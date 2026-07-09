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Most of us have handed our phone to a partner and expected an Insta-worthy photo in return, only to be disappointed by the result—think awkward angle, terrible timing, or a composition that somehow misses the entire point.

Or we’ve experienced the mild existential crisis of realizing our own camera roll and our husband’s camera roll appear to feature two entirely different women.

Fortunately, support is available. Women across the internet have been sharing some of these photographic mishaps, and they’re both a hilarious reminder that we’re not alone and a masterclass in how not to take someone’s picture (SOs, take notes!).

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from here and here on Threads. Scroll through them, cringe a little, laugh a lot, and take comfort in the fact that we’ve all “felt cute,” only to regret seeing the finished photo later.