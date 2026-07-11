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We’re pretty lucky to live in a world where almost anything we need is just a few clicks away. Whether we’re looking for a flower vase in the perfect shade of blue or socks covered in tiny frogs, chances are we can find the exact item online. Still, most of what we buy is mass-produced, which makes creating something with your own hands feel especially meaningful.

Below, we gathered some of the most beautiful crafts and DIY projects shared on the Something I Made subreddit. From impressive paintings to clothes that took hours of work to bring to life, these posts show just how much care and talent can go into putting a piece together from scratch. Check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Beads Bouquet I Made For My Mother

A vase filled with delicate, colorful beaded flowers, a beautiful handmade project.

Just finished my first project with beads; I wanted to make something unique and nostalgic for my mother. She loves watching the sun go up in the morning, and I've always made her flowers in various forms and materials as the years went by. I wanted to make her the most beautiful bouquet I could, and it just is so beautiful when the sun hits it right! I also made the pot with a mold and some mix2mold casting clay thingy (I'm not sure how it's called in english, even in my language lol)!
I hope this will inspire you in your projects :)

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    #2

    I Made A Ceramic Incense Holder Where The Incense Stick Becomes The Violin Bow

    A white ceramic figurine of a woman playing a violin, holding an incense stick as part of a handmade project.

    I’ve been experimenting with small ceramic objects that still feel sculptural when they’re not being used.This one is meant to hold an incense stick so the stick becomes part of the form.

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    #3

    Painted Using Bleach (I Am Different)

    A sequence of images showing the process of creating a custom painted t-shirt featuring figures in robes, a handmade project.

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    It makes sense why buying something ready-made feels like the easier route. Sitting down to crochet a sweater or glue together a piece of home decor takes hours of focus. 

    You could just order what you need, have it show up at your door, then spend your free time relaxing on the couch. There’s real appeal in that. Even so, picking up a hobby comes with a long list of perks that scrolling or shopping can’t really match.
    #4

    A Little Free Ceramic Library

    A repurposed green newspaper stand transformed into a tiny art gallery, a magical handmade project.

    Got ahold of an old newspaper box and painted it then filled it with leftover ceramics I’ve made over the years and never sold.

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    #5

    I Made Pressed Flower Frames

    A person holding a handmade project of pressed flowers in a wooden frame. Looks like it took talent and patience.

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    #6

    A Prom Dress

    A handmade project: an orange evening dress with elaborate floral beadwork and sequins, showcasing immense talent.

    A Prom Dress Fabric: I tried to create something that feels like movement. somewhere between flames and petals, flowing across the body instead of just sitting on it.
    Hand-beaded entirely with glass beads on orange tulle, every line is placed to shape and guide the form.

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    According to Time magazine, there’s nothing wrong with unwinding in front of a screen every now and then. 

    What researchers who study this stuff tend to point out, though, is that hobbies work differently from passive activities like watching shows or refreshing your feed. A real hobby seems to play a meaningful part in feeling healthy and content.

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    #7

    I Made A Journal Cover Out Of Deconstructed Jeans. It Holds Up To 6 Notebooks + My E Reader!

    A denim-covered journal with various patches, studs, and a front pocket, a unique handmade project.

    getmespaghetti Report

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    #8

    I Spy Themed Birthday Cake That I Decorated Today

    A vibrant birthday cake decorated with colorful candies and frosting, a delightful handmade project.

    My 32nd birthday cake! It’s a grocery store sheet cake but I got all the decorations to make it an I Spy puzzle. Decorations are a variety of sprinkles, buttercream, pressed sugar, and hard candies.
    The items to find:
    •2 dinosaurs
    •9 pink flowers
    •6 citrus slices
    •”HAPPY”
    •”BIRTHDAY”
    •”32”
    •12 crayons
    •2 curious cats
    •4 green lego bricks
    •3 autumn leaves

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    #9

    Pleased With How This One Came Out

    A painting with a bright red square center fading into white, an artistic and talented handmade project.

    My process is simple, using tape to set up each "line" and a palette knife to push the paint around within the set up area, then peel the tape. It's the endless repetition that is awfully long process that makes me question my own existence and everything else lol. Still, after about 2 to 4 months, I'm just in awe and glad to see these paintings before my eyes.

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    A 2023 study published in Nature Medicine backs this up. The researchers looked at data pulled from five large studies, covering over 93,000 people spread across 16 countries, from the U.S. and Japan to China and much of Europe.

    Every participant was at least 65 years old, and more than 6 in 10 were dealing with ongoing mental or physical health conditions.
    #10

    I Made This Cutie Butter Lamb To Bring Some Levity To Our Easter Table

    A handmade project of a butter lamb on a green plate, inside a refrigerator. It looks like it took talent.

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    #11

    I Make Little Vintage Robots

    Whimsical robot sculpture made from vintage binoculars and an old tin, a truly unique handmade project.

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    #12

    Spent Weeks Making This Custom Dog Car Emblem

    Oval enamel pin with two cute dogs and playful elements, a charming handmade project with great talent.

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    What they found was pretty telling. Folks who spent time on hobbies said they felt healthier, happier, and more satisfied with life overall, and they had fewer signs of depression than those who didn’t. The pattern showed up in every country involved. 

    The study can’t prove that hobbies directly caused those outcomes, but the researchers noted that they involve creativity, self-expression, and mental engagement, all of which tend to go hand in hand with feeling good.
    #13

    I Made A New Bookshelf, Designed By My Fiancée And Myself!

    Unique wooden bookshelf filled with books and decorative items, a creative handmade project for home decor.

    A while back I posted on r/woodworking asking for feedback on a bookshelf design. Well, here it is all complete! Took longer than I would’ve liked, but I really like the result. I love unique furniture, and it makes it more special that we designed it together! Really, the idea was all hers, I just did the CAD and the building :)

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    #14

    I Made This Leather Backpack Called “Toshiro” Using A Pattern My Dad Created

    Detailed, rustic leather messenger bag with multiple pockets, a prime example of a handmade project.

    I recently finished this handmade leather backpack called Toshiro. It’s crafted from veg tan leather, hand-dyed, and lined with pigskin.
    The design comes from a pattern my dad created years ago, and I took it on as a project to build it myself and bring it to life.
    Pretty proud of how it turned out and wanted to share it here. Let me know what you think or if you’d like to see more of the process!

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    #15

    Got My Heart Broken And Made A Painting

    Vibrant abstract painting featuring a dark figure amidst colorful, flowing flora, showcasing handmade artistic talent.

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    Time magazine also spoke with Daisy Fancourt, a professor of psychobiology and epidemiology at University College London, who broke down what makes a hobby different from other ways of spending your time.

    “One thing that separates a hobby from other kinds of leisure is that it involves the acquisition of skills, or learning,” she said. “Hobbies provide a sense of accumulation and growth—of stretching ourselves to improve or to meet new goals—and that can help us fulfill our needs for meaning and purpose.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Lost My Job Last Year, Flourished With Watercolor In My Free Time!

    A vibrant handmade projects painting of many strawberries with green leaves, artfully arranged on a pink and purple background.

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    #17

    I Made An Ornamental Key Head For My House Key

    A close-up of a golden, ornate handmade key, a truly talented handmade project.

    Posting as im super proud of myself. Ive been wanting this ornamental key design for my house key after seeing a US based company do them.
    Could not find anyone in the UK, so as you do, decided late last year that im going to make one for myself.
    After multiple rounds of 3D modelling and moulds, ive managed to make this gold plated version that im happy with.
    The blade isnt done yet, but the hard part is definitely over!

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    #18

    I Built A Custom Hand-Carved Alien-Themed Guitar From Scratch By Hand (Before → After)

    A handmade project of a guitar carved with intricate alien-like designs, showcasing talent and patience.

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    Well-being research also tends to split happiness into two flavors. One is called hedonic, and it covers the quick hits of joy you get from things like a tasty snack or a good laugh. 

    The other is eudaimonic, which has more staying power and shows up when you feel genuinely accomplished or fulfilled.
    #19

    Butterfly Sword(S)

    A hand holds a handmade fantasy sword with iridescent, butterfly-like wings for the blade, a unique craft.

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    #20

    I Decorated The Side Of My New Shed With Trees Made From Old Fence Boards

    A garden shed decorated with a moon and mountains, a beautiful handmade project demonstrating talent.

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    #21

    I Spent 6 Weeks Growing This Cluster Of Crystals From A Common Fertilizer Called Monoammonium Phosphate. Looks Like A Starburst!

    A hand holding an orange, spiky, star-shaped object, a handmade project demonstrating patience and skill.

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    Hobbies, sometimes labeled “serious leisure pursuits” by academics, seem to fit squarely in that second category. Yazdan Mansourian, a senior lecturer and leisure researcher at Charles Sturt University in Australia, told Time that hobbies “support the more authentic dimensions of life and create conditions for self-actualization.”

    As he put it, “People are not only doing what they enjoy, but becoming who they really want to be.”
    #22

    Maple Leaf Bowl I Carved From Walnut

    A hand holding a carved wooden bowl shaped like a maple leaf, demonstrating a handmade project.

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    #23

    I Walked In Half Of My Porch End With A Giant Suncatcher!

    A beaded screen with colorful gems and stones, an inspiring handmade project.

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    #24

    Was 6 Hours And A Bloody Finger Worth It? Hell Yeah!

    A pair of headphones with blue patterned fabric covers, showcasing handmade projects.

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    If you need a nudge to get started, the Crafty Angels blog has a handful of suggestions worth considering. Origami is a low-cost way to work on your focus and coordination, and you can build up from basic paper cranes to some pretty detailed designs over time.

    Brush pen calligraphy is another solid pick if you like the idea of making your own greeting cards or wall art, with a modern feel to the lettering. Candle making, for instance, lets you mess around with waxes, wicks, and molds to come up with your own scents and shapes at home.
    #25

    My First LEGO Wreath!

    A vibrant handmade floral wreath on a blue door, a beautiful handmade project.

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    #26

    A Ceramic Lion Lamp I Made While Serving In Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps

    A handmade foo dog lantern glowing with yellow light, showcasing talent and magic.

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    #27

    A Hand Carved Jewelery Box

    An intricately carved wooden chest with detailed floral patterns, a stunning example of handmade craftsmanship.

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    Hopefully some of the projects in this list gave you a spark of inspiration to try something new. It doesn’t really matter what you pick, as long as it feels like something you’d enjoy sinking time into. 

    Let us know in the comments which crafts caught your eye and what you might be tempted to try yourself.
    #28

    I Started Painting On Real Fallen Leaves While Recovering From Brain Surgery

    A handmade project of a blue bird on a leaf with a starry night sky, showcasing artistic talent.

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    #29

    I Made This Dress For A Customer Who Is Eloping In Spain Next Month

    A flowing, layered, handmade dress in a pale pink color with lace details, reflecting talent and patience in its design.

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    #30

    I Made A Frog Box For A Friend (There Are Also Frog Earrings Inside)

    A small wooden box with a hand-painted frog design, sparkling, showcasing a handmade project.

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    #31

    Kitty Hidout

    A handmade pet bed, disguised as an ottoman, reflecting a creative and talented handmade project.

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    #32

    Girly Heart Guillotine Mirror

    Two pink handmade guillotine-shaped ornaments with hearts, held against a wooden fence. These projects took talent.

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    #33

    I'm Making Some More Cute Kitties

    A handmade clay mug with an eye inside a small cave at the bottom. This project took talent and patience.

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    #34

    Fruit Earrings That I Made Out Of Air Dry Clay

    Three pairs of handmade projects fruit-themed earrings: red strawberries, blue blueberries with white flowers, and yellow lemons, hanging on a black display stand.

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    #35

    My New Craft: I Create Designs And Foil-Stamp Them Onto Pencils

    Four handmade projects pencils with unique designs: a blue pencil with geometric shapes, a beige one with a snake, a light blue one with eyes, and another beige one with hearts.

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    #36

    Empty Bed. Original Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

    A drawing of a man looking into a mirror, with a dog reflected, a magically talented handmade project.

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    #37

    Finished This Needle Felted Goose Today

    A person holding a charming handmade duck plushie wearing a bandana, a unique handmade project.

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    #38

    My Cat Stayed When Everything Else Felt Gone My Recently Printed Linoprints

    Four handmade blue and white linocut prints feature stylized figures with swirling patterns, demonstrating artistic talent.

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    #39

    Can I Post For My Partner Who Doesn’t Use Reddit? He Makes These Little Animals Sometimes And I Think They’re So Cute

    A detailed handmade sculpture of a giraffe made from nuts and bolts stands on a wooden table, showcasing talent.

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    #40

    Made Something For The First Time In A Decade Because I Was Told I’m Terrible At Art By Someone I Looked Up To

    An artistic handmade project of a person with a disco ball head and blue butterflies, showing talent and magic.

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    #41

    Tote Bag I Made At Our Agency Luncheon

    A handmade tote bag with flames and text ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS PAY US ENOUGH TO LIVE, a unique project.

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    #42

    I Made This Fire Hydrant Look Like It Is Tied Into A Knot

    A red fire hydrant twisted at its base against a brick wall, showcasing a handmade project with talent and magic.

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    #43

    Frog Bags With Tiny Roses

    A collage of four images showing a unique pink crochet frog-shaped purse with small rose details, as a handmade project.

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    #44

    As Promised - Here Is The Update Of My Flower Blanket!

    A woman holding up a large green crochet blanket adorned with colorful handmade flowers, showcasing handmade projects.

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    #45

    Embroidered Fruit Brooch

    An embroidered pomegranate slice held between fingers, a detailed handmade project.

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    #46

    I Have Made A Funny Squirrel Of Wool And Selfmade Eyes

    A felted squirrel holding an acorn, a charming example of handmade projects.

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    #47

    A 3ft Fuzzy Red Panda Plushie I Crocheted And Designed The Pattern For!

    Soft, plush handmade red panda toy lying on a dark wooden surface, a cute handmade project with talent.

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    #48

    I Made This Floral Landscape Using Clay

    Framed 3D paper quilling art depicting a vibrant field of flowers and a river, an intricate handmade project.

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    #49

    A Cardboard Fish Head And Jacket

    Person in a handmade anglerfish costume with glowing lure, standing by the ocean, a creative handmade project.

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    #50

    Drowning. I Used Magnifying Glasses For This Drawing. It Has Over 12,000 Tiny Faces In It

    A unique handmade project, an abstract drawing with a skull-like element emerging from a textured background.

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    #51

    I Like To Paint Waves.. Curious Which Of These You All Prefer?

    A captivating painting of a handmade project, depicting ocean waves crashing on a sandy beach.

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    #52

    Presenting The Legendary Charles De Mills Rose, Handcrafted By Me In Full Scale With Meticulous Detail. What Do You Think Of This Project?

    A vibrant purple handmade flower in a vase, showcasing a beautiful handmade project.

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    #53

    Forged A Silver Spoon For My New Nephew

    Two handmade metal spoons with twisted handles, a talent-filled project displaying craftsmanship.

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    #54

    Mural I Painted For A Nursery

    A handmade psychedelic wall mural with a cat, mushrooms, and a rainbow, a large artistic project.

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    #55

    This Girl Has Never Recieved Flowers So I Planned To Give This To Her. Does It Look That Bad?

    A handmade metal rose, a creative project that took talent to craft into this unique flower.

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    #56

    Iud Ballista

    A miniature handmade crossbow crafted from wood and white plastic, sitting on a wooden surface. Handmade projects that took talent.

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    #57

    Just Finished My Patchwork Sweater

    A person wearing a colorful, handmade patchwork quilt sweater. Handmade projects that took talent, patience, and a little magic.

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    #58

    I Made A Stained Glass Mirror

    A beautiful handmade mirror with an arched top and stained glass lily pads, reflecting a person and a tree. Handmade projects that took talent.

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    #59

    Hand-Felted A Wool Portrait Of My Friend's 17-Year-Old Cat. Learned A Lot From This One

    A strikingly realistic handmade felt cat, showcasing incredible talent and patience in handmade projects.

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    #60

    Manta Ray Ceramic Sconce I Made

    A person holding a unique handmade stingray-shaped lamp, demonstrating talent in handmade projects.

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    #61

    Tiny Flowers On Buttons

    Delicate handmade buttons with tiny embroidered roses, perfect for handmade projects.

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    #62

    I Turn Real Flowers Into Hairpins

    A hand holding multiple handmade flower hairpins, highlighting unique handmade projects.

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    #63

    I Turned Flat Fuse Beads Into 3D Lilies

    Close-up of a beautiful handmade flower with intricate details, showcasing talent and patience.

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    #64

    Just Saw Someone Else Posted Their Painted Hat!

    A vibrant, hand-painted baseball cap featuring a night sky scene, demonstrating artistic talent and a touch of magic.

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    #65

    I Made My Childhood Goldfish Out Of Beads! :d

    A beautifully beaded goldfish handmade project in orange and white, highlighting the talent and patience in its creation.

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    #66

    My Magnets Made From Paint Skins. Not Sure I Have Enough Yet

    A close-up of numerous colorful handmade projects with swirled patterns, showcasing patience and creative talent.

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    #67

    Handmade Home Decor Lamps

    Two charming handmade projects, sunflower and lily shaped lamps, glowing with warm light, showcasing talent and magic.

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    #68

    A No Soliciting Sign I Made

    A handmade wooden sign with a frog cooking, a unique project showcasing talent and a little magic.

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    #69

    I Renew My Old Shirt By Hand Embroidery. What Do You Think? Thank You

    A man wearing a black and white striped shirt with embroidered flowers, a handmade project with talent and patience.

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    #70

    I've Used The Exact Same Bookmark For Every Single Book In My Life, And Today I Finally Gave It A Frame

    A handmade bookmark with a window, a creative project requiring patience and talent.

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    #71

    Handmade Italian Leather Cat Coin Purse

    A handmade green leather cat-shaped pouch, a creative project requiring patience and talent.

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    #72

    I Made This Oil Painting And I’m Really Proud Of It

    An artistic handmade painting of a couple by a lake under a full moon, with blooming trees, reflecting talent.

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    #73

    Stained Glass Book Ends With Lotus

    A pair of beautiful handmade lotus flower bookends holding books, showcasing talent and patience.

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    #74

    I Made My Daughters Prom Dress With No Sewing Experience

    A woman in a beautiful green gown, a handmade project, sits elegantly on a leather sofa.

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    #75

    I Wanted Cat Furniture I'd Actually Want To Display In My Living Room

    A cat sleeping inside a creative handmade arcade cabinet cat bed, a unique and patient project.

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    #76

    You’ve Got Mail

    A handmade felt pigeon holding a rolled-up message, showcasing talent and patience in a charming project.

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    #77

    I Know It's Not Much, But Here's All My Paintings I Made In March

    Handmade projects painting: cartoon black cats trying to get candy from a vending machine in a city alley at night.

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    #78

    I Found A Painted Rock In The Park The Other Day And It Made Me Happy. Apparently People Hide Painted Rocks All Around The World. So I Painted Some Of My Own For Others To Find

    A collection of six handmade projects painted rocks, including a butterfly, an apple with a spaceman, abstract shapes, a sleeping cat, sunflowers, and The Starry Night.

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    #79

    The Chair Covers I Made For My Daughter And Son-In-Law

    Two matching handmade projects deck chairs, each designed to look like a person's open mouth with teeth and a tongue, displayed indoors.

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    #80

    Been Painting Weird Houses

    A miniature painting of a retro green tiled bathroom, a detailed and magical handmade project.

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    #81

    Funny Display I Made For My Bathroom

    A handmade wooden display case holds six small bottles labeled with Noble Gases, a project showing patience and talent.

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    #82

    You Still Walk With Me. Original Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

    A handmade painting shows a person walking on a beach with a dark, moody sky and reflections on the wet sand.

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    #83

    Rishi, My Hand Sculpted Balljointed Doll

    A handmade doll with green hair and clothes sitting on a tree branch, highlighting handmade projects.

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    #84

    Collage Quilt House Portrait For A Friend

    A person holding a handmade tapestry art of a house in front of the actual house, showcasing handmade projects.

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    #85

    Which Dress Suits The Doll Better? Terracotta Or Pistachio?

    A handmade fabric doll with red hair and a terracotta dress, displaying creative talent.

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    #86

    Paintings Of My Cat, Noodle

    A painting of a black cat reaching for a grilled cheese sandwich, a talented handmade artwork.

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    #87

    I Made An Edible Candle. How Do You Like It?

    A handmade candle inside a red bell pepper, a creative and magical project.

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    #88

    My Husband And I Made Square Tube Pans, Then I Made This Cake In One!

    A square handmade cake with caramel glaze on a glass stand, showing baking talent.

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    #89

    Even Though This Was The Most Emotional Project I've Ever Worked On, I Wanted To Share

    Hand holding multiple handmade resin pendants with encapsulated hair and butterflies, beautiful handmade projects.

    🫀🎨 I lost my niece to a genetic disorder this past year and I made some memorial jewelry for her mom & closest family members recently. This is my first time doing anything like this and I'm proud I was able to help my sister continue to move with her grief and make a tangible way for her to remember her by. 🦋 art: her hair with real flowers in resin

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    #90

    Pigeons On A T-Shirt

    White t-shirt with embroidered pigeons and crumbs, showcasing a unique handmade project with talent.

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    #91

    Handcrafted Clay Lily Of The Valley

    A person holding a tiny, delicate handmade pot with miniature lily of the valley flowers.

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    #92

    My Watercolor Pigment Cabinet! 168 Hours Later, She’s Finally Done

    A highly detailed watercolor painting of a vintage wooden cabinet filled with colorful bottles, showcasing artistic talent.

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    #93

    Giant Deviled Egg

    A handmade egg yolk art piece made of yellow ribbons and red/black dots next to a brown egg.

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    #94

    I Made An Everlasting Wish Jar

    A handmade dandelion seed head with a silver ring on a stone, preserved under a glass dome.

    Love_Child420 Report

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    #95

    I Crocheted My Own Wedding Top

    A woman proudly displaying a handmade top with intricate lace details, a talent-filled handmade project.

    Imaginary_Divide3375 Report

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    #96

    I Made A Little Backpack For My Beanie Lobster To Try And Make It Easier For Me To Find My Remote

    A creative handmade project featuring a plush lobster holding a remote control.

    ambahjay Report

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    #97

    What If Not All Unicorns Are Optimistic?

    A handmade stained-glass unicorn with a rainbow and clouds, a project showing talent and patience.

    mojoartglass Report

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    #98

    Acrylic Painting

    An artistic handmade painting of a woman with blue hair, with a transparent view of her skull and skeleton. Handmade projects that took talent.

    senseance Report

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    #99

    Made These Custom Matted Frames For My Art With Shirts From Goodwill

    Three framed handmade nautical drawings, a fish, sailboat, and lighthouse, hanging on a light-colored wall. Handmade projects.

    MillsLeeArt Report

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    #100

    The Most Dramatic Role Of The Possum

    A person holds a stained-glass handmade project of a d**d rat against a clear blue sky, showing artistic talent and magic.

    mojoartglass Report

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    #101

    Optical Illusion Rug - Princess Donut

    A handmade cat-shaped rug with a crown sitting on a pink lips rug, an imaginative and talented project.

    isthistaken_it_is Report

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    #102

    I Made My Own Pens (To Solve My Callus Problem)

    A hand holding a textured, handmade pen, highlighting the craftsmanship and talent in creating this unique project.

    ArtChillTect Report

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    #103

    Acrylic Paintings

    Vibrant handmade project of a stylized woman's portrait with dramatic lighting and expressive hands, showing artistic talent.

    senseance Report

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    #104

    This Magritte's Son Of Man Lives In The Shadows — I Made This From 2,000 Wooden Tiles, Visible Only With The Light Source On. Glad How It Came

    Unique handmade projects displaying a green plant design from different angles, demonstrating creativity and talent.

    Sea-Imagination-6878 Report

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    #105

    I Made Cherry Candles. How Do You Like Them?

    A handmade cake with cherry-shaped candles, showcasing talent and a little magic in its unique design.

    iCANDLEIA Report

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    #106

    A Wooden Piano To Store My Keys With A Latching Mechanism Inside Each Note

    A finger pressing a key on a handmade wooden piano-themed key holder on a white wall, displaying talent.

    robinhartleywillows Report

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    #107

    I Call It The “Peacocking Shawl”—crocheted W A Lot Of Blood Swears And Tears

    A person holding up a large handmade crochet shawl in rainbow colors, showcasing incredible talent and patience.

    psychso86 Report

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    #108

    Some Ocean Themed Clothes I Made :)

    A person wearing a handmade sweater featuring an ocean scene with whales and fish, demonstrating creative talent.

    Indo1405 Report

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    #109

    My Little Free Library

    A beautifully crafted wooden handmade project, a small cabinet with stained glass, surrounded by flowers.

    Noodle-Mama Report

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    #110

    Conch Shell Bags

    Two unique nautilus shell-shaped handmade projects, bags made from leather, showing great talent.

    SRB032 Report

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    #111

    I Presented My Mosaics At My First Art Fair!

    A round mosaic handmade project featuring a skeleton hand, moon, and star, crafted with patience.

    FortressOfPotatoes Report

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    #112

    Slightly Colorblind But Here’s A Strawberry I Drew Years Ago

    A detailed drawing of a strawberry, an amazing handmade project, showcasing artistic talent.

    BensDrawings Report

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    #113

    I Made A Mural For My Local Park

    A vibrant handmade mural depicting a woodpecker on a tree with a snake and a bright sun, a talented project.

    Spooky_Gecko Report

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    #114

    I Surprised My Daughter With A Bag She Can Use For Cheer, Dance, And Choir. She's 9 And Accomplishing So Much For Age. She Is In Love!

    A girl carrying a handmade tote bag adorned with patches and letters, a magical and patient project.

    hunni93 Report

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    #115

    I Made A Stained Glass Bouquet Of Sunflowers

    A vase with three handmade stained-glass sunflowers, an elegant and talented project.

    NaSKLI Report

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    #116

    Nobody Asked For A Winged Tiger Brush Holder, But Here We Are

    A handmade wooden box transformed with pink paint, a flying tiger, and golden lion feet, showcasing a talented project.

    grooshenka Report

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