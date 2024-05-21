ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Rosner is a creative comic artist known for his dark humor and unique stories. With over 119K followers on Instagram, his comics often have surprising and twisted endings.

He started making comics as he recovered from depression, using his work to express himself. Rosner chooses which comics to create based on his feelings and feedback from friends. While social media influences his work, he tries not to follow trends too much. His goal is to make people laugh and help them connect through his art, especially when it comes to mental health struggles.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com