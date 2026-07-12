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Adopt a cat, they said. It'll be fun, they said. But those who have actually done it know that the fun part doesn't always begin the second you bring your furry friend home. It can take days, weeks, months or even years for a rescued cat to settle into their new home, and learn to trust, eat, love and play again.

While shelter life is no paradise for any animal, adoption can also come with its fair share of trauma, anxiety and fear for cats. It's a massive and overwhelming change that's not always easy for a new pet owner to navigate. But if you stick it out, adopting Mr or Mrs Whiskers can turn out to be one of the best and most rewarding decisions of your life. Seeing them eventually glow up and gather their confidence is nothing short of amazing.

People have been sharing the before-and-after pics of their rescued cats, and many might melt your heart. It was a really difficult task but Bored Panda has selected the most adorable photos from a thread of many for you to purr through. Don't be surprised if you feel inspired to head to your local shelter later to adopt a pet of your own.

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#1

2024 vs. 2026, Rescued From The Streets, Meet Meadow 🩵

The amazing transformation of a rescue cat, showing a kitten with blue eyes and the same cat as an adult.

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43Duckies
43Duckies
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, what incredibly gorgeous eyes!

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Millions of cats enter shelters in the United States every single year. Sadly, some never make it out alive. According to the ASPCA, around 2.2 million cats were adopted in 2025, 362,000 were returned to their owner or the field, 376,000 were transferred to other organizations, and 277,000 were euthanized.

There are loads of reasons cats end up in shelters across the world. Some are found on the streets as strays. Others are surrendered because their owners can't afford them, are moving, or simply can't 'handle' them. The latter, say experts, is often down to a general lack of animal care education.

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    #2

    I Met This Kitty On The Exact Day I Found My Other Kitty, Only A Year Later. It's Just Fate

    A powerful rescue cat transformation from a scruffy, injured kitten to a beautiful white cat with striking heterochromia.

    _de.ath._ Report

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    #3

    2023 vs. 2026 🥰

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a wet, thin black cat eating outdoors and a cozy white cat sleeping.

    smiling_bubble Report

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a revelation it must have been giving that poor baby its first bath and seeing that lovely white fur emerge!

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    According to experts at Cold Nose College, cat behavioral problems, especially inappropriate urination (missing the litter box), are consistently cited as a top reason cats are relinquished. Other behavioral factors include cat-to-cat aggression, biting, and destructive scratching.

    "Just like a child, animals do not learn how to be good' all on their own. They need positive guidance and to be taught how to be a well-mannered member of a family," says Cyn Demers from the Saving Grace Humane Society. "If more people had access to training classes or basics on the pet they were getting, it would lead to more cohesive households and less animals being surrendered due to their innate nature as a different species."
    #4

    2024 vs. 2026

    A before-and-after photo of a tiny, wet, heterochromatic kitten next to a food bowl, transformed into a clean, healthy cat sitting upright, highlighting rescue cat transformations.

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    #5

    2021 - 2026

    A before-and-after image showing a small, sick rescue cat with crusty eyes and nose, followed by a healthy, relaxed cat on a bed, illustrating rescue cat transformations.

    vanti1510 Report

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    #6

    My Babyyyy 🥰

    A rescue cat's incredible transformation, from a frail kitten on a towel to a healthy, playful cat.

    _pipopipooo Report

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    Adopting a cat can be an incredibly rewarding experience and comes with many pros. Firstly, you’ll be saving a kitty from life in a shelter by providing them with a loving and warm home. And by adopting from a rescue centre, you’ll be assisted by trained staff who know each of the cats well enough to find the right match.

    "A shelter will always assess your lifestyle to make sure it is suited to the wellbeing and needs of the cat, and will be able to answer any questions you may have," say the experts from Royal Canin, a global pet nutrition brand.

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    #7

    2023>>>>2026💖

    An inspiring rescue cat transformation from a frail, eyes-closed kitten to a bright-eyed, alert adult cat.

    tzuu1217 Report

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    #8

    2025 vs. 2026

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a sickly white cat outdoors and a healthy white cat in a carrier.

    im.berlian Report

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    #9

    2021vs2026

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a dirty, ill white cat and a clean, healthy white cat with blue eyes.

    lilisan_nanita Report

    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aawwww 😭 I'm so happy this baby is doing well

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    Adopting is often also cheaper than buying from a breeder. “Shelter cats are usually treated for parasites, examined by a vet and are very often sterilised and vaccinated before you take them home,” notes Royal Canin's team, adding that most shelters will ask for an affordable financial contribution as an adoption fee.

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    They suggest asking a lot of questions before deciding on the purr-fect kitty. Find out the cat's age, what its life was like before the shelter. Staff may or may not know the answer but it's worth asking anyway. Also ask if the cat is comfortable being left alone, and whether they have any unusual behavior or if there’s anything you should be aware of.

    #10

    January - June 2026 😽

    Before and after image of a rescue cat transformation, depicting a small kitten in a bag and then a sleek adult white cat playing.

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    #11

    2025/2026 🥺🥰

    Before and after image of a rescue cat transformation, showing a tiny kitten sleeping and a grown cat lounging.

    espacoimperial23 Report

    5points
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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tabbies are the best. I own 8.

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    #12

    A rescue cat transformation before and after, featuring a matted, dirty kitten and a clean, fluffy white adult cat.

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    You might also want to know how the cat reacts to children and/or other animals, and whether they are used to going outside. If you do have other pets at home, you may want to ask the shelter if they can help organize a meet-and-greet.

    Experts advise that you spend some time with the cat you intend to adopt, before making a final commitment. "Try to see the cat several times before adopting it and spend some time allowing it to get to know you," explains the Royal Canin site.

    #13

    2024 vs. 2026

    A before and after image showing a rescue cat transformation: a disheveled white cat outdoors and a sleek white cat stretching indoors, healing your soul.

    nanyi_005 Report

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    #14

    2025 vs. 2026

    Rescue cat transformations: a scrawny black and white kitten eating, then a sleek, well-fed adult cat.

    annisakrisan Report

    5points
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    #15

    2022 vs. 2026

    A before-and-after image of a matted, skinny rescue cat transforming into a fluffy, healthy cat.

    alinakuren.ph Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! talk about a glow-up!

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    When it comes to bringing your newly adopted cat home, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, give him or her space and a place to hide when they feel overwhelmed. The cat might not show you the immediate affection you're craving for and it's best to follow their lead by letting them come to you first. Don't smother them with love and cuddles, as hard as it may be.

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    "After adoption, your new cat wants a safe place to observe the scene until they’re comfortable enough to explore," reveals the team at Rover. "Make sure these spaces are pet-safe; you don’t want them getting stuck in a wall."

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    #16

    2025vs2026🐱

    A rescue cat transformation, showing a small kitten in a box and then a larger, happy cat with a toy.

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    #17

    Parang Maple Ko!

    A before and after image showing the heartwarming transformation of a rescue cat, from a shy kitten to a confident pet.

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    #18

    Cheetosiiii

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a small, scruffy orange kitten and a plump, healthy orange kitten.

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    "Your cat needs your presence to get familiar with you, but at a distance. Respect their boundaries by keeping yourself in the same room as your cat without invading their personal bubble," advises Rover. "You can read a book, stream your favorite show, or take a phone call (many cats are reassured by voices). Eventually, your adopted cat will come to understand that you are safe."
    #19

    2023 vs. 2026

    Rescue cat transformation before and after, showing a timid black and white cat outdoors and a happy cat being held.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those eyes, those beans!!! 😍

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    #20

    2024 vs. 2026 She's Deaf N Grumpy 🥰

    A before-and-after image showing a fluffy white rescue cat transformation from a small kitten to a relaxed adult.

    elvirarzqy Report

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    #21

    2025 vs. 2026

    A compelling rescue cat transformation from a tiny, scared black kitten eating outdoors to a sleek, content adult cat.

    li_baranyk Report

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    According to Rover's site, a cat will let you know when they're ready for all the love you have to offer. Dilated pupils, flattened ears, and a rapidly twitching tail are signs that the cat is still nervous. But if the cat starts rubbing up against you or puts out a playful paw, it's inviting you into its space.

    When they're ready, don't be afraid to play with them. It's great for exercise and even better for bonding.
    #22

    2025-2026

    A heartwarming rescue cat transformation from two tiny kittens curled up together to a healthy, sleeping adult cat.

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    #23

    2018 vs. 2026

    A rescue cat transformation before and after: a cat in a cone looking through bars, then sleeping peacefully on a pillow.

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    #24

    Jan26-June26🫶

    A rescue cat transformation showing a tiny kitten next to a bottle, then a healthy tabby cat close-up.

    husna.dessert Report

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    #25

    Before and after image of a rescue cat transformation, showing a dirty kitten and then a beautiful adult cat on a red cushion.

    lua_argento Report

    3points
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    #26

    Don't Buy, Always Always Adopt A Street Cat

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a kitten with a cone over a healing eye and a one-eyed cat confidently posing, healing your soul.

    tannara.dv Report

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    #27

    2020 - 2026

    A before-and-after image of a rescue cat transformation: a cat with a cone receiving care and a fluffy cat resting comfortably.

    nik.oksana_ Report

    3points
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    #28

    2022 vs. 2026

    A before-and-after image of a rescue cat transformation: a thin calico cat on the ground and a healthy cat on a shelf.

    wlc12__ Report

    3points
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    #29

    Feb 2026 vs. Jun 2025 🐱

    A before-and-after image of a rescue cat transformation: a small kitten looking up and a larger cat peacefully sleeping.

    grasselll Report

    3points
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    #30

    2022vs2026

    A before-and-after image displaying a very young, sickly rescue cat, then a beautiful, vibrant adult cat.

    jackly__ Report

    3points
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    #31

    2024-2026 Dolly Likes To Be In A Purse, Or Your Sweater, Or On Top Of You

    Before and after transformation of a black and white rescue cat with big eyes, looking attentively.

    swimmaleaaa Report

    3points
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    #32

    March 2026 vs. June 2026 🥹

    A split image of a white cat, first with a head wound, then fully recovered and sitting gracefully on stairs, showcasing rescue cat transformations.

    qtrnnsa Report

    2points
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    #33

    2024 >>>>2026

    An orange tabby rescue cat's transformation, from lounging outside to comfortably napping on a bed.

    hoochu.house Report

    2points
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    #34

    Awwww 🥺 Reminds Me Of Our Little Eleven. Sweetest Little Thing 💖

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a tiny white kitten held by a person and a fluffy white cat in a pan.

    anangelfromyournightmare Report

    2points
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    #35

    Rescue cat transformation image, showcasing a small white kitten wrapped in clothes and a healthy adult cat playing.

    suprun276 Report

    2points
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    #36

    2024 - 2026

    Rescue cat transformation before and after, featuring a skinny white cat by medical supplies and a healthy cat relaxing.

    bubu28797 Report

    2points
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    #37

    2026 vs. 2021

    A rescue cat transformation with a fluffy white cat on a table and a slightly disheveled lighter-colored cat on the floor.

    klolanaa Report

    2points
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    #38

    Chinook 2022 vs. 2026 💖

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a small, timid grey kitten on a scratching post and a majestic grey cat looking at the camera, healing your soul.

    lespiadimonis Report

    2points
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    #39

    2025 vs. 2026

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a tiny white kitten in a box and a content white cat sleeping on a lap, healing your soul.

    amrhdeleon Report

    2points
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    #40

    2024->2026

    A before-and-after image of a rescue cat transformation: a tiny kitten in a cage and a grown cat sleeping peacefully.

    d.a.p.i.e Report

    2points
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    #41

    2021/2026)

    A before-and-after image featuring a timid calico rescue cat, then a comfortable, well-fed cat resting.

    corazonn01 Report

    2points
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    #42

    She Was Always Being Forgotten To Be Fed By Her Owners So We Offer Her Some Food She May Like And Yeah... She Warmed Up To Us And Not Aggressive Anymore

    Before and after: a white rescue cat transformation from sleeping in a cardboard box to a cozy cat bed.

    nicolette_4869 Report

    2points
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    #43

    2023 vs. 2026😍✨

    Rescue cat transformations: a fluffy, small kitten looking frail, then a majestic, long-haired adult cat.

    desysekarm Report

    2points
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    #44

    February 2024/June 2026

    A compelling rescue cat transformation, showing a calico cat before and after adoption.

    antzuliolopez Report

    2points
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    #45

    Peach 2023 vs. 2024

    Before and after photos showing a sickly, orange rescue cat transforming into a vibrant, healthy cat.

    culinaryjukebox Report

    2points
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    #46

    November 2020 vs. Now

    A before-and-after image showing a small, thin white rescue cat transforming into a healthy, elegant cat.

    cannemartin Report

    2points
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    #47

    2024_2026 Marley

    Before and after transformation of a small black and white rescue cat to a fluffy, majestic cat next to flowers.

    itsmahsajavid Report

    2points
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    #48

    10/25 vs. 06/26

    Transformation of a scruffy white rescue cat with blue eyes into a clean, healthy cat looking curious.

    biologueirinhaa Report

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    #49

    2024/2026

    Transformation of a rescue cat, with a shy, scruffy cat and a confident, well-fed cat with orange patches.

    0428x0817 Report

    1point
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    #50

    A rescue cat transformation: a small white kitten with different colored eyes, then a majestic white cat in dandelions.

    pyrtsaki_tat Report

    1point
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    #51

    Dec 2025 vs. June 2026

    A rescue cat transformation featuring a black and white kitten looking up, then a grown cat with the same markings looking up.

    mpaulineee_ Report

    1point
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    #52

    2025 > 2026

    Rescue cat transformation before and after, showing an orange tabby cat lying on a wooden table, then relaxed on a laptop.

    gdecarle Report

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    #53

    Juliazaraa

    A before and after image showing a rescue cat transformation from a wide-eyed, slightly dirty kitten to a clean, alert adult cat.

    2018 vs 2026 Report

    1point
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    #54

    2021vs2026

    A before and after image of a rescue cat transformation: a scrawny orange kitten with matted fur and a healthy, clean orange cat resting, healing your soul.

    jom003 Report

    1point
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    #55

    2024 vs. 2026

    A before-and-after image of a rescue cat transformation: a playful kitten on its back and a happy cat relaxing on a couch.

    wuynbee Report

    1point
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    #56

    2023→2026

    A rescue cat transformation featuring a sad-looking kitten finding comfort and becoming a happy cat.

    jane_jane_cat Report

    1point
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    #57

    2021 -2026 :))

    A heartwarming rescue cat transformation from a thin kitten to a plump, sleeping cat.

    __myeong.nari___ Report

    1point
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    #58

    2021 vs. 2026

    A lovely rescue cat transformation, showing a tiny kitten growing into a content, sleepy adult cat.

    miri.friedman1 Report

    1point
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    #59

    2025 vs. 2026

    A before-and-after image showing a small, scruffy tabby rescue cat being held, then a healthy adult cat.

    eounre Report

    1point
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    #60

    2025-2026😻

    A before-and-after image of an orange and white rescue cat, initially looking scared, then relaxed on a couch.

    sahar_miraskari Report

    1point
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    #61

    2025 vs. 2026

    A before-and-after image of a tiny, thin orange and white rescue cat walking, then a healthy, alert adult cat.

    tancooppangnuti_ Report

    1point
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    #62

    25/26

    Before and after: a tiny, white rescue cat transforms into a pampered feline enjoying a meal with a fork.

    aleksandr_ihisaev Report

    1point
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    #63

    2025 vs. 2026

    Before and after: a timid grey rescue cat transformation to a bright-eyed, curious cat peeking from a basket.

    wanan1209 Report

    1point
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    #64

    2023 vs. 2026

    Before and after: a small, black and white rescue cat transforms from a box bed to a regal cat on a chair.

    user8262625272928 Report

    1point
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    #65

    2023 vs. 2026

    Before and after: a wet tabby rescue cat transformation wrapped in a towel to a relaxed, happy cat on the floor.

    eugeniaaaaaaaaa Report

    1point
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    #66

    Sep 2025 vs. Mayo 2026

    A before-and-after image showing a rescue cat transformation, from a scrawny kitten to a healthy tabby.

    lindacarrilloc Report

    1point
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    #67

    2023->2026🩷

    Before and after transformation of a rescue cat, from a tiny kitten in hands to a proud adult tabby.

    natashakulinich_ Report

    1point
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    #68

    2024 - 2026

    Rescue cat transformation: a tiny white kitten with blue eyes and a fluffy adult cat with striking blue eyes.

    monroxfox Report

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    #69

    March 2026 / June 2026

    Rescue cat transformations: a sad kitten with matted fur and then a happy, healthy kitten with a collar.

    paopao_la Report

    1point
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    #70

    A split image showing a rescue cat's transformation from a kitten on a box to a healthy adult cat.

    prlt.dasha Report

    1point
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    #71

    2023vs2026 🫣

    Two images of rescue cat transformations, showing a kitten with wide eyes and a sleeping adult cat.

    intanabdllh Report

    1point
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    #72

    2024-2026

    Transformation of a calico rescue cat looking up with wide eyes, then being held gently.

    _ntcam.tus_ Report

    1point
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    #73

    2025-2026

    Before and after transformation of a fluffy white Persian rescue cat lying down and then looking serious.

    latri8964 Report

    1point
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