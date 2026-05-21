The 65 Best Absurd Humor Comics By Maria Scrivan
Maria Scrivan is an award-winning cartoonist and bestselling author known for her witty, lighthearted comics that capture the awkward, funny, and often absurd moments of everyday life. Her Half Full series takes simple, relatable situations and turns them into unexpected punchlines that feel both surprising and very familiar.
The cartoonist's humor comes from everyday observations: small social mishaps, overthinking, and those little moments we all recognize but rarely say out loud. With a simple but expressive style, she transforms ordinary scenarios into playful, clever, and consistently unexpected comics.
In this post, we’ve gathered a selection of Maria’s best comics, including the ones that stood out the most in our previous features and were especially loved by our community. Scroll down to enjoy our top picks and see why her humor keeps winning people over.
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My dog doesn't care about squirrels. But on yclists, joggers, and the neighbor's dog,on the other hand...He barks & growls like crazy when such "things" passes by his yard.
My Tango once found my brother's glasses and buried them in the couch cushions.
If you're including the speculative fiction of future-set distopian novels... quite a while
It is often true that dogs and owners look alike But not in my case. Long,low and slim dog with tall, not at all slim owner🫣
So this is how the puppy learned?Mother told him 🤭 She teached him to bark at the doorbell too,so I should not be surprised 😅
Interesting experiment. It won't work on my dog. He doesn't react to me opening the bag of food or filling the food bowl. If he's not hungry, he's not interested. He comes and lets me know when he's hungry or wants a treat.