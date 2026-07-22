73 Functional And Cool Things People Created Using Only A 3D Printer
What a time to be alive. We’re living in an age where all kinds of information is right at our fingertips, where it is possible to work a full-time job from anywhere in the world, and where one can create instant sculptures using a printer.
Indeed, 3D printing has been all the craze in recent years, and understandably so. And just like any art form, a creative mind can easily come up with something masterful, mesmerizing, and functional enough to be part of daily life.
Here are some examples that may inspire you to get into this endeavor yourself. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that captivated you the most.
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My Wife Breeds Mini Lop Rabbits, And To Give Them A Bit Of Entertainment, I Created A Slow Feeder Which Is Also A Rattle Toy
Turn Treat Time Into An Engaging Puzzle With This Piano-Themed Interactive Treat Dispenser For Cats And Other Small Pets
A Simple Self-Watering Globe Designed To Slowly Deliver Water Directly To Your Plant's Roots, Helping Maintain Consistent Soil Moisture With Minimal Effort
3D printing may have been in the public consciousness since the 2010s, but there remains a number of misconceptions about it. Engineering.com addressed some of those, beginning with the most common one: “3D printers are difficult to operate.”
While the article did clarify that 3D printers have more calibration parameters, having a deep enough understanding of the materials involved and how it works makes operating them much easier.
A Practical Hanger For Organizing Ties And Belts While Saving Closet Space
Just Dropped: The Ultimate Modular Stackable Tray System!
Cat Ladder To Keep My Landlord Happy
Another common myth is that 3D printing will replace other manufacturing processes. But much like the prevalence of AI, 3D printers won’t be able to do a full takeover. Rather, they will serve as a supplement to current manufacturing applications.
Hi! This Is My First 3D Printed Car. It Is Volvo 760 Gle Rallye
Calcifer Keycap
This Is Mitre Protractor Model Is The Perfect Tool For Both Internal And External Corner Measurement
“In any case, the relative costs, production speeds and size constraints of 3D printing make it unlikely to replace other manufacturing processes completely in the foreseeable future,” an excerpt from the article reads.
Design And Printed My Wife This Planter. What Do You Guys Think?
I Created A Parametric Customizable Shelf - You Can Customize The Shelf Size, Pattern And Thickness
I Printed This Pound Coin Trolley Token That Only Took 14 Minutes To Print
When 3D printers came out over a decade ago, several companies had a common goal: to allow the common person to explore their creativity through their devices.
In a 2013 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, Elisa Richardson, then PR and social media manager of 3D printing company Shapeways, shared how they are “giving people access to million-dollar machines.”
A Simple Carrying Handle For Large Sheet Materials Such As Drywall, Plywood, Osb, Mdf, And Plastic Panels
A Tiny Whistle With Four Sound Chambers That Produce Different Frequencies For An Exceptionally Loud, Distinctive Sound
Makeup Organiser. Keeps All The Brushes Separate And Has Many Different Size Compartments To Easily Organise Different Products
Richardson added that everyday folks with access to 3D printers have created far more functional, practical pieces to improve their lives.
“We’re enabling them to run businesses through our company,” Richardson said. “It’s amazing how unsurprising the stuff we make is. It’s a doorknob or a crib part from a mom in suburbia.”