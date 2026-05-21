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Cats have a strange ability to exist somewhere between emotional support therapists, chaotic roommates, silent observers, and tiny furry philosophers silently judging humanity from across the room. They disappear for hours, return demanding affection like it’s a life-or-death situation, comfort people without saying a word, and somehow make loneliness feel lighter simply by curling up nearby. Lithuanian illustrator Herta Burbe, better known online as HertaTales, captures that emotional complexity with remarkable warmth and sensitivity. In her deeply expressive illustrations, cats are never just pets. They become reflections of love, vulnerability, comfort, independence, and all those quiet emotions people often struggle to put into words.

Below, we gathered some of Herta’s most beautiful illustrations, where cats appear as mysterious companions, tiny troublemakers, emotional soulmates, and sometimes, even wiser versions of the humans beside them.

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