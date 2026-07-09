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Most of us have handed our phone to a partner and expected an Insta-worthy photo in return, only to be disappointed by the result—think awkward angle, terrible timing, or a composition that somehow misses the entire point.

Or we’ve experienced the mild existential crisis of realizing our own camera roll and our husband’s camera roll appear to feature two entirely different women.

Fortunately, support is available. Women across the internet have been sharing some of these photographic mishaps, and they’re both a hilarious reminder that we’re not alone and a masterclass in how not to take someone’s picture (SOs, take notes!).

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from here and here on Threads. Scroll through them, cringe a little, laugh a lot, and take comfort in the fact that we’ve all “felt cute,” only to regret seeing the finished photo later.

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#1

He Says The Wind Was A Bit In The Way

A woman in a floral dress with her hair blowing, standing by a river; part of a phone gallery comparison.

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Earlier this year, Scandal star Kerry Washington gave the internet a moment of pure, unfiltered relatability. The video, captioned “felt cute, may delete later,” begins with a glamorous shot of the actress drinking coffee.

In a lighthearted callout of her husband, Nnamdi Asomugh, the video, overlaid with text that reads “felt pretty then I opened my husband’s camera roll,” proceeds to show a lineup of candid and close-up pics of Kerry. Some show her sleeping, some are selfies she sent him as updates—all are pretty amusing; none are very flattering.
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    #2

    🙈

    A woman in a straw hat and black dress in front of ancient ruins, showing the contrast between My Phone Gallery vs My Husband’s.

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    #3

    A man's perspective of a woman's face distorted through a glass, highlighting Phone Gallery differences.

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    It wasn’t a complaint, just a quick, familiar laugh, and it landed hard: the video racked up 1.4 million views, and in the just over 9,700 comments, plenty of women recognized the same struggle of trusting their own husbands with a camera. Their replies were arguably just as funny as the original post, ranging from @amysahabdool’s “nothing keeps me more humbled than my husband’s camera roll” to @canpor’s “So it’s every husband.”

    What stands out among them is how universal the experience is. In one comment, for instance, commenter @raee.allday realized, excitedly, in all caps, that she now had something in common with Kerry Washington herself. And it’s that relatability that, as Brenda Chuinkam notes, “pushed the moment beyond just a celebrity joke.”
    #4

    An Aesthetic Photo With A Horse

    A woman in a helmet grimaces at a horse, comparing her Phone Gallery to her husband's gallery fail.

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    #5

    He Said I Look Like A Seagull

    A woman on a beach looks down at her Phone Gallery, showing a moment her husband blew it.

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    As it turns out, Kerry’s moment is just the famous tip of a much bigger iceberg. “Felt Cute Then Opened My Husband’s Camera Roll” now has around 13.7 million videos on TikTok. Meanwhile, women across social media have been posting their own partner photography fails in countless other posts and threads. And the comments they receive have added to the running joke.

    For example, over on Threads, two posts, from @ola_aloolao and @liza.lense, have amassed an array of the most cringeworthy, ill-timed, or downright baffling photos husbands have ever taken of their wives. We’ve included some of the most hilarious ones in this list, but a few themes keep popping up.
    #6

    A young girl with dental cheek retractors in her mouth, looking at her phone at the dentist, a humorous phone gallery comparison.

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    #7

    Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder, Yeah

    A woman poses for a selfie, comparing her phone gallery with a distorted, wide-angle husband's photo.

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    There’s the classic obscured face. There’s the awkward, unflattering angle, and the distorted perspective that comes with it. There’s the poorly timed shot and the senseless framing, the kind that makes you wonder what he was even aiming for. There’s the bad lighting, and the less-than-flattering expression caught at exactly the wrong moment. And then there’s the catch-all category: the glitches, the blurry or out-of-focus shots, and just a general lack of awareness and attention to detail.

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    Each is the exact kind of photo you hope your husband doesn’t pull up when a colleague says, “Can I see a picture of your wife?”
    #8

    My Favorite

    Two images of a woman, a stylish close-up and a less flattering candid shot, contrasting phone gallery vs husband's.

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    #9

    I Love This Family Photo

    Husband and wife taking a selfie with a city skyline behind them. My phone gallery vs my husband's.

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    fqcl avatar
    qxva
    qxva
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wow totally me too

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    The comedy of these posts is really driven home through the “photos in my phone gallery vs. my husband’s phone gallery” theme of @liza.lense’s thread. A twist on the classic “expectation vs. realitymeme format, one gallery is curated, well-lit, and Insta-ready. The other, apparently shot by someone who has never once considered an angle, is a chaotic archive of nostrils, mid-blink disasters, and photos that seem to have been taken by someone actively trying to avoid capturing your face.

    The juxtaposed photos might show the same woman, sometimes only minutes apart, but they show two wildly different outcomes. It all just depends on who is holding the phone.
    #10

    Two images in a phone gallery. Top: woman posing by the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Bottom: woman posing by a pyramid.

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    #11

    Our First Joint Trip To Italy🥹 As You Can See, I Was A Big Fan Of Wide-Angle Lens

    A woman sitting in a stone archway, with an old room behind her; from a phone gallery vs husband's gallery.

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    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they the camera never lies. :-)

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    So what should you do if you’ve been bestowed the responsibility of photographing your partner? First, cut yourself a break. Even the memory cards of professional photographers are sure to house a few duds.

    But if you’re serious about upping your game, a New York Times article suggests concentrating on the following:

    1. Choosing a flattering angle: Holding the phone too low and shooting up toward the chin is a common misstep, since it’s rarely a flattering angle for most faces.
    2. Paying attention to lighting: Bad lighting in person will translate to a bad photo, so it’s best to have your partner face the light source rather than positioning it behind them.
    3. Taking your time: Rushing can lead to uninspired shots. Without slowing down to consider composition or lighting, a photo becomes little more than proof that your partner was there.
    4. Taking more photos: This simply raises the odds of capturing one that your partner will actually like.
    #12

    Masterpieces That He Loves

    A split image of a phone gallery. Top shows a woman eating, bottom shows a man taking a selfie with a sleeping woman.

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    #13

    I Asked My Husband To Take A Photo "So That The Legs Are Visible"

    A baby's feet held by a woman in a black dress, highlighting a husband's phone gallery capture of family life.

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    If you’re on the other end of the camera, you could take a leaf out of married couple Jon Bouffard and Alexandra Madison’s book. For Alexandra, NYT reporter Mark Walker writes, a photo is a small work of art, where the framing, the straightness of the horizon, even a stray strand of hair, all get corrected before the shutter clicks.

    To this end, they’ve developed a system that Walker likens to a training program, with Alexandra providing highly detailed instructions before Jon even takes the photo. Sometimes Alexandra sets up the shot herself first, positioning her husband where she wants to stand and taking a reference photo. Then, in a quick, informal lesson in the rule of thirds (aka keeping the subject off-center), she uses the phone’s grid lines to show him exactly where she should be framed in the final shot. And voilà.

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    Beyond that, Jon’s wry advice to all the husbands and boyfriends out there is simple. “Suck it up,” he says. “This is never going to end.”

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    #14

    Here Is Our First Meeting With The Child At The Maternity Hospital 😁

    A dark, blurry phone gallery image, likely a misclick, showcasing a husband's photography fail.

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    #15

    A woman with short blonde hair and sunglasses standing between rocks, a candid shot often seen in phone gallery vs husbands comparisons.

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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, I don't know how these guys can pull these off, I would have to try forever to get it to do this!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Masterpiece

    Two images: top shows a woman lounging on a couch, bottom shows her with a surprised expression, a classic phone gallery vs husbands moment.

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    #17

    At First, I Didn't Understand Why He Told Me To Put My Hands On My Belly

    A young woman posing in front of a unique house with a Ukrainian flag, reflecting phone gallery vs husbands content.

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    #18

    I Think It's Incredible

    A woman in a red dress and sneakers walking on a pebble beach, captured in a phone gallery vs husbands style.

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    #19

    Girls, I Asked For A Panorama To Be Taken Of Me

    A woman posing in front of an illuminated mosque at night, highlighting My Phone Gallery vs My Husband’s differences.

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    #20

    Emergency Room

    A man smiling for a selfie next to a woman lying in a hospital bed, capturing a moment for the phone gallery.

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    qxva
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    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    face censorship? is she ugly?

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    #21

    My Time Has Come To Show This Masterpiece

    A woman posing in front of the Colosseum while her husband stands beside her, showcasing phone gallery differences.

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    #22

    This Photo Is Already 8 Years Old, And I'm Still Laughing And Can't Understand How It Was Possible To Take Such A Photo

    A blurry image of a woman in a large, empty city square at dusk, contrasting Phone Gallery expectations.

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    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the trees are in focus, what more do you want?

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    #23

    How Did He Manage To Do That, It's Still A Mystery

    Two women posing on a wooden platform surrounded by a lush forest, an example of a good Phone Gallery picture.

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    #24

    Asked To Take A Photo In The Pool. I Still Dont Understand How He Did It

    A black and white image of a woman smiling, lying on her stomach against a dark background, showcasing phone gallery vs husband's.

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    #25

    He Says: I'll Take A Picture Of My Princess While She's Sleeping

    A woman sleeping soundly in bed with a small white dog at the foot, illustrating phone gallery vs husband's.

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    #26

    I Saw Such Last "Pearls" On His Phone

    A woman wearing a face mask with a serious expression, captured as a My Phone Gallery Vs My Husband's photo.

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    #27

    A cat with bright green eyes looks at the camera, a charming photo from My Phone Gallery.

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    #28

    A woman on a beach reacting to waves, captured for My Phone Gallery, reflecting a candid moment.

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    qxva
    qxva
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like a warning sign statue

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    #29

    A reflection of a woman with crossed arms in a shiny metallic surface, with rows of stacked cups above her, representing phone gallery differences.

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    #30

    Took A Photo Of Me Eating Activated Charcoal

    A woman's phone gallery features a polished selfie, while her husband's photo captures her smiling with braces.

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    #31

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    Two side-by-side photos: one a woman's selfie, the other a candid shot by a husband, highlighting phone gallery differences.

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    #32

    My Favorite Photo That My Husband Took

    Husband and wife standing by the water with a city skyline. My phone gallery vs my husband's pictures.

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    #33

    Woman in a pink shirt on a sandy beach looking at the ocean. My phone gallery vs my husband's photos.

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    #34

    It's Some Kind Of Ability To Take Ugly Photos

    Woman posing outdoors against a backdrop of trees and a blue sky. My phone gallery vs my husband's.

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    #35

    He Loves Me Very Much

    A close-up, distorted phone gallery image of a woman smiling with wide-angle effect.

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    #36

    My Beloved Took A Photo, He Passed Away In 2023, I Will Cherish His Masterpieces Forever

    A woman with blonde hair eating sushi with chopsticks, a moment captured in her phone gallery.

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    #37

    A smiling woman standing among potted flowers in an outdoor setting, showcasing My Phone Gallery vs My Husband’s contrast.

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    #38

    A diptych shows a woman in pain holding her knee and later posing with a dog, captured in her phone gallery.

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    #39

    Two images show a woman struggling with a hammock, a funny example of men who blew it in her phone gallery.

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    #40

    My Birthday:

    A woman eating dinner at a restaurant with a city view, contrasting with typical husband's phone gallery photos.

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    #41

    This Is My Boyfriend's Favorite Photo

    A woman laughing with a baby calf, showcasing a Phone Gallery moment.

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    #42

    He Said "I'll Take A Photo With The Effect, Thanks..."

    A black and white image of a woman holding a cup with both hands, highlighting the difference in phone gallery vs husband's.

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    #43

    A woman with sunglasses on her head, looking down with a subtle smile, contrasting phone gallery vs husband's photos.

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    #44

    A low-angle shot of a woman holding large green leaves against the bright sky, highlighting phone gallery vs husband's.

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    #45

    Asked To Take A Photo Of Me With A Diploma Against The Background Of The University

    A young woman in a graduation gown holds a diploma outside a grand building, contemplating her Phone Gallery vs her husband's.

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    #46

    A man smiles and makes a peace sign in a scenic landscape, reflecting on his Phone Gallery versus his husband's gallery.

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    #47

    If You Think He Took A Few Photos, You Are Wrong, There Is Only One

    A woman and a child enjoying a vibrant fountain show at night, a fun moment from her phone gallery.

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    #48

    🤣🤣

    A person driving a vintage purple car through a lavender field, a beautiful memory from her phone gallery.

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    #49

    A happy woman posing for a picture, a snapshot from her phone gallery.

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    #50

    A woman lies on the floor with a large bouquet, a blurry but aesthetic photo from My Phone Gallery.

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    #51

    Just Says "Don't Move" And Silently Clicks Something, And Then This

    A girl in corgi socks poses for My Phone Gallery, showing a moment from her daily life.

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    #52

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    A woman poses for her phone gallery; her husband's photo shows her trying on clothes with a shirt over her head.

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    #53

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    A woman's phone gallery shows a glamorous shot; her husband's photo reveals her dressed for travel, comparing galleries.

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    #54

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    Side-by-side images of a woman, one a posed photo and the other a natural, candid shot by her husband.

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    #55

    A woman in a car making a funny face, contrasting phone gallery vs husband's photos.

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    #56

    Got Dizzy While Choosing A Photo

    A person in an orange hooded coat smiling in front of a Christmas tree, from a husband's phone gallery.

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    #57

    A woman with her eyes closed, laughing and eating, a candid shot from her husband's phone gallery.

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    #58

    The First Photo Is Expectation, The Second Is Reality

    My Phone Gallery Vs My Husband’s photos show a woman posing nicely in wheat, while the husband took a distant shot.

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    #59

    How I Take A Photo Of Him & How He Takes A Photo Of Me

    Husband in a leaf print shirt and wife sipping a drink. My phone gallery vs my husband's comparison.

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    #60

    A Photographer From God

    A woman holding a bouquet of yellow roses, a typical phone gallery photo of a husband's thoughtful gesture.

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    #61

    A woman in a brown jacket and jeans standing on a wooden bridge, a typical phone gallery vs husbands photo.

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    #62

    Master Of His Craft

    A man with a mustache smiling in front of bright pink flowers, illustrating My Phone Gallery vs My Husband’s comparison.

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    #63

    A woman poses happily in front of a large stack of firewood, a photo from her husband's phone gallery.

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    #64

    A woman sitting at a table in a restaurant, looking at the camera, a casual shot from her phone gallery.

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    #65

    A woman in bed scrolling on her phone, with a man's shadow cast on the wall behind her in her phone gallery.

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    #66

    A man taking a selfie with a displeased woman at an outdoor cafe, illustrating phone gallery perspectives.

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    #67

    A close-up selfie of a smiling woman, likely from a husband's phone gallery, highlighting photo discrepancies.

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    #68

    A woman walking on a beach with a blurred corn on the cob in the foreground, showing a quirky Phone Gallery photo.

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    #69

    Our Favorite Photo From Paris

    A couple poses with a historical building in the background, the woman looking displeased, considering her Phone Gallery vs her husband's.

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    #70

    My Boyfriend Says "I See It This Way"

    A woman eating seafood at an outdoor restaurant with the ocean in the background, a My Phone Gallery Vs My Husband's picture.

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    #71

    My New Favorite

    A blurred woman in a black dress standing in front of a lit fountain, showing a My Phone Gallery Vs My Husband's moment.

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    #72

    Me And Our Son, My Husband Loves To Take Pictures Of Us Sleeping

    A woman and baby sleeping soundly in a bed, illustrating the My Phone Gallery Vs My Husband's contrast.

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    #73

    A young woman with red hair sleeping with her mouth open, a candid moment from her husband's phone gallery.

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    #74

    A woman walking on a sandy beach at sunset, a scenic view from her phone gallery.

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    #75

    My Favorite Photographer

    A woman in a vibrant pink jacket stands on a street, a photo from My Phone Gallery.

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    #76

    It Won't Get Any Better

    A woman in a black leather jacket licking an ice cream bar against a vivid sunset sky, a classic phone gallery vs. husband's gallery shot.

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    #77

    A woman in a red and white striped shirt making a funny hand gesture, showcasing the difference between her phone gallery and her husband's.

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    #78

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    A split image comparing phone gallery photos: top shows a blonde woman among tall weeds, bottom is a distorted close-up of her face with a nose piercing.

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    #79

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    A woman's phone gallery displays a posed photo; her husband's photo shows her asleep, comparing phone galleries.

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    #80

    A woman smiling in a green poncho on a rainy day, showing phone gallery vs husband's photos.

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    #81

    A woman laughing joyfully, captured from her husband's phone gallery, showing one of the men who blew it.

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    #82

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    A woman's phone gallery vs. her husband's of her, one with professional makeup, the other with a mesh on her head.

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    #83

    Me In My Phone Gallery vs. His

    A woman's phone gallery vs. her husband's of her, one posed by a lake, the other a close-up selfie.

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    #84

    When My Husband Takes Pictures, I Have No Working Sides And I'm A Dwarf Because He's Very Tall

    A woman in a fringe top and cowboy boots smiling while cooking in the kitchen, a typical phone gallery image.

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    #85

    One Of The Recent Ones

    A woman wearing sunglasses with windblown hair and a beach view in the background, depicting My Phone Gallery vs My Husband’s.

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    #86

    Now My Favorite

    A woman making a funny face and hand gestures on a city street, representing a My Phone Gallery Vs My Husband's photo.

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