins. Identical twins share 100% of their genes, while non-identical twins share only half. They found that fussy eating habits were more similar among identical twins than non-identical twins.

    It wasn’t the first study to blame genetics for food fussiness. In 2022, an Italian research institute led a study into the genetics of food preferences. “Although flavour is the first driver of food choices, genetic differences are more likely to determine how the brain responds to them,” said lead researcher, Dr Nicola Pirastu.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many parents will deal with picky eaters at some point in their journey

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Experts define picky eaters as those ‘who consume an inadequate variety of foods through rejection of a substantial amount of food that are familiar (as well as unfamiliar) to them’.

    Psychology Today reports that picky eating affects around 20% of children in one way or another. “Navigating picky eating can be emotionally exhausting and triggers anxieties about nutritional deficiencies, growth delays, and health problems,” reads the site.

    Some of the ways to combat picky eating in children are to lead by example in what you eat, to create a positive mealtime environment, to encourage mindful eating and to show your own curiosity and excitement about tasting new dishes.

    Netizens shared their own similar stories and advised the mom to cook nice meals for herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some felt the mom was wrong for not cooking for her child

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    2

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm totally on the side of the commenters saying she should just cook a nice meal for herself and not the others. The son seems to just be following the husband's example since he was adventurous before but now is being a typical teen and/or wanting to emulate stepdad as the (I assume) primary male figure in the house. I have a feeling if the son watches his mom enjoy things she likes for long enough the old curiosity will slowly come back and he'll want to try what she's eating as he gets more and more bored with what stepdad's eating. Of course, I may also be completely wrong on that front, but that doesn't change my opinion mom should just cook for herself and rediscover her love for it for her own benefit. Husband can lump it and get off his a*s to cook for himself.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost like the number one fight between couples is, what to eat, when to eat it. Eating separate meals In a relationship can be helpful, my husband and I share a meal maybe once a week. Doesn't work for everyone but it does for us.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm totally on the side of the commenters saying she should just cook a nice meal for herself and not the others. The son seems to just be following the husband's example since he was adventurous before but now is being a typical teen and/or wanting to emulate stepdad as the (I assume) primary male figure in the house. I have a feeling if the son watches his mom enjoy things she likes for long enough the old curiosity will slowly come back and he'll want to try what she's eating as he gets more and more bored with what stepdad's eating. Of course, I may also be completely wrong on that front, but that doesn't change my opinion mom should just cook for herself and rediscover her love for it for her own benefit. Husband can lump it and get off his a*s to cook for himself.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost like the number one fight between couples is, what to eat, when to eat it. Eating separate meals In a relationship can be helpful, my husband and I share a meal maybe once a week. Doesn't work for everyone but it does for us.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda