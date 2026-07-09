Today, we dug through the depths of the internet to bring you some of the most hilariously petty payback stories people have shared. Some are clever, some are completely ridiculous, and some might leave you wondering, "How did they even think of that?" Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might just find a revenge idea or two (or simply enjoy watching someone else get their well-deserved moment).

"Forgive and forget" is advice we've all heard before. When a friend lets us down , a colleague crosses a line , or someone gets under our skin, most of us eventually choose to move on. But every now and then, someone decides forgiveness isn't quite on the table—and instead, they choose a little petty revenge.

#1 The Glasses Moment

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#2 A Clever Approach To Revenge

#3 Revenge Is Sweet

Imagine if you could get back at the coworker who always takes credit for your ideas during meetings. Or picture finally confronting the person who skips the line at the supermarket as if everyone else's time matters less. Just imagining those moments can feel oddly satisfying, can't it? Most of us have experienced that brief fantasy of getting even after being treated unfairly. It doesn't necessarily mean we'd act on it, but the feeling itself is surprisingly common. In fact, psychologists say this urge is deeply rooted in human nature. When we feel wronged, our brains naturally look for ways to restore balance. That's why thoughts of revenge can feel so appealing, at least for a moment. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Guy Parked Wrong, Shop Clerks Took Revenge

#5 So Tuff

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#6 I Need To Keep This In Mind

Interestingly, science suggests there's a reason behind that feeling. Research on the brain has shown that seeing unfair people receive punishment activates regions linked to reward, including the caudate nucleus and the ventromedial prefrontal cortex. In simple terms, our brains can experience a small sense of pleasure when we believe justice has been served. It's almost like getting a mental pat on the back for seeing fairness restored. This doesn't mean revenge is good for us, but it does explain why the idea can be so tempting. Our brains often respond to emotional satisfaction long before logic has a chance to step in. It's one of the reasons revenge stories can be so satisfying to read. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Yummy Yummy Ice Cream

#8 The Fence Moment

#9 Thats So Me LOL

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Another powerful reason people seek revenge is the desire to regain a sense of control. Imagine spending weeks working on a project, only for someone else to present it as their own and receive all the praise. Moments like that can leave people feeling powerless and overlooked. Wanting to "get even" often isn't about causing harm; it's about reclaiming dignity after feeling disrespected. Revenge can create the illusion of taking that power back, even if the feeling doesn't last very long. Psychologists say this desire is often strongest when people feel embarrassed, ignored, or publicly humiliated. It's less about punishment and more about trying to feel whole again. Unfortunately, the relief is usually temporary. ADVERTISEMENT

#11 After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

#12 Revenge Of The Garbage Men

Our sense of fairness also plays a huge role in why revenge feels so attractive. When someone lies to us, betrays our trust, or treats us unfairly, it's natural to want the scales balanced again. Many people don't necessarily want the other person to suffer; they simply want things to feel fair. Others fear that if they don't respond, they'll appear weak or become an easy target in the future. That fear of vulnerability can make retaliation seem like a form of self-protection. Emotions like anger, embarrassment, and disappointment often blur our judgment in these moments. Before we know it, getting even can start to feel like the only satisfying option. That's a feeling many people can relate to. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Found This On The Interwebs... Offered Here For... Reasons

#14 I Exposed An Affair Because It Was Affecting My Sleep

#15 Wife Gets Revenge On Cheating Husband With Note On His Car

The way we're raised can also influence how we respond to being hurt. Some families teach that forgiveness is a strength, while others encourage standing your ground no matter what. In some cultures, revenge is even viewed as a matter of honor or respect. On top of that, a lack of closure can make painful experiences much harder to let go of. Being ghosted, betrayed by a friend, or never receiving an apology can leave people replaying the situation over and over again. Without answers, it's easy for the mind to imagine ways of settling the score. Sometimes revenge becomes less about the other person and more about filling that emotional void. It's a response that often comes from unresolved pain rather than genuine satisfaction.

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#16 Innovative Revenge

#17 Petty Revenge

#18 Funny And Evil At The Same Time

But while revenge may seem satisfying in the moment, it often comes with a hidden emotional cost. Psychological research suggests that the pleasure people experience is usually brief, while the negative emotions tend to linger much longer. Instead of helping people move on, revenge can keep them mentally tied to the original event. Studies have found that retaliation also increases the chances of creating an endless cycle of payback, with each side believing they're justified. Over time, those repeated thoughts can train the brain to dwell on anger rather than healing. Rather than closing the chapter, revenge often keeps reopening it. The result is that everyone involved stays emotionally stuck. Sometimes, letting go is actually the harder (but healthier) choice.

#19 Sold My iPhone But Paypal Alerted Me To The Scam Email I Received In Their Name Just In Time So I Sent The Buyer This Box Instead!

#20 This Jerk Deserved This One, Tbh

#21 Son’s Revenge

#22 Park In A Spot At Least. Van Gets A Little Passive Aggressive Revenge

At the end of the day, wanting revenge doesn't make someone a bad person—it makes them human. Most of us have imagined the perfect comeback or dreamed about someone getting exactly what they deserved. The important part is recognizing the difference between a passing thought and an action that could cause even more pain. In many cases, protecting your own peace is far more rewarding than winning a temporary battle. Setting boundaries, learning from the experience, and moving forward often take far more strength than getting even. Healing isn't always satisfying in the moment, but it usually leads to a much better place. Sometimes, the best revenge really is living well.

#23 Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

#24 This Fella Learned The Hard Way To Treat Others The Way You Want To Be Treated

#25 My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge

#26 Really Expensive Revenge

As for the stories you're about to read, they're best enjoyed with a sense of humor. Some of these petty revenge moments are incredibly clever, others are completely over the top, and a few will probably leave you wondering what on earth people were thinking. They're entertaining because they're unexpected, dramatic, and often harmless in hindsight. Of course, real-life conflicts are usually much more complicated than a funny internet post. What makes for a good story doesn't always make for good advice. So enjoy the laughs, appreciate the creativity, and remember to take these tales with a grain of salt. Now, keep scrolling, Pandas, and tell us—which act of petty revenge made you laugh the most?

#27 Saw This On Social Media…

#28 The Tickets Moment

#29 The Headphone Jack Moment

#30 The Parking Moment

#31 The Boat Moment

#32 Gottem

#33 When Your Tree Needs Sharpening

#34 Forget The Avengers — This Is The Hero We Really Need

#35 Getting Our Rude Neighbors Back Who Live Below Us For Being Unnecessarily Loud! Yes. We did that. Put our music on blast and placed our speaker to the ground.



We live in an apartment building with the rudest neighbors!!!!! I’m done. I’m over it!!!! I’m tired!!!! I had wine!!!!!



They started playing their music unnecessarily loud, again!!!!!! Sometimes it feels like they are on top of us, despite them living below us. Sometimes our floor shakes!!!!!



We actually placed our speaker to the ground for maximum impact.



They turned their music down.

#36 The Toilet Moment

#37 The Fancy House Moment

#38 The Tesla Moment

#39 The Fish Taco Moment

#40 Someone At Work Put A "Help Yourself" Note On A Pack Of Tim Tam's That I Bought

#41 Sweet Sweet Revenge

#42 This Is The Heartwarming Ending I Like To See

#43 Either Brilliant For Reasons Or Really Good Revenge Stickers

#44 The Wannabe Spy In Me (Yes, I Had All Kinds Of "Disappearing Ink" As A Kid) Is Nodding In Approval At This One

#45 Maybe This Will Teach Them Not To Park Like An Idio

#46 Can't Say I'm Surprised How This Ended For Mrs. Whit

#47 The Intern Gets Revenge

#48 It's Always The Dads!

#49 You're Crazy! How Did You Pull This Off?!

#51 The Netflix Moment

#52 The Birthday Party Moment

#53 The Salary Moment

#54 I Painted Some Rocks To Look Like Severed Fingers And Set Them Around The Firepit To Be Discovered By Unsuspecting Guests And Grandkids. Hahahah!

#55 Join The Fun Squad

#56 Imagine Walking Out To Find Your Car In Scaffolding

#57 The Trunk Moment

#58 The Raspberry Stick Moment:

#59 Guess It Doesn’t Pay To Be Petty

#60 The Liquor Store Moment

#61 The Dryer Moment

#62 Meirl

#63 Honey What's For Dinner??

#64 Damn! I Said Toast, Not Toest!...😂

#65 The Bank Moment

#66 The Drive-Thru Moment:

#67 Beach Lad

#68 I Agree

#69 Revenge Never Tasted So Sweet

#70 Revenge Of A Weaboo

#71 Madlad Revenge

#72 After My Friend Got Shorted By An Influencer, I Decided To Have A Bit Of Revenge On Her Behalf

#73 If You Wanna Treat Employees As Disposible, You Can't Be Surprised When They Do The Same To You

#74 The Spirited Conversation Moment

#75 The Intimate Moment

#76 The Thermostat Moment

#77 The Cutlery Moment

#78 The Doors Moment

#79 We Are Anonymous. Expect Us

#80 The Toilet Moment

#82 The Breakfast Moment

#83 The Presentation Moment

#84 I Put A Fake Note On A Corvettes Windshield That Read "Sorry I Hit Your Car, You Probably Won't Even Notice The Damage" Because It Was Taking Up Four Spots

#86 He's Must Really Mad

#87 45534

#88 The Fridge Moment

#89 A Man Executed The Ultimate Act Of Petty Revenge By Purchasing A $600 Car, Registering It In His Ex-Girlfriend’s Name, And Abandoning It At An Airport The vehicle sat in the terminal parking lot for so long that it accumulated 678 parking tickets, resulting in a staggering debt of over $100,000 💸



This extreme stunt transformed a cheap junker into a massive financial nightmare for his former partner. It stands as a wild lesson in why you should always be careful about whose name is on the registration when parting ways.

#90 Sadly, He Got A Permanent Leave

#91 When You Don’t Put Effort Into A Group Project

#92 The Pine Needle Moment

#94 This Lad Got His Revenge!

#95 Madlad's Revenge

#96 Start Putting Your Groceries On The Belt Behind Mine While I Still Have Half A Cart To Unload? I Hope You're Not In A Rush