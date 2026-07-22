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What a time to be alive. We’re living in an age where all kinds of information is right at our fingertips, where it is possible to work a full-time job from anywhere in the world, and where one can create instant sculptures using a printer. 

Indeed, 3D printing has been all the craze in recent years, and understandably so. And just like any art form, a creative mind can easily come up with something masterful, mesmerizing, and functional enough to be part of daily life.  

Here are some examples that may inspire you to get into this endeavor yourself. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that captivated you the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Wife Breeds Mini Lop Rabbits, And To Give Them A Bit Of Entertainment, I Created A Slow Feeder Which Is Also A Rattle Toy

Two cute bunnies with a 3D printer created brown and green treat dispenser toy on hay with a diagram overlay.

Kuba Hendrych Report

5points
POST
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    #2

    Turn Treat Time Into An Engaging Puzzle With This Piano-Themed Interactive Treat Dispenser For Cats And Other Small Pets

    A cat looking at a 3D printed piano-shaped feeder, an example of functional 3D printing.

    Fanis Katmadas Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    A Simple Self-Watering Globe Designed To Slowly Deliver Water Directly To Your Plant's Roots, Helping Maintain Consistent Soil Moisture With Minimal Effort

    Green 3D printer created plant watering globe helps nurture a small citrus tree in a white pot.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    4points
    POST

    3D printing may have been in the public consciousness since the 2010s, but there remains a number of misconceptions about it. Engineering.com addressed some of those, beginning with the most common one: “3D printers are difficult to operate.” 

    While the article did clarify that 3D printers have more calibration parameters, having a deep enough understanding of the materials involved and how it works makes operating them much easier.

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    #4

    A Practical Hanger For Organizing Ties And Belts While Saving Closet Space

    Bright green 3D printer created tie/belt hanger with a rotating hook displaying two ties in a closet.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Just Dropped: The Ultimate Modular Stackable Tray System!

    A 3D printer created first aid kit with multiple pull-out drawers, demonstrating a cool and functional storage solution.

    Konstantin Radchenko Report

    4points
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    #6

    Cat Ladder To Keep My Landlord Happy

    A 3D printed multi-tier cat climbing post attached to a wooden beam, a cool 3D printer creation.

    Nikola Tlášek Report

    4points
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    Another common myth is that 3D printing will replace other manufacturing processes. But much like the prevalence of AI, 3D printers won’t be able to do a full takeover. Rather, they will serve as a supplement to current manufacturing applications. 
    #7

    Hi! This Is My First 3D Printed Car. It Is Volvo 760 Gle Rallye

    A cool 3D printer creation: a model car on a wooden desk, next to a plant and computer monitor.

    Matěj Bartoš Report

    4points
    POST
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    #8

    Calcifer Keycap

    A close-up of a keyboard with a cheerful flame character keycap, a cool thing created using a 3D printer.

    Gilbert Laurora Borromeo Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    This Is Mitre Protractor Model Is The Perfect Tool For Both Internal And External Corner Measurement

    A hand holding a white and blue 3D printer created protractor tool with various measurements and a pink center.

    Matthew Davey Report

    4points
    POST
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    In any case, the relative costs, production speeds and size constraints of 3D printing make it unlikely to replace other manufacturing processes completely in the foreseeable future,” an excerpt from the article reads. 
    #10

    Design And Printed My Wife This Planter. What Do You Guys Think?

    A wilted houseplant in a beige pot with a black stand, showcasing a functional 3D printer creation.

    Chris McNeal Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    I Created A Parametric Customizable Shelf - You Can Customize The Shelf Size, Pattern And Thickness

    Two colorful, multi-tiered shelves created using a 3D printer, one with the name RILEY and MOM.

    Leah Mackin Konapelsky Report

    3points
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    #12

    I Printed This Pound Coin Trolley Token That Only Took 14 Minutes To Print

    A close-up of a 3D printer created shopping cart coin, with a set of keys attached, inserted into a cart handle.

    Decland Holland Report

    3points
    POST

    When 3D printers came out over a decade ago, several companies had a common goal: to allow the common person to explore their creativity through their devices. 

    In a 2013 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, Elisa Richardson, then PR and social media manager of 3D printing company Shapeways, shared how they are “giving people access to million-dollar machines.”

    #13

    A Simple Carrying Handle For Large Sheet Materials Such As Drywall, Plywood, Osb, Mdf, And Plastic Panels

    A person carries a white panel with a yellow 3D printer created panel carrier, in a workshop setting.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
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    #14

    A Tiny Whistle With Four Sound Chambers That Produce Different Frequencies For An Exceptionally Loud, Distinctive Sound

    A hand holds a small purple 3D printer created mini headache whistle, loud despite its size.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
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    #15

    Makeup Organiser. Keeps All The Brushes Separate And Has Many Different Size Compartments To Easily Organise Different Products

    A 3D printer created makeup organizer filled with various cosmetics, a functional item for everyday use.

    Decland Holland Report

    3points
    POST

    Richardson added that everyday folks with access to 3D printers have created far more functional, practical pieces to improve their lives. 

    “We’re enabling them to run businesses through our company,” Richardson said. “It’s amazing how unsurprising the stuff we make is. It’s a doorknob or a crib part from a mom in suburbia.”

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    #16

    A Simple Radiator Bleeding Tool That Catches Water Released From The Bleed Valve, Helping Keep Floors And Walls Dry

    A 3D printer created heater bleeder tool being used, showing a practical and functional household item.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    A Compact Drilling Guide For Fast And Accurate Hole Positioning

    A hand holds a 3D printer drill guide on a wooden surface, demonstrating functional 3D printed objects.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
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    #18

    I Needed A Hygrometer Stand. 1 Hour Later, And Here It Is

    A white 3D printer stand holds a digital thermometer, showcasing cool things made with a 3D printer.

    Andreas Komočar Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    A Practical Drying Hanger For Socks, Underwear, And Other Small Garments, Holding Up To 21 Items

    Socks hang on an orange 3D printer sock drying hanger, an example of functional 3D printed objects.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    If You’re Looking To Make A 5 Gallon Bucket Mosquito Trap, These Spacers Make It Easy

    A blue bucket with a 3D printer lid and legs, demonstrating functional 3D printed objects.

    Frank Fatato Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Hi Everyone, I Created A 3D Printed Folding Wall Shelf That Folds Up When Not In Use

    A plant in a white pot on a 3D printed shelf, showcasing cool 3D printer creations.

    Shawn Wise Report

    3points
    POST
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    #22

    I Created This Nosework Challenge For My Havanais Puppy, To Entertain Him, And He Is Chosing This Challenge Over The Easy Food In Hes Bowl

    A blue and beige dog puzzle, a cool and functional thing created with a 3D printer, on a gray surface.

    Michael Draabe Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Created This Wrap Around Base/Holder

    Two 3D printed organizers for pens and cable ties, demonstrating functional 3D printing.

    Mark Mortier Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    A Simple Way To Store A Garden Hose Without Drilling Into Walls Or Using Bulky Hose Reels

    A 3D printer created hose holder attached to an outdoor faucet, showcasing a functional item for organization.

    Fanis Katmadas Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Hi! New, Fruit Washer With Relief, Without Supports

    A 3D printed fruit washer with berries in a kitchen sink, an example of functional 3D printing.

    David Vajčner Report

    3points
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    #26

    Am I Doing It Right? Fdm Airbox, Mjf Tube Adapter And Tube

    A 3D printer created car air intake system, showing a custom-made functional component on a wooden workbench.

    Chris Camp Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Voronoi Knife Block For A Modern Looking Kitchen!

    A black knife block, a functional and cool 3D printer creation, holds knives and scissors on a kitchen counter.

    Robert Pakosyan Report

    3points
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    #28

    I Designed A Universal Container Lid Storage To Settle An Ongoing Household Debate!

    An orange 3D printer creation holds multiple food storage containers, a functional solution for kitchen organization.

    Leo Evans Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    A Compact Shoe Horn That Helps Guide Your Foot Into A Shoe More Easily

    A neon yellow mini shoe horn, a functional thing created with a 3D printer, helps put on a black shoe.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
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    #30

    A Compact Miter Box For Cutting Small Rods, Dowels, Strips, And Similar Materials

    A 3D printer created miter box on a wooden surface with a saw and a wooden dowel. It is functional and cool.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A Remote Control Holder For My Rv

    A 3D printer created remote control holder with three remote controls on a table. It is functional and cool.

    Chris Poole Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Newest Addition To The Edgemount System

    A 3D printer created desk-mounted cup holder with a white mug on a desk with a computer keyboard. It is functional and cool.

    Dalton Corman Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    A Reusable Wasp Trap Attachment That Screws Onto A Standard Bottle Like A Regular Cap

    A 3D printer created bottle wasp trap with a wasp inside, hanging from a tree branch. It is functional and cool.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    A Sturdy Drink Holder For Balcony Railings

    A 3D printer created balcony cup holder attached to a railing, holding a light blue mug. It is functional and cool.

    Mario Gamm Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Just Finished This Shelf And Wanted To Share!

    A black 3D printer created two-tier shelf with dimensions indicated: 245mm height, 125mm width, 258mm length.

    The RJ Effect Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Charger Stand For Iwatch

    Two functional 3D printer created dragon-shaped Apple Watch stands, one grey and one pink, holding smartwatches.

    Leonid Mytrofanov Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    I Just Printed My Latest Can Cooler Design, And This Just Might Be My Favorite Print So Far

    Four views of a Mexico-themed can holder, a functional thing created using a 3D printer, resembling a drum.

    Riley Harrison Report

    3points
    POST
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    #38

    Dragon Mug Protector

    Two unique 3D printer created dragon-themed cup holders, one with a red Nescafé mug and one with a teacup.

    Hamza Başaran Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Upgrade Your Coffee Setup With This Practical 51mm Coffee Station Organizer!

    A 3D printer created coffee station organizer, holding a portafilter, tamper, and two filter baskets.

    Murilo Brito Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Caulk Gun Organizer

    A wall-mounted 3D printed holder for a caulk gun and sealant tubes, showcasing cool and functional things created using a 3D printer.

    IntelligentMouse7946 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Wall Plug Holder Cable Organizer EU Socket

    A black 3D printed power strip with three outlets and one plug inserted, illustrating functional and cool things made with a 3D printer.

    Mark Stickz Woestenburg Report

    3points
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    #42

    Modular Rotating Speaker Stand With Mix & Match Sizes, Adjustable Height, And Smooth 45° Rotation

    Two black speakers on 3D printed stands, demonstrating functional and cool things people created using only a 3D printer.

    TD StudioLab Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    New Wallet Ready

    A collection of colorful 3D printed minimalist wallets with elastic bands, displaying functional and cool things created using a 3D printer.

    Daniel Erdmann Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Hey I Just Modeled This Universal Clog Remover—an Eco-Friendly, High-Strength Tool Designed To Clear Hair And Debris In Seconds

    A hand holding an orange drain hair catcher, a functional thing created using a 3D printer, above a sink.

    Augustas Kazlauskas Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Dekstop Organisers For Ssd,hdd,sd,msd,usb And Chargers

    Three white, intricately patterned organizers filled with electronics and cards, functional things created using a 3D printer.

    Juraj Donster Donauer Report

    3points
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    #46

    Full Week Pillbox

    A brown and tan weekly pill organizer, a cool thing created using a 3D printer, with days of the week.

    Layerdream Lay Report

    3points
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    #47

    Necklace Travelcase

    Two 3D printed hexagonal cases, one black with a gold chain and one white with a silver chain, for cool 3D printer storage.

    Layerdream Lay Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Made A Simple Label Holder

    A close-up of a black 3D printed label holder with a paper tag, demonstrating functional 3D printer applications.

    IntelligentMouse7946 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    This Is A Pill Box With One, Two, Or Three Compartments Per Day

    Two 3D printed pill organizers, one large and one small, with weekly labels, illustrating functional 3D printer items.

    Mario Gamm Report

    3points
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    #50

    Latest Side-Project: A Phone Mount For Showers

    A smartphone securely held in a white 3D printed shower caddy, highlighting cool 3D printer designs for convenience.

    The Scientific Hobbyist Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Hello, I Created A 2 In 1 (Both A Bird Drinker And A Feeder In The Winter)

    A gray, circular bird feeder with red and white string, hanging outdoors under a wooden structure, a functional thing created using a 3D printer.

    Edijs Strazds Report

    3points
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    #52

    Fresh Off The Printer 😎✨ A Sleek Honeycomb Sunglasses Stand That Keeps Your Shades Safe, Organized, And Looking Awesome On Display

    A pair of black sunglasses resting on a hexagonal, wooden-patterned stand, a cool thing created using a 3D printer.

    Kaspars Liepins Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Hi, I Created This Spinning 😵‍💫 Desk Organiser

    Two textured cylindrical holders, one white and one blue, containing pens and scissors, cool things created using a 3D printer.

    Kaspars Liepins Report

    3points
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    #54

    My Secret Library With Satisfying Snap Mechanism

    A miniature wooden-look 3D printer created bookshelf with tiny books and a small open safe, next to full-sized books.

    Misa Turcan Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    I Was Tired Of Having All My Ladles Thrown In A Box, So I Designed My Own Ladle Holder

    A modern kitchen utensil holder, 3D printed in a ribbed design, stands on a dark countertop.

    Mikael Borgh Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    My New Battery Holder Model, According To The Wishes, It Can Accommodate Several Battery Types, As It Consists Of Modular Holders

    An open black storage case, 3D printed with green latches, neatly organizes various battery sizes.

    Imre Szili Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    I Made A Handle For The Reusable Starbucks Cups

    A lime green Starbucks cup with a white handle and logo cutout, being a cool 3D printed creation.

    Nathan Bloedel Report

    3points
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    #58

    Hate Mushy Soap? 🧼 Designed These Modular Soap Dishes To Keep Things Dry And Clean

    A stack of colorful, 3D printed soap dishes with nature-inspired cutouts, including a leaf and sun.

    Michal Král Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    I'm Putting Together A Tool Wall At Work And Needed Some Bits To Hang Some Of The Tools

    A black, 3D printer created tool holder with various screwdrivers neatly organized on a wooden surface.

    James Tongue Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    My New Skadis Modular Storage Organizer

    Two stacks of brown, 3D printer created storage drawers, labeled with nuts and washers, hanging on a white pegboard.

    Matěj Duchoň Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Hey Everyone! 👋 I’d Like To Show You My Adjustable Phone Stand Or Adjustable Lamp

    A pair of 3D printer created smartphone stands, one black and one blue, holding phones with chargers.

    Matěj Duchoň Report

    3points
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    #62

    I Made Modular Shelf For A Colleague Who Wanted Something For His Keys

    A modern 3D printed wall organizer with shelves and hooks holds keys, a small plant, and decorative rocks.

    Andreas Dahlin Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    They Are Finally Completed 23 Hours Later

    A hand holds a custom 3D printed water cooler with a playful cow pattern and a cute cow figurine on top.

    Christina Chaney Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    A Custom-Designed, Rugged Protective Case For The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

    A black 3D printer phone case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, highlighting cool things from a 3D printer.

    Konstantin Radchenko Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    A Compact Hanger Attachment For Organizing Belts Directly On A Standard Coat Hanger

    A black suit jacket with a yellow 3D printed belt hanger connector holding a belt on a clothes rail, showing functional 3D printer creations.

    Filip Drcmánek Report

    2points
    POST
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    #66

    I Created A Modular Organizer Some Time Ago And Have Now Added An Alternative Divider

    A green makeup organizer, a functional thing created using a 3D printer, filled with cosmetics on a counter.

    IntelligentMouse7946 Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    I Just Finished Designing This New Magsafe Phone Stand And I’m Really Happy With How The "Pipe" Aesthetic Turned Out

    A smartphone charging on a green and black stand, a cool thing created using a 3D printer, displaying time.

    Kaspars Liepins Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Just A Simple Pen Holder To Keep The Writing Instruments Neat And Ready

    A 3D printed pen holder keeps multiple pens organized on a wooden table, showcasing functional 3D printer creations.

    Thomas E Flick Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Simple But Effective

    Various shoes, including sneakers and cowboy boots, organized on a wall-mounted rack, a functional item created using a 3D printer.

    Brandon Reed Report

    2points
    POST
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    #70

    I Couldn’t Find A Medal Holder That Really Worked For Me, So After Many Weeks Of Design And Iteration, This Is How It Turned Out!!

    A wall-mounted display, 3D printed, showcasing running medals and photos in a hexagonal pattern.

    Juan González Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    It's A Compact Phone, Pen, USB & Microsd Desk Organiser That Helps Keep Your Desk Tidy Without Taking Up Much Space

    A functional 3D printed desk organizer holds a smartphone, pens, and a USB drive, keeping a workspace tidy.

    Craig Logan Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    One Of My Latest Designs,a Thermal Mug Featuring A Modern Look And A Unique Textured Grip For Both Style And Comfort

    A hand grips a stylish 3D printed travel mug with a textured brown and black design, perfect for beverages.

    Marcos Fonseca Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Just Printed The Cutest Little Farm Set ! You Can’t Say No To Little Highland Cows

    A charming miniature farm diorama, featuring tiny cows, a well, and sunflowers, all 3D printed for creative play.

    Samuel Drummond Report

    2points
    POST
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