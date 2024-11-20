Tech Support People Share The Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (122 New Pics)
Even though I use my computer every day, if you asked me how it works, you’d be met with a deafening silence. I’d like to imagine it as a magic box (probably full of elves) that does as I say and instantly answers my most burning questions. While this might sound absurd, most adults are of a similar opinion, as the majority only have basic skills that revolve around email and web browsing. That’s why tech support personnel often struggle to deal with us technically challenged folks.
Luckily, a place online exists where they can vent their frustrations that accumulate on the job. Called the “Tech Support Gore” subreddit, it gathers all tech support guys and gals and encourages them to share the worst ways people have mishandled their technology. Scroll down to find the most abysmal examples that caused tech support workers to cringe inside, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you appreciate every IT professional.
The Coax Cable Is Broken? No Problem My Dear, Just Raise The Router With Lunchboxes And Use A Needle (It Actually Works!)
I Think It Needs A Little Bit More Solder
High School Chromebook
A couple of people at my school can snap the outer casings clean off thier laptops exposing all the wiring and the computers still somehow work
In today’s technological world, digital literacy is crucial to communicating, accessing information, and developing careers. In fact, 70% of all jobs worldwide will require their employees to be digitally skilled by 2025.
However, research shows that 40% of employers struggle to find candidates with the necessary technological proficiency, indicating that people in the year 2024 still are not up to par with their digital skills.
Found On Facebook
New! The Apple fast charger charges your iPhone in just 60 seconds!
I Found This Spicy Pillow At A Vet Clinic. Surface Pro 4, About 7 Years Old
"I found this IED at a Vet clinic". There, I fixed it for you.
The Network Is Down
2021 data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) revealed that 2.9 billion people are still offline and have never browsed the World Wide Web. Unsurprisingly, 96% of those live in developing countries.
Even those 4.9 billion Internet users don’t have the opportunity to go online on a regular basis. Many who are digitally excluded may face challenges like poverty, illiteracy, accessing electricity, and lacking digital skills and awareness.
Ticket: "The Switch Is Noisy And Reboots All The Time, Cannot Diagnose."
Its Still Running!!
As long as it does what you need it to. Uncle has a 3.1 machine for word processing, doesn't connect to the internet, doesn't need to do more, so it's fine. Some factories need several terminals, which don't need to have recent systems; some actually require older systems due to the needed software.
User States "PC Runs Like Crap"
It's just too easy to make the obvious comment about what the mouse was dipped in, so I can only go with CLEAN YOUR STUFF YOU SCUM!
In developed countries like the US, only 7% of people never went online. This is strongly linked to age, as older Americans are the least likely to use the Internet. Education levels and income also contribute to people not being online.
I Was Wondering Why My Internet Was So Slow. Now I'm Wondering Why It Worked At All
Colleague Came Down To It Complaining Their Company Phone Wasn’t Charging Fast Enough
This is the second phone on this list that looks as if someone plugged or intended to plug it directly into the mains by jerry-rigging the cord. WTAF?
“Why Won’t My WiFi Work?”
Despite some people still being offline, the vast majority of the global population is now using the Internet. That said, according to the World Economic Forum, only 5% reach level three of digital proficiency—the highest level of skill. 14% were below level one or had a very basic understanding of technology.
Celebrate 25 Years With An Imac Graveyard
I Had To Install A Gpu From 2012 In A 2018 Cyberpower PC And I Lost Screws So I Had To Improvise
The majority (28.7%) were at level one, which meant they could solve a problem using email and a web browser. A quarter falls into the second level at which they could complete a task using an online form and navigating through several pages and applications.
Friend Asked If I Can Recover Her Photos
Dell Engineer "Fixed" My Desktop
Nothing Like A Little Game Of Chicken When You Need To Plug In Your Ethernet Cable
Unfortunately, the general view of people’s technology proficiency seems bleak. The good news is that we all personally can make improvements on this front, which can benefit us in better job opportunities, personal development, and increased social engagement.
Ticket Says "I Think The Projector Just Had A Heart Attack"
Customer Dropped His Camera In Salt Water, Rice It
No Better Way To Do This
Where to start may depend on a person’s digital skill level. If they’re green as grass, there are many introductory courses they can begin with. For example, libraries organize introductory courses on computer literacy, which can be ideal for older people who might not have previous digital knowledge.
If My Mental Health Was An Ethernet Cable
My Friend Wanted To See The Inside Of His Phone
My Motherboard Died
Those who already have a basic understanding of the internet and technologies can also up their game by checking out online courses or videos. This can help to learn specific skills like using photo editors, Excel, or various communication software like Microsoft Teams or Zoom.
Spicy Pillow Becomes A Hot Pocket. Causes Evacuation
Ah yes, this is a potential firebomb. I had better place it on kindling...moron.
Is This An Acceptable Bend Radius?
Disk Drive
The most important thing during this process is patience. This, of course, is easier said than done but learning takes time. Using a new program can be confusing and frustrating in the first hour or two but once you get the hang of it, it’s smooth sailing from there. In addition, try to use technology more in day-to-day life and look something up online (or ask those around you!) you might not be familiar with doing.
I Got A Gpu On Ebay From St. Petersburg, Russia Before The War Started And It Obviously Was Harvested From A Highly Secure (Ts?) Workstation
User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating
Very High Quality Apple Charger
Queens, NY Is Not Somewhere I'd Like To Be A Phone Tech
My Friend Doesn't Have M.2 Screws, So He Used The Sticker From A Package To Hold His Nvme Drive In His Computer
"Our Printer Is Printing Dark Pages."
Intruder Breaks Fan On Inverter Then Dies
Cheap Solar Powered Portable Charger Took In A Little To Much Sun Light
When You Aren't Confident Enough To Do A Bga Soldering
WHOA! That is insane. I wonder if it actually worked.
Can't Tell If The Kids Wanted To Watch Dora Or Play Dark Souls
WiFi Is Kinda Slow On The 3rd Floor Can You Check It Out?
Delidding A Ps3
Random Access Point That Just Showed Up One Day. Is Not On Our Controller, But Has Been Configed To Use Our Ssid
Parents Had Flakey Internet And Had To Keep Restarting Equipment In Order So My Dad Built This Contraption To Start Them Up With Timers In Order
This is why I hate ISPs so much. Just moved to a new place and called every alternative in town and I'm once again stuck with Comcast/Xfinity. They wanted to charge me $60/mo for a modem router. I bought one from NewEgg for $60 ONE TIME PAYMENT and made it work. Monopolies SUCK!
Customer: Phone Fell Out Of Handbag
Upon Disassembly, I Think I Can See Why This Rx580 Doesn't Work
Being A Alarm Engineer This Just Brings Pain
I Was Hoping Replacing The Coax With Ethernet Would Be Easy. I Was Mistaken
50 Bucks For Chromecast Audio?? No Thanks - I'll Gut My Google Home Mini!!
The Most Disgusting Still-In-Use Charger I’ve Ever Seen
Me: "Has Your Phone Had Any Contact With Water?" Customer: "Not That I Know Of..."
This Was Brought To Us With The Words "This One Broke, We Need A New One."
Just Received A Router For Repair. Wondering Why It Won't Turn On
I Will Kill All Of The Isps That Do This
This Image Used By A Musicstore As A Form Of Ad
Yes, That Is Fiber. Yes, They’re “Finished”
The Network Is Down
REminds me of a roommate who destroyed a $60 ethernet cable with a staple gun.
I ❤️ Public Schools
Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data
Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ???
From the age of the board I think someone tried a recap using all the knowledge they gained off YouTube
Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office's Ftp Server
What In The Exact F**k
I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why
I Brought My Computer To The Repair Shop And The Tech Guy Let Me Keep The Problem Child Part. It Seems Fine, Should I Put It In Some Rice?
My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She "Doesn't Trust Technology" So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was "What's Wrong With The Photocopier"
Residential Client Says They Need Data Off Their Old Hard Drive… (Pen For Scale)
That's a Quantum "bigfoot" drive, and they suffered from "stiction" - where the head would stick to the platter (seizing the drive). I fixed MANY drives simply by grasping them in both hands and flicking them axially, using the inertia or the large platters to break the stiction. The drive would then spin up, and you could then spin up the drive. Freezing the drive also worked a lot of the time.
One Of My Customers Having Fun With Their Water Jet Cutters
“I Heard A Pop, And A Crack, Now My PC Won’t Turn On.”
Why Is My Projector Overheating?
PC From A Pool Supplies Store 😬
Customer Brought This. They Said After Repasting It No Longer Boots
Grandma-Proofed Remotes
No doubt she will want to crochet some replacement covers
My Psu Decided To Say No Today, Glad To Be Wearing The Brown Pants
Yeah, That'll Work
Not how ethernet works. It's a hub and spoke network.
They Told Me That The Computer Wasn't Turning On
How Amazon Shipped My Replacement Hdd's For My Nas For Work
Tried To Fix My Laptop, Heard A Pop
“I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!”
Good Ol Susan Complaining That Her Laptop Doesn’t Charge And That Her Docking Station Doesn’t Work. Well No Shit Here’s Why
Shopping Mall Visitors Gradually Pick Off LED From The Panel
My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity
Good god why? I hate the caps lock button. I literally pry it off the board when I'm playing online multiplayer so I'm not accidently screaming at people.
Mac Bench
Boss Told An Unsupervised Very Junior Tech To Open Up A Customer's 27" Imac
Boss Sent Me Down To A Clinic To See If Anything Was Salvageable
My Friend Thinks His Phone Is Fine, What Do You Think? (And Yes It Smells Like Lithium)
Just Had My First Day Back In School Today. I Find This Outside Of My Classroom. It's So Tempting To Just Yank Out The Cable And Exchange It Atleast For A Shorter One. Please, God Help Me
After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal
This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65" Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time
That's a European style plug so assuming 220V That's about 16 amps. That little times was probably rated The good $100 units are rated for about 15A. Someone went cheap and bought a $15 model that had no protection.
Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included
Not Today, Death
Been there. The lesson is to know that the Neutral can carry as much currant as the hot. So avoid touching both while hot.