94 “Expectations Vs. Reality Photos That Left People Underwhelmed And Overjoyed” (New Pics)
A piece of wisdom you’ve likely heard is not to expect too much to avoid disappointment, even heartbreak. Reality moves to its own beat and can either exceed those presumptions, if you’re lucky, or throw a monkey wrench on them.
Here are some visual examples of that constant battle between expectations and reality. Some of these photos feature surpassed expectations, which is always a joyful outcome. On the flip side, you will also see images that are likely to induce facepalms and chuckles.
These are some of the top posts from the Expectation vs. Reality subreddit. Enjoy scrolling!
Cake My Son Requested vs. What We Received
The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake
A Portion From The Lawsuit Suing Taco Bell For False Advertising
There is nothing wrong with having expectations. However, it becomes a problem when it affects how you run your life. Experts like author and health educator Dr. Elizabeth Scott refer to this as the “Expectations vs. Reality Trap,” which, among other things, can make us less grateful.
“When our expectations outpace reality, it often means we don't appreciate what we do have,” Dr. Scott explained in an article for Very Well Mind, noting that it may lead to comparisons, which is a known thief of joy.
Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday
My Kid Cried
This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon
Dr. Scott brought up an important point: social media has become a catalyst for the significant stress brought on by unmet expectations. Many people tend to do this by comparing their worst days to someone’s best moments, all of which are the product of hard work and fumbling along the way.
“We may not even realize this mismatched comparison. This may be part of why those who spend more time on social media tend to be less happy,” Dr. Scott wrote.
The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received
Are You Kidding Me
Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm
On the topic of expectations and happiness, Yale University professor Robb Rutledge says it happens in the little daily moments, like when ordering a meal at a restaurant and bringing preconceived notions to the experience.
“You’re taking a risk there: Your meal could be better than you expected, or it could be worse than you expected,” Rutledge said in an interview with UC Berkley’s Greater Good Magazine.
Well, It Fits The Cat
Handsome
The Inspiration And How It Turned Out
Others may flip the script and have low expectations to cushion the blow of potential disappointment. Rutledge says there is a downside to this mindset, as well.
As he explained, expecting things not to go well may lead to a lack of motivation to try new things or take risks. Rutledge noted, “It’s hard to grow as a person if you avoid any uncertain situation.”
What I Ordered vs. What I Received
Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop
Subway Sued For Exaggerating Meat By 200%
Apart from avoiding marketing comparisons, especially on social media, or considering what makes you happy, how can we manage our expectations? Dr. Scott shares one essential pro tip: practicing gratitude and emotional acceptance.
As she explained, doing the former makes a person feel more appreciative of what they have, while the latter is about taking negative emotions as they are, rather than suppressing them.