ADVERTISEMENT

"What could possibly go wrong?" is a question many of us have learned to avoid asking, especially at work. And it's no different for tech support folk.

These girls and guys are trained to handle all sorts of issues, from minor glitches to massive malfunctions, and they often carry out their duties by figuring out the problem, finding a solution, and then fixing or replacing it. But every now and again, the tech gurus come face-to-face with the stuff nightmares are made of.

Some of the cases are so bad that they've made it into a digital Hall of Shame known as Tech Support Gore. The online community claims that "You will cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit." And a quick glance at the page reveals exactly why. From multimillion-dollar servers being mistreated to humidifiers placed on top of important equipment, there's horror lurking at every corner.

Bored Panda has put together a gory list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through when you need a distraction from your own bad day at work. May they serve as a reminder to look after your tech carefully because, clearly, a lot could possibly go wrong.

We also have some advice on how to prolong the life of your gadgets and equipment so that you aren't the source of more stress for tech support workers. You'll find that info between the images.