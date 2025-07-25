ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Scrivan is back on Bored Panda, and we couldn't be happier! Her cartoon series has long been a favorite among our readers – and for good reason. Maria packs her single-panel strips with clever puns, unexpected twists, and just the right mix of real-life relatability and playful absurdity.

Inspired by everyday situations, her comics highlight the quirks of modern life in a way that feels both familiar and delightfully surprising. Whether it’s social awkwardness, overthinking, or the oddities of daily routines, her short-form humor always delivers a punchline you didn’t see coming.

Scroll down to enjoy a fresh batch of her latest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile, laugh, or mutter “too real.”

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com