The Picky Eaters subreddit is a godsend for those of us who struggle to eat a wide variety of foods. The community, which has been around for over a decade and amassed 5.4k members, describes itself as for “support, recipes, discussions, memes, whatever for picky eaters.” There are plenty of posts asking for advice on experimenting with new foods, and the community always responds kindly and without any judgment. While you might consider picky eating to be a phase kids go through and eventually grow out of, for some people that’s just not the case. And it’s great to have a community where they can find guidance and others struggling with the same limited diets.

According to Hana Zickgraf, an assistant professor of psychology who studies eating behavior at the University of South Alabama, about one third of people identify as picky eaters. And contrary to what many of us might assume, Zickgraf told the Washington Post that picky eating is often a result of nature, rather than nurture. Some of the reasons why adults may cling onto picky eating habits are heightened sensory and disgust sensitivity and a rigid mindset when it comes to food.