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Maria Scrivan is an award-winning cartoonist and bestselling author known for her witty, lighthearted comics that capture the awkward, funny, and often absurd moments of everyday life. Her Half Full series takes simple, relatable situations and turns them into unexpected punchlines that feel both surprising and very familiar.

The cartoonist's humor comes from everyday observations: small social mishaps, overthinking, and those little moments we all recognize but rarely say out loud. With a simple but expressive style, she transforms ordinary scenarios into playful, clever, and consistently unexpected comics.

In this post, we’ve gathered a selection of Maria’s best comics, including the ones that stood out the most in our previous features and were especially loved by our community. Scroll down to enjoy our top picks and see why her humor keeps winning people over.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | mariascrivan.com