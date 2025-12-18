These are some of the top posts from the Expectation vs. Reality subreddit . Enjoy scrolling!

Here are some visual examples of that constant battle between expectations and reality . Some of these photos feature surpassed expectations, which is always a joyful outcome. On the flip side, you will also see images that are likely to induce facepalms and chuckles .

A piece of wisdom you’ve likely heard is not to expect too much to avoid disappointment, even heartbreak. Reality moves to its own beat and can either exceed those presumptions, if you’re lucky, or throw a monkey wrench on them.

#1 Cake My Son Requested vs. What We Received

#2 The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake

#3 A Portion From The Lawsuit Suing Taco Bell For False Advertising

There is nothing wrong with having expectations. However, it becomes a problem when it affects how you run your life. Experts like author and health educator Dr. Elizabeth Scott refer to this as the “Expectations vs. Reality Trap,” which, among other things, can make us less grateful. “When our expectations outpace reality, it often means we don't appreciate what we do have,” Dr. Scott explained in an article for Very Well Mind, noting that it may lead to comparisons, which is a known thief of joy. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

#5 My Kid Cried

#6 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon

Dr. Scott brought up an important point: social media has become a catalyst for the significant stress brought on by unmet expectations. Many people tend to do this by comparing their worst days to someone’s best moments, all of which are the product of hard work and fumbling along the way. ADVERTISEMENT “We may not even realize this mismatched comparison. This may be part of why those who spend more time on social media tend to be less happy,” Dr. Scott wrote.

#7 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

#8 Are You Kidding Me

#9 Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm

On the topic of expectations and happiness, Yale University professor Robb Rutledge says it happens in the little daily moments, like when ordering a meal at a restaurant and bringing preconceived notions to the experience. “You’re taking a risk there: Your meal could be better than you expected, or it could be worse than you expected,” Rutledge said in an interview with UC Berkley’s Greater Good Magazine.

#10 Well, It Fits The Cat

#11 Handsome

#12 The Inspiration And How It Turned Out

Others may flip the script and have low expectations to cushion the blow of potential disappointment. Rutledge says there is a downside to this mindset, as well. As he explained, expecting things not to go well may lead to a lack of motivation to try new things or take risks. Rutledge noted, “It’s hard to grow as a person if you avoid any uncertain situation.”

#13 What I Ordered vs. What I Received

#14 Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop

#15 Subway Sued For Exaggerating Meat By 200%

Apart from avoiding marketing comparisons, especially on social media, or considering what makes you happy, how can we manage our expectations? Dr. Scott shares one essential pro tip: practicing gratitude and emotional acceptance. As she explained, doing the former makes a person feel more appreciative of what they have, while the latter is about taking negative emotions as they are, rather than suppressing them.

#16 Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got

#17 I Knew I Was Taking A Gamble Ordering From Wish.... But Still, I Couldnt Stop Laughing When My Blanket Finally Arrived!

#18 Otterly Impressive Birthday Cake From My Mom!

#19 I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality

#20 My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day

#21 My Mom‘S Birthday Cake

#22 Ordered From Grocery Store. Cupcake 'Cake' For My Daughters Birthday. Pleasantly Surprised!

#23 Merry Christmas Everyone!

#24 What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got

#25 The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers

#26 Minnie Gained Some Weight

#27 I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees

#28 A Texas Sized Disappointment

#29 Thanks KFC, Totally What I Expected /S

#30 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://

#31 Guard Dog

#32 Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

#33 Tattoo Artist Ftw

#34 Bought Tickets To See Creed In Concert. Saw Creed In Concert!

#35 Made My Niece's Birthday Cake (On The Right)

#36 My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake

#38 Halloween Treat Looks Like A Bad Trick

#39 American Cherry Pie Frapuccino In Japan

#40 My Mom Made An Elsa Cake

#41 The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter

#42 I Needed A Cartoon Cake And Only Gave This Picture For Inspiration. This Was The Final Product!

#43 Tried A Mirror Glaze

#44 Alien Balloons

#45 My Wife's McDonald's Cone In The Drive Through Last Night

#46 Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused

#47 The Cake I Ordered vs. What I Got

#48 I've Been Staring At This Cutie On Fb Marketplace For Weeks

#49 In Japan, One Should Expect To Get What One Expects

#50 I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!

#51 Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma

#52 Mom Ordered A Coat For Almost $60

#53 Giant Teddy Bear

#54 Spike

#55 What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster

#56 Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got

#57 Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It's The Cutest Eel I've Ever Seen

#58 I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate

#59 Ordered A Champion Sweatshirt On Ebay. Received A Hanes Sweatshirt With A Champion Logo Glued On

#60 These Things Never Work Out, Do They?

#61 Tried Making The Momofuku Milk Bar Cake

#62 What Scientists Predicted The Black Hole Would Look Like vs. How It Actually Looks

#63 I Paid 8 Dollars For This At The Cinemas

#64 Taking Pictures Of Your Pets. [oc]

#65 These Shoes

#66 My Attempt On The Right

#67 My Buddy Ordered A This Pillow For His Daughter

#68 Breakfast Jackpot

#69 This Mug

#70 Close Enough

#71 Amazon Prime Day

#72 I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!

#73 Netflix

#74 My Wife’s Felting Project

#75 These Sly, Sly Bastards

#76 Every Time

#77 Elsa Cake

#78 My Mom Made This Duck Cake; Turned Out Pretty Well

#79 Taken From Twitter "(Got Me )looking Like A Gay Priest"

#80 I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop

#81 Don't Think I'll Be Wearing My New Shirt To Work

#82 "Please Kill Me"

#83 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit

#84 Think My Wife Did Very Well On This One

#85 My Vacation In Rio And Seeing The Cristo

#86 Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got

#87 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

#88 My Attempt At A Tulip Wreath I Found On Pinterest

#89 Creepy

#90 Thanks Domino's. I Hate It

#91 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…

#92 My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn't Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By

#93 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

#94 I Think We Did A Pretty Decent Job With My Nieces Birthday Cake