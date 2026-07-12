If you feel like sharing your own experiences , feel free to do so in the comment boxes below.

It’s as if we are able to see a few steps ahead into the future, and oftentimes, these gut feelings are right on the money. These people appear to be proof of that, as they shared their stories in a recent TikTok post .

At one point in our lives, we’ve felt our sixth sense kick in. No, it’s not the ability to see people who have long passed. Rather, it refers to intuition , or that feeling in our gut often generated by the unconscious mind .

#1 A missing girl was on the news and my gut was saying trash for three weeks. She was found in the dump. I kept dreaming of her running and saw it happen. The guy confessed. Everything happened how I have been dreaming of it. Summer Baldwin 29 year old.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Woke up in an absolute panic one night thinking about a friend I hadn’t spoken to in months.Got in my car and drove 45 minutes to a highway rest stop because I had a gut feeling.



They were parked at the rest stop having a full blown depressive meltdown in their car. To this day I have no idea how I knew.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I was in 4th grade. It was like 2006 I think? We had to come up with inventions I created a “cellphone watch”. Too bad I was 10-11 at the time.

#4 I was getting super stressed out in February 2020 due to it being my last semester of college and "wanted the world to stop" and guess what happened in march.

#5 I always know when to end a night out. Doesn’t matter how much fun I’m having. When I get that sense of “it’s time to leave” I LEAVE. It’s saved me from more than i can detail here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I knew which girl it was out of the 1k+ ppl he followed

#7 was sitting on my couch and was like “omg i forgot we had a pope, i wonder how he’s doing?” and he passed away the next day

#8 The night he cheated on me I dreamt about it

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 had a dream once that i had to walk past a spirit bear and i had this sinking feeling staring it. turns out seeing spirit bears can mean someone close to you has betrayed you, a week later i had a falling out with not only my own father but one of my long time childhood best friend

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I got a weird feeling in the car, like overwhelmed with tears telling my husband something was wrong &pull over(he did). The car in front of us lost control maybe 2 mins later &caused a firey pileup

#11 i once begged my mum to not take the highway while we were driving to some event. so she takes the main roads. 5 minutes later theres an announcement on the radio that there was a pileup accident that had multiple fatalities and it happened right where we would've been 5 minutes into our drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 in 2019 i wrote a little thing for school about everyone having to be locked up in their houses because the government said so. next year the covid pandemic started

#13 My friend’s baby came to me in a dream and whispered “it’s going to be okay.” Turns out my friend had a traumatic birth and her baby was in the NICU. It was touch and go but she ended up ok

#14 The night I met my husband, before we were introduced, I knew I would marry him and that he would be the father of my children; I didn't even want kids. Later, I dreamed of both my kids when I was pregnant with them. I was able to tell my husband they were girls and what their hair and eye color would be. He didn't believe me with the first one. He believed with the second one.

#15 I can almost always tell when someone is about to get engaged w very little info on them. I’ve done it 4 times and 2 of them I BARELY knew

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Everytime I leave a job due to my intuition something happens. When I left my last job, the same department was let go a month after. Would’ve been jobless and possibly homeless

#17 My ex cheating. I saw myself unlock his phone one night (saw the code I never knew) actually picked up his phone and entered the random number and caught him cheating…. Left that night while he was sleeping

#18 I was driving around my town and noticed the roads just felt different, and i said out loud “there’s a sinkhole around here, I KNOW it”. A few days later a car got stuck in a sinkhole a few roads away

#19 For a whole week I had a feeling someone was in our house. A week later our house was broken into and we were robbed

#20 was eating Mcd in a parking lot w a friend facing traffic, my brain said a car accident is gonna happen. outta nowhere i had a vision that a trailer, a red truck & white suv were involved in that crash, not even 5 minutes later the exact vision i saw w the trailer & same exact car colors became a reality.

#21 When I was about seven I asked to sleep at my grandmother's house, I had to insist so my mom let me, the next day gramma had a stroke, If I wasn't there she would be alone and noone would call 911

#22 I kept having reoccurring dreams about my childhood home / kitchen exploding from a gas leak. I was only a kid when I kept having these dreams. my sister ended up buying the house off my parents, renovated the kitchen, plumber found said gas leak. she called me and asked me about where the gas leak was in my dreams, and I told her exactly where it was located. she was gobsmacked, since it was found in the exact location. never had the dream again ever since, but can still remember it like it happened yesterday!

#23 my best friend told me she was pregnant. She had to wait a couple weeks before she could even know the gender and stuff. Well, that next night after she told me. I had a dream she was pregnant with twins. I told her and she was laughing bc she didn’t think so. When it came to her doctor’s appointment, guess what they told her. She was pregnant with twins. She asked how I knew and I said “my dreams told me”. I’m now an aunt to two beautiful twin girls

#24 I’m scary good at reading people’s character. If I don’t get a warm fuzzy about you, you’re not a good person

#25 I had an extreme bad feeling before my solo flight. I cried to my fiancé about feeling I was going to pass away. The guy in front of me passed away on the plane

#26 Sensed when my grandpa was leaving this world and when he actually crossed over , he came and talked to me in my dream checking in before he left . When I woke up , he passed mins before in hospice

#27 had a feeling my kitty was gonna pass away during surgery. i kept telling my mom. she said it had to be done to keep her (basic spay surgery). I came home to my mom sobbing that she was gone. I trusted myself and intuition ever since. been cheated on and knew each time,person, and feeling. gotta touch into your own soul fr

#28 I had a dream my son's dad was cheating on me with a blonde haired girl named Tina but Everytime she turned around to look at me, her face was blurry. and sure enough, it was some blonde nameChristina

#29 Followed a girl I knew on FB. I could accurately predict the outcome of her relationships just be looking at the pictures she posted of every new boyfriend she gets. 💯 everytime.

#30 I read people at a first glance 😂 out and about, new hires at work, or interviewing others. After a few months I've always been proven right to some extent lol and I get to pull the 'I told you so'🤪

#31 got an intense feeling of sadness and thought about my brother and texted him i missed him. i couldn’t stop crying and cried myself to sleep. the next morning my dad calls me saying he took my brother to the hospital bc he tried taking his life …. ❣️he is okay now but always trust your gut

#32 dreamt my husband was telling me about a Mandela effect, then he came in the room and woke me up to tell me about a Mandela effect



it isn't one I've ever seen anyone else talk about. he has been watching wrestling since he was a little kid. even frequently watches old shows from 20, 30, 40 years ago. he was watching Summer Slam from 1988 and noticed the writing on the apron was not what he remembered. it said 'Summer Slam 88' but he was certain the '88' had never been there. makes since because it was the first Summer Slam ever.

#33 I once had a very strong feeling that my ex was cheating on me. I dreamt her face, name, and instagram handle one night. The next night I dreamt his phone password, (I didn’t know he had changed it)

#34 I painted a random picture & lost it. 2 years later I visited Yellowstone. After, I found my painting. It 💯% MATCHED a photo I took there. 2 yrs later got job that moved me to Yellowstone

#35 At 6, I had this weird feeling something would happen to my dad. I cried and wouldn’t let him go to work–he’s a truck driver. He was late, so someone else took his route and ended up in a fatal crash

#36 idk if this counts but when my sis was running away i would wake up minutes maybe even seconds before my mom called me asking if i knew where she was it was weird like my body knew something was off

#37 I was seeing a guy, I went on vacation and had a dream my best friend at the time was after him, needless to say we’re not friends anymore and they’re married now. Congratulations I guess. Let me add we weren’t seriously dating by any means, but my intuition was right and she denied it constantly. She was sneaky, if she wasn’t I’d be happy for them but eh

#38 My family and I were going on the polar express train and I felt panic and I told them we shouldn't go on it and they told me it was just my anxiety we went on it and it broke down and we were on the tracks for 2 hours

#39 Me and two friends were gardening and joking about me having this weird intuition sometimes. So I said it’s gonna start raining- instantly it started pouring it down. We were shocked but laughed it off, then after a few minutes I said it’s gonna stop raining right now, within seconds the rain stopped completely

#40 I think things into existence constantly. I’ll always think about seeing someone I’ve not seen for ages like it’s an intuition and they appear that day. I’ve also had dreams that perfectly match up irl

#41 Ever since I was born this woman was my mom's close friend... I HATED HER even tho she did nothing... 16y later she stabbed my mom in the back and manipulated her friends against her.

#42 Predicted my husband’s motorcycle accident the minute it happened (alone at home), month later predicted a work accident for him day of, 2 hours and 30 min before it happened (he is healthy +safe!

#43 A car crashed in a ditch right in front of our house when I was 7. I told my mom "Mom, I know it's Edward (my brother)", but he lived 2 hours away from our house. It was, in fact, Edward and his gf

#44 I also have a really good intuition about ppl, I ALWAYS get it right, its not simple thing like “i think she hates you” , its “He is plotting something to get all my friends away from me and plotting” And GUESS WHAT, she broke up with him and told me his plans, Ive never felt more proud lol

#45 Sometimes I just weirdly know things, one time I was with my friends at a park and this boy came up to us and started talking with us, he then asked us to guess his name and something in my head just Told me and so I said his name, and it was correct. We also heard his mum calling his name after, and i had never met him or seen him before. Weird

#46 Had a dream my friend and her boyfriend were planning their wedding. Almost texted her that morning but didn’t, then she texted to tell me their wedding date few hours later😂 intuition is crazy

#47 My Mom has Lupus, a chronic illness. Once she got pretty sick with a cold or something and I told her she needs to go the hospital. Against my Dad’s (who is a surgeon) decision, he took her to the hospital. Turns out she was severely dehydrated and she would have passed that night if I hadn’t said go to the hospital because her Lupus made it worse. Craziest intuition story from me!

#48 Had a same dream for four years straight of my nannie passing away and with an owl symbolizing her being gone. The day came my selenite necklace which has been lost for four years has been placed on my bed and my mom comes to my door to tell me and I said “I already know she waited for the same day as papa” my papa passed September 4th 2012 my nannie passed September 4th 2021 nobody believes me that a saw an owl the night before