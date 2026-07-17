Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the coolest things people have ever made with their 3D printers. From amazing costumes to medical pieces that will transform disabled animals’ lives, these photos will convince you that anything is possible with a 3D printer and a wild imagination!

3D printing has been around for decades . But if you’ve never used one of these seemingly magical machines, you might have no idea what they’re capable of. They’re not simply for small plastic toys or silly decorations for your home . With enough creativity , they can be used to create extremely innovative and useful items!

#1 A Loggerhead Turtle Got Into A Boating Accident, Resulting In The Loss Of A Majority Of Its Lower Beak Scientists Gave It A New 3D Printed Titanium Beak. It Looks So Badass. He Is Now A Cyborg Turtle



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#2 Me And My Son 3D Printed A Life Size Battle Droid. Turns Out They Were Quite Big

#3 This Eagle Shot In The Face And Got 3D Printed Beak Which Made Him More Badass

If you’re not very familiar with the history of 3D printing, don’t worry, MakerBot has got you covered. They have a detailed piece discussing how this technology has transformed over time, starting with its onset in the 1980s. At the time, it was referred to as Rapid Prototyping (RP) technologies because the goal was to use it to create prototypes for product development in a fast and cost-effective way. ADVERTISEMENT The first patent for RP technology popped up in 1980 in Japan, and it described using a rapid prototyping system using photopolymers. But unfortunately for Dr. Hideo Kodama, the man who filed this patent, he failed to follow up on his application. And he was never able to commercialize his brilliant printing process.

#4 A Friend Has Built Me A New Finger After Insurance Turned Me Down For One They Took An Existing Design And Customized It With My Feedback And Made Me Whole Again. It Should Be Known That Limb Labs Wanted 15 To 20 Thousand Dollars For One



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#5 How Much Would This 3D Wheelchair For Kitten Probably Cost? Recently Rescued 2 Disabled Kittens That Need It

#6 I Got An Mri So I Used The Files To 3D Print My Brain And Put It Under Glass

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By the late 1990s, this technology had made leaps and bounds. In fact, in 1999, the first lab-grown urinary bladder was successfully transplanted into a patient, proving that 3D printed organs were now a reality. Since then, 3D printing technology has become incredibly important to the medical field. Scientists have created functional miniature kidneys and impressive prosthetic legs, and they have even bioprinted blood vessels using only human cells. As you can see from this list, even animals have been able to benefit from these advancements. From tools to help disabled cats walk to 3D printed tools used in veterinary surgeries, many humans and animals alike can attribute their health to 3D printing.

#7 Just Finished My Arkham Knight Cosplay! Fully 3D Printed And Painted, This Was So Much Fun To Do!

#8 My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!

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#9 This Is One Of Turb’s Very First Wheelie Cute Photos

While it might sound like something out of a science fiction novel, 3D printers can even be used to create unique food items. This technology has been particularly embraced by the vegan community. 3D printed animal-free steak has been a recent innovation that aims to replicate the “animal meat sensory experience” without actually having to take the lives of any cows. Meanwhile, the company Revo Foods has been 3D printing impressive plant-based versions of chicken, fish, octopus, and more.

#10 My Brother Is In A Wheelchair And Is Starting His First Job At Google Next Week. People Said I Should Make Him The Google Logo, But That’s No Fun So I Made This For His Desk:

#11 3D Print A Pizza With The Foodini Kitchen Appliance

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#12 Hodor Door Stop

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Like everything else in life, using a 3D printer comes with a bit of a learning curve. But there are plenty of helpful guides online that will make the process easier. Creality notes that 3D printing involves several steps: creating or finding a design, slicing the design, preparing the 3D printer and filament, monitoring the 3D printing process, and finalizing or cleaning up the finished piece.

#13 Darth Vader Pen Holder

#14 Asterix And Obelix Diorama (Finish)

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#15 A 3D Printed Map Of A Bathroom At Work

Before making your 3D printed creations, you’ll also have to choose an appropriate material for your masterpiece. They’re all suitable for different things; for example, PLA is best for toys and short-term outdoor projects. Meanwhile, PETG works well for outdoor equipment and stress-bearing parts. ABS can be used to create outdoor equipment and automotive parts that will face minimal UV exposure. ASA is great for outdoor furniture, equipment, and mechanical parts. And finally, TPU can be used to create flexible parts. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 3D Printed These Bad Boys!

#17 My Dad 3D Printed A Lever To Replace His Light Switch

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#18 This Beautiful Black Pearl Model From The Pirates Of The Caribbean Looks Like One Of The Best 3D Printer Projects You Can Recreate

Now, if you have a 3D printer on your hands but aren’t sure what your first project should be, Eufy Make has some suggestions. Beginners can definitely handle making something simple like an AirTag keychain holder. Or perhaps you’ll want to make some supplies to take to the beach, such as a bucket, shovel, and rake to make sandcastles with. Or, if you’ve been looking for somewhere to put your flowers, a spiral vase is an easy project too.

#19 Barad-Dûr, The Dark Tower

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#20 The Death Star I

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#21 Commander Shepard’s Normandy Sr-2 Isn’t Just A Spaceship — It’s Home

If you want to make a slightly more detailed project, consider printing a custom coffee sleeve. Or if you’re a huge fan of LEGO, you can even create printable bricks that will be compatible with real LEGO pieces. But if you want to make something more useful, you can create a custom handle to attach to your refrigerator. And if you don’t need anything practical, feel free to print some decorations for your home, such as a pixel art heart.

#22 The Starfleet Flagship Is Ready For Another Mission Among The Stars

#23 3D Printed Wheelchair-Ramp For One Step

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#24 Completely 3D Printed Kayak: Measures 16ft 8in Long With 28 3D Printed Structural Parts. Massive Work From Grass Roots Engineering

Are you enjoying these amusing 3D printer creations, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you to purchase a 3D printer of your own, and let us know in the comments below what you would make if you had the chance. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring amazing things creative people have 3D printed, look no further than right here!

#25 Toucan With A Reconstructed Beak Done Throughout 3D Printing

#26 My Very First 3D Printing And Blender Project! Spent 2 Months Building This Custom "Cassette Futurism" Vertical Monitor Station

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#27 We Dropped Off Our T-Rex Skull To The Local Library Today

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#28 3D Printed 1.9tdi Engine

#29 First Time Polishing A Print For An Almost Mirror-Like Finish

#30 I Made My Own Deku Tree With 3D Printing And Concrete

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#31 Credit Card Wands Are Funny, But Not My Vibe. So I Made A Cursed Relic Hand Instead

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#32 Marcin Stachura Recently Shared His Incredible Xenomorph 3D Print

#33 A Brutal, Heavily Armed Mech Straight Out Of Chappie (2015) Movie That Can Now Guard Your Collection, Thanks To 3D Printing

#34 This 3D-Printed Cast Uses Ultrasound To Heal Broken Bones 40% Faster

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#35 Pi-Top, Full-Sized 3D Printed Laptop Update (Pictures And Print Settings)

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#36 3D Printing Classical Paintings For The Blind

#37 3D Printed Dragon Lamp

#38 I'm A Fan Of Alice In Wonderland... He's A Fan Of Printing Me Cool Things 🐇🍄

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#39 Resin Cat Heads

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#40 3D Printing Really Is The Coolest

#41 The Solar Flower

#42 Lost The Screen Wash Cap On My Car, A Few Hours Later And Problem Solved!

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#43 D&d Cookie Cutters

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#44 I'm Calling It The Shards Of Hyrule

#45 Waking Up To This Is Like Christmas

#46 The Breach Spider – Emerging From Another Dimension

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#47 The Sinking Of The Titanic Remains One Of The Most Tragic Disasters In Modern History, Another Chilling Reminder Of Nature’s Immense Power

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#48 Just Look At That Beast! The Space Battleship Yamato 3D Model By Maximilien Klaisner

#49 Hogwarts Express Has Arrived. The Legendary Train From Platform 9¾ Is Back On The Rails - This Time As A Detailed 3D-Printed Model

#50 Trying To Do Some Big Project With My 3D Printer

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#51 Three More Pieces To My Spirited Away Chess Set. It’s Slooow Going

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#52 He Turbine Installation We Made Just Over A Year Ago. It's All 3D Printed

#53 A Floating Logo Box

#54 New Glasses. One As-Is Off The Form 2 And The Other Hinged With A Quick Wet Sanding

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#55 Resin Prints, Concrete Cast, And Lava Rocks

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#56 Fun Trophies

#57 Sls Nylon Book Ends Of Susan Kare Icons

#58 Wall Mounted Organizer For The "Phone, Keys, Wallet" Kind Of People

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#59 We're Live Printing Sporks

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#60 A Spooky, Timely Build Plate Came Out Of The Printer Yesterday

#61 Business On The Mind

#62 Everyone Knows 3D Printing Means Mountains Of SD Cards

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#63 Tiny Planter Printed

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#64 I 3D-Printed A Spawn Statue

#65 James Washok 3D Printed This Iconic Horror Character Figurine

#66 This Freddy Krueger 3D Model, Masterfully Crafted By Guy Taceli And Sori Thein Sonja

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#67 Geometric Air Plant Holders Printed In Sls Nylon

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#68 When Looking For Your Razor Takes Longer Than Shaving, You're Doing It Wrong

#70 Here's A Miniature Of Chicken Coop

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#71 Printed An Insect Water Station For Some Thirsty Boys In Europe, Had My First Visitor After A Few Minutes

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#72 My Brother And I Designed Our Own 3D-Printed Metal Watch

#73 Friend Made This For Me From The Movie Short Circuit

#74 I Now Have 18 3D Printed Pokemon In My Front Yard

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#75 I Designed A 3D-Printable Case With A Built-In Dock For The New Steam Controller

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#76 So I Decided To 3D Print My Thyroid Cancer

#77 3D Printed Bicycle Brake Levers, Because Why Not

#78 Made Lifesize Sonic For My Nephew

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#79 Moon-Lamp - Lunar Landscape In Frame

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#80 100% Biodegradable (Pha) Stool That Turns Into Wildflowers

#81 Made Another Lamp. Second Project With The Red(Orange)/Blue(Cyan) Color Scheme For Lights

#82 Just Finished Printing My New Design, The Fjord Wave Vase. The Shadows On These Ridges Are Incredible

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#83 I Designed A Simple Belt Organizer Because I Couldn’t Find A Good Solution

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#84 3D Printing A Boat

#85 Updated Shelf Bracket. Screws To The Wall At Two Points And Uses Outdoor/Foam Tape To Secure To The Shelf

#86 The Sun Is Vicious

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#87 My Bookcase Of 3D Printed Storage Books (Bookfinity)

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#88 Finally All UNO Cards Printed!

#89 Mecha Mewtwo From Makerworld

#90 Earthworm Jim With Junk City Base

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#92 Made My Own Mini Tadpole From Subnautica