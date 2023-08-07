Experts recommend that we all eat a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. But we also have to accommodate our own preferences, allergies and financial limitations when crafting our diets. And when it comes to picky eaters, sometimes the top priority is just making sure they eat enough.

We took a trip to the Picky Eaters subreddit, so below, you’ll find out what’s on their simple and beige (yet sometimes creative!) menu. From chicken nuggets and french fries to mac and cheese and buttered toast, be sure to upvote the photos that make you feel seen if you’re a picky eater too. And if you need some inspiration for what to feed your picky partner or child, perhaps this list will help you out!

#1

My New Hyper Fixation Meal: Mini Baguette Served With Spaghetti Tossed In Rao’s Alfredo Sauce

My New Hyper Fixation Meal: Mini Baguette Served With Spaghetti Tossed In Rao’s Alfredo Sauce

CravingCheeseburgers Report

Moomin from Denmark
Moomin from Denmark
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Total avoidance of fibres and vitamins - looks yummy though

#2

So, My Mom Made Stewed Ossobuco (Stewed Meat Basically)

So, My Mom Made Stewed Ossobuco (Stewed Meat Basically)

But I don't like meat (I am not a vegetarian I just dont like meat at all, I like chicken breast and Turkey sausages...etc.) so basically I just cut 1/4 of a white onion, put some white vinegar, olive oil and salt, and mixed it together.

reallysallty Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does meat in English exclude meat of birds? Because I thought flesh of chicken, turkey and so would also be called meat... If not, what is it called? Or is this just an ignorant or dumb "opinion" (I have heard of vegetarians and even vegans who count eating chicken tenders as vegetarian /vegan.....

#3

Any Other Pb Only Sandwich People Out There?

Any Other Pb Only Sandwich People Out There?

reddit.com Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is supposed to be peanut butter? If yes, then yes. In the Netherlands it is common to not put jelly (jam) on this. Just a slice of bread or roll/bun and peanut butter.

The Picky Eaters subreddit is a godsend for those of us who struggle to eat a wide variety of foods. The community, which has been around for over a decade and amassed 5.4k members, describes itself as for “support, recipes, discussions, memes, whatever for picky eaters.” There are plenty of posts asking for advice on experimenting with new foods, and the community always responds kindly and without any judgment. While you might consider picky eating to be a phase kids go through and eventually grow out of, for some people that’s just not the case. And it’s great to have a community where they can find guidance and others struggling with the same limited diets.

According to Hana Zickgraf, an assistant professor of psychology who studies eating behavior at the University of South Alabama, about one third of people identify as picky eaters. And contrary to what many of us might assume, Zickgraf told the Washington Post that picky eating is often a result of nature, rather than nurture. Some of the reasons why adults may cling onto picky eating habits are heightened sensory and disgust sensitivity and a rigid mindset when it comes to food.   
#4

That’s How I Eat Burgers, Just Bland Meat And Buns With Nothing, Am 18 Btw

That’s How I Eat Burgers, Just Bland Meat And Buns With Nothing, Am 18 Btw

naga_h1_UAE Report

#5

I Scrubbed The Icing Off My Cookie Because It Was Too Sweet

I Scrubbed The Icing Off My Cookie Because It Was Too Sweet

anastasiapicc Report

Lubica Acker
Lubica Acker
Community Member
2 hours ago

I do the same. I can't stand the icing.

#6

That How I Eat Chicken Sandwich From Mcdonalds…

That How I Eat Chicken Sandwich From Mcdonalds…

naga_h1_UAE Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
2 hours ago

Nothing strange about this.

For a previous Bored Panda article discussing picky eating, we reached out to Registered Dietician Kinga Balogh of JM Nutrition to hear her thoughts on how prevalent picky eating is and if anything can be done to expand people’s palates. “Everybody has food preferences and varying degrees of adventurousness around trying out new flavors,” Kinga shared. “There is no single definition for ‘picky eating,’ however experts agree that selective eating involves strong preferences, rigidity around choices, limited food options and/or fear of trying new foods.”

“Several behaviors can characterize a ‘picky eater’, including refusal to eat specific foods, refusal to eat entire food groups, denial to eat foods that are a certain color/texture/mouthfeel and unwillingness to try new foods,” she added.
#7

Lifesaver For When My Texture Adversity Acts Up

Lifesaver For When My Texture Adversity Acts Up

The (tart but tolerable) flavor is instantly washed away by water, and the pouch delivery method allows it to be consumed in three swallows - for minimum time spent with food in my mouth. 80 calories, $0.90.

freckledflowergirl Report

Suutashi
Suutashi
Community Member
1 hour ago

A lot of these entries, like this one, look like they could belong to people with sensory issues or dietary restrictions.

#8

My Beige Diet

My Beige Diet

CouchGoblin269 Report

Jo Jones
Jo Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

Avoidant/ restrictive food intake disorder is different from eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia, which are tied to concerns about weight or appearance - but it is still dangerous and more than just being “fussy” or “picky”

#9

Love Beige Foods - Tostadas, Refried Beans, Tofurkey, Fyp Parm

Love Beige Foods - Tostadas, Refried Beans, Tofurkey, Fyp Parm

spookyghost23 Report

Ak_Teren
Ak_Teren
Community Member
2 hours ago

This looks like a war crime

“According to the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, a study identified that anywhere from 12- 50% of toddlers are picky eaters, based on eating patterns described by their caregivers,” Kinga previously told Bored Panda. “Picky eating develops mostly during the toddler years for two main reasons. After experiencing very rapid growth in infancy, by 12 months toddlers’ growth rates and appetite starts to slow down, so their interest in food decreases as they become little explorers. Secondly, toddlers are also trying to establish a sense of independence. What better way, than refusing certain foods, and noticing their caregivers’ often desperate attempts to feed them?”
#10

Dinner

Dinner

wheetabixarebae Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mmmmmm, Brinner! Always makes me feel better!

#11

Meal Prep For A Diet I Had To Do

Meal Prep For A Diet I Had To Do

dvi2pdfm Report

Herbert Kisirske
Herbert Kisirske
Community Member
2 hours ago

Is your diet related to Bodybuilding?

#12

Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think

Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think

og-thanos-69 Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
2 hours ago

I often wonder how many "picky eaters" are created by parents who cant cook.

Kinga also noted that certain mental health conditions, such as autism, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can also cause picky eating. “If a caregiver suspects that their child demonstrates this constellation of signs and symptoms, it is worthwhile to seek the help of a medical professional to investigate it further,” the expert told Bored Panda. “While there is a wealth of studies looking at feeding behaviors in children, the literature does not offer such a plethora of information around adults. According to the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, the prevalence of picky eating is around 15-35% across the lifespan, arguably predominantly affecting individuals in the earlier part of their life.”
#13

This Is My Picky-Eating, Co-Worker’s Chipotle Order

This Is My Picky-Eating, Co-Worker’s Chipotle Order

lurkzaddy Report

Coyote Osborne
Coyote Osborne
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it's Chipotle, I'd leave out the rice and meat, too.

#14

Feast Your Eyes On My 3 Weeks Worth Of Dinners Which I Meal Prepped Today

Feast Your Eyes On My 3 Weeks Worth Of Dinners Which I Meal Prepped Today

seshprinny Report

#15

Trying Chips And Dip. I Want To Like It But It Feels Like My Brain Says No? The Look Of The Dip Is Not Helping

Trying Chips And Dip. I Want To Like It But It Feels Like My Brain Says No? The Look Of The Dip Is Not Helping

Avetheelf Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have never seen a dip that looks appealing. They all look appalling, some might taste good, though. Don't ruin the crispiness and potato flavour with dips.

While picky eating can be harmless, Kinga notes that it is a restrictive eating pattern and can become dangerous when people aren’t eating enough. “Most selective eaters may meet diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder called Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). Individuals of any age can be diagnosed with this eating disorder,” Kinga explained. “While picky eating can lead to family conflict and power struggles around mealtimes, those affected by ARFID have even more serious consequences to face. Affected individuals are often underweight, have nutritional deficits and severe social anxiety around gatherings and events where food is served.”
#16

Found A Veggie Soup I Love! It’s A Miracle!

Found A Veggie Soup I Love! It’s A Miracle!

NikkiT96 Report

#17

When You Need To Use Up The Stuff In The Freezer

When You Need To Use Up The Stuff In The Freezer

bennymc123 Report

#18

My Brother Is A Picky Eater…

My Brother Is A Picky Eater…

Zomkit Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay.... on the plus side, it is vegs, fruit and one of the healthiest carbs. So from nutritional value nothing wrong here.

But Kinga also says that “expansion of food choices beyond nutritional adequacy is not clinically warranted,” so we should tread lightly when trying to get loved ones to eat more. “It is important to acknowledge that people are fairly set in their tolerance and interest to expand their palate, and this should be respected,” she previously told Bored Panda. “While the well meaning support of friends and family can go a long way, one needs to be patient, tactful and creative in how they approach such delicate situations.”
#19

A Picky 7 Year Old Idea Of A "Nice" Dinner

A Picky 7 Year Old Idea Of A "Nice" Dinner

aristoo Report

Coralinea
Coralinea
Community Member
2 hours ago

The amount of cheese is about right.

#20

Nothing Says ‘Picky Eater’ Like Ordering Off The Child’s Menu And Getting Sangria

Nothing Says ‘Picky Eater’ Like Ordering Off The Child’s Menu And Getting Sangria

myfairemily Report

#21

Proper Picky Tea!

Proper Picky Tea!

Crudeshack Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why are the crisps/chips not in separate bowls? Everybody has to rummage through the pile? Sauces to be poured on the foil? Why is the one sauce then in a bowl? And most of this cannot be dipped without sending out the SAR.

“Food should not be pushed on children or adults with selective eating patterns,” Kinga says. “The resulting anxiety to comply and try unwanted foods can backfire, as this emotion has an appetite suppressing effect. Also, picky eaters may perceive these attempts as intrusive or as an attack to their sense of self.”

Kinga also says we should avoid using enticing or rewarding strategies to try to get loved ones to eat more. “The reason being, that they tend to replicate the ineffective approaches faced by picky eaters from their childhood,” Kinga explained. “If adult selective eating originates from childhood, the attempt of loved ones to bribe them to eat certain foods may come across as condescending or outright patronizing.”
#22

When Its Been A Long/S**tty Day At Work. Nothing Relaxes Me More Than A Kid's Dinner And An Early Night

When Its Been A Long/S**tty Day At Work. Nothing Relaxes Me More Than A Kid's Dinner And An Early Night

FiguresMayVary Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yummy and comforting, like nothing my mom ever made!

#23

As A Lazy Poor Picky Eater Student I Have So Many These Ffs

As A Lazy Poor Picky Eater Student I Have So Many These Ffs

eruditecow Report

#24

Ah Yes, Gardien Chicken Nuggets And Green Beans. A Meal Fit For A Picky Toddler

Ah Yes, Gardien Chicken Nuggets And Green Beans. A Meal Fit For A Picky Toddler

reddit.com Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
35 minutes ago

The beans look rather nice

Genetics can also impact how we taste certain foods. “While one person may enjoy the taste of cilantro, another person may find it soapy,” Kinga noted. “It is important to keep this in mind, when feeling frustrated or resisting the urge to pressure others to take delight in the same foods that bring us joy. Furthermore, sometimes we develop more liking for certain foods the more exposure we get to them. Perhaps, the first sampling of dragon fruit was not a win, however upon further exposure one can notice the crisp and seedy texture and develop a deeper affinity for this exotic fruit.”
#25

Carrot Dogsss

Carrot Dogsss

Lovepeacelovepeace02 Report

Diego
Diego
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ummm…crime against humanity 😭

#26

The Ideal Sushi For Picky Eaters: The "Chicken Strips And Fries" Roll

The Ideal Sushi For Picky Eaters: The "Chicken Strips And Fries" Roll

PineBadger Report

Coralinea
Coralinea
Community Member
2 hours ago

But that fry will be all soggy and bah. Not a fan.

#27

Packed Breakfast And Lunch For The Super Picky Kid- Air Fryer Chicken Strips And Fries, Cheese Cubes, Cheez-Its, And Fruit Snacks

Packed Breakfast And Lunch For The Super Picky Kid- Air Fryer Chicken Strips And Fries, Cheese Cubes, Cheez-Its, And Fruit Snacks

lonleygirl52 Report

If you’re an adventurous eater, you might be shocked by some of the photos on this list. But if you’re a picky eater, you might be salivating while scrolling through! Keep upvoting the pics that you find most interesting or entertaining, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever considered yourself to be a picky eater too. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing picky eating, we recommend checking out this one next! Bon appétit!  
#28

My Overly Picky Toddlers "Pizza"

My Overly Picky Toddlers "Pizza"

MoeGunz6 Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you set up bowls of different toppings and let them make their own pizza, their choices may pleasantly surprise you. Sometimes it's autonomy their looking for when they're picky, especially the very young.

#29

My Mom Made This For My Super Picky Brother

My Mom Made This For My Super Picky Brother

RealAndGay Report

saw & order
saw & order
Community Member
2 hours ago

Lil smokies and macaroni and cheese is great so this has some potential I think.

#30

My Sister's "Picky Lunch". What Poor Choices Have You Made Because Of The Heatwave?

My Sister's "Picky Lunch". What Poor Choices Have You Made Because Of The Heatwave?

CarpathianMass Report

Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Add some kind of starch to that and it's close to perfect. Lots of protein, sea food, lean meat, some fruit. I wouldn't eat that plastic wrapped monstrosity called "cheese", but that's my own picky choice. And you may have to work on the presentation.....

#31

I'm A Very Picky Eater So It Means A Lot When O Say That This Is Some Tasty Meal

I'm A Very Picky Eater So It Means A Lot When O Say That This Is Some Tasty Meal

Budget-Block3728 Report

#32

This Was Posted In A Picky Kids Facebook Group

This Was Posted In A Picky Kids Facebook Group

Shakezula69iiinne Report

Coralinea
Coralinea
Community Member
2 hours ago

That's a bit extra well done I feel.

#33

My Little One Wanted A Sad Picky Lunch

My Little One Wanted A Sad Picky Lunch

happybakingface Report

A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I’m sorry, but your little one is NOT a picky eater. I’m 48, and I would only eat the grapes, strawberries, and cheese puffs off this plate.

#34

Loved Doing Peace Corps As A Picky Eater

Loved Doing Peace Corps As A Picky Eater

_JosiahBartlet Report

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago

This looks like the Barf food I give to my dog!

