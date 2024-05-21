ADVERTISEMENT

Mojo Rose, the artist behind Summers Off Comics, creates funny and relatable webcomics about the life of a teacher. She started making these comics in 2013 while getting her teaching credential, turning her tired thoughts into a popular Instagram account with over 35K followers.

Her comics capture the everyday ups and downs of teaching, connecting with other teachers, parents, and students. With her humorous take on the challenges and joys of being a teacher, the artist is doing her best to bring laughter and as well as understanding about what it's like being a teacher.

More info: Instagram | inksoupcomics.com