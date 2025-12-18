ADVERTISEMENT

A piece of wisdom you’ve likely heard is not to expect too much to avoid disappointment, even heartbreak. Reality moves to its own beat and can either exceed those presumptions, if you’re lucky, or throw a monkey wrench on them. 

Here are some visual examples of that constant battle between expectations and reality. Some of these photos feature surpassed expectations, which is always a joyful outcome. On the flip side, you will also see images that are likely to induce facepalms and chuckles

These are some of the top posts from the Expectation vs. Reality subreddit. Enjoy scrolling!

#1

Cake My Son Requested vs. What We Received

HimminyBimminyBrooo Report

    #2

    The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake

    never_sun Report

    #3

    A Portion From The Lawsuit Suing Taco Bell For False Advertising

    dylantherabbit2016 Report

    There is nothing wrong with having expectations. However, it becomes a problem when it affects how you run your life. Experts like author and health educator Dr. Elizabeth Scott refer to this as the “Expectations vs. Reality Trap,” which, among other things, can make us less grateful. 

    “When our expectations outpace reality, it often means we don't appreciate what we do have,” Dr. Scott explained in an article for Very Well Mind, noting that it may lead to comparisons, which is a known thief of joy.

    #4

    Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

    weryou91 Report

    #5

    My Kid Cried

    SlugCatt Report

    #6

    This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon

    Chsrmsy Report

    Dr. Scott brought up an important point: social media has become a catalyst for the significant stress brought on by unmet expectations. Many people tend to do this by comparing their worst days to someone’s best moments, all of which are the product of hard work and fumbling along the way. 

    “We may not even realize this mismatched comparison. This may be part of why those who spend more time on social media tend to be less happy,” Dr. Scott wrote. 
    #7

    The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

    sleepysphynx Report

    #8

    Are You Kidding Me

    drewsoulman Report

    #9

    Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm

    pputkowski Report

    On the topic of expectations and happiness, Yale University professor Robb Rutledge says it happens in the little daily moments, like when ordering a meal at a restaurant and bringing preconceived notions to the experience. 

    “You’re taking a risk there: Your meal could be better than you expected, or it could be worse than you expected,” Rutledge said in an interview with UC Berkley’s Greater Good Magazine.   
    #10

    Well, It Fits The Cat

    beroemd Report

    #11

    Handsome

    GloryInterview Report

    #12

    The Inspiration And How It Turned Out

    snappyturnip Report

    Others may flip the script and have low expectations to cushion the blow of potential disappointment. Rutledge says there is a downside to this mindset, as well. 

    As he explained, expecting things not to go well may lead to a lack of motivation to try new things or take risks. Rutledge noted, “It’s hard to grow as a person if you avoid any uncertain situation.”
    #13

    What I Ordered vs. What I Received

    Enough-Ad3818 Report

    #14

    Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop

    Minimum-Pangolin-487 Report

    #15

    Subway Sued For Exaggerating Meat By 200%

    Greelys Report

    Apart from avoiding marketing comparisons, especially on social media, or considering what makes you happy, how can we manage our expectations? Dr. Scott shares one essential pro tip: practicing gratitude and emotional acceptance. 

    As she explained, doing the former makes a person feel more appreciative of what they have, while the latter is about taking negative emotions as they are, rather than suppressing them.

    #16

    Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got

    mona_thepersona Report

    #17

    I Knew I Was Taking A Gamble Ordering From Wish.... But Still, I Couldnt Stop Laughing When My Blanket Finally Arrived!

    ruserious65433 Report

    #18

    Otterly Impressive Birthday Cake From My Mom!

    mamabear034 Report

    #19

    I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality

    flyoverthemooon Report

    #20

    My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day

    llewellyns Report

    #21

    My Mom‘S Birthday Cake

    snappyturnip Report

    #22

    Ordered From Grocery Store. Cupcake 'Cake' For My Daughters Birthday. Pleasantly Surprised!

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Merry Christmas Everyone!

    aggadoo Report

    #24

    What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got

    EternalTemple Report

    #25

    The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers

    ArcusArtifex Report

    #26

    Minnie Gained Some Weight

    MrSquid224 Report

    #27

    I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees

    jhojo90 Report

    #28

    A Texas Sized Disappointment

    YetiPie Report

    #29

    Thanks KFC, Totally What I Expected /S

    alexx_y Report

    #30

    The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://

    erinflah1 Report

    #31

    Guard Dog

    Colar Report

    #32

    Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

    kairouz Report

    #33

    Tattoo Artist Ftw

    HellotoHorse Report

    #34

    Bought Tickets To See Creed In Concert. Saw Creed In Concert!

    alegris3838 Report

    #35

    Made My Niece's Birthday Cake (On The Right)

    nteiken Report

    #36

    My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake

    m00ska Report

    #37

    ...squirrels

    TheGalaxyKat Report

    #38

    Halloween Treat Looks Like A Bad Trick

    Baconbits7676 Report

    #39

    American Cherry Pie Frapuccino In Japan

    StePK Report

    #40

    My Mom Made An Elsa Cake

    hellogoodhigh Report

    #41

    The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter

    MiningForNoseGold Report

    #42

    I Needed A Cartoon Cake And Only Gave This Picture For Inspiration. This Was The Final Product!

    ABBR-5007 Report

    #43

    Tried A Mirror Glaze

    AloneMordakai Report

    #44

    Alien Balloons

    Insertanamehere9 Report

    #45

    My Wife's McDonald's Cone In The Drive Through Last Night

    Eric_SS Report

    #46

    Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused

    parmaqqay Report

    #47

    The Cake I Ordered vs. What I Got

    AngryGoblinChild Report

    #48

    I've Been Staring At This Cutie On Fb Marketplace For Weeks

    KrazyAboutLogic Report

    #49

    In Japan, One Should Expect To Get What One Expects

    DoktorVonKvantum Report

    #50

    I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!

    brigie3594 Report

    #51

    Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma

    kkday218 Report

    #52

    Mom Ordered A Coat For Almost $60

    FangLiengod Report

    #53

    Giant Teddy Bear

    hypoid77 Report

    #54

    Spike

    vymoney Report

    #55

    What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got

    strikecat18 Report

    #57

    Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It's The Cutest Eel I've Ever Seen

    CharmingtheCobra Report

    #58

    I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate

    Awesomeclaw208 Report

    #59

    Ordered A Champion Sweatshirt On Ebay. Received A Hanes Sweatshirt With A Champion Logo Glued On

    PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO Report

    #60

    These Things Never Work Out, Do They?

    beroemd Report

    #61

    Tried Making The Momofuku Milk Bar Cake

    Bobcatmom Report

    #62

    What Scientists Predicted The Black Hole Would Look Like vs. How It Actually Looks

    whatanexistance Report

    #63

    I Paid 8 Dollars For This At The Cinemas

    hathahuss Report

    #64

    Taking Pictures Of Your Pets. [oc]

    MelloYelloMarshmello Report

    #65

    These Shoes

    harley_g00d Report

    #66

    My Attempt On The Right

    Juicebarr Report

    #67

    My Buddy Ordered A This Pillow For His Daughter

    lsmallsl Report

    #68

    Breakfast Jackpot

    Countess_of_Penrose Report

    #69

    This Mug

    Ezra_Sam-94 Report

    #70

    Close Enough

    npd3888 Report

    #71

    Amazon Prime Day

    tripnikk Report

    #72

    I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!

    laleli_lolu Report

    #73

    Netflix

    matts41 Report

    #74

    My Wife’s Felting Project

    MDIT80 Report

    #75

    These Sly, Sly Bastards

    tacticalBOVINE Report

    #76

    Every Time

    dobbyisafreepup Report

    #77

    Elsa Cake

    sweethandz Report

    #78

    My Mom Made This Duck Cake; Turned Out Pretty Well

    Spotty2012 Report

    #79

    Taken From Twitter "(Got Me )looking Like A Gay Priest"

    ruggedburn Report

    #80

    I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop

    Flyingforme Report

    #81

    Don't Think I'll Be Wearing My New Shirt To Work

    PerfectDisguise77 Report

    #82

    "Please Kill Me"

    beroemd Report

    #83

    I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit

    artifexlife Report

    #84

    Think My Wife Did Very Well On This One

    dahneir Report

    #85

    My Vacation In Rio And Seeing The Cristo

    OwnedYou Report

    #86

    Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got

    wolfdoom Report

    #87

    The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

    reddit.com Report

    #88

    My Attempt At A Tulip Wreath I Found On Pinterest

    Chopchopchops Report

    #89

    Creepy

    reddit.com Report

    #90

    Thanks Domino's. I Hate It

    reddit.com Report

    #91

    Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…

    migasfire Report

    #92

    My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn't Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By

    bofstein Report

    #93

    I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

    Woop_dee_do Report

    #94

    I Think We Did A Pretty Decent Job With My Nieces Birthday Cake

    biccabong Report

