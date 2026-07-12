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The USA is hardly some mysterious place hidden on the map. Even people who have never been there usually know quite a bit about it, mostly through TV, movies, books, the news, and other media. Still, seeing a country on screen is very different from experiencing it in person, and travelers can end up noticing plenty of things they never expected.

One Redditor asked users to share the biggest culture shocks they experienced during their first trip to the US, and the responses covered all kinds of surprises. We gathered some of the most interesting ones below. Scroll down to read them.

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#1

Foreigners visiting the US are shocked by the wide open roads leading to the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. The fact that a 3 lane per way road was not a major highway... Just a street

thorondrol , Abdullah Guc / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #2

    Foreigners visiting the US are often surprised by the iconic Painted Ladies houses in San Francisco, reflecting American architecture. All the streets looked like movie sets: very nice houses, no garbage and lots of trees.

    asperta , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #3

    A sprawling desert landscape with saguaro cacti and mountains under a blue sky, reflecting what foreigners were shocked by in the US.
    there's so much sky. any time i say this to anybody, they look at me like i'm nuts. i live in a huge british city where there are skyscrapers and huge buildings everywhere all densely packed together and i feel like in a way it "blinds" you to anything else around you. then on top of that, you've the fact it's always so rainy and overcast and grey here and everything feels so lifeless.

    when i went to the states and drove around random smaller, residential parts of socal where everything's a lot smaller and way more spread out, i saw so much sky.

    it's really hard to explain but it really hit me, especially during the gorgeous sunsets and sunrises and palm trees and greenery... like it snapped me out of everyday autopilot mode and reminded me there's a whole, massive, beautiful world out there and that i exist in it, not just in my own little grey one.

    rigathrow , Jeffrey Eisen / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try leaving the city

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    #4

    A stunning US natural landscape with towering rock formations covered in trees, rising from vibrant green water under a blue sky, surprising visitors. The size of Lake Michigan. I asked other passengers what ocean we were flying over.

    Eknoom , Charlie Wollborg / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait till you see Lake Superior.

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    #5

    Foreigners visiting the US are amazed by a long desert road leading to Monument Valley's iconic rock formations. I came from a small island. The fact that you can drive in a straight line for hours is so weird.

    pookela_kini , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #6

    Foreigners driving in the US on a highway with a city skyline in the background, experiencing US travel. How difficult it was to exist without a car.

    I could see the store from my hotel, but there was no pavement, no safe crossing, and a six-lane road between us.

    It was physically close and somehow a 20-minute drive away.

    Kindly-Reality4804 , Lisa Lova / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #7

    Foreigners visiting the US are shocked by Times Square at night with yellow taxis and bright billboards.
    How unbelievably humid it was in New Jersey and then, after a 30 minute drive over the state border heading towards upstate New York, how clear the air had become and how radically different the landscape was.

    Additionally, when we traveled back to New York City and tried to take a famous yellow cab from outside Penn St Station, the cabbie could barely speak passable English, and didn’t really know how to drive his cab to our hotel in Brooklyn.

    I don’t know how the cab licensing works in Manhattan but I had assumed that he would have known how to at least get to the Brooklyn Bridge. I had to guide him using my phone’s GPS because his had run out of battery.

    MusicusTitanicus , James Genchi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #8

    Border Patrol vehicle in the US, near a fence, highlighting the experience for foreigners. The border control questions. Having to officially declare on a form that I wasn’t traveling with a medieval catapult.

    Ridge_Capital , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #9

    Foreigners visiting the US are often surprised by the prevalence of drive-thru pharmacies like CVS, highlighting American convenience. Not me but I had this question with a friend. They said the weirdest thing was the medicine commercials and that there was so many of them.

    nasgax , James Anthony / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All due to a pro-profit health care system instead of a pro-person one.

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    #10

    Foreigners visiting the US are often surprised by the diverse culture, represented here by a couple in a cowboy hat by a lake. I assume this question is related to the world cup, but I visited the USA for the first time exactly one year ago today, I'd already traveled to many other countries before that and I never was interested on visiting the USA, because of all the bad things one can read on the net on top of the current political situation, ICE, etc. on top of that I was visiting Texas which leans more to the right and it clashes with my views.

    How wrong I was, I was IMMENSELY impressed by the warmth of the people (and the climate too!) and how educated most of them where. There wasn't a single day where I was out on the street and a random person wouldn't strike some conversation, compliment my tshirt, or my hat. Seriously I was incredibly glad to have been wrong on this, I was very surprised and just going around the city was already a lot of fun when considering all these interactions, I'd love to visit again for a longer time.

    nukc , Gabriel Tovar / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #11

    A woman with curly hair reading a book on a dimly lit subway platform, a common urban scene that can shock foreigners in the US. I'm from arctic Canada. I knew 1 black person.

    In grade 9 I went to Baltimore for my aunts wedding and seeing so many black people in real life was mind blowing, because even the limited TV I was watching back then was pretty white washed. Mom had to tell me not to stare many times

    CaribouHoe , Sash Margrie Hunt / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #12

    A gourmet hamburger with cheese and jalapeños, served with fries and coleslaw, a surprising food experience for foreigners in the US. The quantity of food. I’m English, and if there’s a large option I’ll buy it because I love to eat. On our first morning in the US we went to get breakfast and I ordered the large breakfast, without looking at what it contained. The first things they bought me were 8 slices of toast and a literal dinner plate full of bacon. I could not comprehend that.

    Oilswell , Adrian Infernus / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no such thing as too much bacon. And there shouldn't be.

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    #13

    Foreigners gaze at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge with the majestic US skyline and sunset in the background. That NYC was pretty much exactly like on TV and in movies. This was in 1976.

    Teaflax , Colton Duke / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #14

    A man experiencing homelessness on a city street, a sight that can shock foreigners visiting the US for the first time. So much visible homelessness and mental health issues

    RichoDemus , Clay LeConey / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #15

    People talking about Jesus. Not preachers, just people conversing normally. Weird as hell to me.

    wineandsnark Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So often that Jesus's opinion means theirs. And so often that they're shocking wrong.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Seeing elderly people working. Places like Walmart etc. I was in tears seeing that

    Routine_Lychee9923 Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reagan's tax cut for the rich made taxes on Social Security necessary.

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    #17

    How kind the American people are.

    If you believe a fraction of what you read on places like reddit you'd think they were all evil incarnate.

    SoirBleu85 Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, look at the election results for instance.

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    #18

    Foreigners visiting the US enjoying fast food with a burger, fries, and sodas. The portion sizes. I ordered a small drink and accidentally hydrated a family of four.

    PenitentPedant , Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #19

    Foreigners visiting the US are often surprised by the dining experience and service, as a waitress sets a table in a restaurant. (Brit here) The service. I had been travelling with work and my last destination was Washington DC. We were staying in Georgetown. I needed food but I wasnt particularly hungry. I just wanted something to get me by after a few days of flights and poor diet. I ended up getting a pulled pork sandwich with fries. I thought this would be... well a sandwich with some chips. It was massive. I barely made a dent in it. Delicious as it was.the girl serving me looked utterly distraught that I didnt each much and didnt want to take it with me. (Im in a hotel). I felt so bad for her for not eating all my massive dinner.

    lurking_not_working , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As servers we're just worried you dont like it and dont want to tell us. Or even worse not tell us, then leave a review 🙊

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    #20

    Foreigners visiting the US are often surprised by the fashion and vintage stores, with an American flag in the background. People actually say “Have a nice day!”… and somehow they mean it.

    Hot-Summer5151 , A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, why it's not like we are volunteering to help you have a nice day.

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    #21

    A red squirrel clinging to the side of a tree trunk, a cute animal often a pleasant surprise for foreigners in the US. Seeing squirrel and deer roam freely

    Middleofnowhere123 , Pearse O'Halloran / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #22

    A large, red lifted pickup truck parked on a street, showcasing a common sight that shocked foreigners visiting the US. Size of cars, pickup trucks specifically and freedom to fill up your own fountain drink.

    LivingMarionberry160 , Ajit Sandhu / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, total disregard for the climate crisis

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    #23

    Two women smiling, representing the diverse population foreigners encounter while visiting the US. People are a lot more friendly if you are black with a forign accent than if you are black with an American accent

    noisyturtle , Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depending on the accent you can get the "you are unique boast".

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    #24

    Foreigners surprised by the wide open US spaces, hay bales in a golden field under a cloudy sky. that so much of the USA is so empty

    Cold_Structure5853 , Mohan Nannapaneni Image credits: / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hush! Dont say that! A data center will hear!

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    #25

    Foreigners might be shocked by the vast US landscape, a large field of green crops under a blue sky. My son drove some company associates from the Netherlands and Great Britain from Cleveland to Indy on business.

    One of them fell asleep as soon as they left the airport and woke up 2 hrs later and asked if they'd left yet.

    Everything looked the same, just flat, lol.

    big_d_usernametaken , Tom Fisk / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they were probably only about 1/2 there.

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    #26

    Foreigners in a bustling US city street with tall buildings and pedestrians crossing. My middle eastern friend:

    Restaurant portions, as well as being served extras that you didn’t order (like ordering ham & eggs snd getting ham & eggs and a biscuit and potatoes)

    Using distance measurements like a block or a football field

    The 13th floor being awol from all tall buildings

    Countdown timer for pedestrians crossing the street

    The bs we call couscous

    the-largest-marge , Nick Night / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What distance is in time, isn't it? "How far is it?" About 3 hours. Or "Well, at this time a day, about 40 minutes."

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    #27

    A woman shops in a produce market with an American flag, a typical scene that might shock foreigners visiting the US. 17,398 sizes shapes and brands of every common household item on sale in a store, and plastic-wrapped individual produce.

    the-largest-marge , Mike Jones / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didnt think individually wrapped produce was much of a thing around here? Ive never seen it except online, in other countries?

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    #28

    Three friends chatting outdoors, representing social interactions that might shock foreigners visiting the US for the first time. How much everyone smiles and starts conversations with complete strangers

    DuskyWink , Jimmy Jiménez / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You weren't in new York then 😁

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    #29

    Niagara Falls, a natural wonder in the US, often shocking foreigners visiting for the first time with its scale. Visiting Niagara Falls NY... 2 minutes from the falls and I had never seen poverty like that in my life

    No_Criticism_5861 , reza hoque / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why should a water fall induce prosperity?

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    #30

    Distances everything is so damn far even into the cities and buses are useless.

    Bear_necessities96 Report

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    #31

    A Walmart store in the US, showcasing a common sight for foreigners visiting the US for the first time. Open carry, scared the living crap outta me just seeing some random old guy walking around strapped in a Walmart.

    throwRway6777 , KDavid Montero / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #32

    Foreigners visiting the US are shocked by the sprawling highways and large cities like this one. Landed in Atlanta in July - the HEAT. The humidity. How bright it was. The speed of everything, the size of everything. The shock of driving on a freeway and feeling like I would die.

    The immense choice of everything. Freedom to speak openly and loudly is shocking. Paying for healthcare is still shocking after 2 decades here.

    How kind & friendly most people are here. How truly awful a very few can be.
    Biggest shocks overall: how people just accept that outrages like mass school shootings are just a normal part of life and cannot be stopped.
    How politicians here are so blatantly corrupt and self-serving, yet are liked, tolerated and voted back in again time after time.

    DerryAtlanta1688 , Ronny Sison / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #33

    Foreigners visiting the US are shocked by the vast and expansive forests and natural landscapes. The sheer size of your forests. Flew from North Carolina to Boston and looked down on forests for most of the trip. Appalachians perhaps?!

    Cecil_Nairobi , Ahmed / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #34

    Foreigners visiting the US are shocked by the prevalence of vending machines for drinks like Coca-Cola. When I just moved to the US I was flabbergasted by the vending machines. My first ever American drink in America was a grape Fanta can from a vending machine in New York. It was the best drink I’ve ever had.

    Affectionate_Ant9929 , Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #35

    Foreigners visiting the US are shocked by the visible homelessness and poverty, like this man holding a sign asking for help. Homeless veterans with oxygen tanks.

    Elliethesmolcat , LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #36

    How loud people are, I genuinely thought it was just a stereotype it's like some of you are hard of hearing.

    Grotbagsthewonderful Report

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    #37

    How dated so much of the infrastructure was. I've been to a lot of the big cities and it honestly felt like nothing had moved on from the 90s at best.

    TallAnalyst1997 Report

    2points
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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try the UK. We're way behind the 90s

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    #38

    There are more Mexican chefs in Chinese restaurants than Chinese chefs

    rice007 Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's an immigration observation more than a culinary one.

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    #39

    Being asked how well done I want my hamburger cooked at a restaurant

    OTDR Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you prefer that they decided that for you?

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    #40

    Shocked that there's people working 12 hours or more, 5/6 days a week to survive

    FarBlueberry6481 Report

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    #41

    How BIG everything is. Roads, buildings, food portions, people, attitudes, tourism, tips, voices, drama .... everything.

    coffee_and-cats Report

    1point
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We do the minor things right - usually..

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    #42

    How good the food was and how much you get for so little.

    swift_gilford Report

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    #43

    It's a land of good and bad.

    Good: The people are amazing. I drove from north to south and everyone I met from Minnesota to Pensacola was extremely friendly and welcoming. The food was great and portions were huge. Walmart and target are fun to explore. The nature parks are amazing!

    Bad: Advertising EVERYWHERE. You can't drive down the highway withoit a billboard every half mile. Can't enjoy the scenery because of the billboards in the way. The price on the price tag is not the price you pay. Have to add tax. Tipping is crazy. I don't understand why it's simply not added to the price. You're guilted into tipping for buying a bottle of water.

    DubaiDave Report

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    #44

    When I first arrived in the US I used to go to the supermarket for entertainment. The abundance was overwhelming. A whole wall of milk products in every conceivable variety. Gallon jugs of chocolate milk fer crissakes! Who drinks a gallon of chocolate milk? That's a special treat you order in a restaurant occaisonally. Where I had come from there was just one kind of milk, sold in leaky 1 liter bags and if you didn't get there before 11 am you were SOL.

    zvuv Report

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d forgotten about that! Living overseas, you had to hit the grocery store early if you wanted refrigerated fresh milk. Otherwise, it was shelf-stable Parmalat.

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    #45

    Most Americans are not their politics. Don't let our media convince you that we're all rabid, slavering loons.

    Most people, yes, even ones who skew MAGA are decent and polite.

    KaiserSaladSpinner Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Decent and polite voting fascism is still voting fascism.

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    #46

    We went to Michigan for my son's soccer tournament. Visited Michigan State university.

    Then we decided to go to Detroit and see Eminem's house. We saw the ghetto and was surprised how deep the ghetto was. It was almost 40 mins drive though the ghetto.

    Im from Asia and seen many Asian countries. But I have never seen so much poverty with abandoned houses. This is not the stuff they show you on TV.

    It was a good eye opener for my kids as well. And yes, we were too afraid to get out of our cars.

    SagHor1 Report

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