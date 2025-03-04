97 People Texted The Wrong Number And Hilarity Ensued (New Pics)
Before instant messaging was the primary way to get in touch with someone quickly, there were text messages, which meant actually knowing and saving someone’s number. Getting a number wrong by accident was a staple of comedy films and sitcoms for a reason.
We’ve gathered some of the best examples of people getting random, hilarious and chaotic texts from folks who had the wrong number. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories, texts and thoughts in the comments below.
Sent Picture Of My Kids (Left) To The Wrong Number And Their (Right) Response Was
Got A Wrong # Text Back In April, And It Made Me Smile Today!
Never Gotten A Wholesome Text From A Wrong Number
Mum Sent A Text To The Wrong Number. Mum Wanted To Share Some Good News With Family But Sent It To A Total Stranger Instead
Excellent Conversation
Wrong Number
When The Girl You Like Sends You The Wrong Message
Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm A Guy) And Could Not Resist
Wrong Number Texted Me Last Night. Thought It Belonged Here
Sharon gave you a fake number, a$$hole. Get the hint.
My Girlfriend Received A Group Selfie From A Wrong Number, So We Quickly Sent One Back
My Boss Accidentally Added A Wrong Number To Our Group Chat
Good thinking, kid! Alternatively, not replying would have been a safer option.
Wrong Number. Mildly Funny
Someone Got The Wrong Number
Got A Wrong Number Text And I Couldn’t Resist
This "Wrong Number" Clarification:
Guess I Was Bored
Someone Had The Wrong Number And Put Me Into A Women’s Church Group’s Chat. I Knew What I Had To Do
Oh Dear
Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm Blue)
Wrong Number
Another "Wrong Person" Text From A Married Neighbor
Who’s Grandma Is This ? I’ve Been Getting Texts From This Lady For A While. Not Sure If She Doesn’t Know How To Text Or If Someone’s Messing With Me
The Beginning Of A Friendship
Wrong Number, Man
To My Boss At A New Job Instead Of My Husband. Could Have Been Worse! Lucky He's Cool
What The Hell Is This
Oh no! Kitty genitalia! Thank you, BP, for protecting my delicate eyeballs!
Still One Of The Funniest Wrong Number Texts I've Ever Gotten
My Friend Got A Wrong Number Text And
My Roommate Got A Wrong Number Text - So We Had Some Fun
My Favorite Thanksgiving Text Ever
God Bless This Text
Wrong Number Opportunity
Wrong Number Text Asking About Grandkids
How To Handle A Wrong Number
Throwback To The Best Wrong Number Text Ever. I Couldn’t Pass Up The Opportunity
First Time I Got A Wrong Number Text
I Have Never Gotten A Wrong Number Text As Good As This One Before
The Most Wholesome Wrong Number I’ve Ever Encountered
Yep, he proceeded to give me some tips on brisket cause I told him I ruined the last one and it was too dry… he said he’s been smoking for ages and I’m a beginner he said I can always hit him up with questions or for advice…. Literally such a nice person.
Okie Dokie
Wrong Number
My Mom Keeps Forgetting My Cousin James' Contact Has The Wrong Number Saved
Wrong Number
Throwback To When I Put The Wrong Number In
Should I Forgive Her?
Old Gem I Completely Forgot About. Love You Too, Random Stranger
Wrong Number
Wrong Person
My Response To A Wrong Number
Holy s**t - check out that pathetic Confederate flag in the background behind that puny excuse for muscles.
Whoops
Random Number Texted Me
Step 1: Wrong Number. Step 2: ??? Step 3: Profit
My Friend Likes To Respond To Wrong Number Texts
Its Almost The 3rd Year Anniversary Of This Wrong Number Text. I Hope He's Doing Well
Boyfriend Took A Wrong Number Text And Ran With It
Amandas Not Going To Make It Bro
Idk How You Can Mess That Up Twice
Some Random Person Dialed The Wrong Number And Started Facetiming Me While I Was In Band. This Is The Future
Wrong Number LED To The Most Wholesome Experience Of My Life
Wholesome Wrong Number Convo
Uh. Wrong Number Still
My Sister Just Sent Me These Screenshots Of Potentially The Best Wrong Number Incident I Will Ever See. She Saw An Opportunity, And She Took It
Wholesome Wrong Number Text From A Tired Healthcare Worker
Woke Up To This Wrong Number Text Today
Texted To My Sister
I Got A Text The Other Day From A Wrong Number
It’s Been Over A Year And Idk What This Means
Got A Text From A Wrong Number Last Night
Text From A Random Number. Really Rustled My Jimmies
Wrong Number Bud
Wrong Number Text
My Response To A Wrong Number, I Couldn't Resist!
This was much more fun than, "you have the wrong number."