ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Scrivan has basically turned her childhood self into a franchise, and honestly, we’re here for it. With 'Nat Enough', 'Forget Me Nat', and now 'Nat a Chance', she keeps proving that awkward tween years are a goldmine for storytelling. Her daily comic 'Half Full' is proof she can find humor in everything—technology, pets, social media, you name it.

And while she’s out there casually working on the sixth book in the series (no big deal), she admits that creative blocks still happen. Her fix? A walk, a run—basically anything that makes her brain stop overthinking the story like a puzzle missing half its pieces.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com