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Maria Scrivan is an award-winning cartoonist and bestselling author known for her witty, lighthearted comics that capture the awkward, funny, and often absurd moments of everyday life. Her Half Full series takes simple, relatable situations and turns them into unexpected punchlines that feel both surprising and very familiar.

The cartoonist's humor comes from everyday observations: small social mishaps, overthinking, and those little moments we all recognize but rarely say out loud. With a simple but expressive style, she transforms ordinary scenarios into playful, clever, and consistently unexpected comics.

In this post, we’ve gathered a selection of Maria’s best comics, including the ones that stood out the most in our previous features and were especially loved by our community. Scroll down to enjoy our top picks and see why her humor keeps winning people over.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | mariascrivan.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dog ​​doesn't care about squirrels. But on yclists, joggers, and the neighbor's dog,on the other hand...He barks & growls like crazy when such "things" passes by his yard.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All my dachshounds have loved digging tunnels in the snow 😁

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine would wish: endless treaties, shopping at the butchers' shop (free choices) and a human who never gets tired running outside.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A dog is always ready for a party.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here some airports offer to come with your dog on the last night of the year. Fireworks are forbidden near airports so you can celebrate with dogs and their owners without the noise and lights.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Tango once found my brother's glasses and buried them in the couch cushions.

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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're including the speculative fiction of future-set distopian novels... quite a while

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is often true that dogs and owners look alike But not in my case. Long,low and slim dog with tall, not at all slim owner🫣

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So this is how the puppy learned?Mother told him 🤭 She teached him to bark at the doorbell too,so I should not be surprised 😅

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting experiment. It won't work on my dog. He doesn't react to me opening the bag of food or filling the food bowl. If he's not hungry, he's not interested. He comes and lets me know when he's hungry or wants a treat.

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