Disclaimer: The experiences shared in this post are personal stories from individuals who believe these methods worked for them. Everyone’s health and circumstances are different, and what helps one person may not have the same effect on another. For any health concerns or treatment decisions, it’s always best to consult a qualified healthcare professional or doctor.

Today, we rounded up some of the most interesting responses from an online thread where people shared the weird, unexpected things they believe helped them heal or improve their well-being. Some are fascinating, others are downright unusual, and a few will leave you wondering how they worked at all. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and discover the unconventional healing stories people still swear by.

When it comes to feeling better, most of us think of doctor visits , prescriptions, or tried-and-tested advice. But every now and then, someone stumbles across something completely unexpected that seems to help—and the story is almost too strange to believe. Whether it's an odd little habit, an unconventional routine, or a remedy that sounds like it shouldn't work, these personal experiences are definitely conversation starters.

#1 Had TMJ all of college and then asked my friend to punch me in the jaw. When they finally agreed, they punched the healing straight into me. Haven’t had problems since

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#2 The happier I am. The more weight I lose. Without changing a thing. I know,.. stress hormone and all. But whimsy really does make me healthier

#3 Someone told me months ago to touch a tree every day and I would notice myself getting healthier. They said 30 seconds minimum but they do at least 2 minutes of contact. I don't know why but its working!

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"Health is wealth" is something most of us have heard countless times—and for good reason. Good health affects almost every part of our lives, from our energy levels and mood to our ability to enjoy everyday moments. Taking care of our bodies helps us stay active, feel our best, and reduce the risk of health problems in the long run. After all, no amount of success or material things can truly replace the value of feeling healthy. That’s why it’s no surprise that so many of us are constantly trying to take better care of ourselves in one way or another. Maybe it's hitting 10,000 steps a day, staying active, choosing healthier foods, or simply making time to rest and recharge. Looking after your body is a priority for many people. But sometimes, in the search for better health, people end up trying things that aren't always backed by science. It could be because a trend is everywhere online, a friend swears by it, or someone claims it completely changed their life.

#4 I learned that pysch hospitals keep fresh lemons on hand, and if someone is having a panic attack they have them bite down on a lemon wedge, because sour flavors provide sensory shock and distracts the nervous system from the attack. So now I keep sour candy in my desk at school. If I’m overstimulated? Candy. A student feels extra anxious and asks, knowing I have it? Candy. Don’t tell my dentist.

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#5 My husband has had a deviated septum since he was young that made it so he couldn’t breathe through one side of his nose. My daughter jumped on him and elbowed him in the face. He heard a crunch and then could breath through his nose again 😂

#6 Tequila shots to lower my blood sugar when I was in public and running low on insulin in my pump.

The problem is that not every health trend or wellness tip is harmless. Things that haven't been properly researched or verified can sometimes have unexpected effects on your body. Take apple cider vinegar, for example. It became a huge internet sensation, with people claiming it could do everything from improving digestion to helping with weight loss. While it does have some potential benefits, nutritionist Dr. Elizabeth Trattner has warned against exaggerated health claims surrounding it. She also notes that people with gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn's disease or IBS may want to avoid vinegar, as it may not be suitable for their condition and could worsen certain symptoms. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I struggled with SI for over a decade and tricked my brain into thinking I ended it by an elaborate and spontaneous decision to go skydiving and I have not had any SI since.

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#8 Crazy one from my grandfather: when that sore throat that signals (to me) an oncoming cold - a tablespoon of honey with black pepper covering the top.

No cold develops.

Hear me now, believe me later!

#9 I injured my hip from a fall from my bicycle. Bothered me for years and was told pregnancy would wreaking havoc.

Nope, pregnancy fixed it. No idea why, but have not had a single issue with my hip since and that baby is going into kindergarten.

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Green tea is another popular example of something that comes with both benefits and considerations. "Green tea is [a] potent antioxidant and is a great warming beverage to enjoy with many health benefits," said Jenni Bourque and Mirna Sharafeddine, registered holistic nutritionists behind Naughty Nutrition. However, they point out that drinking green tea, black tea, or coffee immediately after a meal may interfere with iron absorption. For people who already have iron deficiency, it may be better to wait a couple of hours before enjoying that cup. Sometimes, even healthy habits depend on timing and personal circumstances.

#10 15 minutes each day on one of those vibration plates for lymphatic drainage. Helped with stuck weight from cortisol, migraines, inflammation, knee issues, blood sugar, allergies and increased motivation to actually DO things.

I don’t know why it works, it just does.

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#11 I know of someone who drank a whole bottle of whiskey, passed out, and woke up having passed their kidney stone without feeling it.

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#12 I had issues swallowing and constantly felt like I was choking on food. Had swallow tests and a bunch of other testing done. Left a bad marriage and the issue disappeared over night.

Then there are the social media trends that take everyday foods and turn them into the next big thing. Frozen honey became a popular trend on TikTok, with many people trying the sweet treat for themselves. While honey can have benefits when consumed in moderation, eating large amounts may lead to issues like increased blood sugar, lower blood pressure, and digestive problems, including diarrhea. Gastroenterologist Alberto Rubio Tapia, MD, also warns that people with fructose intolerance (which some may not even realize they have) could experience even worse stomach discomfort.

#13 Was allergic to champagne.

Got cancer, went through chemo and the champagne allergy disappeared. So did the cancer so heyooooo

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#14 I'm perimenopausal/menopausal. I have hot flashes when my anxiety acts up. I also have Raynaud's Syndrome. When my feet get painfully cold and I don't have warmers with me, I'll make myself anxious about something so that I have a hot flash. I figure, if I've got to have these inconvenient conditions, I'm going to get some benefit from them.

#15 I had pretty bad dry eye from autoimmune and nothing worked. They were about to start drawing my blood to make custom eye drops for me. Then I started putting like 20 drops of castor oil in my eyes at night and it completely healed my cornea. All the doctors think I’m nuts.

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Some online trends, however, go beyond questionable and can become genuinely dangerous. The so-called "Benadryl challenge" encouraged people to take large amounts of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, to experience hallucinations or an altered mental state. But medications are designed to be taken in specific doses for specific reasons. While Benadryl can safely help with allergies and itching when used correctly, taking excessive amounts can lead to serious side effects, including brain damage or even death. Health experts strongly warn against experimenting with medication for entertainment or online attention.

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#16 Gaining weight. I was “perfect” BMI. Now I’m teetering on the edge of overweight and obese and guess what? I’m sick way less often. I feel healthier. I don’t have as many weird issues. I’m older and bigger and happier with how I feel as a whole.

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#17 Quitting therapy 😬

If I kept going to therapy, I wouldn't have been able to afford yoga. I went to yoga instead. For a year, I went almost every day. When I went back to therapy, it finally helped because I knew how to feel my body for the first time in my life.

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#18 My mom fell and hurt her knees. When she went to the doctor they said they may have to do surgery on her knees. She went to a very famous temple in Singapore to pray 🙏. She specifically requested for no surgery if all possible. As she was leaving the temple, she fell…. That fall fixed her knees

Another wellness trend that has gained attention is mouth taping, often promoted as a way to improve sleep or encourage nasal breathing. However, many sleep experts do not recommend it as a universal solution. Vishesh Kapur, M.D., professor and director of sleep medicine at the University of Washington and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, explains that there isn't enough evidence showing broad benefits for sleep or breathing. While some individuals with specific needs may benefit, it could potentially be harmful for others, including people with sleep apnea. Experts often recommend proven sleep habits instead, such as maintaining a consistent schedule and avoiding screens before bed. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 In college my friend was a swimmer. Her entire foot was coated in plantar’s warts. Nothing helping. Circa 2002, the internet said duct tape. A month later, still the greatest miracle I’ve ever witnessed with my own eyes.

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#20 My son has horrible night terrors. Nothing could calm him down, and he’d cry until he threw up. One night, in a fit of desperation, I started counting out loud to him. I noticed if I skipped a number, he’d quiet down. Now when he has an episode, I go in his room, count out loud and purposely skip random numbers, and he’s back asleep in less than 5 minutes. It used to take an hour to get him calm and back to sleep. Why does it work!? Who knows! It just does!

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#21 80/20 rule. Be good, do good, eat right 80% of the time. Then let the shenanigans roll 20%. I don’t make the rules. 🤷🏼‍♀️

#22 Getting a dog. I don’t get ill as often, and I have to have a routine now so I get more exercise and it calms me down. Cured my depression too. Endless love from her feels good, and I love her endlessly too. My bestest rough collie girl ❤️

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These are just a few examples of health trends that have gained popularity before being fully understood. While trying new ways to improve your well-being is natural, it's always important to do your own research and speak with qualified health professionals before making major changes. After all, when it comes to your health, experimenting without the right information can come with risks. What works for one person may not necessarily work for another, and taking care of yourself starts with making informed choices. ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I meditated as I walked, 10,000 steps - imagining each step as 1 step down a dark stairway. At the bottom, I left some “hard feelings” …10,000 steps back “up” ….

#24 I’m T1D and the best way to get my glucose down is an espresso martini. 1 a day keeps the endo away 😝

#25 Started drinking more soda, way more hydrated. I dont randomly get dizzy, no headaches, skin is glowing. I guess some extra sugar is worth it to drink the water 😂

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#26 I have been using a copper tongue scraper every morning for two years. I haven’t been sick a single day. 🤷🏻‍♀️

The stories shared in today's post highlight some of the unusual, unconventional, or unexpected things that people claim helped them feel better. However, personal experiences are just that—personal. Something that worked for someone else may not have the same effect on you. Have you ever tried a health habit or wellness trend that surprisingly worked for you? Share your experience in the comments below!

#27 I had been treated for idiopathic hypersomnia / possible narcolepsy for years. I was struggling to stay awake enough to safely drive, function well at work & be social. I was told this condition was permanent & would get progressively worse. I told my doctors that I discovered that if I avoided gluten I could function with 1/3 of my regular stimulant dose. They laughed, wrote me off. 10yrs years later, my neurologist said hey I saw this journal article about gluten & thought of you… I was right.

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#28 Craniosacral therapy from a licensed provider helps me with depression, anxiety, body aches and pains, stiff back, healing from surgeries...etc. I've had it done nearly every four weeks for the last 15 years. It regulates my nervous system.

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#29 i drink beer when i have a uti because i actually pee everytime the feeling hits, and eventually it doesn’t feel like a uti anymore!! will not inform my doctor of this one

#30 32oz of fresh celery juice every morning eliminated migraines, reduced brain fog and eliminated other random symptoms from Lyme Disease. The guy behind it all is super woo woo, but I just take the helpful things and ignore the alien stuff.

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#31 It sucks but when I stopped eating sugar my migraines decreased by 90%. Sugar increases inflammation and when I cut it out completely I went from 80% days having some sort of headache to almost never.

#32 The COVID-19 vaccine cured me of chronic sinusitis that had been ongoing since 2016. I went almost 5 years unable to breathe through my nose. I took antihistamines and nasal steroids, did 3x daily sinus rinses, and I endured unpleasant protocols with high dose oral steroids and antibiotics when constant congestion became painful pressure. I was told surgery was my only hope.

Day 4 after that first vaccine, I had a fever and a sinus headache. Everything cleared and stayed clear, like a miracle.

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#33 Well, I had a doctor flat out tell me she was giving me advice as a woman, and not a doctor. And then I finally clear the pre-cancerous HPV that had been refusing to leave my body for close to 2 years. When she retired just as I got pregnant, I sobbed. ILY Dr. Sekar, wherever you are.

#34 Colloidal silver nasal spray handles the antibiotic resistant staph colonization of my nares and prevents me having skin staph infection every other month.

The prescriptions never went that hard.

#35 Dripping cold water into my cleavage when I’m having a panic attack! It triggers the mammalian dive reflex and shocks me out of it 😂

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#36 After 10 years of infertility with zero pregnancies: Dropping soy from our diets for just 2 weeks (each time) netted us 3 pregnancies in under 3 years. 1 miscarriage then 2 kids under 2.

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#37 My son had warts all over his hands. We paid every few months to have them burned off. An old lady told me to take my son's morning urine and dip a cotton ball into it and then put it on the wart and cover it with a bandaid. They were gone within 2 days and never came back!

#38 My cancer is in remission.

I don’t know how. I have done nothing. I just started being outside, connecting with nature again… I haven’t even had treatments yet. But my levels are going down. My last visit to the er they couldn’t even find scarring on my liver. I was diagnosed with fatty liver disease in 2014.

The only two issues I really have right now is the TBI and my gallbladder, but being outside seems to have helped me.

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#39 I used to have a tracheostomy tube, 3 months old to 15 years old. I got tired of being stared at, bullied, etc so I spent the summer before 10th grade practicing breathing without it. I’d take it out for a few hours at a time, then twice I took it out overnight. Finally one random day I got up, took the trach tube out, put it on my dresser, and went to school. I never consulted with any doctors about taking it out permanently. They told me I’d have it forever. It’s been 10 years without it now.

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#40 I’ve had a bad hunchback for 25+ yrs from desk sitting, even when I try so hard to stand straight, the visible bump really upsets me when I see it in the mirror.

Went for a few Rolfing bodywork sessions this last month and the practitioner did some work in my armpits this week and the hump is literally gone. My back is stick straight, I keep going to the mirror to look and am amazed every time 🤯

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#41 A bar of soap (or 2) under the bedsheet significantly reduces or eliminates my restless leg syndrome at night

#42 If you have sore throat, buy a bag of bean sprouts and boil it for ~30 mins and drink the broth. Vietnamese have used this for hundred of years and I’ve never had sore throats more than a day.

#43 Ok this is super weird and no one believes me but I swear by it. I healed my stomach ulcer by listening to Vivaldi. I read somewhere that if you listen to the four seasons from beginning to end it could heal gastric ulcers. So I did. Haven't had issues in over 10 years 🤷🏽‍♀️

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#44 I’ve lived with gastric ulcers for YEARS. Like 15 years. Medicated for it, changed the diet etc, and could never really got it under control. Started having ice cream for breakfast and it fixed it

#45 This is hyper specific but I stopped wearing pants that hugged my body (leggings, tight jeans). It took me years to realize they were making my small fiber neuropathy flare and causing me unbelievable pain for weeks after wearing them once.

#46 When I sense a cold coming or the slight tickle of a sore throat, I scrape my tongue a lot. Never blooms into a cold if I catch it early enough!! I asked a doctor about this and they laughed at me. Okay, biotch, for someone who gets sick 7x a year - this works for me!!!

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#47 Moving to the coast. I swear seeing the ocean everyday is healing magic

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#48 smoking cigarettes for my adhd. not only does nicotine treat adhd (there’s research) but it helps me with task transition. “i need a smoke, and when i get back, ill Do The Thing.” (it’s not a perfect solution but it works for me)

#49 Unfortunately(fortunately?)….Mucinex & pomegranate juice for fertility 😬

Please please please don’t misunderstand me: I needed medication too. But I was finally desperate enough to try something “extra” my second round of IUI and it worked

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#50 Quitting a job that was making me sick before I had another one lined up. My bank account hated it. My nervous system loved it.

#51 Turmeric and ginger cured all my inflammation and made some of my prescriptions unnecessary

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#52 I have skin tags. Some more noticeable than others. I had one on my eyelid. It developed fast and started hurting. Went to Japan for 10 days. Ate real, actual food with no preservatives or additives. No colored dyes. Real food. Tag fell off on its own after being there for 8 days. Our food is literally poisoning us.

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#53 Celery for acid reflux and gas. I have always been horrifically gassy and always had an upset tummy. No tums or pepcid has helped. Literally 1 Celery stick before bed and it's gone. I'm a little mad I didn't discover it til my late 30s

#54 Full sugar Coca Cola and a large (fresh) McDonald’s fries does wonders for a migraine when analgesics won’t even shift it. Body just stops it and goes ‘we’re done here’ and continues about its day.

#55 Sleeping for 10+ hours. My doctor is very adamant that I shouldn't sleep for any more than 8 but I feel absolutely exhausted all the time & can only function properly if I get over 10 🤷🏻‍♀️

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#56 My mom swears that when she was growing up, if someone got a lipoma (a benign tumor made of mostly fatty tissue) on say their forearm, they would put a bible on it and hit it with a hammer and it would pop. 🫣

#57 I used to get gallbladder attacks. I didn't know what they were and didn't know that screaming pain was a valid reason to seek medical attention so I just tried to get through them. Eating grapes helped with the pain like nothing else I tried.

#58 You know all of the things people call stupid, like bone broth, aloe vera in the morning, etc etc? Cured my long covid.

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#59 When I was five the doctors told my parents asthma would kill me before I reached adulthood. My grandpa had connected in the Catholic Church and got the oil that seeped out of the gravestone of some Saint and had me drink it. My asthma became “manageable” within a month. Although I still have it and severely I am now 39 and have been able to be an athlete since the oil. Before the oil couldn’t cry or laugh without an attack ever time.

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#60 I allergic to peanuts, I read that peanut allergies are nearly non existent in Asia and they do not dry roast peunuts there either. I started eating peanuts that aren’t dry roasted and no allergic reaction.

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#61 I read a book about how anger manifests in the body and causes chronic pain - it promised that knowledge of the suppressed anger would be enough to stop the pain. I was facing a spine fusion surgery and this was my last ditch effort. It worked. Within hours I could “turn” the pain off - within days I didn’t have to concentrate on the pain, it was just gone. Doctors had already fixed the physical issue in my spine and unlocking the emotional issue in my body helped me finally be rid of pain.

#62 Had debilitating IBS-D for about 8 years. Could not go anywhere without having to stop every 5 minutes to go to a bathroom. The anxiety of it made it even worse. Multiple doctors and all my labs were normal. Anxiety meds didn’t help. One day I looked in the mirror and “talked” to my body and told it that I wasn’t doing this anymore and there was nothing to be anxious over. I missed out on too much of my life. And then I woke up one morning and it was gone. I got my life back. No more meds for me

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