93 3D Printing Fans Show Off Their Most Amazing Creations
3D printing has been around for decades. But if you’ve never used one of these seemingly magical machines, you might have no idea what they’re capable of. They’re not simply for small plastic toys or silly decorations for your home. With enough creativity, they can be used to create extremely innovative and useful items!
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the coolest things people have ever made with their 3D printers. From amazing costumes to medical pieces that will transform disabled animals’ lives, these photos will convince you that anything is possible with a 3D printer and a wild imagination!
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A Loggerhead Turtle Got Into A Boating Accident, Resulting In The Loss Of A Majority Of Its Lower Beak
Scientists Gave It A New 3D Printed Titanium Beak. It Looks So Badass. He Is Now A Cyborg Turtle
Me And My Son 3D Printed A Life Size Battle Droid. Turns Out They Were Quite Big
This Eagle Shot In The Face And Got 3D Printed Beak Which Made Him More Badass
If you’re not very familiar with the history of 3D printing, don’t worry, MakerBot has got you covered. They have a detailed piece discussing how this technology has transformed over time, starting with its onset in the 1980s. At the time, it was referred to as Rapid Prototyping (RP) technologies because the goal was to use it to create prototypes for product development in a fast and cost-effective way.
The first patent for RP technology popped up in 1980 in Japan, and it described using a rapid prototyping system using photopolymers. But unfortunately for Dr. Hideo Kodama, the man who filed this patent, he failed to follow up on his application. And he was never able to commercialize his brilliant printing process.
A Friend Has Built Me A New Finger After Insurance Turned Me Down For One
They Took An Existing Design And Customized It With My Feedback And Made Me Whole Again. It Should Be Known That Limb Labs Wanted 15 To 20 Thousand Dollars For One
It's ridiculous that people can't get something like that for free! Yes I'm American and I support healthcare for everyone.
How Much Would This 3D Wheelchair For Kitten Probably Cost? Recently Rescued 2 Disabled Kittens That Need It
I Got An Mri So I Used The Files To 3D Print My Brain And Put It Under Glass
By the late 1990s, this technology had made leaps and bounds. In fact, in 1999, the first lab-grown urinary bladder was successfully transplanted into a patient, proving that 3D printed organs were now a reality. Since then, 3D printing technology has become incredibly important to the medical field.
Scientists have created functional miniature kidneys and impressive prosthetic legs, and they have even bioprinted blood vessels using only human cells. As you can see from this list, even animals have been able to benefit from these advancements. From tools to help disabled cats walk to 3D printed tools used in veterinary surgeries, many humans and animals alike can attribute their health to 3D printing.
Just Finished My Arkham Knight Cosplay! Fully 3D Printed And Painted, This Was So Much Fun To Do!
My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!
This Is One Of Turb’s Very First Wheelie Cute Photos
While it might sound like something out of a science fiction novel, 3D printers can even be used to create unique food items. This technology has been particularly embraced by the vegan community. 3D printed animal-free steak has been a recent innovation that aims to replicate the “animal meat sensory experience” without actually having to take the lives of any cows. Meanwhile, the company Revo Foods has been 3D printing impressive plant-based versions of chicken, fish, octopus, and more.
My Brother Is In A Wheelchair And Is Starting His First Job At Google Next Week. People Said I Should Make Him The Google Logo, But That’s No Fun So I Made This For His Desk:
3D Print A Pizza With The Foodini Kitchen Appliance
Hodor Door Stop
Like everything else in life, using a 3D printer comes with a bit of a learning curve. But there are plenty of helpful guides online that will make the process easier. Creality notes that 3D printing involves several steps: creating or finding a design, slicing the design, preparing the 3D printer and filament, monitoring the 3D printing process, and finalizing or cleaning up the finished piece.
Darth Vader Pen Holder
Asterix And Obelix Diorama (Finish)
I remember reading the comics. Idk how I feel about them looking so serious
A 3D Printed Map Of A Bathroom At Work
Before making your 3D printed creations, you’ll also have to choose an appropriate material for your masterpiece. They’re all suitable for different things; for example, PLA is best for toys and short-term outdoor projects. Meanwhile, PETG works well for outdoor equipment and stress-bearing parts. ABS can be used to create outdoor equipment and automotive parts that will face minimal UV exposure. ASA is great for outdoor furniture, equipment, and mechanical parts. And finally, TPU can be used to create flexible parts.
3D Printed These Bad Boys!
My Dad 3D Printed A Lever To Replace His Light Switch
This Beautiful Black Pearl Model From The Pirates Of The Caribbean Looks Like One Of The Best 3D Printer Projects You Can Recreate
Now, if you have a 3D printer on your hands but aren’t sure what your first project should be, Eufy Make has some suggestions. Beginners can definitely handle making something simple like an AirTag keychain holder. Or perhaps you’ll want to make some supplies to take to the beach, such as a bucket, shovel, and rake to make sandcastles with. Or, if you’ve been looking for somewhere to put your flowers, a spiral vase is an easy project too.
Barad-Dûr, The Dark Tower
The Death Star I
Commander Shepard’s Normandy Sr-2 Isn’t Just A Spaceship — It’s Home
I never figured out how to turn on the radio in the captain's suite.
If you want to make a slightly more detailed project, consider printing a custom coffee sleeve. Or if you’re a huge fan of LEGO, you can even create printable bricks that will be compatible with real LEGO pieces. But if you want to make something more useful, you can create a custom handle to attach to your refrigerator. And if you don’t need anything practical, feel free to print some decorations for your home, such as a pixel art heart.
The Starfleet Flagship Is Ready For Another Mission Among The Stars
3D Printed Wheelchair-Ramp For One Step
Completely 3D Printed Kayak: Measures 16ft 8in Long With 28 3D Printed Structural Parts. Massive Work From Grass Roots Engineering
Are you enjoying these amusing 3D printer creations, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you to purchase a 3D printer of your own, and let us know in the comments below what you would make if you had the chance. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring amazing things creative people have 3D printed, look no further than right here!