Internet users who still feel shaken by the experiences to this day spilled the tea about the most horrifying , disgusting, and shocking things they have witnessed after being invited over to someone’s home. We’re bringing you the creepiest and nastiest stories, and you’ll find them below. However bad you think things are—they’re worse.

Inviting people over and making them feel relaxed in a home you feel proud of—it’s all wonderful. Sadly, not everyone got the memo about being a good host and getting the bare basics right.

#1 Roach infestation and they acted like it was no big deal, which means they were used to it. I couldn't sleep at all and I called my mom (I was at a sleepover) bright and early that next morning to come get me lol. Never went back to that person's house.

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#2 Locks on the outside of the bedroom doors.

#3 I went over to my friend's house around 15 years old. We were hanging out in her room until her dad came in and told us to leave so he could nap.



In her bed.



The house had 4 bedrooms, couches and her parents had their own room.

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We all have numerous responsibilities and activities that eat up our time, energy, and focus: work, studies, parenting, hobbies, having some semblance of a decent social life, etc. So, unless you’re already in the habit of being super clean, keeping your home constantly tidy can be, well, a real chore. However, it’s vital that you make time to clean regularly. Not only to be proud of your home and leave a good impression on your guests (we all want to be liked and respected), but also to protect your health and others'. Regular cleaning reduces the amount of bacteria, viruses, dust, and pests in your home, lowering the risk of illness and allergies. It helps if you make even a simple plan for cleaning your home throughout the week or month. For example, you can do a bit of dusting and decluttering before you start vacuuming and mopping. According to Healthline, you should focus on frequently touched surfaces, change your bedding, fight mold in the bathroom, and reduce the risk of cross-contamination in your kitchen. It’s important not to use the same cloth on multiple surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.

#4 A girl moved to our small town and was having trouble making friends due to her poor hygiene. Hair was always greasy, bad acne that went untreated, general body hygiene was also lacking. I felt bad for her and attempted friendship. She came over to my place a few times before my parents asked me to not have her over anymore as her body odour was strong and it took awhile to air out the house after she left. So she got permission to allow me into thier house.



Well I come to find out her mom is a raging drunk who drinks a 40 oz of vodka daily, starting at 10am and drank until about 9ish pm. After she gets home from school she was expected to pour her mom's drinks because by that point mom was so wobbly-legged drunk that she couldn't walk to the kitchen and mix her own. The punishment for watering down drinks or not mixing them to mom's liking was getting banned from the bathroom. Actually. No shower, no toilets. She would walk to the gas station two blocks over if she needed the bathroom. That's why she was always unkempt and unwashed.



I told my parents about it and they let her come over and use our bathroom and shower daily. And I never once stepped foot in her house again. She was allowed to show up no questions asked to use the bathroom and shower whenever needed.

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#5 They (family of 4) shared one toothbrush. They were not poor..

#6 Famous crime scene photos framed on the wall.

As per Healthline, a sample room-to-room cleaning action plan could look something like this: Take a laundry bag and a garbage bag, go from room to room, and collect dirty laundry for washing, as well as trash that needs to be thrown out Start washing your clothes, as well as your bedding, in between your chores Dust all the surface areas with a damp rag or microfiber cloth, from windowsills and furniture surfaces to bookshelves and the tops of pictures and mirrors Clean the surfaces in your kitchen, including the counters, sink, cabinets, and appliances, as well as the inside of your microwave oven if you have one Clean the inside of your fridge three to four times a year, and your oven every three to six months Clean the surfaces in your bathroom, including the toilet, shower, bathtub, counters, sink, and mirror Wipe down your doorknobs, door handles, and staircase railings, as well as your walls if needed Vacuum the floor and soft furniture, then mop the floor if needed Make your bed Wash the dishes or run your dishwasher, then put your dishes away Change your bath mat and towels to clean ones, and replace the dishcloths in the kitchen Clean your windows ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I got invited to a bbq and when I arrived I went straight to the backyard to say hello and make small talk with the homeowner. I noticed he had four little goats in a makeshift pen. I check them out but seeing them standing around and laying down in the urine and feces covered concrete floor grossed me out so I went into their house to say hi to the people inside.



A few minutes later the goats wander into the house and hop up onto their sofas, plop down on the carpet, jump up on their tables, etc. I ask the guy if they’re supposed to be in the house and he says he lets them in all the time.

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#8 When over to a friend’s house for the first time in middle school and it smelled HEAVILY of dog. We walk into her bedroom and there was a pile of dried dog feces on her sheets. She walked up, visibly annoyed, and smacked it on the floor with her hand and promptly sat down on the bed.

I was horrified.

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#9 My buddy and I wound up at an after bar “party” at some random dude’s house. We had a few beers and I asked where the bathroom was. He told me to just go in the kitchen sink cuz his bathroom wasn’t operational.

Which of these real-life horror stories creeped you out the most, and why? What are some of your biggest pet peeves and the red flags you’re on the lookout for when you visit someone else’s home? What’s the worst home you’ve ever visited? What scared you the most? What do you think makes you a good host? How do you keep your home clean and tidy, despite all the other important responsibilities you have? Share your thoughts and nightmare stories in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#10 I went with a friend to his brother's house to pick something up. We had to wait for the roommate to bring what we went for. It kind of turned into a gathering.



While we were there the neighbor came in with a huge pit bull and was swinging it around by some chew toy and everyone was egging them on. Like holding the dog in the air by its grip on the toy in its teeth. Not horrible but a little weird. The dog seemed to like the game.



Then they put on American History X and rewound the curb stomp scene about 10 times while whooping and hollering racist stuff.



I thought they seemed a bit skinheadish before that but that really pushed it over the top.

#11 When I was in my early 20’s I was in the military and was invited to a coworkers house to basically hang out, drink, and party. My coworker lived with his wife and toddler in base housing.



The entire house was trashed with trash and dirty diapers. I mean, this stuff was everywhere. The hallways to the bedrooms and bathroom were lined with dirty diapers on the floor. The bathroom floor had dirty diapers and wipes just growing in a pile on the floor.



A couple weeks later, I “heard” that his supervisor and some other higher ups got involved. A few months after that I heard the guy received some punishment and either got kicked out or transferred. I never saw him again after that.

#12 Stayed the night at a friends house and woke up the next day covered in bed bug bites.

#13 Communal urine bucket.

#14 They had chained their beautiful sweet dog, a lovely Labradoodle named Chester out back, wouldn't let him in, and said coolly, oh yeah he sleeps out there. Walked out, never went back. Actually never saw them again.

#15 Their little dog lived in a cage 24/7.

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#16 Went to play board games at a friend's house. The whole apartment was caked in dirt and cans and bottles were strewn everywhere. At least it wasn't smelly but it was quite disgusting. There was also a baked salmon on an oven plate on the table. I assumed it was several days old. Then his roommate came back and just casually started eating the salmon from the table. I asked how long had it been on the table and he said he made it for lunch the day before. It was like 8pm. How that man is [alive] is beyond me.

#17 There was two inches of dog hair on the carpet. Like a layer of it from the hall way all the way through the bedroom. This person did own a vacumn and never used it. Loved animals, but didnt feel the need to potty train. So he let the dogs urinate wherever in the house. He was renting. The old lady lost her sense of smell. No bed sheets, basically a mattress with a pillow and blanket. This guy was a welder and did make plenty of money. Absolutely disgusting way to live. Oh his laundry hamper was the empty cabinets near the washer and dryer.



Just wow. Never went back. The hotels were cleaner than his place.

#18 Fleas jumping everywhere.

#19 There were multiple things at this place, such as the entrance staircase swaying away from the house..



But the small tree (about 10 inches) growing out of the layer of dirt built up on the rim of the toilet still haunts me.

#20 When I was 8 or 9 years old, I had a sleepover at a friend's house. I witnessed her dad slapping her mom in the middle of the night. Asked my parents to come pick me up. Never went back. Friend turned out to be an entitled bully who got everything she wanted if she cried long enough.

#21 My friend got in trouble for telling her sister to “shut up” when we were like 9 years old and I watched her mom force a red hot candy into her mouth and hold her mouth closed for “saying a bad word” as she sobbed. I don’t think I ever went back to her house after that.

#22 Not my experience but my sisters.

She was around 9-10 and went to her friend’s house after school. They walked in to see her friend’s mum shaving her intimate area on the couch.

I was 12 at the time and was totally grossed out.

#23 One of my dogs came from an ex-friend’s house. He’s a tiny chihuahua, and their house was a hoarder house. He was missing for three days, and she was unable to find him, asking for my help. I found him under a stack of debris and items that fell on him and trapped him. Then she offered me Girl Scout cookies from her freezer, snd when she pulled them out the freezer to offer them to me… clumps of dust and hair fell out with the box.



I told her no, but I wasn’t leaving this little guy in those conditions, that he was coming with me. She reluctantly agreed. I feel bad for leaving the other animals behind, but I could only take one. He was tiny and emaciated and was in more danger as the other dogs and her sphinx cat were much larger. It’s okay, though, because her SIL ended up calling CPS on her since the child was also in deplorable conditions. In the process the authorities removed the remaining animals from the home. This is also why we are ex-friend’s because the time of events led her to believe it was me.

#24 They had a carpeted room without furniture they used for their multiple animals to use as a bathroom.

#25 I’d go play at my friend’s house, we’re all southern and naturally loud. Well, my friend’s family always loved to pick at each other and start having these long and drawn-out fights. From the kids to the parents.



One night was board game night, they were screaming at each other so loudly and angrily, one of the kids were crying. I felt uncomfortable and I wanted to leave, and it wasn’t even over being competitive and just out of control energy that sometimes happens with games. No, solid screaming and fighting. I was about 9 or 10. I started crying and the whole family stopped arguing and acted like I was weird for crying and they were “just playing” with each other.



I hated it.



Did come back, was our best friend circle. Never ever forgot that time.

#26 Went to pick up a cat someone was going to "take to be euthanized" which we all know is they just want rid of the animal and its mostly a pity cry.



Went to pick up this animal... and we couldn't find her. Took almost 45 min to hunt her. There was NO WAY i was stepping foot back into that place. And NO WAY I was leaving without that cat. I'd call Animal Control before I'd leave a house rat in that condition. Our shoes STUCK to the floor, and they had TWO stoves because one was too dirty to keep using.



I cannot go on.... Muffin got rescued!! That's all that mattered!

#27 In elementary school, i went to a new friends house for her birthday. As far as i knew, it was just her parents and her siblings (4 of them) living there. When i got there, it was chaos. They had a random guy living there (no relation), her aunt and 2 cousins lived there as well. This was a 3 bedroom house. They had no dishes, ate everything off paper plates and plastic silverware. There were some other weird things that happened that i have since blocked out, but the vibes in the house were very uncomfortable. Once I went home and told my mom about everything, especially the random guy, i was never allowed to go back over to her house.

#28 When I was about 12 I ate dinner over at a new friend’s house. They used one dish towel as a napkin and passed it around to whoever needed to wipe their mouths..

#29 Opening a fridge and seeing roaches crawl out.

#30 When I was in my younger teens I befriended a kid down the street who had just moved in. We got along and mostly hung out at my house. One time he invited me over to his place, and I was curious to see how he and his family lived. When I walked in the house I was absolutely shocked, there were urine stains all over the carpet and crusty dog feces all over the place. The only furniture in the house was a couch, a tv, a kitchen table, and the beds in the bedroom. There were no decorations, no pictures, no nothing, just trash, [bodily fluids]. Needless to say I avoided going in that house except when absolutely necessary, I didn't and still can't understand how people can live that way.

#31 I went to a friend’s house with the girlfriend I had started dating two months earlier. The friend had a longtime girlfriend. We were told it would be a cookout with other mutual friends.



We got to the house and it was just the four of us, which was fine. We expected other people to join.



After about 30 minutes the friend’s girlfriend said, “should we get in the hot tub?” My new girlfriend said, “oh I didn’t bring a suit,” and I was totally drawn more attracted to her because she absolutely recognized the weirdness of the situation but gave a very simple answer that made the situation not uncomfortable. If she was baffled and awkward it didn’t show. And I was totally confused and weirded out.



The friend’s girlfriend said, “Oh, that’s no big deal,” and went to the bedroom to, presumably, get her a bathing suit. My friend gave me another beer and the three of us stood in the kitchen and about five minutes later the friend’s girlfriend came down the hall into the kitchen totally nude, and while I was in the middle of telling my friend a story she waltzed in, grabbed her wine glass, put her hand on my girlfriend’s shoulder, and said, “I’ll go turn on the bubbles,” and left the kitchen out to the deck.



My girlfriend showed zero reaction. I looked at my friend with a definite what face, and when she was outside he said, “I apologize if I didn’t make this clear. We are open in our relationship and she really likes your vibes.” And then he sorted of spread his hands in a what-do-you-think way.



I was about to say something about how this was a huge mistake but I was so confused and shocked that I didn’t say anything and then my girlfriend said, very casually, “Oh, we understood. But I got my period today and I just don’t think tonight will work out.”



The friend said that was unfortunate and understood, and stepped out to the deck to tell his girlfriend.



After neither came back for twenty minutes I opened the door to see where they were and they were both in the hot tub, and I said, “Hey, guys, we are gonna head out. Thanks for the drinks and for having us over,” and they were like, cool, thanks for coming over, maybe another time.



My girlfriend and I got in the car and she looked at me as I was starting the car and said, “How did you not see that coming?” and laughed.



Been together 8 years.

#32 So my ex's brother invited us, and the rest of the family to their home for Thanksgiving. I've never been in such an absolutely disgusting home in my entire life. I want to preface this with that his wife stated multiple times "I spent over 20 hours this week cleaning this house top to bottom."



You walk up to the house and are instantly greeted with piles of matter on the porch and lawn. Just matter. Bike parts, leaves, garbage bags, spray paint cans, broken rake, racking of some kind, Barbies, shingles, half of a door, etc. Just random matter. You walk into his home, and it's a big home, like 3500 sq/ft, and you're instantly hit in the face with the smell of rot, urine, bleach and Pinesol.



To the left was an old couch, that was dubbed "The Dog Couch" that had a log on it. When I say log I literally mean there was a wooden log about 18" wide and 24" long on the couch. This log was all destroyed with pieces of wood everywhere. Apparently it's the dog's toy. We were told to take off our shoes when we entered. Past the dog couch we entered the dining room. The floors were so crusty and caked with who knows what. The kitchen table had a spread of food on it. There was a table cloth, that was actually someone's blanket from their bed. There were stains on it and cigarette burns in it and tears and stuff. The plates were not clean. There was old food and stains on them. There were also plates that were broken and glued back together with super glue. The stainless steel kitchen sink was caked with this green stuff. It's hard to explain. You know when a car battery's terminal is corroded and it goes all green with crusty green residue? It was like that all over. Upon closer inspection of the counter in that area, they only cleaned around items and didn't lift them up. So mouse droppings were noticeable on the counter behind the knife block, toaster etc.



It's at this point that I am the last one in the kitchen, like in shock at what I am seeing that I hear a noise and look back at the dog couch and the dog is on the couch urinating all over it. This is a big brown lab, so easily like a man sized urine.



We make our way down the backsplit of the house into the living room and the kids are playing Guitar Hero. I thought the floor was some kind of rubber flooring possibly. Then I saw the husband pick up an end table and move it so that he could bring a chair over to that spot and under the end table was cream colored carpet. The 'carpet' that I was standing on was so insanely soiled that it felt like rubber and looked blackish brown.



I had to go to the bathroom and it was messed up. Mold everywhere. Broken tiles. Smelled like an open sewer. Anything that was wood was swollen, flaking and covered in white and black mold. Stains on the walls and cabinets all around the toilet. I went to wash my hands and they didn't even have soap.



That was it for me. I couldn't take anymore. I walked out to my car, without putting my shoes on, went to the local pharmacy, bought a few hand pump soaps, a new pair of socks, went back to the house, put the soap in the bathrooms, told my ex that I wasn't feeling well and we left. I took off my socks when I got to the car and they were BLACK. Like just absolutely filthy. I put on the new socks, then put my shoes on, and tossed the socks out of the window. My ex was extremely embarrassed and was crying like crazy about how that was the impression I got from the family and stuff like that.



I never once went back there. I also heard through the grapevine that they found out I left the soap in the bathrooms and they were pissed off at me for that. I told them to relay the message that they are lucky that was the only thing I did and didn't call CPS on them.



One quick thing of note. They were not poor. The dad had a very good job working doing restorations and the wife worked somewhere too. They had nice new vehicles. Went on multiple vacations a year. Had the newest gaming consoles with a ton of games. Big screen TV etc etc. They were just disgusting.

#33 My husband's aunts house… they were having a party to celebrate their daughter and I was standing in the dining room and my feet were sticking to the ground because the floor was so dirty. I refuse to go back there for any holiday.

#34 Went to my friend’s dad’s house in a nearby town for the weekend when I was in middle school. They were really poor and barely had any food for us kids to eat. I was there for 2 days and was basically offered a can of tuna and some chips the entire weekend. Her dad and stepmom also had a huge confederate flag as their “headboard” and some random older teenage boy was hanging out at their house and flirting with us/trying to give us alcohol. Never went back.

#35 First one was a hoarder house. Didn't know the term when I was 9-10 but it was awful. Small path to my friends room. Everything from news papers to cloths stacked everywhere.



Second one was a neighbor in my mid 20's. First house. Neighbor across the street would not clean anything. Dishes stacked everywhere in the kitchen/dining room/living room. They had just enough room on the stove to cook on one burner. Saw roaches motoring all around that nightmare zone. I spent years in food service - that made my eyes twitch.

#36 A friend and her twin sister got into a hair pulling, screaming, crying, scratching fight. The mother had to literally pry them off each other and lock them in separate rooms. I just sat there in the kitchen while they cried and screamed at each other through the doors. Then had to wait as the mother calmed them both down with hair petting on the couch. I was completely stunned and didn’t know what set them off. Couldn’t relax a minute after that.



Plus every soft surface in their house was completely covered in dog hair and old dog smell. I couldn’t sleep with any pillow, blanket, couch, or cushion.

#37 Went over to one of my friend's houses when I was in high school. Walked in to the kitchen to meet her mom and was greeted by an entire room filled with every conceivable version of "Mammy" memorabilia. Cookie jars, wall art, salt and pepper shakers, you name it. Her mom was a blond hair blue eyed white woman.....never went back.

#38 I still have a memory from early childhood in Arizona. My mom was a single parent and took me to a new daycare like at someone’s house in the middle of the desert. I only went for a couple days. I remember there only being a couple kids that went there - it was just a husband and wife that ran it. They lost my shoes, a boy threw sand in my hair.. but the real kicker was they sent me outside in the playground by myself... In the desert, mid day. It was hot and I kept asking if I could come back inside and they wouldn’t let me. I told my mom and never went back afterwards. To this day I still get weird vibes about why they locked me out.

#39 Stains all over the toilet bowl. I understand stuff happens (lol) but I’ve seen it way too much and I don’t understand how someone could just ignore that when you know you’re going to have visitors. I’d be embarrassed.

#40 One of my earlier memories, I was around 5/6 years old. I was best friends with the girl across the street who was my age, who lived with her dad who was single (relevant).



She spent the night a bunch, and I went to stay at her house for once and her dad was just really weird. Not like, coming on to me or anything, but he was trying to treat me like I was his daughter too and it just made me uncomfortable in a way I didn’t understand. I just remember thinking, I don’t like another adult man talking to me like this/playing with me like this, only my dad does that.



I told my mom about it, and we ended up moving shortly after. Unbeknownst to me, he had a huge thing for my mom and was borderline stalking her. My parents were and are together. My mom is super passive and shy and didn’t want to say anything since the guy and my dad got along, but after I told her about how weird he was at the sleepover, she told my dad everything and they sold the house ASAP. According to her, it was the last straw and it sounded like he was genuinely delusional and thought I was going to be his stepdaughter.



But yeah never went back there.

#41 9 cats all with a smokers cough from the indoor cig chain smokers who lived there.

#42 I was invited over for dinner. She drove us to the grocery store and was like “what are we making?” I planned the whole meal. When we got to her house her husband was on the couch playing video games, I ended up making the whole meal. I asked for help and her husband’s response was “I think you can handle it.” Never went over to her house again!

#43 Blatant, nasty, incredibly overt verbal racism…

#44 When I was a kid I stayed at my grandparents house. The room I slept in had an inverted crucifix that glowed in the dark. I didn’t notice it until it got dark.

I never stayed overnight there again.

#45 My friend's mom hit her in front of me. I knew her mom was mean but I had never seen my friend get hit. I think I was 11 and I never went back. I made up an excuse every time she asked me to come over.

#46 Cats. An Insane number of cats. The entire house smelled like R. Kelly. Nasty Nasty Nasty. In reflection, I'm happy that I was a cigarette smoker ... it gave me a reasonable excuse to leave without offending them. (I was an ambitious young writer trying to get my foot in the door of the first published writer I'd ever met).

#47 I met my then girlfriend’s family at a Super Bowl party at her parent’s house. I came to learn that they were all heavy drinkers and by halftime the parents and brother were passed out in their chairs and the mom had vomited all over herself. Others were at various stages of consciousness in the kitchen. No one made it to the end of the game, including my girlfriend. This was a normal thing for them. Never went back.

#48 Went to the breeder’s house to pick up our new puppy with my family. It was in a rural area. Need to mention they bred Great Danes. There were at least 9 adult Danes outside.

Walking into the house was like a stinging attack on the nose and eyes. Afraid to breath. Walking into the kitchen/livingroom we had to skirt around a huge kiddie pool filled with dog food. Like 5’ in diameter.

The 7 puppies came running out and immediately went to the food trough. Then came in the chickens. Then the adult Danes. Then the horse came in.

The family sat across from us on the couch like this is all normal. My kids and I sat on the floor on a very disgusting rug playing with our future pet.

On our way home we were all quiet in the car. We still reminisce about the house and smell after 10 years. I can still smell it.

#49 Garbage everywhere they had to push aside to open the door. Every inch of everything covered in stuff, garbage you name it. It was wild.

#50 Ten years old, sitting on my friends bed and I grab a pillow. She says not to touch that pillow cause it has lice on it. That's not how lice works. Suddenly I feel sick and have to go home. Got lice from her.

#51 A neighbor was tutoring me in math when I was in college. His wife came in the room to ask a question, and he snapped at her. Something along the lines of "can't you see I'm tutoring right now?!"



I never went back.

#52 Visited an old friend and met his wife for the first time. She was deeply mentally ill and it came out as angry, short tempered, constant talking. Just constant motor mouthing in the most confusingly offensive way. It wasn’t directed at me, it was stuff like “I told my mother in law if she wants to visit a clean house she can clean it herself while she’s here,” and then like…raging at the door that was temporarily jammed. My friend is quiet by nature and had found a way to deal with it, I think by just disassociating and chiming in only when necessary to avoid escalation. It was really uncomfortable.

#53 Seeing their pillows.



They looked like they survived the Victorian Era.

#54 My high school boyfriend’s father shut the electricity off, while I was there, bc my bf wasn’t supposed to have anyone in the house.

#55 Children sticking their gross little fingers in the ingredients the parent was cooking for the dinner party.



I mostly pushed the food around on my plate and declined all future invites.

#56 Friends grandad passed while I was over...

#57 I have been in a few fraternities and the uncleanliness of a houseful of boys who have no intention of picking up after themselves is immense.



Floors are sticky with alcohol, couches and sad beige carpet are stained. Sheets are never washed on their beds. Cabinets are empty because every dish, pot, and utensil is dirty and either stuffed in the sinks or stacked on counters. [Bodily fluids] stains are on every toilet. Beard hair on the floor and stuck to every bathroom surface; no one has ever cleaned the shower and the shower curtain is stained brown because it hasn't been changed in years. Trash cans are full to bursting, but everyone acts like it's not their job to take it out. The idea of a clean cut frat is gone- this is all that exists now in the barren collegiate hellscape. They have a miniature government and yet no order as a group or over themselves.



College age boys have absolutely no idea how very attractive it is when they take care of themselves and rely on co-eds to obliterate their standards in order to find them at all attractive to date.

#58 Watching the host use the same kitchen sponge to scrub raw chicken juice off the counter, wipe down the table, and then casually wash a coffee mug. I was done.

#59 I visited a friend of mine from high school and found out that he had a whole (real) human skeleton in his house. Sometimes he'd take the head off the skeleton and casually walk around with it. Very creepy.



I never went back.

#60 Black mold covering the bathroom and a washing up bowl that was caked in grease.



It's a family member so I have to visit, I take a change of clothes for after I leave and don't accept any food.

#61 Her mother falling over drunk in the kitchen. I was in primary school and at a sleepover. My friend begged me to stay that night when I wanted to go home.

#62 They had one bathroom towel for everybody, hanging in there for like 4 days, damp and grey, and the dad used it right after wiping his hands on his pants. Nope.

#63 The guy was out mowing the lawn in a sleeveless t-shirt and came in dripping sweat. He took the kitchen towel, wiped his armpits and hung it back up. Wife said nothing. Guess that's normal for them.

#64 We were invited to a friend's house for dinner. Told to be there at a certain time.



We got there at that time and the other 2 couples were seated in the living room.



Found out from our host that everyone had eaten but we could go into the fridge and take a plate of leftovers.



No apologies, nothing. We just left and never went back.

#65 Their dog climbed on the table and licked our dinner. Not only have I never been to their house since, I eat nothing that comes from their house.

#66 Licking a spoon and then continuing to cook with it. This was 25 years ago and I’ve refused to eat food from people’s houses ever since.