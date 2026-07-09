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You know that tingling feeling you get in your stomach or that voice you hear in your head just before an important decision or event? That’s usually your intuition speaking, and in many cases, it tends to lead folks in the right direction.

The problem is that over time, people have stopped paying attention to their gut feelings, and instead tried to follow the “logical” path. Hopefully these true stories will convince you that there’s something truly magical behind your intuition, and that it can be a powerful protector.