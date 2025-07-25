ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Scrivan is back on Bored Panda, and we couldn't be happier! Her cartoon series has long been a favorite among our readers – and for good reason. Maria packs her single-panel strips with clever puns, unexpected twists, and just the right mix of real-life relatability and playful absurdity.

Inspired by everyday situations, her comics highlight the quirks of modern life in a way that feels both familiar and delightfully surprising. Whether it’s social awkwardness, overthinking, or the oddities of daily routines, her short-form humor always delivers a punchline you didn’t see coming.

Scroll down to enjoy a fresh batch of her latest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile, laugh, or mutter “too real.”

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com

#1

Hilarious comic featuring funny characters with a woman in ancient attire and absurd situation of many cardboard boxes.

mariascrivan Report

    #2

    Comic panel showing funny characters as cats doing absurd yoga poses labeled Cat Yoga in a humorous comic style.

    mariascrivan Report

    #3

    Comic panel showing a funny character dog saying barking is my love language to a woman in an absurd situation.

    mariascrivan Report

    #4

    Comic featuring a funny dog character in an absurd situation refusing to bring back a ball after fetching it.

    mariascrivan Report

    #5

    Dog using a computer with funny characters and absurd suggestions on screen in a hilarious comic panel.

    mariascrivan Report

    #6

    Comic strip with funny characters in absurd situations, showing a person struggling to fit a sheet humorously.

    mariascrivan Report

    #7

    Cartoon showing a doctor asking a floating black creature to read an eye chart in a funny comic style.

    mariascrivan Report

    #8

    Cat motivational speaker comic with funny characters in an absurd situation delivering an inspirational message on stage.

    mariascrivan Report

    #9

    Three ducks in water with one reading a phone and another saying he read too much news, comic featuring funny characters.

    mariascrivan Report

    #10

    Green aliens dancing under a disco ball in a hilarious comic featuring funny characters and absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #11

    Hilarious comic Venn diagram showing Easter basket and breakfast overlapping with chocolate bunny in funny absurd situation

    mariascrivan Report

    #12

    Girl sitting on the floor with funny characters wondering how to turn on the WiFi in this hilarious comic by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #13

    Two dogs sitting at a bar with drinks and bones, in a hilarious comic featuring funny characters and absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #14

    Cartoon dog dreaming of holding a stick, funny characters and absurd situations in a hilarious comic style.

    mariascrivan Report

    #15

    Comic featuring funny characters and absurd situations showing a woman talking to a dog at the door.

    mariascrivan Report

    #16

    Comic featuring funny characters with a crow flying normally and then texting while flying into a tree.

    mariascrivan Report

    #17

    Comic featuring funny characters with a bird in a robe holding coffee, humorously addressing oversleeping in an absurd situation.

    mariascrivan Report

    #18

    Cartoon of a funny character leprechaun surprised by a pot of eggs at the end of a rainbow in an absurd comic scene.

    mariascrivan Report

    #19

    Two funny cartoon dogs on a sidewalk in a hilarious comic featuring absurd situations by the artist Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #20

    Two funny cartoon birds in robes drinking coffee in a nest, depicting a humorous comic with absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #21

    Funny comic with quirky characters in an absurd situation featuring witches and a bubble bath in a cauldron.

    mariascrivan Report

    #22

    Comic illustration of a funny character labeled with absurd cosmetic enhancements in a humorous cartoon style.

    mariascrivan Report

    #23

    Comic panel showing colorful flowers before rabbits and only stems with a rabbit after, featuring funny characters and absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #24

    Cartoon of a funny character, a mammoth wearing a winter hat, blanket, and colorful socks in an absurd situation.

    mariascrivan Report

    #25

    Comic showing funny characters and absurd situations about how to be a cartoonist with coffee, ideas, and drawing.

    mariascrivan Report

    #26

    Cartoon of a funny character stuck on a cliff, humorously referencing a fortune cookie factory, featuring absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #27

    Robot frustrated with password reset screen showing a funny comic of absurd situations with humorous characters.

    mariascrivan Report

    #28

    Cartoon featuring a funny character insect saying change is imminent while imagining a butterfly in a comic style.

    mariascrivan Report

    #29

    Cartoon of a funny character lying on the ground with a cracked egg, showing absurd situations in a hilarious comic style.

    mariascrivan Report

    #30

    Hilarious comic by Maria Scrivan showing absurd situations with funny characters and vegetarian taxidermy vegetable plaques.

    mariascrivan Report

    #31

    Two funny characters in a comic with absurd situations, a yellow and a purple sock saying we make a great pair.

    mariascrivan Report

    #32

    Funny comic with humorous characters showing a reindeer delivering a side hustle order in a snowy setting

    mariascrivan Report

    #33

    Two funny snowman characters hugging with a shared scarf in a snowy landscape, a comic with absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #34

    Cartoon of a funny character with a flower as a face and bees flying around, showcasing absurd comic situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #35

    Cartoon featuring funny characters in caveman outfits with humorous dialogue about stone wheel outtakes.

    mariascrivan Report

    #36

    Two funny cartoon rabbits in a comic with absurd situations and humorous dialogue at Easter time.

    mariascrivan Report

    #37

    Two funny cartoon birds in a nest at sunrise, one holding a phone, illustrating hilarious comics with absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #38

    Comic featuring funny characters with cats in absurd situations like purring, napping, shedding, and hairball toss.

    mariascrivan Report

    Comic featuring funny characters with absurd situations showing two ducks in a humorous therapy session.

    mariascrivan Report

    #40

    Cartoon of a man humorously pushing a giant boulder uphill while checking his steps, featuring funny characters and absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #41

    Comic illustrating funny characters coloring rocks, marshmallows, potatoes, and kaiser rolls instead of eggs in absurd situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #42

    Funny comics with snowman characters in absurd situations featuring extra fingers and AI-themed humor in a winter setting.

    mariascrivan Report

