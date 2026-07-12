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Adopt a cat, they said. It'll be fun, they said. But those who have actually done it know that the fun part doesn't always begin the second you bring your furry friend home. It can take days, weeks, months or even years for a rescued cat to settle into their new home, and learn to trust, eat, love and play again.

While shelter life is no paradise for any animal, adoption can also come with its fair share of trauma, anxiety and fear for cats. It's a massive and overwhelming change that's not always easy for a new pet owner to navigate. But if you stick it out, adopting Mr or Mrs Whiskers can turn out to be one of the best and most rewarding decisions of your life. Seeing them eventually glow up and gather their confidence is nothing short of amazing.

People have been sharing the before-and-after pics of their rescued cats, and many might melt your heart. It was a really difficult task but Bored Panda has selected the most adorable photos from a thread of many for you to purr through. Don't be surprised if you feel inspired to head to your local shelter later to adopt a pet of your own.