Luckily, a place online exists where they can vent their frustrations that accumulate on the job. Called the “Tech Support Gore” subreddit , it gathers all tech support guys and gals and encourages them to share the worst ways people have mishandled their technology . Scroll down to find the most abysmal examples that caused tech support workers to cringe inside, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you appreciate every IT professional.

Even though I use my computer every day, if you asked me how it works, you’d be met with a deafening silence. I’d like to imagine it as a magic box (probably full of elves) that does as I say and instantly answers my most burning questions. While this might sound absurd, most adults are of a similar opinion, as the majority only have basic skills that revolve around email and web browsing. That’s why tech support personnel often struggle to deal with us technically challenged folks.

#1 The Coax Cable Is Broken? No Problem My Dear, Just Raise The Router With Lunchboxes And Use A Needle (It Actually Works!) Share icon

#2 I Think It Needs A Little Bit More Solder Share icon

#3 High School Chromebook Share icon

In today’s technological world, digital literacy is crucial to communicating, accessing information, and developing careers. In fact, 70% of all jobs worldwide will require their employees to be digitally skilled by 2025. However, research shows that 40% of employers struggle to find candidates with the necessary technological proficiency, indicating that people in the year 2024 still are not up to par with their digital skills.

#4 Found On Facebook Share icon

#5 I Found This Spicy Pillow At A Vet Clinic. Surface Pro 4, About 7 Years Old Share icon

#6 The Network Is Down Share icon

2021 data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) revealed that 2.9 billion people are still offline and have never browsed the World Wide Web. Unsurprisingly, 96% of those live in developing countries. Even those 4.9 billion Internet users don’t have the opportunity to go online on a regular basis. Many who are digitally excluded may face challenges like poverty, illiteracy, accessing electricity, and lacking digital skills and awareness.

#7 Ticket: "The Switch Is Noisy And Reboots All The Time, Cannot Diagnose." Share icon

#8 Its Still Running!! Share icon

#9 User States "PC Runs Like Crap" Share icon

In developed countries like the US, only 7% of people never went online. This is strongly linked to age, as older Americans are the least likely to use the Internet. Education levels and income also contribute to people not being online.

#10 I Was Wondering Why My Internet Was So Slow. Now I'm Wondering Why It Worked At All Share icon

#11 Colleague Came Down To It Complaining Their Company Phone Wasn’t Charging Fast Enough Share icon

#12 “Why Won’t My WiFi Work?” Share icon

Despite some people still being offline, the vast majority of the global population is now using the Internet. That said, according to the World Economic Forum, only 5% reach level three of digital proficiency—the highest level of skill. 14% were below level one or had a very basic understanding of technology.

#13 Celebrate 25 Years With An Imac Graveyard Share icon

#14 Rate My Nas Share icon

#15 I Had To Install A Gpu From 2012 In A 2018 Cyberpower PC And I Lost Screws So I Had To Improvise Share icon

The majority (28.7%) were at level one, which meant they could solve a problem using email and a web browser. A quarter falls into the second level at which they could complete a task using an online form and navigating through several pages and applications. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Friend Asked If I Can Recover Her Photos Share icon

#17 Dell Engineer "Fixed" My Desktop Share icon

#18 Nothing Like A Little Game Of Chicken When You Need To Plug In Your Ethernet Cable Share icon

Unfortunately, the general view of people’s technology proficiency seems bleak. The good news is that we all personally can make improvements on this front, which can benefit us in better job opportunities, personal development, and increased social engagement.

#19 Ticket Says "I Think The Projector Just Had A Heart Attack" Share icon

#20 Customer Dropped His Camera In Salt Water, Rice It Share icon

#21 No Better Way To Do This Share icon

Where to start may depend on a person’s digital skill level. If they’re green as grass, there are many introductory courses they can begin with. For example, libraries organize introductory courses on computer literacy, which can be ideal for older people who might not have previous digital knowledge.

#22 If My Mental Health Was An Ethernet Cable Share icon

#23 My Friend Wanted To See The Inside Of His Phone Share icon

#24 My Motherboard Died Share icon

Those who already have a basic understanding of the internet and technologies can also up their game by checking out online courses or videos. This can help to learn specific skills like using photo editors, Excel, or various communication software like Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

#25 Spicy Pillow Becomes A Hot Pocket. Causes Evacuation Share icon

#26 Is This An Acceptable Bend Radius? Share icon

#27 Disk Drive Share icon

The most important thing during this process is patience. This, of course, is easier said than done but learning takes time. Using a new program can be confusing and frustrating in the first hour or two but once you get the hang of it, it’s smooth sailing from there. In addition, try to use technology more in day-to-day life and look something up online (or ask those around you!) you might not be familiar with doing.

#28 I Got A Gpu On Ebay From St. Petersburg, Russia Before The War Started And It Obviously Was Harvested From A Highly Secure (Ts?) Workstation Share icon

#29 User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating Share icon

#30 Very High Quality Apple Charger Share icon

#31 Queens, NY Is Not Somewhere I'd Like To Be A Phone Tech Share icon

#32 My Friend Doesn't Have M.2 Screws, So He Used The Sticker From A Package To Hold His Nvme Drive In His Computer Share icon

#33 But Why? Share icon

#34 "Our Printer Is Printing Dark Pages." Share icon

#35 Intruder Breaks Fan On Inverter Then Dies Share icon

#36 Cheap Solar Powered Portable Charger Took In A Little To Much Sun Light Share icon

#37 When You Aren't Confident Enough To Do A Bga Soldering Share icon

#38 Can't Tell If The Kids Wanted To Watch Dora Or Play Dark Souls Share icon

#39 WiFi Is Kinda Slow On The 3rd Floor Can You Check It Out? Share icon

#40 Delidding A Ps3 Share icon

#41 Random Access Point That Just Showed Up One Day. Is Not On Our Controller, But Has Been Configed To Use Our Ssid Share icon

#42 Parents Had Flakey Internet And Had To Keep Restarting Equipment In Order So My Dad Built This Contraption To Start Them Up With Timers In Order Share icon

#43 Customer: Phone Fell Out Of Handbag Share icon

#44 Upon Disassembly, I Think I Can See Why This Rx580 Doesn't Work Share icon

#45 Being A Alarm Engineer This Just Brings Pain Share icon

#46 I Was Hoping Replacing The Coax With Ethernet Would Be Easy. I Was Mistaken Share icon

#47 50 Bucks For Chromecast Audio?? No Thanks - I'll Gut My Google Home Mini!! Share icon

#48 The Most Disgusting Still-In-Use Charger I’ve Ever Seen Share icon

#49 Me: "Has Your Phone Had Any Contact With Water?" Customer: "Not That I Know Of..." Share icon

#50 This Was Brought To Us With The Words "This One Broke, We Need A New One." Share icon

#51 Just Received A Router For Repair. Wondering Why It Won't Turn On Share icon

#52 I Will Kill All Of The Isps That Do This Share icon

#53 This Image Used By A Musicstore As A Form Of Ad Share icon

#54 Yes, That Is Fiber. Yes, They’re “Finished” Share icon

#55 The Network Is Down Share icon

#56 I ❤️ Public Schools Share icon

#57 Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data Share icon

#58 Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ??? Share icon

#59 Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office's Ftp Server Share icon

#60 What In The Exact F**k Share icon

#61 I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why Share icon

#62 I Brought My Computer To The Repair Shop And The Tech Guy Let Me Keep The Problem Child Part. It Seems Fine, Should I Put It In Some Rice? Share icon

#63 My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She "Doesn't Trust Technology" So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was "What's Wrong With The Photocopier" Share icon

#64 Residential Client Says They Need Data Off Their Old Hard Drive… (Pen For Scale) Share icon

#65 One Of My Customers Having Fun With Their Water Jet Cutters Share icon

#66 “I Heard A Pop, And A Crack, Now My PC Won’t Turn On.” Share icon

#67 Why Is My Projector Overheating? Share icon

#68 PC From A Pool Supplies Store 😬 Share icon

#69 Customer Brought This. They Said After Repasting It No Longer Boots Share icon

#70 Grandma-Proofed Remotes Share icon

#71 Brand New Fortigate 60f Share icon

#72 My Psu Decided To Say No Today, Glad To Be Wearing The Brown Pants Share icon

#73 Yeah, That'll Work Share icon

#74 They Told Me That The Computer Wasn't Turning On Share icon

#75 How Amazon Shipped My Replacement Hdd's For My Nas For Work Share icon

#76 Tried To Fix My Laptop, Heard A Pop Share icon

#77 “I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!” Share icon

#78 Good Ol Susan Complaining That Her Laptop Doesn’t Charge And That Her Docking Station Doesn’t Work. Well No Shit Here’s Why Share icon

#79 Shopping Mall Visitors Gradually Pick Off LED From The Panel Share icon

#80 My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity Share icon

#81 Mac Bench Share icon

#82 Boss Told An Unsupervised Very Junior Tech To Open Up A Customer's 27" Imac Share icon

#83 Boss Sent Me Down To A Clinic To See If Anything Was Salvageable Share icon

#84 My Friend Thinks His Phone Is Fine, What Do You Think? (And Yes It Smells Like Lithium) Share icon

#85 I Thought I Had Seen It All Share icon

#86 Just Had My First Day Back In School Today. I Find This Outside Of My Classroom. It's So Tempting To Just Yank Out The Cable And Exchange It Atleast For A Shorter One. Please, God Help Me Share icon

#87 After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal Share icon

#88 This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65" Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time Share icon

#89 Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included Share icon

#90 Not Today, Death Share icon