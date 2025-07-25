42 Hilarious Comics Featuring Funny Characters And Absurd Situations By This Artist (New Pics)
Maria Scrivan is back on Bored Panda, and we couldn't be happier! Her cartoon series has long been a favorite among our readers – and for good reason. Maria packs her single-panel strips with clever puns, unexpected twists, and just the right mix of real-life relatability and playful absurdity.
Inspired by everyday situations, her comics highlight the quirks of modern life in a way that feels both familiar and delightfully surprising. Whether it’s social awkwardness, overthinking, or the oddities of daily routines, her short-form humor always delivers a punchline you didn’t see coming.
Scroll down to enjoy a fresh batch of her latest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile, laugh, or mutter “too real.”
More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com
