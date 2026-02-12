ADVERTISEMENT

"What could possibly go wrong?" is a question many of us have learned to avoid asking, especially at work. And it's no different for tech support folk.

These girls and guys are trained to handle all sorts of issues, from minor glitches to massive malfunctions, and they often carry out their duties by figuring out the problem, finding a solution, and then fixing or replacing it. But every now and again, the tech gurus come face-to-face with the stuff nightmares are made of.

Some of the cases are so bad that they've made it into a digital Hall of Shame known as Tech Support Gore. The online community claims that "You will cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit." And a quick glance at the page reveals exactly why. From multimillion-dollar servers being mistreated to humidifiers placed on top of important equipment, there's horror lurking at every corner.

Bored Panda has put together a gory list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through when you need a distraction from your own bad day at work. May they serve as a reminder to look after your tech carefully because, clearly, a lot could possibly go wrong.

We also have some advice on how to prolong the life of your gadgets and equipment so that you aren't the source of more stress for tech support workers. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

User States Fan Making Funny Noise

Tech support worker holding a broken computer fan with damaged blades on a blue work surface.

daedalus9973




We're living in a digital world, and many of us have various tech devices and gadgets at our disposal. But contrary to popular belief, it's not just a matter of purchase, plug and play — at least if you want your stuff to last...

A lot of tech support worker nightmares can be avoided if people (users/owners) took better care of their equipment. As they say, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

One of the most obvious ways to prolong the life of your tech equipment is to clean it regularly and properly. "Keep cans of clean compressed air around and blow out laptops, routers, Wi-Fi access points and so on," advises Peter Gregory, who is a Forbes Technology Council expert. "Don’t keep equipment such as modems on the floor, where they will be subject to greater amounts of dust. Invest in quality surge protectors and UPS systems."

Gregory says that keeping equipment clean, well ventilated and supplied with clean power are the most important habits for making sure your electronics last.
    #2

    Don’t Put A Space Heater Under Your Desk

    Close-up of damaged tech support work wall connectors with melted and warped plastic around network ports.

    lundah

    
    

    Guy Courtin from Tecsys Inc. suggests investing in some electronic wipes. "It’s always good to regularly wipe down touchpads, keyboards, screens, phones, tablets and so on — just because you are the only one using something doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be kept clean!"

    Courtin adds that you should also remember to turn off your devices, not just put them in “sleep” mode. "Clear that cache and allow the device to power off," he says.
    #3

    Customer Stated The Hdmi Disappeared

    Close-up of damaged HDMI cable connector held by hand illustrating common tech support worker frustrations.

    Tommy10606

    
    
    Claire Rutkowski from Bentley Systems agrees. She told Forbes that the best thing you can do for your computer (and your mental health) is to turn it off every night.

    According to Rutkowski, this stops all applications running in the background and clears the cache, and it often stops buggy software issues from creating bigger problems later. "A daily startup and shutdown routine also helps the environment, and most importantly, helps you develop a ritual that separates work life from home life," she says.
    #4

    Customer States, Replaced Thermal Paste And A Few Days Later Stopped Displaying Any Image Out

    Close-up of a computer motherboard with thermal paste applied, illustrating challenges faced by tech support workers.

    Dannymarr95

    
    
    #5

    You’re Supposed To Release The Latch First. Also, Don’t Use A Crowbar

    Damaged CPU socket on a computer motherboard illustrating tech support workers wishing they had chosen a different profession.

    mugoloo

    
    

    Your family, colleagues and friends might not like the next tip, but many experts advise against allowing other people to use your equipment. Especially if you need it for work.

    "A work-issued device is exactly that: a device for work. Don’t give it to your children to play Fortnite or to a relative to check their emails. Why? Because they could use the device in a way that puts both you and your employer at risk," warns Jeff Shiner from the Forbes expert panel. "Resource-intensive, non-work-related actions will have an impact on the device’s long-term performance."

    Shiner strongly suggests keeping your personal life on a personal machine, and lending that one to someone else at your own peril.
    #6

    "Some Of My Keys Aren't Working. I Don't Know Why"

    Laptop keyboard with many missing keycaps showing worn out keys, reflecting tech support work frustrations.

    Eira_airE

    
    
    #7

    Tech Support Did This

    Close-up of messy cables and connectors plugged into the back of a desktop computer, illustrating tech support challenges.

    Beoni_eu

    
    
    Storing your equipment properly is also a must. Who hasn't had the nightmare of a cracked or scratched phone/tablet screen? Congrats if you're among the few who raised your hand.

    The American Automobile Association (AAA) advises using both a screen protector and a case on phones and tablets, as well as avoiding keeping your personal tech in extreme temperatures.

    "High heat can cause permanent damage to the battery, while freezing temperatures can cause performance blips or even data loss," explains the AAA site. "Never leave phones, tablets, or computers in direct sunlight or hot cars: Temperatures can spike to over 100 degrees inside a vehicle on a sunny, temperate day."
    #8

    Our Pos Hardware Caught On Fire Over Night And Destroyed The Shop

    Severely burnt and charred room showing aftermath of fire, illustrating tech support workers wishing for different profession.

    TinyTransportation96

    
    
    #9

    My iPhone 5s On Life Support, What Do Yall Think?

    Old iPhone held with homemade battery pack taped to the back, illustrating tech support worker DIY repairs.

    dungeons191

    
    
    Many of us are guilty of hitting "remind me later" when prompted to update software, or not updating at all. Then we wonder what went wrong...

    Experts say keeping our gadgets' software up-to-date ensures they operate optimally and also helps prevent problems like incompatibility and viruses before they occur.

    "Most modern devices provide over-the-air software updates," says Steven Hau from Newfire Global Partners, adding that these are often free. "Enterprises with mobile device management may force OTA updates; however, many devices require the owner to initiate the update."
    #10

    Capacitator Explodet

    Smoke spreading from an electronic device in a living room, illustrating a tech support worker's unexpected malfunction challenge.

    Titana_Crotu

    
    
    #11

    Why My Mother Bord Not Work

    Circuit board sparking and catching fire while plugged into a power strip illustrating tech support workers' frustrations.

    I-am-redditer

    
    
    #12

    Some Kid At My School Somehow Managed To Do This…

    Hand holding a damaged TI-30XS calculator with keys broken off, related to tech support workers' frustrations.

    Miserable_Gate_272

    
    
    Staying up to date matters, and many of us forget to (or are unaware that we should) update the firmware on any routers and access points used for wireless access at home. Doing so helps to not only improve the performance of your device but also extend its life and increase security.

    "For cable modems, power cycling should suffice, as it will 'phone home' for upgrades," says Shoreline.io's Anurag Gupta. "You’ll likely need to upgrade access points manually using supplied software from your vendor," adds the expert.

    #13

    I Made A Literal Network Switch To Turn My Ethernet On And Off

    Homemade tech support switch with on and off labels taped to a wooden surface, showing a DIY electrical setup.

    dungeons191

    
    
    #14

    I Present You Dp Cable Used In Industrial Testing Environment. This Poor Thing Had Hundreds Of Connection Cycles. Still Worked Fine With The Advantage Of Going Really Easily With The Rough Spots Worn Out LOL

    Close-up of a tech support worker’s HDMI cable connector highlighting common hardware used in the tech support profession.

    NutPotential

    
    
    #15

    We Promise Everything Is The Same As Before. We Don't Know Why Our Internet Is Down

    Network router and access point setup with various cables on a metal shelf, showing tech support equipment in use.

    Brand office employees swear they left everything exactly the same before cleaning and organizing the room.

    WhiteF1re

    
    
    Jason Carolan from Flexential suggests having separate networks at home: one for work, one for personal use and a third for smart devices.

    "By keeping private data on a separate Wi-Fi network, any compromise of a smart device will not give an attacker a direct route to your company’s data," he warns. "Using a VPN is also recommended when you’re connecting for work."
    #16

    My Multi Million Dollar Schools Server Rack

    Server rack with tangled blue and gray network cables in a cluttered tech support workspace showing disorganized cable management.

    TechnicalAsk3488

    
    
    #17

    A Friend Just Sent This To Me From Her Work

    MicroUSB to VGA adapter connected to a laptop, highlighting a tech support worker's frustrating experience with hardware.

    TitanMaster57

    
    

    At some point, your electronic devices might decide they're done working and living, or you may want to upgrade.

    “Don't just throw your old device into a drawer,” says Taylor Dixon. The senior technical writer with iFixit.com suggests rather looking for other ways to use them, or donating or selling them. If none of these are an option, recycle responsibly. You can do this through the manufacturer, a box store recycling program, or an e-waste recycling center.

    #18

    Vet Office Asked Why Their Server Was So Loud. They Had Cut A Hole In The Cabinet For Airflow, But The Resident Kitty Found It

    Dust-covered Dell PowerEdge server tower showing heavy neglect, illustrating tech support worker challenges and frustrations.

    Minute_Illustrator_5

    
    
    #19

    Cleaning Out A Second Hand Gpu, Yummy

    Hand holding EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card above a plastic container with liquid, illustrating tech support work challenges.

    Blazedragon12345

    
    
    #20

    How Do You Do This????

    Damaged smartphone with separated screen being repaired by tech support worker on blue work surface near keyboard.

    Repulsive-Buyer-4183

    
    
    #21

    The WiFi Is So Hot

    Ceiling tech device with black burn marks casting a shadow, illustrating tech support workers’ regrets in the profession.

    K3dare

    
    
    #22

    Opened “Brand New” Cpu Cooler To Install In Friend’s PC

    Rusty and corroded computer heat sink with copper pipes inside an opened cardboard box, showing tech support challenges.

    dzonbyrek

    
    
    #23

    Student States: "I Was Curious"

    Damaged laptop with c*****d screen and broken keyboard part on a desk, illustrating tech support challenges.

    A_Totally_Random_Guy

    
    
    #24

    Customer Told Me His Phone Wasn’t Charging

    Tech support worker dealing with incorrectly plugged power cords on a surge protector outlet.

    awdev1

    
    
    #25

    DIY Audio Cable Adapter

    Close-up of a tech support audio input panel with a makeshift cable fix highlighting tech support workers’ challenges.

    _Username-Available

    
    
    #26

    So You Think You've Worked On Some Dirty Computers Before, Eh?

    Dirty and stained laptop keyboard showing neglect and wear, illustrating tech support workers’ challenges and regrets.

    stormcomponents

    
    
    #27

    Someone Asked If This Is Repairable

    Tech support worker holding severely damaged and corroded electronic circuit board from a failed device repair.

    Ambitious-Cat5804

    
    
    #28

    My Mp3 Player’s Battery Wouldn’t Charge So I Grabbed A Random Battery And Made It Fit

    Hand holding a broken device with a damaged screen showing charging status, illustrating tech support struggles.

    DumbTacoMan

    
    
    #29

    Server Room From My First Hospital Job

    Messy network cables tangled on the floor from a tech support setup showing common tech support worker frustrations and challenges.

    Lgfxx

    
    
    #30

    "Not Booting, Makes A Loud Sound When Powered On."

    Broken hard drive with shattered platters exposed, illustrating common tech support worker frustrations and challenges.

    fuchsnudeln

    
    
    #31

    This Was My Customers Solution To Her Broken Laptop Hinge

    Laptop screen supported by makeshift string setup, showing a humorous tech support worker’s creative solution at a workstation.

    rxtechrepair

    
    
    #32

    “How The Heck Are You Supposed To Set Those Legs? Keeps Falling Over”

    Modem placed on a small folding stool with tangled cables plugged into a wall outlet on tiled floor.

    roadredsa

    
    
    #33

    Dell Returned My Laptop After “48 Hours Of Stress Testing.” This Is The Temperature At Idle

    Computer screen showing high CPU temperatures and speeds, illustrating tech support workers' challenges with hardware issues.

    Financial_Owl135

    
    
    #34

    They Said “It Won’t Stop Printing”

    Long tangled receipt labels spilling on warehouse floor near cardboard box storage, showing tech support work frustration.

    Hackerharp

    
    
    #35

    So Nice Of The Customer To Remove Their Data For Me!

    Close-up of a computer motherboard with tech support components exposed during hardware troubleshooting.

    eggthottie

    
    
    #36

    Client Replaced The Thermal Paste And The Laptop Stopped Working

    Laptop motherboard with thermal paste applied unevenly on components, illustrating tech support workers’ repair challenges.

    bbo191

    
    
    #37

    My Friend Bought A New Monitor Today And Now Theres A Wojack Burned In His Screen

    Tech support worker in virtual setting with glasses and hat, reflecting the challenges in the tech support profession.

    noisecorehiphop

    
    
    #38

    I Never Thought I’d Put Myself On This Sub, But Here I Am Finding My Own PC With The “Please Remove Before Installation” Film Still On After Years…

    Tech support worker holding a used CPU cooler with thermal paste inside an open desktop computer case.

    Elistic-E

    
    
    #39

    User States: Took It Out Of My Pocket Like That

    C*****d smartphone screen connected to charger on white desk, highlighting tech support worker challenges and frustrations.

    shipmcshipface

    
    
    #40

    Neighbour Couldnt Get Sim Card Out Of 5G Router Cause It Was "Stuck"

    Close-up of damaged electronic circuit board inside a device, illustrating challenges faced by tech support workers.

    dk_sparda

    
    
    #41

    Homie Said He Was Getting His PC Fixed And It Was His "Hard Drive"

    Burnt power cable plug held near computer power socket with AC 230V 5A label, illustrating tech support issues.

    cats_azz

    
    
    #42

    Friend Asked If I Could Fix His PC

    Corroded motherboard battery with visible damage and dust, representing tech support workers challenges and difficult hardware issues.

    Sensitive_Name5520

    
    
    #43

    "The Power Cable Broke" -Hospital Nurse

    Close-up of broken tech support cable with exposed wires and connectors, illustrating tech support workers' frustration.

    Boyedude

    
    
    #44

    85” TV Fell Off The Wall Last Night

    Wall with old mounting marks and electrical outlets showing a tech support workspace that feels unfinished and unprofessional.

    shootemupy2k

    
    
    #45

    Was Asked To Fix A Colleague’s Laptop And Wanted To Check The Battery

    Damaged laptop component being repaired, showcasing challenges tech support workers face in frustrating hardware issues.

    P4inzOnPC

    
    
    #46

    Does This Count? Discharging A Bosch Ebike Battery Using An Electric Heater

    Battery pack and charger connected with exposed circuits on wooden floor, illustrating challenges faced by tech support workers.

    HIVVIH

    
    
    #47

    "I Just Took It Out Of My Bag And It Was Like That"

    Bent and damaged laptop with broken screen and keyboard on a desk, illustrating tech support workers' challenging moments.

    luqezr

    
    
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    ...after your bag was ran over by a city bus???

    
    
    
    #48

    Network Switch After A Lightning Strike

    Network switch with active port lights on a carpeted floor, illustrating common tech support worker equipment.

    black_chris_hansen

    
    
    #49

    Fairly New Oled TV At My Dads House

    TV screen displaying distorted multicolor vertical bands, illustrating tech support workers wishing they chose a different profession.

    magic234

    
    
    #50

    Using A Soldering Iron To Remove Screw

    Close-up of damaged computer casing with a large hole, illustrating tech support workers' daily hardware challenges.

    Some-Challenge8285

    
    
    #51

    "Welp That's 700 Dollars Down The Drain..."

    Close-up of a damaged computer processor held by a tech support worker inside a PC with ASRock motherboard visible.

    Mr_KayZ

    
    
    #52

    If It Works, Don't Touch It

    Batteries incorrectly arranged inside a device causing tech support challenges for workers troubleshooting power issues.

    TechniCraft

    
    
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Well, if it works, they're all 1.5 volts, that triple A is going to cr‍ap out fast

    
    
    
    #53

    System Came In To The Shop With “Accidentally Spilt A Bowl Of Soup Into Top Of Case”

    Dust-covered HyperX DDR4 RAM sticks installed on a computer motherboard showing neglected tech support hardware.

    MysticSmear

    
    
    #54

    Some Dude From The Pcmr Subreddit Has A Nest On His Stick On Ram. How Does This Even Happen??

    Close-up of a tech device with mud wasp nests attached, illustrating unexpected challenges in tech support work.

    Independent-Ball3215

    
    
    #55

    The Router Was Overheating

    Tech support workspace with a router on a wooden stand under a spinning ceiling fan and organized cables nearby.

    Soviet_Thunder

    
    
    #56

    I Need Somewhere To Set This Candle.... Oh Here’s A Good Spot!

    Tech support mishap showing melted pink substance covering internal computer components and circuit board.

    kjb0419

    
    
    #57

    Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

    Worn vintage computer mouse on a blue mousepad, illustrating tech support workers wishing they chose a different profession.

    MayaIngenue

    
    
    #58

    User Gets Point For Trying

    Hand holding two identical VGA to HDMI adapters showing confusion for tech support workers with mismatched cables.

    NotABoyAnAbomimation

    
    
    #59

    Customer Bought A Secondhand 'Custom Loop' Cooled PC From His 'Friend', Who Mysteriously Disappeared After Getting The Money. Iirc Only The Gpu Survived The Carnage

    Close-up of a PC water cooling system with red coolant tubing and a white Corsair fan inside a computer case.

    User2716057

    
    
    #60

    Customer Used Washing Up Sponges As Return Packaging, Thought It Was Funny

    Tech support workers share a humorous gaming PC return with excessive kitchen sponges and packaging in a warehouse setting.

    [deleted]

    
    
    #61

    Had This The Other Day. In 4 Years Doing It I've Never Seen This. Told User To Hold Back On The Gym For A Bit

    Hand holding a broken tech support cable with exposed wires, illustrating tech support worker frustrations and challenges.

    shelydued

    
    
    #62

    All Mac Chargers Have Playstation Support

    Tech support worker error showing a charger plug incorrectly inserted into a power switch socket on a device.

    Rex-ystem

    
    
    #63

    103°f/39°c Causes Polarizer To Peel Off Acer Monitor At Work

    SICK sensor intelligence device mounted against a multicolored pixelated background in a tech support environment.

    Augmented-Justin

    
    
    #64

    Got A Ticket Today. Windows Can't Find Drive

    Hand holding a severely warped computer RAM module, illustrating tech support workers’ hardware troubleshooting challenges.

    GreyWardenDane

    
    
    #65

    (Self Shame) My First Attempt At Ethernet

    Network switch with improperly wired Ethernet cables exposing internal wires, illustrating tech support challenges and frustrations.

    Brettilicious69

    
    
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Well da‍mn, they're actually lit up, I'm impressed.

    
    
    
    #66

    Pic Of My Classmates Opening A Crt (They Didn't Go Further Than This)

    Tech support workers repairing a broken CRT monitor with tools on a cluttered white workspace.

    Icy-Seaworthiness486

    
    
    #67

    My Homemade Headphones I Used At A Factory For 2 Yrs That Banned Headphones And Had Daily Checks

    Disassembled wireless earbuds showing internal battery and speaker components on a wooden surface, tech support fail example.

    Toraadoraa

    
    
    #68

    It's "Outside Rated" Until It Isn't

    Extremely dirty and worn Cisco network device showing heavy dust and grime buildup in tech support work environment.

    Sunneh_Delight

    
    
    #69

    Got The New Drive To Fit Boss

    Tech support worker holding a damaged hard drive inside a green plastic frame, showing frustration with tech repair.

    tymp-anistam

    
    
    #70

    Been Wondering Why My Laptop Overheats. Now Curious How It Didn't Blow Up

    Close-up of a computer motherboard showing damaged processors with thermal paste residue, illustrating tech support challenges.

    darkk000

    
    
    #71

    One Of My Co-Workers Was Eager To Unpack Her New Mouse

    Black wired Logitech mouse in plastic packaging on an office desk, symbolizing tech support work essentials.

    mrfoyl

    
    

