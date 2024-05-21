Almost everyone has gotten a gift that wasn't necessarily bad, but also not very thoughtful. What do you think is the most impersonal gift you can get?

#1

Anything that you don't like or need, and that you can then offer further to somebody else, as a gift. Such as bottles of alcohol, sets of cosmetics or random decorations.

Alexia
#2

An e-card. I cried in disappointment when that was my only birthday "gift" from my dad.

Anything where the thought is about changing the receiver for the giver's benefit. (I know someone who is bad for that.) So, like a teeth whitening kit for someone you think has too-yellow teeth. Or some gaudy jewellry to a child because you think they need to look more "lady-like", despite the fact they don't like to dress very girly.

StrangeOne
#3

One of those tea sets with cheap black tea, a low quality mug and a sugar stick!

GoldenRhino
