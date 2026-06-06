Bored Panda found several threads online where people who knew criminals notorious for taking other people's lives described what they were like before they started their crime sprees. "People who were friends with someone that turned out to be a serial [criminal], what were they like?," one person asked . Lots of people came forward : those who knew notorious monsters like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy , and Christopher Duntsch, as well as individuals whose friends and acquaintances did unimaginably evil things.

Some people get famous for inventing penicillin or being the first human on the Moon. Others become known for their evil deeds. After tragedies, we often hear people who knew criminals describe them as people who "wouldn't hurt a fly." But are there really never signs that a person might become a monster?

#1 One of my parents friends use to come around all the time. He was probably only 21. Nicest guy ever. Type of guy who wouldn't hurt a fly.



A couple of years later he moved and we seen him on the news for m****r. Turned out he got on the ice and his girlfriend convinced him to k**l her ex with her. They then buried him in concrete.



Only reason they got caught was because they wrote their names in the concrete.

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#2 I graduated high school with Dr. Death, Chris Duntsch.



He was a [jerk]. He was charming with teachers and people who could benefit him. He was awful to everybody else. I didn’t see it, but one or more awkward and vulnerable classmates said he bullied him relentlessly, and I believe it.



He was easily irritated and if you got on his nerves he would really lose his cool. Remarkably mean. And people would just shrug their shoulders and say that’s just how Chris is.

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#3 I grew up around Donald Traub from Willow Grove, PA. he lived in the same apartment building as my mom. He actually babysat my sister a couple times. i would borrow movies and stuff from him. He had the biggest collection of action and horror vhs'. He seemed perfectly normal, if a little introverted. When the attacks he was doing were going on my mom commented to him that she was afraid to wait at bus stops now. Donald said "aw Kathy, I don't think you have anything to worry about!" Good thing we were his friends, I guess!

#4 Went to high school with a guy who tied 2 hitch hikers to a tree and bayonetted them to d***h. The summer before he kept coming to the house where I lived with 5 friends and tried to date me. He was always a loner with poor social skills. I had a boyfriend which probably saved me.

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#5 I know a guy who worked with Dahmer. I asked him about it and he was extremely reluctant to talk about working with him but made it sound like everyone who worked with him thought he was a pretty normal guy and were shocked to find out about everything he had done.



ls10032:



My aunt worked with Dahmer at the chocolate factory. She said he was a nice but quiet kid, and yeah, a lot of people I know that knew him generally say the same things.

#6 My neighbors father m******d his entire family and then k****d himself shortly before he was to be indicted over a ponzi-esk scheme. I knew the whole family well. The Dad was always a little weird and would do things like wear a full 3 piece suit to a child's soccer game. Never showed any signs of being violent though. The mother and 2 daughters were wonderful people, it was a real tragedy.

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#7 My manager at work was a pretty chill, nerdy guy. He was really nice to talk to and a fun boss. Then he smothered his infant son and it kind of messed me up for a while. This was a guy that I almost considered a friend. Everyone at work was shocked and didn't know how to handle or feel about it. Of course, we talked about it when there weren't any customers around, but most of it was the expected "I can't believe (manager) did this" talk.

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#8 A few years ago I hired a father-son handyman team to help me get my house ready to put on the market. Among other things, my outside doorknobs were in bad shape so they installed new ones. The dad seemed pretty nice, even did a little bit for free. On their 3rd and last day at my house, he was pretty fired up about a big job they were starting the next day. Three days later he k****d his new clients because they were unhappy with his work. A neighbor saw what happened and ran into her house and hid. He kicked her door in and shot her too. I was terrified until he was caught.

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#9 My little sister dated a guy when she was in high school who ended up murdering a couple he owed money to for h****n. This dude beat them with a baseball bat and hammer. He almost got the d***h sentence, but ended up with life in prison with no possibility of parole.



He was a seemingly nice, polite teenager. I used to drive him and my sister around for various dates and things. He was quiet, but not oddly so. He just seemed like a normal teenage boy.



***EDIT: Sorry, I just got some clarification on some details. The m****r weapons were actually a microphone stand and a hammer. He is eligible for parole after 51 years. This happened in 2015.

#10 Boy a couple years my minor in high school. He was always the outcast in his classes. He dressed funny, talked funny, and said disturbing things that some recall as threats (mostly to the girls of the school).



After graduation, he ended up butchering a homeless woman he was.. I cant say living together or in a relationship with... im not sure what their status was. Either way, kitchen knife, drained her into the tub. in court he showed no remorse and was proud to have "finally ended someone's life".



His father was my professor in university. He took it very hard.

#11 I went to High School with a girl who poisoned her father. No one knew until she confessed a year later watching a Shakespeare play in College. She was a little weird in school, but I didn't think she was capable of that.. She confessed to my cousin btw.. Sheesh.

#12 In my first semester of college, I had a computer science professor I really loved. Near the end of the semester, he told us he may be taking time off and finding a replacement for the semester. His severely autistic son had died in a 'tragic pool accident'. He noted that the media was trying to make him look bad. I created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses; he appreciated it and shared photos to use on the page.



Fast forward half a year. I get calls from news reporters asking what my thoughts are... He had been arrested on suspected unintentional manslaughter. It turns out, he had left his son outside in the cold by the pool, unsupervised, when he left for work. His son was never supposed to be unattended. His son was outside for who knows how long before the professor's daughter found the boy face down in the pool.



Further research into the case revealed the boy was living in an unfurnished basement, feces all over the walls, often left alone. The police were at the home frequently; CPS had made various safety requirements for them that they never followed.



He's being charged with unintentional manslaughter and various forms of child a***e. Him and his wife are being charged for filling the boy's Ritalin prescription for many, many months after the d***h.



I still believe it was intentional. Texts revealed the daughter discovered the boy when the professor texted her, asking her to check if 'Freak' was okay.



EDIT: Some people here did their research. I learned a lot more about the case. Any doubts I had have been dissolved; I'm confident this was not just some big, sad accident.



When it first happened, he told his classes that one particular media outlet was trying to portray it as more than an accident. He told us directly how upset he was about that, and really emphasized how important it was that it was nothing more than an accident. I didn't think much of it - of course you wouldn't want people blaming you for your son's d***h. Looking back, it should've raised more red flags.



It's crazy because he was so nice. He motivated me to stick to computer science, he seemed so appreciative of the GoFundMe, he was very highly rated... It's crazy.

#13 I dated a guy who later stabbed his mother to d***h. He was psychotic and a*****e, and I fled the state because I was afraid he was going to k**l me. I found out years later that he m******d his mother just a few months after I left him. He's still in prison. It's been 20 years and I still have nightmares about him and I still feel a little sick talking about it.

#14 My sister was k****d by her fiancé. He was, well, normal. Took good care of her during recovery from surgery. A bit weird , but nothing stands out. Weird as in opposite interests and shy where my sister was outgoing. Never would have expected it from him. Until I had to clean out their place and found a bunch of guns and load of knives and stuff.

#15 In grade school I sat next to this guy named George. Super quiet kid, and occasionally I would go over his house after school. His mom would occasionally be our substitute teacher.



Fast forward to when I am in college and go to pick up a NY Post in the morning. I see the headline "THREE STRIKES, SHE'S OUT ... KID BEATS MOM TO D***H WITH BASEBALL BAT". And there was a photo of George and his mom. It was big news in NY for a brief period, and last I heard he was sent to jail.



Fast forward a few years later and I am working in Manhattan and I literally bump right into him on the subway platform. Apparently he got out after a few years. It was seriously the most ackward small talk I ever made with someone in my life.

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#16 I knew a kid in boy scouts who moved to a different town and beat a homeless man to d***h when he was 17. I wasn't terribly surprised; I'd heard stories about him k*****g kittens when we were younger and I suspected that his adopted father, our scoutmaster, was a molester.

#17 Late to this, but I do have something to contribute.



I knew James Holmes in college. He was one year ahead of me, but same major. I remember taking classes with him, he also did a bit of research in the vivaria and so did I but in separate labs. So our paths crossed often.



I remember him being super paranoid. I remember filling out health questionnaires/medical clearance forms for a final that required in vivo work and access to the vivarium. He threw fit in our lab, telling our TA he wasn't going to fill it out. He finally did, but put a disclaimer on the bottom of it. It was bizarre. I think that was around 08/09, I think he was already unraveling then.



I remember when I found out about Aurora I was working when my old college roommate text me asking if I heard about the shooting in Colorado followed shortly by her texting me who did it. My roommate remembered him clearly from a GE class we both took with him. I remember feeling scared for some reason when I put the name to a face. My teeth started chattering wildly. I was shocked.



It still freaks me out to this day remembering working in labs, and having class discussions with that guy. We were definitely not friends but, I probably saw him nearly every day for at least a couple years. I can still see him working across from me under a fume hood in my minds eye anytime his name is brought up.

#18 I just needed to get it off my chest. My father was a m****r. He k****d my grandparents, his mom and dad, and as a side effect his grandmother as well. IT will haunt me the rest of my life, and it had a profound effect on the way I grew up. My family hid it from me saying he had just done some bad stuff. I thought it was d***s or domesticate violence that sort of thing. I loved my dad. We used to watch batman and beveeus and b******d together. He was probably the most chill guy you ever would know. I didn't know that he was on d***s, that he drank, that he made deals and had problems with a lot of people to cope with his problems. I knew of the concept back then, so I always thought it was that.



Well naturally in this day and age you can't keep a secret like that from long from an inquisitive child with the power of the internet at their finger tips.



So here's the story. He hid under his parents bed waiting to grab my grandpa's wallet to steal some money. I don't know what the money was for, some say to get more d***s, other say to pay some people you wouldn't want to owe 14 cents to. Well he got caught my grandpa pulled out his gun cause he didn't know who it was. They fought over it. He shot my grandpa in the chest, strangled my grandmother with a lamp cord. After word he turned the gas on the stove and walked out. You ever seen the movies where the pilot light turn on and everything is incinerated? that's what happened to the house. My great grandama was still in the house. She used to have a room full of stuffed animals, they burned up and all the toxins they release cause her to have chemical brns on her body and lungs. Let's just say I no longer find fluffy teddy bears adorable after seeing what happened to her.



Here's a kicker my sister and I were suppose to be at their house that night. I think what's worse is because of what he did, my sister and I were declared to be the spawn of the devil. Our family shunned us, they took everything we were suppose to inherit. I can't tell you the amount of trouble I got into as a kid. This event cut me off from any emotion other than anger. For years that's all i could feel or relate to. All I can say is that revenge is never the answer. I watched him d*e, The state executed him for him crimes. It did not settle anything for me, it didn't make everything better. I watched this man take his last breath, and all I could think about was how I wished, That none of this had never happened. That I would never get those years of my life I spent in anger back, and how I wasted so much time on hatred. I wished we could have watched batman together again one last time.

#19 A guy I used to be acquaintances with (played on bar league darts and pool teams with him, and went to a few parties at his house). The authorities found about a dozen bodies on his property, and he is suspected/linked to many more murders.



While in jail waiting for his first trial, he escaped using a rope made out of bedsheets and throwing his cellmate three stories down on to the razor wire fence so he could scale it with minimal injuries.



He isn't a scary looking guy (although he could handle himself in a bar fight), and didn't give off a crazy vibe at all. He was a friendly guy, and could strike up a conversation with anyone on almost any topic. He apparently is a psychopath though that has no problem k*****g other humans if he can somehow benefit.

#20 Grew up with a guy in my hood who k****d his Mom and her boyfriend with a baseball bat. He was 16 at the time as was I. It was part of a plot by a bunch of nerds who would k**l their parents and runoff to Florida. He was the only one to go through with it.



He was always a little different. Had poor social skills. He got in a lot of fights too. But would have never seen this coming. You never know what’s really in someone’s head.

#21 I knew a guy a few years ago who k****d his mum, stepdad and little sister. He then committed s*****e. He was honestly known as such a sweet and caring guy so that’s why everyone was so shocked when it happened- he sent a text to his friends before he committed s*****e that it was because his mum was a violent alcoholic and he thought d***h was the only way out.

#22 I worked with a guy that k****d his family.



He moved to our state from a state pretty far away. He seemed to be a nice guy. I sat next to him for well over a year. He had pictures of his kids at his desk and would talk your ear off about many subjects but would get weird and vague if you asked about his family.



One day he just doesn't come in to work. He never returned. Boss and coworkers have no idea where he went. He left all of his personal belongings at work. Then we see on the news that he was arrested for m****r.



He had several kids with his ex wife and she was looking to get child support out of him. He had remarried and didn't want to pay so he k****d her and his kids that he had with her and fled the state. He had managed to avoid the law for that year but then stupidly decided to try to get a new license in our state with his real name. He was found pretty quickly after that.

#23 I went to college with a guy who was friendly and funny when he was sober. Always polite and easy to converse with on most any topic. Well liked by guys and fancied by many girls.

When he was drunk... different story. He would get this d**d behind the eyes look and seek out fights. Not stupid bar room brawls but extremely violent encounters where he would get people on the ground and try to stomp their head in. My friends and I avoided him (he tried starting fights with many of us) and we all said that he was going to k**l someone some day.

Well that happened in 2007 when he took a girl back to his apartment after a baseball game. She apparently didn’t do what he want and he beat, choked and stabbed her. I was shocked when I heard but not surprised (if that makes sense).

He’s currently in jail serving a 35-year sentence.

#24 My dad was good friends with a guy who k****d his wife to collect life insurance and get out of debts. He is currently serving something like 40 years.



My dad was shocked. This guy was at church every Sunday and gave no signs of being a complete psychopath. I guess my dad found out when it made local news.

#25 My parents had close friends, M & J, who were almost like family to us. We always spent time with them. We’d gone on vacation with them. They were a big part of my childhood. When I was a teen, they split up. He liked his blue collar, laid back life. She was moving up the corporate ladder and wanted her life to reflect it. There were no hard feelings. They just grew into different people. It rocked the whole circle of friends, because this was the first couple to divorce. J (the wife) stayed in town, while M moved away to follow work. A few years later, the cops come around asking questions of J and eventually my parents and their friends. Turns out M had been arrested for m****r. His DNA matched two unsolved cases within 100 miles of our hometown. Those occurred during his marriage to J and his close friendship with my family. No one could believe it. He confessed to all three murders, all young women. It turns out that he had kept one of the bodies in their garage for a few days at some point. His ex-wife went off the rails for a while. She lost her job. She didn’t leave her house for months, and then very rarely for years. She’s starting to come back into the fold of her friends now. This was years ago and I still can’t really come to terms with it. We never mention him in my family at all.

#26 Ted Bundy worked on a suicide hotline. His coworker during the late, lone hours in the middle of the night was actually researching and talking about the murders to him during their shared shift as he was going about killing people during off work hours. She says she never felt afraid, never suspected him. She has been a police officer and now writes true crime. It took her many years to accept that he was a serial killer capable of all that. She finally was able to write a book "The Stranger Beside Me". She says oddly enough, he saved more lives on that Suicide Hotline than he ever took. That chilled her.

#27 Yes. Was hired at the same time as him. Worked right next to him for several years. He was one of those stoner guys always bragging about the parties he went to. He was a little obnoxious in a "bro" sort of way so I always skipped hanging out with him after work.



After I left that job a little while later he k****d his ex girlfriend while her 5yo was in the apt watching tv, took the kid on a road trip to Texas, and smothered her on Christmas Morning and left her in a suitcase on the side of the road.

#28 I spent 3 months on a study abroad with a special forces, ex-FBI, guy named ‘Joe’. We were a small group of mostly students whereas Joe was older and there as part of foreign immersion training for the military. He was a little odd/awkward at times and didn’t share too much about himself which we mostly attributed to the age difference.



I’d describe Joe as very intense but kind-hearted. The military was very important to him and he always seemed very focused on that. But occasionally he’d make a dry joke or let his guard down for a moment with the group. He was very into photography and shared lots of great photos from the trip.



He was also somewhat the protector of the group and we always felt completely safe with him. One story I’ll share was when he was walking over a bridge and spied some guys in the trees waiting to jump down and rob him. He pulled out a large knife he carried on him and casually brandished it as he walked by. The guys smartly decided not to mess with Joe, but after he crossed he saw them sprint across the bridge and hide behind a building. Two policemen showed up shortly after and Joe showed them where the guys were hiding so the police could arrest them.



Anyways, a few years after we got back I heard the news that he had k****d someone and took his own life. He had been training for a new position and his commander deemed that he wasn’t physically fit enough for the job. The judgment effectively ended his career and he felt he had been unfairly judged. He brought a gun into the base and shot his commander d**d then k****d himself.

#29 I worked with a guy that m******d his gf. He was a cool dude. I sat with him a lot on my lunch breaks. We talked about football, school, life etc. Pretty normal stuff. Never would think he was a killer. He was not an aggressive person at all.

#30 I went to school with a popular guy, on the pro athlete team, but always kept to himself he seemed to only interact with others when he was playing with his teammates. But he wasn't awkwardly quiet or anything he said hey/smiled at others cool content guy. But then, He was on the news for k*****g his gf, gf's mom, and little sister (minor). It was a domestic violence situation until he decided to take things further I guess. Police found him walking down the street with blood all over him. It just seems weird because you know this person and it makes you wonder what made them react to that extent.

#31 I cut my teeth as a teacher at a rough school in Portsmouth. It was a deprived area where lots of students had it tough outside the school gates - lots of d**g-a******d parents, thieves as role models, etc. I've posted before about a boy who pulled a knife in my classroom.



I once taught a boy called Sam. He was a rude, aggressive boy who liked to make people squirm. He had streak in him that, when it came out, made him into something akin to evil - cutting girls' hair, pushing over old ladies, and the like. However, Sam and I had a strong relationship. I was always praised for "getting through to him" and we often had lengthy chats about life after secondary school. It was my second year as a teacher when he left and I genuinely thought I'd made a difference.



Five years later, Sam's face is on the news. He's mown down two teenage girls - on purpose - as they walked home from a party. He drove over them, then rounded a roundabout to drive over them again.



Nothing compared to the horror I felt alongside the impotent feeling left inside me - I thought I'd perhaps got through to him in some way, but clearly I hadn't. I felt like I could have done, *should* have done more to help him seek the good inside himself in those four hours a week we spent together. I was naive.



I'm no longer so arrogant as to believe that my words can change lives, but it hasn't stopped me trying.



As a teacher, life can be tough. You are but a flicker in the long night of these students' lives and you strive to make a difference, but at times like that - when you realise you made none - that really hurts.

#32 There was a girl I really wanted in high school. I asked some people, "what's her story?" They all said "oh she has a boyfriend that's in jail and he's coming out soon, if you talk to her he's gonna k**l you" sure enough I kept my distance but she kept chasing after me and talking to me saying I was cute. "Are you trying to get me k****d leave me alone." She eventually just left me alone and found another guy. I guess this guy didn't care or never knew about the boyfriend, for him it was a bad story. As soon as this guy gets out of jail, he shoots up him and his whole family in the middle of the street. This was seriously scary, he was on the run for a month and I thought he was coming for me next. He turned himself in and pleaded not guilty. What a jerk, the mom and brother survived and were witness that they saw him. Sad for the guy, He died protecting his family. The girl was next to me in graduation. I still couldn't talk to her, she looked so pretty with her lip gloss and curls. She was so happy that day.

#33 My story is kind of the opposite of most of these, but I knew a guy who was involved in a brutal multiple m****r and who by his own admission probably would have gone on to be a serial killer (in the loosest sense of k*****g 3 or more people in separate incidents) if he hadn't been caught. The opposite part is that I knew him after he'd gotten out of prison. He served about 20 years before being paroled.



I met him when I was a teenager, because he went to the same church as us, was a friend of my father's and a caretaker on a neighboring horse ranch. So I sort-of knew him for a long time, then I got a job starting colts on that ranch when I was in high school. He was always up for joining me if I needed someone to ride an older horse to "babysit" a youngster who wasn't really safe to ride out alone on, so we spent a lot of time just riding out together and talking. I knew he'd been in prison for a long time but I just sort of figured it was d***s. And it kind of was, because the m****r happened over a gang/d**g dispute, but not in the way I was thinking.



Anyway, I never would have guessed he could do something like that. He was one of the kindest, most gentle people I've ever met. He was always so attentive and gentle with the livestock and dogs, did things like nursing orphaned feral cats that everyone else probably would have let d*e, and he had a pet prairie dog because he hit it with his car by accident and nursed it back to health. He'd go out of his way to help everyone who needed it, even if you didn't ask him, and he never asked for anything in return. He was very insightful, intelligent, and thoughtful. Incredibly well-read, too, which apparently was mostly due to the prison library. We used to talk about philosophy and theology a lot.



He never really hid what he did, either. He passed away when I was in my 20s, and I never knew that he was a m******r until after his d***h. It came up while my dad and I were talking about him, and my dad was honestly surprised that I didn't know why he'd been in prison for so long. And I guess in retrospect I should have figured it out (some of my siblings did, but some of us didn't), but I think a big part was just that he seemed so opposite of what you'd think a m******r would be like.



I'm very glad I knew him, and knowing him and what he did really informed a lot of my attitudes about the justice system.

#34 I was friends with a guy in middle school who is now serving a 400+ year prison term for m****r. He k****d his dad with a machete, attempted to k**l his step mother who survived, and then stole his dad's truck and drove into town and started shooting random people with the gun in his dad's truck.



So, what was he like in middle school? Angry, withdrawn, pretty unfriendly. I was assigned to sit next to him on the bus, and I tried to be friends with him in my annoying ham-fisted way. Eventually we got along ok, but the friendship was sort of one sided. At times he was almost actually nice to me. He told me he hated his dad because he was an a*****e alcoholic. His mom seemed kind of messed up too, tbh. He had a lot of problems, even as a kid. He came across as very "troubled.".

#35 My mom was going on dates with this doctor she met in a singles group. They only went on a few dates but they still saw each other often in the group meet ups. My mom mentioned to me how he was still going through a messy divorce and that led to them not seeing each other anymore.

Anyway, a few months after they stopped dating, he ends up getting into an argument with his ex-wife, shooting her, cutting off her head, removing her fingertips and leaving her body in a field. He ends up k*****g himself at his sisters house before police could arrest him.

Only met him a few times but I never got any strange impressions of him. Scary to think that someone who could k**l the mother of his children, actually dated your mother only months prior.

#36 My brother went to school with two twins that later went on to k**l a woman together. He said they would both sharpen the classroom pencils, go round the room and stab the kids on top of their heads with the sharp point. Kids told their parents and soon they complained to the school. Not sure what happened after that but my brother said he seen them years later. He quickly ended the conversation as he felt very uncomfortable around them.

#37 I went to high school with a guy who beat his girlfriend with a pipe, and then beat/stomped her new puppy to d***h. The girl was from our high school as well. It was crazy. The girl survived, and ended up going to the police to report him. After he was arrested, though, she started posting all over Facebook about how she couldn't wait for him to be released, and she couldn't wait to marry him. I couldn't believe it.

#38 A kid I grew up with m******d his entire family, aside from his older brother who had already moved out. He had been caught filming his sister showering and then k****d his mother, father, little brother and the sister he was filming. I’m from a small town so it shook the community pretty heavily. He was a nice kid, so it left a lot of us dumbfounded. The surviving brother still visits him in prison to this day. Sad story all he way around.

#39 It’s crazy to me I actually have an answer for this. A family member dated and almost married a girl that k****d a man with her ex. She did this previously to meeting my family. I didn’t know this bit of information until MONTHS of knowing her. Before I knew this she stayed with me frequently and legitimately seemed very nice. I couldn’t process it. I felt sick. I ended up googling her and found the whole story which was WAAAY worse than I could have imagined. I cried and felt insane. It made me feel gross. She helped us decorate our Christmas tree and then days later I found out. I dunno how to describe the feeling. It’s just... weird.

#40 I felt for years that my brother, who is 10 months younger than me, would end up k*****g someone. He just absolutely doesn't care about other people and had been in and out of jail for violent offences all his adult life.



In 2011 he had a fight with his friend and beat him over the head with a tire iron in his own house because he was imposing there and the friend told him he should leave. He only served 8 months in jail for this because of legal b******t that blamed the hospital for not saving the guy's life. Manslaughter with intent. He has bragged ever since about getting away with m****r.



I hate him and avoid him and my family as much as possible (get most info about them off Facebook). I honestly wasn't surprised at all, I just hoped that he would go to jail and not be let out this time. He is currently in jail now for punching his 8 week old baby. The baby is ok and the mother takes her to visit him in jail. Yes I have called CPS, several times.

#41 Not friends with per se, but when Halo 3 came out, me and my good buddy had a group of friends we had met in matchmaking that we ended up playing with for about a year or two. Maybe just about five or six of us. You know, the kind of people who are just sensible, fun to talk to, and are also good at the game.



Anyway, one of the guys was particularly quiet, but nothing really struck me as *odd*. Of our group, I probably played with him the least. I guess towards the end, my buddy who played with him a lot more often said that he would complain about his family and stuff, and just would say weird things.



One week, he kinda fell off the face of the earth. I think maybe a week or two later, one of the guys in our group said "Guys did you hear about Marshall?" and I was like "No?" Apparently this guy k****d both his parents. In retrospect, my buddy was like "All the weird stuff he would say sort of makes sense now, but you would've never considered it threatening, it just sounded like any young kid complaining about his parents."

#42 Yes. A kid that was in my English class k****d his girlfriend. He seemed like a normal friendly guy.

#43 The younger brother of a girl I was friends with in middle school and high school. They had some struggles growing up and I know their mother was an a*****e relationship because we gave her some help getting away from her husband.



Are we connected many many years later and found out that the younger brother had m******d someone. Initially it sounded pretty gruesome but when I actually read Court reports I kind of felt bad for the kid.



he had some mental illness issues but as a teenager apparently he had been groomed by a much much older man into a s****l relationship where the man provided money shelter and of course d***s. He was extremely controlling and a*****e.



Eventually the kid tried to get away and was trying to start a new life with a girl he met but this guy tracked him down and blackmailed him.



Eventually kid snapped and m******d him. I think I felt worse for the kid because a lot of people can't get away from their abusers.



Edit: for those who asked, he was 16 year old runaway with a history of d**g problems when he started seeing the more than 20-years older guy who used to film him. He struggled with d***s but was doing well and he met with the man to tell him he loved someone else and he want going to see him again.



His story is that the guy attacked him saying he'd rather he died than break up. He had injuries consistent with fending off a knife attack and said he k****d the man in self-defense. What probably really screwed him over is that he didn't call the cops He hid the body instead.



Despite all of the evidence pointing to him bring preyed on, he got a sentence that is longer than the average human lifespan. He committed the crime in a place where being gay or bisexual isn't really acceptable. a lot of the stories in the news refer to him as a hustler and say that he k****d one of his patrons.

#44 I knew this guy.



Before, like, literally the night before the crime, he was at my house talking about a new job he thought he'd gotten, how he was going to be able to take better care of his daughter, a new tattoo he was going to get, just random stuff.



Some backstory, he had a brain tumor when he was I think 9 or 10, not sure what kind or where but he was a 'make a wish' kid, I think he went to Disney or something, but they did manage to get it out with surgery. So he was a little, well, he wasn't stupid or disabled but I'd say 'slow', basically. He was a little [jerk] through his teen years, big pants, loud music, fast car, "Yo I'm gangstah!" kind of thing, but when he met his girlfriend and then especially when his daughter was born, he seemed to change a lot for the better.



He was the younger brother of a friend of mine. I went from "You can NOT bring Eddie to my house and I don't even want him to know where we live," to "Sure, Eddie and you can come for dinner," so yeah, lots of change.



The night it happened we played D&D that evening and he was as boringly normal as he ever was. Actually he'd never expressed any anger or anything toward the girlfriend's mother, at all. He'd said how happy he was that she was letting them live there and helping with the baby.



After, we only saw him once more, in court, when he was sentenced. We went with his mom, who we knew, and at the end, he turned his face and wouldn't even nod to us.



I just don't get it, I don't think I ever will.

#45 He was really nice and I had gone to K-12 with him. Never knew him to be the kind of person that would even get upset. Then I get a text a couple years ago asking "Do you know about X? Him and his brother k****d their parents"



Edit: I'm out of the loop on this one. Younger brother was cleared.

#46 One of my best friends when I was stationed at Fort Bragg ended up getting into some sort of drunken altercation later on in his career at Fort Hood, went back to his house to retrieve a pistol, went back to the party and shot a dude.



It was absolutely insane to me when I heard about it because he had never shown any tendencies towards violence when I hung out with him pretty much every day for over two years. Probably drank a little too much, but he was always just a good dude raising a good family.



Last time I talked to him was three days before his trial. He ended up changing his plea to guilty to receive 25 years instead of life. He's at Leavenworth now, going on probably seven or eight years now.



Feel bad for the family of the guy he shot. He was a medically retired vet and didn't deserve to be gunned down like that. As much as the m******r was my friend, he gets to go home one day. The guy he shot never will.

#47 When I was in high school, one of my friends m******d his family kind of out of nowhere.



The day it happened, it started to get around to my friends that something went down at his house. This was before most people had cell phones, and texting wasn't a thing at all, so throughout the day, more and more people were contacted and headed over to the guy's (whose name is Andy) best friend's house. The first officers on scene got his name and his brother's name mixed up, and we were all told that his brother had snapped and shot their parents and then him, then called the police and gave himself up with no struggle. So we all got together, mourned as a group or whatever, then got up and went to school the next day.



Shortly into the first hour of classes, everyone who was a known friend of Andy's was pulled out of class and called into the office. Once we were all there, the principal told us that Andy was alive, and that he had actually been the one who committed the murders. Everyone was pretty shocked, this dude was a totally harmless stoner who never even really seemed to disagree with anyone, much less have violent tendencies. I personally went into my standard compartmentalization/disassociation mode and just dealt with it by going kind of numb to it. The funeral was really rough, they had an open casket viewing even though his parents were both shot in the face. Andy claims to have no memory of doing it, and what they've pieced together is that he for whatever reason went into his dad's gun locker, pulled out a rifle and shot his parents in their kitchen. It didn't look like there was any kind of struggle. His brother came up from their basement and he shot him at the top of the stairs. He then called the police and told the dispatcher that his parents were d**d, and when she asked who k****d them he said he had. He went outside and stood on the lawn waiting for the police to come. Once they got there, he went into a full on panic asking about his brother, he had no idea that he'd shot him.



He got 18 years for each m****r, I think, and was sent to prison. I wrote to him here and there in the beginning, but his replies just felt really strange to me. I feel a little bit guilty now about fading out of his life, but it was honestly really, really hard to reconcile the person I was friends with with the person I was writing to, the person who k****d his family. He sounded very stiff and hollow in the replies. I guess that makes some sense.



I keep up with the details now through a friend who still keeps in touch with him. He tried to escape a few years ago, the guy he was trying to escape with was k****d in the process and his sentence was upped to life. I check his profile on the Michigan offenders search page sometimes, but it makes me pretty sad to see him. He's gone all white power, I'm sure to save himself, which is bizarre considering how 100% anti racism he was prior to all this. I don't know how it's affected me really other than my senior year in high school was a little messed up because of it. There was a weird thing where a lot of people who didn't know him or weren't friends with him got really into the whole mourning thing, and maybe they took advantage, but they went to this group therapy thing that the school administrators had going for awhile. I had to have mandatory counseling, along with a few other friends, but I wasn't really into it and I had nothing to talk about.



I'm 30 now, and whenever it comes up (which is rare) I feel very disconnected to it.

#48 When I was in middle school I lived a street over and went to school with a kid who's older brother m******d his parents with a hatchet, and sliced up his siblings. It was horrifying.



His sister was in my class, she survived...barely, she moved away afterwards. The parents died in the attack... she, her older brother, and the 6 year old boy survived. The youngest left the house while the boy was k*****g the rest of his family and wandered the street with hatchet marks on his body and face, eventually he walked up to a neighbors house and they called the cops for him. The boy who k****d his family attempted to run away through the open sewers away from his house from the cops. He escaped for a few hours but was eventually captured.



It was really strange afterwards. The front glass door had small bloody handprints on it from where the littlest one had tried to escape and two of the front windows had blood on them. The girl I went to school with spent a long time in the ICU. I walked by their house often to get to my best friends house and there was caution tape around it for months. Then the tape fell and no one did anything. I remember thinking that there seemed to be no justice for the family and that lives were so fragile.



The boy that snapped and k****d his family used to walk by my house every day on his way home from school. He went to Grissom High School I think so he was older than I was by a few years at least. He used to say pretty normal stuff like, "I like your dog." but in the most creepy way that once my mom even cried after talking to him. He wore all black, gothy stuff. His window at his house had like a pentagram sticker on it and some anarchist stuff. He lived in the corner room.



After I found out I cried pretty hard. I couldn't understand what had happened to my friend and her family. The middle school I went to went into a sort of mourning. I never saw that girl again but I hope that she is doing ok.



I hope that people don't experience this kind of things in their lives early on, or ever really...because it really messes them up the closer they are to it. I'm not a serial killer but I am a depressed person and I know that part of it was seeing the darkness in others so early on in life.

#49 My aunt on my paternal side k****d her 5 month old baby, broke into her neighbor's basement and tried to hide his body there.



Prior to this event, the family was very close. My dad was one of 6 children and after their father (my grandfather) shot and k****d himself, they became closer.



The day it happened, my aunt called her husband at the time and said that the baby was missing. He rushed home only to find her perfectly calm and showing very little panic or worry. He felt it was odd and called the police after discovering that she hadn't.



It didn't take long for the neighbor to discover the baby in their basement because the door from the outside looked as though it had been tampered with so they checked it out after hearing about the disappearance of my cousin. He was wrapped up in two towels and placed in a box with dishes.



It wasn't long before clues were all pieced together and it was found that she drowned him in the bathtub. She never had an ounce of remorse and when my uncle asked why she'd ever do something like that, her answer was "Because I hated him."



This tore up my family pretty bad. Half believed she was innocent due to some sort of insanity therefore couldn't have done this or wouldn't have done this in her right mind and the other half chose to have absolutely nothing to do with her. Now, the family is divided and they very rarely speak to one another without tension being really high.



It makes me sick to my stomach to think she will be let out of jail relatively soon. I'm disgusted by her and by the part of my family that truly tries to stick by her and blames everything and everyone (including my uncle) for her actions except for herself.



And to answer your question: I reacted like anyone would to hear about the d***h of their baby cousin, I was devastated. Once I found out my aunt did it, I felt sick for weeks because she and I are of the same family and I immediately wished I belonged to another. I still feel sick when I think about it all these years later.



**Edit: I keep seeing a lot of Post Partum Depression and Post Partum Psychosis posts...well, I want to inform you all that both are temporary. It's been 8 (almost 9) years and she still has no remorse, says that she wouldn't have done things differently, and genuinely doesn't give a d**n. If I felt like it had been either that set her over the edge, I would have some sort of sympathy but what you all do not know is that she was always a rather cold and callus person... and I absolutely believe given the chance, she'd do it again.**.

#50 One day I was working on a family tree, and I'm quizzing my mom about different names and connections and stuff. Then out of nowhere she tosses out, "And then there was old Aunt Tillie, who strangled a little boy in her living room." Stop the press: say what? She explained that Tillie started hearing voices, and there was a little boy who used to always come by in the afternoon for cookies. One day he came in and she strangled him to d***h, and was found wandering the streets, babbling to herself. She was in an insane asylum for seven years, and was then released, and died shortly thereafter. Though I never knew this relative I found a newspaper article about it, and was haunted by the image of the little boy, and wondered about how many generations of his family were affected by this horrible event.

#51 I've never really known what to make of it.



The story goes, circa 2002 and a group of my friends were in a car driven by a guy called Sean, who was cousin to two of them. Sean was a bit of a p***k. So, Sean thought it would be fun to go racing with them in the car. Sean was also not a very good driver. So, after accelerating along a long straight, Sean approached a roundabout, braked too hard, came off-road, hit a lamp post, and k****d everyone in the car apart from himself.



What happened after that isn't entirely clear. I know there was a major family feud (as you'd expect when one cousin kills two others), and I know Sean had a major row with his mother. What happened there though, only Sean knows. The police couldn't find anything other than traces of her blood. She hasn't been seen since. Sean has never been convicted, apparently due to lack of evidence.



I still don't know what to make of it.

#52 I was at University of Florida with Aaron Hernandez. We had a class together and before an exam he asked me for a pencil, I only brought 1 so I apologized and said I didn't have an extra. He stood up and walked out without taking the exam.

#53 I sat next to a guy in high school, a class that taught basic drafting and such. He was a kind of awkward kid that seemed nice, he would make light jokes and such. (I barely knew him btw).



Well, one night he and his friend robbed a pizza restaraunt and shot/k****d 3 workers that were finishing their shift.

#54 I was school friends with someone who had a relative that was like this. He reminds me of Ted Bundy -- charismatic and handsome, super genius and caucasian. A couple of women go missing and are presumed d**d, eventually they link them to him but have no evidence. He messed up though, and one of his victims got away. She was badly assaulted and almost k****d. They somehow put him in prison for life. Now he spends all his time in the library, and since he's a genius is probably more dangerous now than he was before. YAY!

#55 When I was in culinary school, I worked with a future psycho in a restaurant. We were both servers. We became good friends and hung out after work all the time. After I graduated, I got a job cooking in a very nice restaurant, and I got him a job there because he was an excellent server. I eventually left that job, and we drifted apart. Fast forward 15 years. His name randomly pops into my head, and I wonder "What ever happened to him?" I google his name. First search result was a news headline. He was about to get a life sentence for m****r of one of his kids, and attempted m****r of his other kid and his wife. Turns out he had moved to Middleofnowhere, Indiana and got heavy into m**h. When I knew him, he was a nice, "normal", hard-working guy. Very sad.

#56 I actually sort of have a story for this...



The speech therapist(ST) I used to see as a child turned out to be the prime suspect in a m****r case. Nothing has been proven but all evidence points to him. I was seeing him in 2004 and apparently this took place in 2001 or 2002 iirc. His ex girlfriend broke up with him and was seeing another guy(AG)...ST being the jealous type kept tabs on their relationship and often followed them out to places to a***e them. AG was also a creature of routine so ST had his schedule under control too, e.g. AG would take the bins out and go for a walk at a specific time every Tuesday night. One Tuesday night ST turns up, stabs him repeatedly then runs him over in AG's car I guess to leave the body in a state so that it looked like an accident as opposed to a stabbing.



When I found out I wasn't really surprised. He always seemed a little off, and would do strange things like make dinner reservations during our sessions. He definitely had an aggressive side which was a bit scary for 7-yo me. I just can't believe this guy was dealing with young kids like that just makes me really uneasy.

#57 My brother was friends with someone who falls in this category, we'll call him 'V'. Nothing ever stood out of the ordinary with 'V', just a normal charismatic guy.



One night my brother was at a party with his friends drinking. It was late at night, like around midnight. He received a call from V, he was asking my brother for a ride somewhere. My brother was drunk so he said he couldn't do it.



The next day, we heard the bad news. V had brutally beaten his mother with an iron pipe and tried to make a run for it. It wasn't long until he was found and arrested for m****r. We still have no idea why he did it either.



If my brother had not got drunk that night, he could have been involved in something he had no idea about.

#58 I work at a gas station. I used to work at a location by a bunch of hotels, and I worked mornings Monday through Friday so I had plenty of regulars who pretty much felt like friends.



There were two maintenance guys for one of the hotels nearby that would come in every day for drinks. One of them, my favorite of the two, was Hispanic, and he helped me practice my Spanish when he came in. He was so nice and fun to be around, and it always brightened my day when he came in.



One day I was looking at Facebook and I saw a news article that there was an incident at the hotel he worked at, someone had committed s*****e by cop when he busted out of a hotel room closet with a gun, because he was running after shooting his wife and her best friend, because he found out she was cheating.



Broke my f*****g heart. It literally felt like I had lost a loved one. And I was so torn about how to feel because I missed him and was sad that he was gone but I was never sure that was okay to feel because he was a m******r.



The other maintenance guy stopped coming in after that. I think he quit his job at the hotel. I tried messaging him on Facebook to see how he was holding up, but I never got a response. It's probably really unlikely, but if you're reading this, I know you miss Pablo. I do too. I hope you're doing okay now.