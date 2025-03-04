ADVERTISEMENT

Before instant messaging was the primary way to get in touch with someone quickly, there were text messages, which meant actually knowing and saving someone’s number. Getting a number wrong by accident was a staple of comedy films and sitcoms for a reason.

We’ve gathered some of the best examples of people getting random, hilarious and chaotic texts from folks who had the wrong number. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories, texts and thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Sent Picture Of My Kids (Left) To The Wrong Number And Their (Right) Response Was

Adults and children recreate a funny pose, similar to sending funny messages to the wrong recipient.

kamel_hump Report

    #2

    Got A Wrong # Text Back In April, And It Made Me Smile Today!

    Text exchange showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, leading to humorous birthday conversation.

    MnBeerFreak Report

    #3

    Never Gotten A Wholesome Text From A Wrong Number

    Text conversation with funny-message sent to wrong-recipient about buying flowers for a girlfriend.

    Affectionate_Way8300 Report

    #4

    Mum Sent A Text To The Wrong Number. Mum Wanted To Share Some Good News With Family But Sent It To A Total Stranger Instead

    Text conversation with funny messages sent to the wrong recipient discussing health news and a kind response.

    CursingFijian Report

    #5

    Excellent Conversation

    Text conversation with a cat photo mistakenly sent, labeled "Wrong person sorry." A funny wrong recipient message.

    PunkMaxPayne Report

    #6

    Wrong Number

    Text exchange with Power Rangers meme, showcasing a humorous wrong recipient message.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    When The Girl You Like Sends You The Wrong Message

    Text conversation shows a funny message sent to the wrong recipient with apologetic reply.

    Maxzoo Report

    #8

    Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm A Guy) And Could Not Resist

    Text message mix-up with humorous reaction image below.

    RobertPhelpsArt Report

    #9

    Wrong Number Texted Me Last Night. Thought It Belonged Here

    Text conversation showing funny interaction due to wrong recipient.

    Th3GreenMan56 Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sharon gave you a fake number, a$$hole. Get the hint.

    #10

    My Girlfriend Received A Group Selfie From A Wrong Number, So We Quickly Sent One Back

    People in cowboy hats smiling at the camera on the left; shirtless friends with hats posing indoors on the right. Funny-Messages-Wrong-Recipient.

    maxxhock Report

    #11

    My Boss Accidentally Added A Wrong Number To Our Group Chat

    Text exchange showing a funny message sent to the wrong recipient, involving a job request and humorous replies.

    evilnicegirl Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good thinking, kid! Alternatively, not replying would have been a safer option.

    #12

    Wrong Number. Mildly Funny

    Text conversation with funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, involving a misunderstanding about someone named Martin.

    zrsio4 Report

    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did get stuck in "It's a Small world" once- with my parents (all adults) for about an hour and a half. The psych damage is real- I am getting flashbacks- agghr

    #13

    Someone Got The Wrong Number

    A humorous text about an embarrassing mishap sent to the wrong recipient.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    Got A Wrong Number Text And I Couldn’t Resist

    Text message sent to the wrong recipient with a humorous character in a bakery.

    mayormccheese2O Report

    #15

    This "Wrong Number" Clarification:

    Text exchange showing a funny message sent to the wrong recipient about a schedule mix-up.

    Elitetimeline7 Report

    #16

    Guess I Was Bored

    Funny messages to wrong recipient, featuring a koala costume and humorous text exchange.

    NiceTavarish Report

    #17

    Someone Had The Wrong Number And Put Me Into A Women’s Church Group’s Chat. I Knew What I Had To Do

    Text exchange shows funny messages about mistaken identity with a picture, evoking humor in wrong recipient scenarios.

    CorbyMcDouble Report

    #18

    Oh Dear

    Text exchange with a humorous mistake involving a wrong recipient conversation.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    #19

    Got A Wrong Number Text (I'm Blue)

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    KnightHawk37 Report

    #20

    Wrong Number

    Text conversation with a funny response from the wrong recipient, showing a close-up selfie and humorous reply.

    padgo Report

    #21

    Another "Wrong Person" Text From A Married Neighbor

    Text conversation mistakenly sent to the wrong recipient with a funny follow-up explanation.

    ergoegthatis Report

    #22

    Who’s Grandma Is This ? I’ve Been Getting Texts From This Lady For A While. Not Sure If She Doesn’t Know How To Text Or If Someone’s Messing With Me

    Texts and funny images sent to wrong recipient, showcasing humorous misunderstandings.

    MiserableBusiness420 Report

    #23

    The Beginning Of A Friendship

    Text exchange with funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    Far_Assignment_2688 Report

    #24

    Wrong Number, Man

    Text exchange with funny message sent to wrong recipient, featuring a paper bag costume.

    TheresALeekInDaBoat Report

    #25

    To My Boss At A New Job Instead Of My Husband. Could Have Been Worse! Lucky He's Cool

    Text exchange with funny message sent to wrong recipient on a smartphone screen.

    Butteryouyup Report

    #26

    What The Hell Is This

    Text conversation with funny message sent to wrong recipient, featuring an awkward pet photo.

    shubermations2 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! Kitty genitalia! Thank you, BP, for protecting my delicate eyeballs!

    #27

    Still One Of The Funniest Wrong Number Texts I've Ever Gotten

    Text exchange with humorous mistake, illustrating funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    onlyhereformemes23 Report

    #28

    My Friend Got A Wrong Number Text And

    Text exchange humorously highlights a wrong recipient: real estate inquiry met with unexpected news.

    JessSawyXOXO Report

    #29

    My Roommate Got A Wrong Number Text - So We Had Some Fun

    Text conversation highlighting funny messages sent to the wrong recipient with a mix-up about underwear and luggage.

    nervouspooper Report

    #30

    My Favorite Thanksgiving Text Ever

    Text exchange with humorous response about wrong recipient; mentions Lee not bringing mac and cheese.

    Nolongermrs Report

    #31

    God Bless This Text

    Message about food delivery mix-up, humorous wrong recipient scenario.

    north0fnorth Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You forgot my covfefe! I always drink covfefe with my MikDouglas's!

    #32

    Wrong Number Opportunity

    Text conversation about a Jeep with a funny twist due to wrong recipient.

    ph4i1 Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The logo didn't for him in like at all? This must be a more popular design than I realized. Ok, I'd buy it myself.

    #33

    Wrong Number Text Asking About Grandkids

    Text exchange showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient about chaotic grandkids' activities.

    QA_Squared Report

    #34

    How To Handle A Wrong Number

    Text exchange with a cartoon image illustrates a funny wrong recipient message.

    dk10182 Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a blessing when you share a name with someone from SpongeBob

    #35

    Throwback To The Best Wrong Number Text Ever. I Couldn’t Pass Up The Opportunity

    Text conversation showing funny wrong recipient messages about mistaken identity with Jim and Dwight.

    specterspectating Report

    #36

    First Time I Got A Wrong Number Text

    Text conversation showing a humorous wrong recipient message with a funny meme.

    DiamondDavey83 Report

    #37

    I Have Never Gotten A Wrong Number Text As Good As This One Before

    Woman holding squash like a phone, jokingly sending funny messages to the wrong recipient.

    dreamboymp3 Report

    #38

    The Most Wholesome Wrong Number I’ve Ever Encountered

    Text message conversation with funny messages sent to a wrong recipient, discussing food and a Labor Day party.

    Yep, he proceeded to give me some tips on brisket cause I told him I ruined the last one and it was too dry… he said he’s been smoking for ages and I’m a beginner he said I can always hit him up with questions or for advice…. Literally such a nice person.

    pawnshophero Report

    #39

    Okie Dokie

    Text conversation with funny message sent to wrong recipient, resulting in an apology.

    howdyboobytime Report

    #40

    Wrong Number

    Text messages exchange with a funny reply to the wrong recipient.

    TheRightMann Report

    #41

    My Mom Keeps Forgetting My Cousin James' Contact Has The Wrong Number Saved

    Text exchange with a wrong recipient, highlighting funny confusion about a Christmas dinner invite.

    sketchysketches Report

    #42

    Wrong Number

    Text messages about a door photo sent to the wrong recipient, leading to a humorous exchange.

    Symonskie Report

    #43

    Throwback To When I Put The Wrong Number In

    Text conversation with a funny message sent to the wrong recipient featuring a meme response.

    DARKZZz13 Report

    #44

    Should I Forgive Her?

    Text conversation with funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, including apology for mistaken identity.

    youtocin Report

    #45

    Old Gem I Completely Forgot About. Love You Too, Random Stranger

    Text messages with funny misunderstanding, wrong recipient replies with humor and kindness.

    Samifyre Report

    #46

    Wrong Number

    Text conversation showcasing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    MysticStryker Report

    #47

    Wrong Person

    Funny messages about the wrong recipient with peanut butter on a hand and humorous text conversation.

    bubbleattack3 Report

    #48

    My Response To A Wrong Number

    Funny-Messages-Wrong-Recipient example with humorous text and photos involving arm flexing.

    wvh3 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy s**t - check out that pathetic Confederate flag in the background behind that puny excuse for muscles.

    #49

    Whoops

    Whoops

    Gullible-Speaker-827 Report

    #50

    Random Number Texted Me

    Text exchange shows a humorous mistake sending a message to the wrong recipient.

    DaggerHDHD Report

    #51

    Step 1: Wrong Number. Step 2: ??? Step 3: Profit

    Wrong recipient message with $5 bill, responding to a request for Lincoln car photos.

    twitchyjay Report

    #52

    My Friend Likes To Respond To Wrong Number Texts

    Text conversation mix-up about selling a house, featuring funny messages and confusion over property ownership.

    frostrytter Report

    #53

    Its Almost The 3rd Year Anniversary Of This Wrong Number Text. I Hope He's Doing Well

    Chat conversation showing a funny exchange with messages to the wrong recipient.

    goatlover49 Report

    #54

    Boyfriend Took A Wrong Number Text And Ran With It

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, with a humorous response.

    hruss12 Report

    #55

    Amandas Not Going To Make It Bro

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to wrong recipient about coffee plans.

    whizewhan Report

    #56

    Idk How You Can Mess That Up Twice

    Text conversation with a funny reply revealing a wrong recipient, featuring an image of a tank on a trailer.

    JerryBean- Report

    #57

    Some Random Person Dialed The Wrong Number And Started Facetiming Me While I Was In Band. This Is The Future

    Video call with confused man and unexpected recipient, embodying funny message sent to the wrong person theme.

    funkmessiah Report

    #58

    Wrong Number LED To The Most Wholesome Experience Of My Life

    Text exchange with funny messages to wrong recipient about cookies; includes a box of cookies and a woman taking a selfie.

    prplpineappls Report

    #59

    Wholesome Wrong Number Convo

    Text exchange highlighting a funny message sent to the wrong recipient.

    Bluerat9 Report

    #60

    Uh. Wrong Number Still

    Bearded man receiving amusing wrong recipient text messages.

    EWW3 Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another person who just likes to hear themselves talk

    #61

    My Sister Just Sent Me These Screenshots Of Potentially The Best Wrong Number Incident I Will Ever See. She Saw An Opportunity, And She Took It

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient about a cat named Moe.

    Speechy Report

    #62

    Wholesome Wrong Number Text From A Tired Healthcare Worker

    Text conversation showing a funny message sent to the wrong recipient, discussing work and healthcare.

    LividxPorcupine Report

    #63

    Woke Up To This Wrong Number Text Today

    Text message screenshot humorously sent to the wrong recipient, discussing the friend zone.

    isingiswim Report

    #64

    Texted To My Sister

    Text message exchange showing a funny mix-up with the wrong recipient including humorous images.

    Super-white4320 Report

    #65

    I Got A Text The Other Day From A Wrong Number

    Text conversation with a funny message sent to the wrong recipient, featuring a camel photo.

    izthistaken Report

    #66

    It’s Been Over A Year And Idk What This Means

    Text message exchange humorously discussing a wrong recipient mistake.

    dkearPRIME Report

    #67

    Got A Text From A Wrong Number Last Night

    Text conversation with funny messages to the wrong recipient, discussing wrong number confusion.

    Alluisius Report

    #68

    Text From A Random Number. Really Rustled My Jimmies

    Text conversation showing a funny exchange with a wrong recipient.

    Meesalopia96 Report

    #69

    Wrong Number Bud

    Text conversation mishap showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, featuring a gym progress photo.

    Hefty-Discount-4821 Report

    #70

    Wrong Number Text

    Text conversation showing funny wrong recipient message about a relationship misunderstanding.

    GyahhhSpidersNOPE Report

    #71

    My Response To A Wrong Number, I Couldn't Resist!

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient featuring Elvis references.

    This was much more fun than, "you have the wrong number."

    WigglesAndMac Report

    #72

    Wholesome Conversation With Someone Who Got The Wrong Number

    Text conversation with funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, discussing mistaken identity and well wishes.

    -Space_Ace- Report

    #73

    I Took Advantage Of A Wrong Number Text

    Text conversation mix-up with funny messages sent to the wrong recipient, revealing a secret affair.

    polopes Report

    #74

    Mental Oofing To This Wrong Number Text That My Brother Got

    Text message mix-up on iPhone screen, showcasing funny messages sent to wrong recipient.

    alwayscringing Report

    #75

    Does This Count?

    Text exchange humorously shows messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    Wolf_Ironic Report

    #76

    Funny Wrong Number Message

    Text exchange showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    hello-euphoria Report

    #77

    My Friend Takes "Wrong Number" To A Whole New Level

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    zues2848 Report

    #78

    Wrong Number Bro

    Text exchange with funny message sent to the wrong recipient, asking about school attendance.

    Crashonsrock Report

    #79

    Be Gone

    Text message convo with funny wrong recipient mix-up.

    toss-away_toss_away Report

    #80

    Well?

    Text conversation with a humorous message sent to the wrong recipient.

    0HL4WDH3C0M1N Report

    #81

    I've Been Getting A Lot Of Wrong Number Texts Recently But This By Far Is The Best

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    skyeofdark Report

    #82

    Best Random Text I've Gotten This Year

    Text conversation showing funny messages sent to the wrong recipient with emoji reply.

    TheoboiTC Report

    #83

    This Weird Text My Wife Got Today

    Text conversation showing funny wrong recipient messages about ordering coffins.

    _LumpBeefbroth_ Report

    #84

    Wrong Number Texts My Husband Received

    Text message exchange about mistaken identity, highlighting funny messages sent to wrong recipient.

    Psychoninja127 Report

    #85

    I Love Wrong Numbers

    Text exchange highlighting funny messages sent to the wrong recipient.

    jwillystyle77 Report

    #86

    Never Thought I'd Actually Get One Of These

    Text conversation showing a pasta image and messages, "Consider this a warning" and "Oops, wrong number." Funny wrong recipient.

    theta394 Report

    #87

    Hey Bailey? Im Not Bailey

    Texting mishap with funny messages sent to wrong recipient, involving English homework confusion.

    reddit.com Report

    #88

    Sorry Ava

    Funny messages sent to the wrong recipient with humorous reactions and pictures.

    lemmegetadab Report

    #89

    Adorable Message From A Wrong Number. Erica, You've Made Patrick Very Happy

    Text message sent to the wrong recipient, expressing love and apologies late at night.

    DixieMcCall Report

    #90

    Too Funny

    Text conversation showing a funny message sent to the wrong recipient about a charity gala dress.

    Akamamom Report

    #91

    So I Walked Out Of Walmart Last Night And Decided To Text My Buddy Dan. Well I Guess He Changed His Number And I Still Had The Old Number

    Text message conversation with funny-messages sent to wrong recipient, including emojis.

    Nickelz34 Report

    #92

    A Fun Wrong Number I Got Yesterday

    A humorous text about raccoon behavior sent to the wrong recipient.

    brandthacker12 Report

    #93

    Oops, I’m Not The Right Gail, Almost Tempted To Keep The Convo Going

    Text exchange showing a funny message to the wrong recipient with a GIF reply and follow-up response.

    LuckyLizzy38 Report

    #94

    Delicious Croc

    Text conversation with a funny message sent to the wrong recipient, featuring a photo of an alligator head.

    orlandoj49 Report

    #95

    One Of The Most Interesting Wrong Number Texts I’ve Received In A Long Time

    Funny messages with wrong recipient; deer head with hammer and meat-filled donut.

    lswizzle21 Report

    #96

    Wrong Number

    Text exchange with funny messages sent to wrong recipient on a smartphone screen.

    bondmaxbondrock Report

    #97

    Got A Text From A Dude With The Wrong Number. Let’s Have An F For The Fallen Warrior

    Got A Text From A Dude With The Wrong Number. Let’s Have An F For The Fallen Warrior

    OneMemeoligistWeeb Report

