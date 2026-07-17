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3D printing has been around for decades. But if you’ve never used one of these seemingly magical machines, you might have no idea what they’re capable of. They’re not simply for small plastic toys or silly decorations for your home. With enough creativity, they can be used to create extremely innovative and useful items!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the coolest things people have ever made with their 3D printers. From amazing costumes to medical pieces that will transform disabled animals’ lives, these photos will convince you that anything is possible with a 3D printer and a wild imagination!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Loggerhead Turtle Got Into A Boating Accident, Resulting In The Loss Of A Majority Of Its Lower Beak

Amazing 3D printing creation: a sea turtle with a prosthetic jaw and facial structure, held by gloved hands.

Scientists Gave It A New 3D Printed Titanium Beak. It Looks So Badass. He Is Now A Cyborg Turtle

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    #2

    Me And My Son 3D Printed A Life Size Battle Droid. Turns Out They Were Quite Big

    A large, detailed 3D printing of a Star Wars battle droid sitting on a brown couch holding a remote, showing amazing creations.

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    #3

    This Eagle Shot In The Face And Got 3D Printed Beak Which Made Him More Badass

    Amazing 3D printing creation: side-by-side comparison of a bald eagle with a damaged beak and a new 3D printed prosthetic.

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    If you’re not very familiar with the history of 3D printing, don’t worry, MakerBot has got you covered. They have a detailed piece discussing how this technology has transformed over time, starting with its onset in the 1980s. At the time, it was referred to as Rapid Prototyping (RP) technologies because the goal was to use it to create prototypes for product development in a fast and cost-effective way.

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    The first patent for RP technology popped up in 1980 in Japan, and it described using a rapid prototyping system using photopolymers. But unfortunately for Dr. Hideo Kodama, the man who filed this patent, he failed to follow up on his application. And he was never able to commercialize his brilliant printing process.
    #4

    A Friend Has Built Me A New Finger After Insurance Turned Me Down For One

    Amazing 3D printing creation: an orange and tan finger splint on a hand with a four-leaf clover tattoo.

    They Took An Existing Design And Customized It With My Feedback And Made Me Whole Again. It Should Be Known That Limb Labs Wanted 15 To 20 Thousand Dollars For One

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's ridiculous that people can't get something like that for free! Yes I'm American and I support healthcare for everyone.

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    #5

    How Much Would This 3D Wheelchair For Kitten Probably Cost? Recently Rescued 2 Disabled Kittens That Need It

    An adorable kitten in a pink and blue 3D printing wheelchair, one of the amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #6

    I Got An Mri So I Used The Files To 3D Print My Brain And Put It Under Glass

    A human brain model under a glass dome with a sign saying DO NOT USE THIS BRAIN - ABNORMAL, showcasing 3D printing creations.

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    By the late 1990s, this technology had made leaps and bounds. In fact, in 1999, the first lab-grown urinary bladder was successfully transplanted into a patient, proving that 3D printed organs were now a reality. Since then, 3D printing technology has become incredibly important to the medical field.

    Scientists have created functional miniature kidneys and impressive prosthetic legs, and they have even bioprinted blood vessels using only human cells. As you can see from this list, even animals have been able to benefit from these advancements. From tools to help disabled cats walk to 3D printed tools used in veterinary surgeries, many humans and animals alike can attribute their health to 3D printing.
    #7

    Just Finished My Arkham Knight Cosplay! Fully 3D Printed And Painted, This Was So Much Fun To Do!

    A person in a full, intricate 3D printing costume of Arkham Knight, holding two prop guns, demonstrating amazing creations.

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    #8

    My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!

    Amazing 3D printing creation: a blue, lattice-patterned leg cast, supporting an active lifestyle.

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    #9

    This Is One Of Turb’s Very First Wheelie Cute Photos

    An amazing chihuahua puppy in a green and orange 3D printing wheelchair, showing incredible pet mobility creations.

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    While it might sound like something out of a science fiction novel, 3D printers can even be used to create unique food items. This technology has been particularly embraced by the vegan community. 3D printed animal-free steak has been a recent innovation that aims to replicate the “animal meat sensory experience” without actually having to take the lives of any cows. Meanwhile, the company Revo Foods has been 3D printing impressive plant-based versions of chicken, fish, octopus, and more.     
    #10

    My Brother Is In A Wheelchair And Is Starting His First Job At Google Next Week. People Said I Should Make Him The Google Logo, But That’s No Fun So I Made This For His Desk:

    Green Android figure in a wheelchair, a unique 3D printing creation.

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    #11

    3D Print A Pizza With The Foodini Kitchen Appliance

    A four-panel image showing the steps to create a mini pizza, from dough to a finished meal.

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    #12

    Hodor Door Stop

    A 3D printing creation spelling HODOR, demonstrating amazing 3D printing.

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    Like everything else in life, using a 3D printer comes with a bit of a learning curve. But there are plenty of helpful guides online that will make the process easier. Creality notes that 3D printing involves several steps: creating or finding a design, slicing the design, preparing the 3D printer and filament, monitoring the 3D printing process, and finalizing or cleaning up the finished piece.     
    #13

    Darth Vader Pen Holder

    A black Darth Vader figurine, a 3D printing creation, holds a pen on a desk, an example of amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #14

    Asterix And Obelix Diorama (Finish)

    Two large, highly detailed 3D printing creations of comic book characters, one holding a rock, next to a ruler.

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    ricericebaby929 avatar
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember reading the comics. Idk how I feel about them looking so serious

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    #15

    A 3D Printed Map Of A Bathroom At Work

    A black sign for a men's restroom with a tactile map and Braille, an amazing creation for the visually impaired.

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    Before making your 3D printed creations, you’ll also have to choose an appropriate material for your masterpiece. They’re all suitable for different things; for example, PLA is best for toys and short-term outdoor projects. Meanwhile, PETG works well for outdoor equipment and stress-bearing parts. ABS can be used to create outdoor equipment and automotive parts that will face minimal UV exposure. ASA is great for outdoor furniture, equipment, and mechanical parts. And finally, TPU can be used to create flexible parts. 

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    #16

    3D Printed These Bad Boys!

    Amazing 3D printing creations: low-polygon figures of Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur on a table.

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    #17

    My Dad 3D Printed A Lever To Replace His Light Switch

    A unique 3D printing creation, a functional gear mechanism mounted on a wall, with a small hammer attached.

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    #18

    This Beautiful Black Pearl Model From The Pirates Of The Caribbean Looks Like One Of The Best 3D Printer Projects You Can Recreate

    An elaborate pirate ship model, a fantastic 3D printing creation, with dark sails and rigging on a desk.

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    Now, if you have a 3D printer on your hands but aren’t sure what your first project should be, Eufy Make has some suggestions. Beginners can definitely handle making something simple like an AirTag keychain holder. Or perhaps you’ll want to make some supplies to take to the beach, such as a bucket, shovel, and rake to make sandcastles with. Or, if you’ve been looking for somewhere to put your flowers, a spiral vase is an easy project too.    
    #19

    Barad-Dûr, The Dark Tower

    A detailed 3D printing creation of Barad-dûr with a glowing Eye of Sauron, an amazing 3D printing fan creation.

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    #20

    The Death Star I

    A 3D printing creation of the D***h Star emitting a green laser beam, an amazing 3D printing creation by fans.

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    #21

    Commander Shepard’s Normandy Sr-2 Isn’t Just A Spaceship — It’s Home

    An impressive 3D printing creation of the Normandy SR-2 spaceship on a desk, an amazing 3D printing fan creation.

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    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never figured out how to turn on the radio in the captain's suite.

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    If you want to make a slightly more detailed project, consider printing a custom coffee sleeve. Or if you’re a huge fan of LEGO, you can even create printable bricks that will be compatible with real LEGO pieces. But if you want to make something more useful, you can create a custom handle to attach to your refrigerator. And if you don’t need anything practical, feel free to print some decorations for your home, such as a pixel art heart.   
    #22

    The Starfleet Flagship Is Ready For Another Mission Among The Stars

    A magnificent USS Enterprise model, a shining example of 3D printing creations, gleaming with its intricate lights.

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    #23

    3D Printed Wheelchair-Ramp For One Step

    A yellow wedge helping a wheelchair over a curb, demonstrating accessibility in everyday use.

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    #24

    Completely 3D Printed Kayak: Measures 16ft 8in Long With 28 3D Printed Structural Parts. Massive Work From Grass Roots Engineering

    A person paddles a colorful, block-patterned 3D printing kayak on the water, highlighting amazing 3D printing creations.

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    Are you enjoying these amusing 3D printer creations, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you to purchase a 3D printer of your own, and let us know in the comments below what you would make if you had the chance. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring amazing things creative people have 3D printed, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Toucan With A Reconstructed Beak Done Throughout 3D Printing

    A man holding a toucan with a repaired 3D printing beak, an amazing example of prosthetic creations.

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    #26

    My Very First 3D Printing And Blender Project! Spent 2 Months Building This Custom "Cassette Futurism" Vertical Monitor Station

    Custom-built computer with a retro display, a remarkable example of 3D printing creations.

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    #27

    We Dropped Off Our T-Rex Skull To The Local Library Today

    Man standing next to a large 3D printing dinosaur skull in a library, showing amazing creations.

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    #28

    3D Printed 1.9tdi Engine

    An intricate 3D printing creation of a car engine model, showcasing amazing detail.

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    #29

    First Time Polishing A Print For An Almost Mirror-Like Finish

    A shiny, metallic grey 3D printing Mandalorian helmet displayed on a white shelf, an amazing creation.

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    #30

    I Made My Own Deku Tree With 3D Printing And Concrete

    Amazing 3D printing creation: a tree stump planter with a face, holding green leaves, sitting in green grass.

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    #31

    Credit Card Wands Are Funny, But Not My Vibe. So I Made A Cursed Relic Hand Instead

    A person holds up an amazing 3D printing creation of a black, witch-like hand with red nails and rings, against a brick wall.

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    #32

    Marcin Stachura Recently Shared His Incredible Xenomorph 3D Print

    An incredibly detailed 3D printing of an Alien xenomorph figurine, showcasing amazing creations.

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    #33

    A Brutal, Heavily Armed Mech Straight Out Of Chappie (2015) Movie That Can Now Guard Your Collection, Thanks To 3D Printing

    A futuristic military mech 3D printing, intricately detailed and an amazing creation by a fan.

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    #34

    This 3D-Printed Cast Uses Ultrasound To Heal Broken Bones 40% Faster

    A person wearing an intricate 3D printing sleeve on their arm, showcasing amazing 3D printing.

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    #35

    Pi-Top, Full-Sized 3D Printed Laptop Update (Pictures And Print Settings)

    A vibrant green 3D printing laptop with the pi-top logo on the screen, showcasing amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #36

    3D Printing Classical Paintings For The Blind

    A stunning 3D printing rendition of the Mona Lisa in dark gray, a magnificent piece of artistic creation.

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    #37

    3D Printed Dragon Lamp

    3D printing dragon figurine appearing to breathe fire from a light, an amazing 3D printing creation.

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    #38

    I'm A Fan Of Alice In Wonderland... He's A Fan Of Printing Me Cool Things 🐇🍄

    Two amazing 3D printing mushroom lamps with vibrant colors and a small teacup, showcasing creative creations.

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    #39

    Resin Cat Heads

    Three small, geometric 3D printing creations of cat heads next to a penny for scale. Amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #40

    3D Printing Really Is The Coolest

    An intricate 3D printing of an Alien Xenomorph statue, surrounded by a skeletal ring, amazing creations.

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    #41

    The Solar Flower

    Hand holding a 3D printing kinetic flower with white petals, an amazing creation.

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    #42

    Lost The Screen Wash Cap On My Car, A Few Hours Later And Problem Solved!

    Amazing 3D printing creation: a custom car fluid cap labeled Window Juice on a car engine.

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    #43

    D&d Cookie Cutters

    A 3D printing cookie cutter for a twenty-sided d*e, alongside a cut dough and a grey printed mold.

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    #44

    I'm Calling It The Shards Of Hyrule

    Amazing 3D printing creation of a Master Sword from Zelda in an illuminated wall-mounted display.

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    #45

    Waking Up To This Is Like Christmas

    Amazing 3D printing creation of a large, detailed Snorlax figure being printed on a 3D printer.

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    #46

    The Breach Spider – Emerging From Another Dimension

    Amazing 3D printing creation of a glowing spider in its web held in a person's hand.

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    #47

    The Sinking Of The Titanic Remains One Of The Most Tragic Disasters In Modern History, Another Chilling Reminder Of Nature’s Immense Power

    An impressive 3D printing creation, a detailed model of the Titanic, elegantly displayed on a wall-mounted shelf.

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    #48

    Just Look At That Beast! The Space Battleship Yamato 3D Model By Maximilien Klaisner

    A stunning 3D printing creation, a large battleship model, mounted on a wall shelf, showcasing intricate details.

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    #49

    Hogwarts Express Has Arrived. The Legendary Train From Platform 9¾ Is Back On The Rails - This Time As A Detailed 3D-Printed Model

    A detailed 3D printing of the red Hogwarts Express train on a track, a fan's amazing creation.

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    #50

    Trying To Do Some Big Project With My 3D Printer

    Person in a detailed Iron Man suit, a stunning example of 3D printing creations.

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    #51

    Three More Pieces To My Spirited Away Chess Set. It’s Slooow Going

    Three small, detailed animal busts made from clay, representing amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #52

    He Turbine Installation We Made Just Over A Year Ago. It's All 3D Printed

    Man working on a large 3D printing jet engine replica, showcasing amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #53

    A Floating Logo Box

    Amazing 3D printing creations: two framed words, NOW in white and THIS in yellow, crafted with 3D printing.

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    #54

    New Glasses. One As-Is Off The Form 2 And The Other Hinged With A Quick Wet Sanding

    Amazing 3D printing creations: black glasses frames with intricate, delicate lattice designs.

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    #55

    Resin Prints, Concrete Cast, And Lava Rocks

    Amazing 3D printing creations: various busts and cylindrical shapes made with 3D printing.

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    #56

    Fun Trophies

    Amazing 3D printing creations: humorous trophies for eating kids last ice cream and working out for the first time.

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    #57

    Sls Nylon Book Ends Of Susan Kare Icons

    Amazing 3D printing creations: pixelated trash can, floppy disk, and vintage computer icons.

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    #58

    Wall Mounted Organizer For The "Phone, Keys, Wallet" Kind Of People

    A red 3D printing creation of a wall-mounted organizer with keys hanging from it. Amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #59

    We're Live Printing Sporks

    A pile of pink and white 3D printing creations of sporks. Amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #60

    A Spooky, Timely Build Plate Came Out Of The Printer Yesterday

    Unassembled grey 3D printing parts of a doll, including a head, hands, and feet, showing amazing creations.

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    #61

    Business On The Mind

    A white 3D printing creation of a bust holding business cards on a wooden surface. Amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #62

    Everyone Knows 3D Printing Means Mountains Of SD Cards

    A close-up of two 3D printing creations, one white and one red, holding small blue items on a grey cutting mat. Amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #63

    Tiny Planter Printed

    A tiny succulent plant in a small, dark grey, geometric 3D printing pot, one of the amazing creations.

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    #64

    I 3D-Printed A Spawn Statue

    A dramatic 3D printing of Spawn standing on a pile of skulls with a cross, a fan's amazing creation.

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    #65

    James Washok 3D Printed This Iconic Horror Character Figurine

    A detailed 3D printing of Pyramid Head from Silent Hill, showcasing amazing creations by fans.

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    #66

    This Freddy Krueger 3D Model, Masterfully Crafted By Guy Taceli And Sori Thein Sonja

    A life-sized Freddy Krueger 3D printing model in a room with a telescope and various amazing creations.

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    #67

    Geometric Air Plant Holders Printed In Sls Nylon

    Three geometric white 3D printing plant holders with air plants, showcasing amazing creations in home decor.

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    #68

    When Looking For Your Razor Takes Longer Than Shaving, You're Doing It Wrong

    Wall-mounted 3D printing holder for a Philips Norelco OneBlade shaver, a practical creation.

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    #69

    🚫bland🚫

    Mini Tabasco bottles with 3D printing keychains, showcasing amazing creations.

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    #70

    Here's A Miniature Of Chicken Coop

    A hand holding a small 3D printing model of a chicken coop next to a real full-sized coop, showcasing amazing creations.

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    #71

    Printed An Insect Water Station For Some Thirsty Boys In Europe, Had My First Visitor After A Few Minutes

    A bee on a yellow hexagonal 3D printing feeder, showcasing amazing creations for wildlife.

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    #72

    My Brother And I Designed Our Own 3D-Printed Metal Watch

    A sophisticated smartwatch with an exposed circuit board face, a 3D printing creation.

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    #73

    Friend Made This For Me From The Movie Short Circuit

    A detailed 3D printing creation of Johnny 5 from Short Circuit, an amazing robot creation.

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    #74

    I Now Have 18 3D Printed Pokemon In My Front Yard

    Amazing 3D printing creations: large Pokémon figures like Pikachu, Charmander, and Bulbasaur displayed in a garden.

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    #75

    I Designed A 3D-Printable Case With A Built-In Dock For The New Steam Controller

    A blue 3D printing case designed to perfectly fit a black video game controller, an amazing creation.

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    #76

    So I Decided To 3D Print My Thyroid Cancer

    A hand holding a small, pink, organically shaped 3D printing creation, showing off an amazing creation.

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    #77

    3D Printed Bicycle Brake Levers, Because Why Not

    Amazing 3D printing creation: a custom brake lever with a red highlight on a mountain bike in grayscale.

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    #78

    Made Lifesize Sonic For My Nephew

    A loyal dog sits beside two amazing 3D printing creations: a large Sonic the Hedgehog and a dark Pokemon character.

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    #79

    Moon-Lamp - Lunar Landscape In Frame

    A pair of framed 3D printing moon creations, one with warm light, showcasing amazing creations.

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    #80

    100% Biodegradable (Pha) Stool That Turns Into Wildflowers

    Amazing 3D printing creation of a unique, textured black stool with an organic, porous design.

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    #81

    Made Another Lamp. Second Project With The Red(Orange)/Blue(Cyan) Color Scheme For Lights

    Amazing 3D printing creation of a glowing sci-fi energy core with blue and red lights.

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    #82

    Just Finished Printing My New Design, The Fjord Wave Vase. The Shadows On These Ridges Are Incredible

    Two textured 3D printing vases, one light and one dark, displaying amazing creations with artistic flair.

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    #83

    I Designed A Simple Belt Organizer Because I Couldn’t Find A Good Solution

    A brown braided belt hanging on a white 3D printing hook, demonstrating practical amazing creations.

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    #84

    3D Printing A Boat

    A large industrial machine uses 3D printing to create a boat hull, demonstrating amazing 3D printing creations.

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    #85

    Updated Shelf Bracket. Screws To The Wall At Two Points And Uses Outdoor/Foam Tape To Secure To The Shelf

    An orange 3D printing shelf bracket with a unique lattice design, securely mounted on a white wall.

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    #86

    The Sun Is Vicious

    A black, geometrically abstract 3D printing creation hanging as a car ornament, an amazing creation.

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    #87

    My Bookcase Of 3D Printed Storage Books (Bookfinity)

    A wooden shelf filled with organized boxes of 3D printing tools and components, showing amazing creations.

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    #88

    Finally All UNO Cards Printed!

    Amazing 3D printing creations: custom UNO cards with numbers and symbols on a laptop with a lit keyboard.

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    #89

    Mecha Mewtwo From Makerworld

    An incredible 3D printing creation of a metallic Mewtwo stands on a desk in front of a computer monitor.

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    #90

    Earthworm Jim With Junk City Base

    A detailed 3D printing creation of Earthworm Jim holding a ray gun, with a cow crossing sign, showing amazing craftsmanship.

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    #91

    *chef’s Kiss*

    A hand holding a perfectly crafted 3D printing Eevee figure, an example of amazing creations.

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    #92

    Made My Own Mini Tadpole From Subnautica

    A hand holding a detailed futuristic 3D printing aircraft, one of many amazing creations.

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    #93

    I Made A Working Tabletop Fountain That Looks Like A Frozen Cathedral Using Petg

    A glowing, colorful 3D printing creation resembling an ornate building, showcasing amazing creations by fans.

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    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It gives me Yule Ball vibes

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