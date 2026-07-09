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"Forgive and forget" is advice we've all heard before. When a friend lets us down, a colleague crosses a line, or someone gets under our skin, most of us eventually choose to move on. But every now and then, someone decides forgiveness isn't quite on the table—and instead, they choose a little petty revenge.

Today, we dug through the depths of the internet to bring you some of the most hilariously petty payback stories people have shared. Some are clever, some are completely ridiculous, and some might leave you wondering, "How did they even think of that?" Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might just find a revenge idea or two (or simply enjoy watching someone else get their well-deserved moment).

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Glasses Moment

A pair of eyeglasses locked with a small padlock, illustrating a petty revenge after an argument.

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    #2

    A Clever Approach To Revenge

    An aerial view of a field with the word 'HOLE' carved into it, a petty revenge act.

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    #3

    Revenge Is Sweet

    A note on a coffee creamer bottle reveals it's breast milk, a petty revenge against someone enjoying it.

    anon Report

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    Imagine if you could get back at the coworker who always takes credit for your ideas during meetings. Or picture finally confronting the person who skips the line at the supermarket as if everyone else's time matters less. Just imagining those moments can feel oddly satisfying, can't it? Most of us have experienced that brief fantasy of getting even after being treated unfairly. It doesn't necessarily mean we'd act on it, but the feeling itself is surprisingly common. In fact, psychologists say this urge is deeply rooted in human nature. When we feel wronged, our brains naturally look for ways to restore balance. That's why thoughts of revenge can feel so appealing, at least for a moment.

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    #4

    Guy Parked Wrong, Shop Clerks Took Revenge

    A car in a parking garage surrounded by shopping carts, an example of petty revenge.

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    #5

    So Tuff

    A meme from r/clevercomebacks depicts a girl delivering impressive revenge after a rumor, showing petty people and their actions.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂 This is amazing!

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    #6

    I Need To Keep This In Mind

    A hand holding a microwave plate outside as petty revenge against someone who slighted them.

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    Interestingly, science suggests there's a reason behind that feeling. Research on the brain has shown that seeing unfair people receive punishment activates regions linked to reward, including the caudate nucleus and the ventromedial prefrontal cortex. In simple terms, our brains can experience a small sense of pleasure when we believe justice has been served. It's almost like getting a mental pat on the back for seeing fairness restored. This doesn't mean revenge is good for us, but it does explain why the idea can be so tempting. Our brains often respond to emotional satisfaction long before logic has a chance to step in. It's one of the reasons revenge stories can be so satisfying to read.

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    #7

    Yummy Yummy Ice Cream

    Two ice cream cones; one is chocolate, and the other for a 7-year-old brother is made with refried beans, showing petty revenge.

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    #8

    The Fence Moment

    A homeowner shows a petty act of revenge with a fence shaped like a middle finger aimed at the HOA.

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    #9

    Thats So Me LOL

    A text post detailing an ex changing Netflix password at 11:59 pm, a petty revenge for a breakup.

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    Another powerful reason people seek revenge is the desire to regain a sense of control. Imagine spending weeks working on a project, only for someone else to present it as their own and receive all the praise. Moments like that can leave people feeling powerless and overlooked.

    Wanting to "get even" often isn't about causing harm; it's about reclaiming dignity after feeling disrespected. Revenge can create the illusion of taking that power back, even if the feeling doesn't last very long. Psychologists say this desire is often strongest when people feel embarrassed, ignored, or publicly humiliated. It's less about punishment and more about trying to feel whole again. Unfortunately, the relief is usually temporary.

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    #10

    Petty-People-Revenge-Funny-Pics

    Text conversation revealing accidental father sent picture, shocking reply

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    #11

    After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

    A smartphone screen shows a car control app being used to repeatedly lock and unlock a vehicle, a petty revenge tactic.

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    #12

    Revenge Of The Garbage Men

    Garbage men take petty revenge on a badly parked car by surrounding it with dumpsters, blocking it in.

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    Our sense of fairness also plays a huge role in why revenge feels so attractive. When someone lies to us, betrays our trust, or treats us unfairly, it's natural to want the scales balanced again. Many people don't necessarily want the other person to suffer; they simply want things to feel fair. Others fear that if they don't respond, they'll appear weak or become an easy target in the future. That fear of vulnerability can make retaliation seem like a form of self-protection. Emotions like anger, embarrassment, and disappointment often blur our judgment in these moments. Before we know it, getting even can start to feel like the only satisfying option. That's a feeling many people can relate to.

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    #13

    Found This On The Interwebs... Offered Here For... Reasons

    A man holding a small wreath made of weeds, a petty revenge against a neighbor who thinks it's witchcraft.

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    #14

    I Exposed An Affair Because It Was Affecting My Sleep

    A story about a person exposing an affair affecting their sleep, demonstrating petty revenge.

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    #15

    Wife Gets Revenge On Cheating Husband With Note On His Car

    A note on the back of a white BMW SUV accuses Hank, a 41-year-old, of betraying his wife, an example of petty people and revenge.

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    The way we're raised can also influence how we respond to being hurt. Some families teach that forgiveness is a strength, while others encourage standing your ground no matter what. In some cultures, revenge is even viewed as a matter of honor or respect.

    On top of that, a lack of closure can make painful experiences much harder to let go of. Being ghosted, betrayed by a friend, or never receiving an apology can leave people replaying the situation over and over again. Without answers, it's easy for the mind to imagine ways of settling the score. Sometimes revenge becomes less about the other person and more about filling that emotional void. It's a response that often comes from unresolved pain rather than genuine satisfaction.

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    #16

    Innovative Revenge

    A handwritten note details a woman's revenge on a man who left his Facebook open, showing where his belongings are hidden due to petty people.

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    #17

    Petty Revenge

    A package containing a bag of what looks like dog p**p with a note for a porch pirate, a creative example of petty people taking revenge.

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    #18

    Funny And Evil At The Same Time

    Petty revenge story on coworker swapping dried out sharpies with d**d ones

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    But while revenge may seem satisfying in the moment, it often comes with a hidden emotional cost. Psychological research suggests that the pleasure people experience is usually brief, while the negative emotions tend to linger much longer. Instead of helping people move on, revenge can keep them mentally tied to the original event.

    Studies have found that retaliation also increases the chances of creating an endless cycle of payback, with each side believing they're justified. Over time, those repeated thoughts can train the brain to dwell on anger rather than healing. Rather than closing the chapter, revenge often keeps reopening it. The result is that everyone involved stays emotionally stuck. Sometimes, letting go is actually the harder (but healthier) choice.
    #19

    Sold My iPhone But Paypal Alerted Me To The Scam Email I Received In Their Name Just In Time So I Sent The Buyer This Box Instead!

    A handwritten note in an envelope with a c****m, a petty revenge from a girl to someone who failed to scam her.

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    #20

    This Jerk Deserved This One, Tbh

    A long text about a person seeking petty revenge on a lunch thief by pretending to feed them menstrual blood.

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    #21

    Son’s Revenge

    A text message saying I fart when I get nervous, sent by a child as a petty revenge prank.

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    #22

    Park In A Spot At Least. Van Gets A Little Passive Aggressive Revenge

    An aerial view of a parking lot shows a car poorly parked across multiple spaces, showcasing petty people and their revenge.

    need1more Report

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    At the end of the day, wanting revenge doesn't make someone a bad person—it makes them human. Most of us have imagined the perfect comeback or dreamed about someone getting exactly what they deserved. The important part is recognizing the difference between a passing thought and an action that could cause even more pain. In many cases, protecting your own peace is far more rewarding than winning a temporary battle. Setting boundaries, learning from the experience, and moving forward often take far more strength than getting even. Healing isn't always satisfying in the moment, but it usually leads to a much better place. Sometimes, the best revenge really is living well.
    #23

    Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

    A person gets petty revenge after 11 years by punching a hole in their cousin's new house wall.

    Mkdblitz Report

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    #24

    This Fella Learned The Hard Way To Treat Others The Way You Want To Be Treated

    A story about petty people getting revenge by spoiling a show and then having comics spoiled for them.

    AzuSteve Report

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    #25

    My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge

    An office completely covered in aluminum foil, an elaborate act of petty revenge.

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    #26

    Really Expensive Revenge

    A car covered in sanitary pads as an act of petty revenge.

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, this one's my favorite.

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    As for the stories you're about to read, they're best enjoyed with a sense of humor. Some of these petty revenge moments are incredibly clever, others are completely over the top, and a few will probably leave you wondering what on earth people were thinking. They're entertaining because they're unexpected, dramatic, and often harmless in hindsight. Of course, real-life conflicts are usually much more complicated than a funny internet post. What makes for a good story doesn't always make for good advice. So enjoy the laughs, appreciate the creativity, and remember to take these tales with a grain of salt. Now, keep scrolling, Pandas, and tell us—which act of petty revenge made you laugh the most?
    #27

    Saw This On Social Media…

    Man takes petty revenge on a rude child, whispering he is the child from the future, making him cry.

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    #28

    The Tickets Moment

    A screenshot of a tweet describing a petty revenge against scam texts by posting the numbers on Craigslist.

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    #29

    The Headphone Jack Moment

    A hand holding a headphone jack with a social media post about using it for petty revenge to silence annoying TVs in public.

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    #30

    The Parking Moment

    A note with a turtle to color left on a car in a parking lot, a petty revenge for bad parking.

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    #31

    The Boat Moment

    A boat on a trailer, painted to match a fence, a clever act of petty revenge against city orders.

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    #32

    Gottem

    A social media post about petty revenge: a fired employee removed programs she built, reverting the system to outdated software.

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    #33

    When Your Tree Needs Sharpening

    A homeowner shows off his petty revenge: a large pencil-shaped tree trunk in his front yard.

    vtham Report

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    #34

    Forget The Avengers — This Is The Hero We Really Need

    A man took petty revenge on a line cutter at a grocery store by stealing his butane, leaving him without hot food.

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    #35

    Getting Our Rude Neighbors Back Who Live Below Us For Being Unnecessarily Loud!

    A speaker on a wooden floor, representing an object that might be involved in petty revenge.

    Yes. We did that. Put our music on blast and placed our speaker to the ground.

    We live in an apartment building with the rudest neighbors!!!!! I’m done. I’m over it!!!! I’m tired!!!! I had wine!!!!!

    They started playing their music unnecessarily loud, again!!!!!! Sometimes it feels like they are on top of us, despite them living below us. Sometimes our floor shakes!!!!!

    We actually placed our speaker to the ground for maximum impact.

    They turned their music down.

    Treehugger365247 Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think headphones are just more respectful when sharing a wall.

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    #36

    The Toilet Moment

    A fake toilet camera sign placed as petty revenge in an oil and gas company's gas station bathroom.

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    #37

    The Fancy House Moment

    A tweet showing a neighbor getting petty revenge by mowing their lawn during a wedding after a quiet request.

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    #38

    The Tesla Moment

    A social media post detailing petty revenge on a Tesla owner, including a tow truck and an ice cream cone.

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    #39

    The Fish Taco Moment

    Image of fish tacos made with cat food, a petty revenge for a lunch thief at work.

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    #40

    Someone At Work Put A "Help Yourself" Note On A Pack Of Tim Tam's That I Bought

    A box of Tim Tam cookies with a note saying Help Yourself, showcasing petty revenge.

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    #41

    Sweet Sweet Revenge

    A news article headline about a woman seeking petty revenge on LV staff by making them count cash without buying, highlighting impressive pettiness.

    thexbeatboxer Report

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    #42

    This Is The Heartwarming Ending I Like To See

    A screenshot of a story about petty revenge involving a changed Tinder account, showcasing an impressively petty person.

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    #43

    Either Brilliant For Reasons Or Really Good Revenge Stickers

    Two white circular stickers with a p**p emoji and a phone number on a metal bathroom stall, demonstrating petty revenge.

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    #44

    The Wannabe Spy In Me (Yes, I Had All Kinds Of "Disappearing Ink" As A Kid) Is Nodding In Approval At This One

    A screenshot of text describing a coworker's petty revenge using disappearing ink pens, detailing an impressively petty person's actions.

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    #45

    Maybe This Will Teach Them Not To Park Like An Idio

    A white car with an orange shopping cart strapped to its door handle, a clear act of petty revenge against an inconsiderate parker.

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    #46

    Can't Say I'm Surprised How This Ended For Mrs. Whit

    A screenshot of a story about petty revenge involving a teacher mispronouncing a student's name.

    sk1nnb0nes Report

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    #47

    The Intern Gets Revenge

    An office cubicle filled to the brim with packing peanuts, a classic petty revenge prank.

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    #48

    It's Always The Dads!

    Multiple images showing a vintage doll used for petty revenge, placed in various unexpected spots around a house.

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    #49

    You're Crazy! How Did You Pull This Off?!

    A Reddit post showing petty revenge by moving all household items five inches to the left.

    RedJelly27 Report

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    #50

    Me_irl

    A tweet showing petty revenge: paying for someone else's fast food, then taking it after they were rude.

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    #51

    The Netflix Moment

    A screenshot of a tweet about petty revenge on an ex by messing with their Netflix account.

    Women's Humor Report

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    #52

    The Birthday Party Moment

    A social media post about petty revenge involving musical instruments for a disliked mom's kid's birthday party.

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    #53

    The Salary Moment

    A tweet describing a man fired from a company who took petty revenge by writing fake positive Glassdoor reviews.

    iamemployedaf Report

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    #54

    I Painted Some Rocks To Look Like Severed Fingers And Set Them Around The Firepit To Be Discovered By Unsuspecting Guests And Grandkids. Hahahah!

    Close-up shots of a rock shaped like a finger with a fingernail, a petty revenge prank.

    DIY Crafts and Projects Report

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    #55

    Join The Fun Squad

    A laminated screenshot of a man watching his dog p**p, stapled to a bag of dog p**p, left as petty revenge.

    Sana Khan Report

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    #56

    Imagine Walking Out To Find Your Car In Scaffolding

    A black car surrounded by scaffolding, an impressive act of petty revenge for parking in a reserved spot.

    anonymous Report

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    #57

    The Trunk Moment

    A screenshot of text describing a woman's petty revenge by repeatedly opening her ex-husband's car trunk.

    mathnerder Report

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    #58

    The Raspberry Stick Moment:

    A social media post about petty revenge: a woman sewed shrimp into curtains for revenge after her husband's affair.

    polinscm Report

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    #59

    Guess It Doesn’t Pay To Be Petty

    A social media post detailing petty revenge: a man paid for his truck with pennies to get revenge on the towing company.

    Cleonce12 Report

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    #60

    The Liquor Store Moment

    A Reddit post about petty revenge: employees annoyed rude customers by repeatedly asking if they needed help.

    egnards Report

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    #61

    The Dryer Moment

    A note from petty people who paid for multiple dryer cycles on high heat, shrinking someone's clothes.

    ftpip Report

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    #62

    Meirl

    A box filled with trash and a boulder sent as petty revenge to a credit card company.

    Jimbo072 Report

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    #63

    Honey What's For Dinner??

    Two shelves, one with neatly stacked cans and another with trash, illustrating a kid's petty revenge.

    Mamerson2023 Report

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make him choose a can every day and that's his dinner

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    #64

    Damn! I Said Toast, Not Toest!...😂

    Two pieces of toast with small, burnt impressions of a person, a petty revenge from an argument.

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    #65

    The Bank Moment

    A screenshot shows a story about a petty old lady who took revenge by making a bank teller count out 1000 in 10 bills.

    Mike Girsback Report

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    #66

    The Drive-Thru Moment:

    A woman takes revenge on someone who honked at her in a drive-thru, paying for and taking their food, a petty revenge.

    slayitmama Report

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    #67

    Beach Lad

    A Twitter post by Rover Hendrix about petty revenge in a Zoom class when a shirtless guy shows a shirtless profile pic.

    samz999 Report

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    #68

    I Agree

    A screenshot showing a folder named 'Revenge for stealing my $20' with 16 sub-folders, an example of petty revenge.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was there not a search function in whatever version of Windows this was? I suppose he could have changed the file name as well, though that probably would have been enough on its own without all of the subfolders.

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    #69

    Revenge Never Tasted So Sweet

    A college student gets petty revenge on a loud neighbor by playing loud, cheesy music early in the morning.

    Lesleysmith09 Report

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    #70

    Revenge Of A Weaboo

    A sister gets petty revenge by changing her sibling's ringtone to an anime theme, then calling during a crush interaction.

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    #71

    Madlad Revenge

    A series of tweets detailing a person's petty revenge plan against someone who stole their credit card.

    ManOfGames_YT Report

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    #72

    After My Friend Got Shorted By An Influencer, I Decided To Have A Bit Of Revenge On Her Behalf

    A text message conversation showing petty people taking revenge on a graphic designer.

    The_amazingluke Report

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    #73

    If You Wanna Treat Employees As Disposible, You Can't Be Surprised When They Do The Same To You

    An employer's petty revenge backfires as a contractor quits with 10 seconds notice, leaving them in a bind.

    BigMax Report

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    #74

    The Spirited Conversation Moment

    A text message conversation showing a petty revenge attempt with a cryptic message like gn, n, r, and half of n.

    unny Memes & Jokes For The Soul Report

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    #75

    The Intimate Moment

    Text messages showing a petty revenge prank where someone pretends to send photos but sends fake attachments.

    609542814898298 Report

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    #76

    The Thermostat Moment

    Screenshot of a person describing petty revenge from an ex who remotely set the thermostat to 85 degrees.

    TikTok Report

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    #77

    The Cutlery Moment

    Images show cutlery frozen into an ice block, a creative act of petty revenge against a flatmate.

    cakelikebeth Report

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    #78

    The Doors Moment

    A social media post describing a co-worker's petty revenge, quitting by making the store alarm go off intentionally.

    clubsdeuce Report

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    #79

    We Are Anonymous. Expect Us

    A Reddit post about a neighbor covering a Tesla with Kraft Singles as petty revenge.

    Badwolf09 Report

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    #80

    The Toilet Moment

    A Reddit post about a person's boyfriend stealing their toilet as a form of petty revenge after they broke up.

    Silly Hippy Report

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    #81

    Petty-People-Revenge-Funny-Pics

    Someone took the pickle juice from the fridge and left dry pickles. A petty revenge.

    juliareinstein Report

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check for pregnant coworkers

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    #82

    The Breakfast Moment

    Someone refusing to leave a restaurant seat after a rude request. An act of petty revenge.

    brandonlbradfor Report

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    #83

    The Presentation Moment

    A student gets petty revenge on a girl who mocked their presentation by asking many questions until she cried.

    PawAndPups Report

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    #84

    I Put A Fake Note On A Corvettes Windshield That Read "Sorry I Hit Your Car, You Probably Won't Even Notice The Damage" Because It Was Taking Up Four Spots

    A Reddit post about petty revenge: a person left a fake note about hitting a car on a Corvette parked across four spots.

    asdf_qwerty27 Report

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    #85

    Petty-People-Revenge-Funny-Pics

    A note left on a truck with an illegible phone number, a petty revenge to make the driver search for nonexistent damage.

    turguthakki Report

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    #86

    He's Must Really Mad

    A man carrying a refrigerator away, an act of petty revenge after catching his girlfriend cheating.

    ValuableBusiness6016 Report

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    #87

    45534

    April's email to her third-grade teacher, a petty revenge on the calculator rule.

    SaintRidley Report

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    #88

    The Fridge Moment

    A Twitter post by Plush Gawd detailing an elaborate petty revenge plan after her credit card was used for a fridge.

    John Rock Report

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    #89

    A Man Executed The Ultimate Act Of Petty Revenge By Purchasing A $600 Car, Registering It In His Ex-Girlfriend’s Name, And Abandoning It At An Airport

    An image describing petty revenge of a man leaving a car in his ex-girlfriend's name to collect over $100,000 in tickets.

    The vehicle sat in the terminal parking lot for so long that it accumulated 678 parking tickets, resulting in a staggering debt of over $100,000 💸

    This extreme stunt transformed a cheap junker into a massive financial nightmare for his former partner. It stands as a wild lesson in why you should always be careful about whose name is on the registration when parting ways.

    anon Report

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not buying it. It would have been towed long before it got 678 parking tickets.

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    #90

    Sadly, He Got A Permanent Leave

    A Twitter post from Blotchkat describing petty revenge against a McDonald's manager who died after catching swine flu.

    Intial_Leader Report

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    #91

    When You Don’t Put Effort Into A Group Project

    A Reddit post about petty revenge where a student changed presentation slide colors to get back at lazy group mates.

    UnsweetTeaMozzStix Report

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    #92

    The Pine Needle Moment

    Pine needles on a roof arranged to spell F-U-C-K H-O-A, a petty act of revenge against a homeowner association.

    fckhoa Report

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    #93

    A series of texts describing petty revenge: an ex-boyfriend broke into a garage and filled bowling balls with caulk.

    Report

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    #94

    This Lad Got His Revenge!

    A Reddit post about petty revenge: A user confessed to signing up their cheating ex for a sugar daddy site.

    EveningBluebird Report

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    #95

    Madlad's Revenge

    A Reddit post about petty revenge describing how a food service worker gave rude sorority girls bigger portions and sugared their drinks.

    AnimeRegime6987 Report

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    #96

    Start Putting Your Groceries On The Belt Behind Mine While I Still Have Half A Cart To Unload? I Hope You're Not In A Rush

    A Reddit post about petty revenge: an elderly person pushed groceries onto the belt, so the poster slowly unloaded their cart.

    Helpful_Hour1984 Report

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    #97

    Neighbors Kept Bitching About My Christmas Decorations So I Kept Adding To Them

    A Reddit post about petty revenge: a person kept adding more Christmas decorations because their neighbors complained.

    Trina608 Report

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