We’ve gathered some of the best examples of people getting random, hilarious and chaotic texts from folks who had the wrong number . So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories, texts and thoughts in the comments below.

Before instant messaging was the primary way to get in touch with someone quickly, there were text messages, which meant actually knowing and saving someone’s number. Getting a number wrong by accident was a staple of comedy films and sitcoms for a reason.

#1 Sent Picture Of My Kids (Left) To The Wrong Number And Their (Right) Response Was Share icon

#2 Got A Wrong # Text Back In April, And It Made Me Smile Today! Share icon

#3 Never Gotten A Wholesome Text From A Wrong Number Share icon

#4 Mum Sent A Text To The Wrong Number. Mum Wanted To Share Some Good News With Family But Sent It To A Total Stranger Instead Share icon

#5 Excellent Conversation Share icon

#6 Wrong Number Share icon

#7 When The Girl You Like Sends You The Wrong Message Share icon

#8 Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm A Guy) And Could Not Resist Share icon

#9 Wrong Number Texted Me Last Night. Thought It Belonged Here Share icon

#10 My Girlfriend Received A Group Selfie From A Wrong Number, So We Quickly Sent One Back Share icon

#11 My Boss Accidentally Added A Wrong Number To Our Group Chat Share icon

#12 Wrong Number. Mildly Funny Share icon

#13 Someone Got The Wrong Number Share icon

#14 Got A Wrong Number Text And I Couldn’t Resist Share icon

#15 This "Wrong Number" Clarification: Share icon

#16 Guess I Was Bored Share icon

#17 Someone Had The Wrong Number And Put Me Into A Women’s Church Group’s Chat. I Knew What I Had To Do Share icon

#18 Oh Dear Share icon

#19 Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm Blue) Share icon

#20 Wrong Number Share icon

#21 Another "Wrong Person" Text From A Married Neighbor Share icon

#22 Who’s Grandma Is This ? I’ve Been Getting Texts From This Lady For A While. Not Sure If She Doesn’t Know How To Text Or If Someone’s Messing With Me Share icon

#23 The Beginning Of A Friendship Share icon

#24 Wrong Number, Man Share icon

#25 To My Boss At A New Job Instead Of My Husband. Could Have Been Worse! Lucky He's Cool Share icon

#26 What The Hell Is This Share icon

#27 Still One Of The Funniest Wrong Number Texts I've Ever Gotten Share icon

#28 My Friend Got A Wrong Number Text And Share icon

#29 My Roommate Got A Wrong Number Text - So We Had Some Fun Share icon

#30 My Favorite Thanksgiving Text Ever Share icon

#31 God Bless This Text Share icon

#32 Wrong Number Opportunity Share icon

#33 Wrong Number Text Asking About Grandkids Share icon

#34 How To Handle A Wrong Number Share icon

#35 Throwback To The Best Wrong Number Text Ever. I Couldn’t Pass Up The Opportunity Share icon

#36 First Time I Got A Wrong Number Text Share icon

#37 I Have Never Gotten A Wrong Number Text As Good As This One Before Share icon

#38 The Most Wholesome Wrong Number I’ve Ever Encountered Share icon Yep, he proceeded to give me some tips on brisket cause I told him I ruined the last one and it was too dry… he said he’s been smoking for ages and I’m a beginner he said I can always hit him up with questions or for advice…. Literally such a nice person.



#39 Okie Dokie Share icon

#40 Wrong Number Share icon

#41 My Mom Keeps Forgetting My Cousin James' Contact Has The Wrong Number Saved Share icon

#42 Wrong Number Share icon

#43 Throwback To When I Put The Wrong Number In Share icon

#44 Should I Forgive Her? Share icon

#45 Old Gem I Completely Forgot About. Love You Too, Random Stranger Share icon

#46 Wrong Number Share icon

#47 Wrong Person Share icon

#48 My Response To A Wrong Number Share icon

#49 Whoops Share icon

#50 Random Number Texted Me Share icon

#51 Step 1: Wrong Number. Step 2: ??? Step 3: Profit Share icon

#52 My Friend Likes To Respond To Wrong Number Texts Share icon

#53 Its Almost The 3rd Year Anniversary Of This Wrong Number Text. I Hope He's Doing Well Share icon

#54 Boyfriend Took A Wrong Number Text And Ran With It Share icon

#55 Amandas Not Going To Make It Bro Share icon

#56 Idk How You Can Mess That Up Twice Share icon

#57 Some Random Person Dialed The Wrong Number And Started Facetiming Me While I Was In Band. This Is The Future Share icon

#58 Wrong Number LED To The Most Wholesome Experience Of My Life Share icon

#59 Wholesome Wrong Number Convo Share icon

#60 Uh. Wrong Number Still Share icon

#61 My Sister Just Sent Me These Screenshots Of Potentially The Best Wrong Number Incident I Will Ever See. She Saw An Opportunity, And She Took It Share icon

#62 Wholesome Wrong Number Text From A Tired Healthcare Worker Share icon

#63 Woke Up To This Wrong Number Text Today Share icon

#64 Texted To My Sister Share icon

#65 I Got A Text The Other Day From A Wrong Number Share icon

#66 It’s Been Over A Year And Idk What This Means Share icon

#67 Got A Text From A Wrong Number Last Night Share icon

#68 Text From A Random Number. Really Rustled My Jimmies Share icon

#69 Wrong Number Bud Share icon

#70 Wrong Number Text Share icon

#71 My Response To A Wrong Number, I Couldn't Resist! Share icon This was much more fun than, "you have the wrong number."



#72 Wholesome Conversation With Someone Who Got The Wrong Number Share icon

#73 I Took Advantage Of A Wrong Number Text Share icon

#74 Mental Oofing To This Wrong Number Text That My Brother Got Share icon

#75 Does This Count? Share icon

#76 Funny Wrong Number Message Share icon

#77 My Friend Takes "Wrong Number" To A Whole New Level Share icon

#78 Wrong Number Bro Share icon

#79 Be Gone Share icon

#81 I've Been Getting A Lot Of Wrong Number Texts Recently But This By Far Is The Best Share icon

#82 Best Random Text I've Gotten This Year Share icon

#83 This Weird Text My Wife Got Today Share icon

#84 Wrong Number Texts My Husband Received Share icon

#85 I Love Wrong Numbers Share icon

#86 Never Thought I'd Actually Get One Of These Share icon

#87 Hey Bailey? Im Not Bailey Share icon

#88 Sorry Ava Share icon

#89 Adorable Message From A Wrong Number. Erica, You've Made Patrick Very Happy Share icon

#90 Too Funny Share icon

#91 So I Walked Out Of Walmart Last Night And Decided To Text My Buddy Dan. Well I Guess He Changed His Number And I Still Had The Old Number Share icon

#92 A Fun Wrong Number I Got Yesterday Share icon

#93 Oops, I’m Not The Right Gail, Almost Tempted To Keep The Convo Going Share icon

#94 Delicious Croc Share icon

#95 One Of The Most Interesting Wrong Number Texts I’ve Received In A Long Time Share icon

#96 Wrong Number Share icon

