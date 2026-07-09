35 Real-Life Stories About Folks Paying Attention To Their Gut Feeling And Avoiding Something Bad
You know that tingling feeling you get in your stomach or that voice you hear in your head just before an important decision or event? That’s usually your intuition speaking, and in many cases, it tends to lead folks in the right direction.
The problem is that over time, people have stopped paying attention to their gut feelings, and instead tried to follow the “logical” path. Hopefully these true stories will convince you that there’s something truly magical behind your intuition, and that it can be a powerful protector.
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Some folks have a more heightened sixth sense than others, which is interesting because surveys have found that nearly 71% of people listen to their intuition occasionally. A few of them also believe they are psychic and all-knowing, which is probably why they’re getting such gut feelings.
In most cases, individuals who listen to their intuition more tend to do so when a situation feels “off,” or when someone is being dishonest with them. This strong feeling might have some basis in truth, or it might not, but it’s clear that following that inkling has helped folks feel better and safer in general.
It’s certain that there is some strong force behind gut feelings that’s probably leading folks in the right direction, but it’s a concept that’s very tough to measure or study. Research has found that this kind of instinct could be driven by our unconscious brain, which processes a whole lot of information about the world all the time.
Even though we might not be aware of exactly what knowledge our mind has collected, whenever we’re in a tough spot, our brain might draw from this memory bank and then guide our choices. It can definitely feel scary to just follow a strong gut feeling, but it’s possible that it's your mind trying to warn you about something.
Your sixth sense doesn’t have to be this creepy feeling that just washes over you sometimes; scientists explain that it can actually be very useful. It can help keep you safe in certain scary situations by giving you goosebumps or making you a bit wary, signaling that danger may be lurking.
Apart from that, many folks report a strong sense of intuition when meeting new people or making friends that tells them whether someone is trustworthy. This feeling can arise as folks automatically process another person’s body language, behavior, or tone of voice, which can tell a lot about them.
Even though all of these stories show how important it is to listen to your gut, professionals explain that there are certain situations in which it might lead you astray. In moments when you have a choice between staying in your comfort zone or picking a tough path, your mind might make you stick with the safer option, but that can actually be an obstacle to your growth.
These new experiences might activate people’s fight-or-flight instincts, but sometimes it’s just a situation you may have to power through. The problem is that if you always listen to your strongest feelings, it could force you to settle for the safer option over time rather than chase your dreams.
One interesting thing that medical professionals have pointed out about intuition is that it’s sometimes hard to differentiate from anxiety. People might think that they’re experiencing a gut feeling, but it could actually be paranoia creeping in and getting them all worked up.
Luckily, there is an easy way to figure out which one it is by observing whether the feeling is about the present or a general worry about the future. Anxiety tends to make folks overthink situations that are out of their control or that haven’t even happened, whereas gut feelings are often rooted in what’s happening around you now.
Based on all these stories, it’s clear that gut feelings can be pretty powerful, and that it takes a while for folks to truly recognize the difference between their intuition and anxious feelings. That’s why experts have provided an easy way to harness this power and to strengthen it over time.
The best way to do it is to pay more attention to your physical surroundings and your emotional state. The more you develop your awareness about how the outside world is impacting your mental state, the easier it will be for you to notice when something is feeling “off” or not right.
Your sixth sense isn’t something to be pushed aside and left to collect dust; it can truly be a powerful way to navigate the world. Even though it might take a while to harness this ability, all these real-life experiences shared by folks show that it’s truly worth it, don’t you think?
We’d love to know what your gut feeling has warned you about. Do share your stories in the comments below.
Back in the 80's I was driving back to the South Coast from Wembley Stadium late at night and there was a long straight piece of road near what was then Chessington Zoo. Driving too fast I suddenly thought if a fox or deer ran out I wouldn't be able to avoid them. I dropped my speed and literally a few seconds later a large Roe Deer sprang across in front of me. I braked and it went on its way. My passenger woke up and asked what was going on, I just said go back to sleep.
Back in the 80's I was driving back to the South Coast from Wembley Stadium late at night and there was a long straight piece of road near what was then Chessington Zoo. Driving too fast I suddenly thought if a fox or deer ran out I wouldn't be able to avoid them. I dropped my speed and literally a few seconds later a large Roe Deer sprang across in front of me. I braked and it went on its way. My passenger woke up and asked what was going on, I just said go back to sleep.