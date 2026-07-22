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What a time to be alive. We’re living in an age where all kinds of information is right at our fingertips, where it is possible to work a full-time job from anywhere in the world, and where one can create instant sculptures using a printer.

Indeed, 3D printing has been all the craze in recent years, and understandably so. And just like any art form, a creative mind can easily come up with something masterful, mesmerizing, and functional enough to be part of daily life.

Here are some examples that may inspire you to get into this endeavor yourself. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that captivated you the most.