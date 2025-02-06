ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Scrivan has basically turned her childhood self into a franchise, and honestly, we’re here for it. With 'Nat Enough', 'Forget Me Nat', and now 'Nat a Chance', she keeps proving that awkward tween years are a goldmine for storytelling. Her daily comic 'Half Full' is proof she can find humor in everything—technology, pets, social media, you name it.

And while she’s out there casually working on the sixth book in the series (no big deal), she admits that creative blocks still happen. Her fix? A walk, a run—basically anything that makes her brain stop overthinking the story like a puzzle missing half its pieces.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com

#1

Medusa struggles with selfie, capturing absurd humor by Maria Scrivan.

mariascrivan Report

    #2

    Comic by Maria Scrivan featuring Medusa with festive decorations on her snakes during the holidays.

    mariascrivan Report

    #3

    Dog phrenology cartoon by Maria Scrivan with absurd humor featuring a dog's head labeled with thoughts like "squirrel" and "sniff".

    mariascrivan Report

    #4

    Comic character holding a scroll with humorous text about cats and cake decorating.

    mariascrivan Report

    #5

    Absurd humor comic by Maria Scrivan showing winter running essentials in the Northeast.

    mariascrivan Report

    #6

    Woman and dog on a pink couch discussing resolutions, comic by Maria Scrivan featuring absurd humor and funny situations.

    mariascrivan Report

    #7

    Two dogs in sweaters walking on a path; one resolves to sniff twice as much, showcasing absurd humor by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #8

    Dog making goals list with absurd humor by Maria Scrivan, featuring funny tasks like squeaking tennis balls.

    mariascrivan Report

    #9

    Comic by Maria Scrivan featuring absurd humor: a skeleton dressed as Santa with a reindeer skeleton.

    mariascrivan Report

    #10

    A witch reads a phone and stirs a cauldron, illustrating absurd humor in a comic by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #11

    Zombie with exposed brain humorously asks to "pick your brain" in a comic by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #12

    Skeletons in chairs with Santa hats, sharing absurd humor by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #13

    A dog in a sweater with a thought bubble saying "Sweater Weather," illustrating absurd humor by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #14

    Dog humorously sleeps on couch above labeled beds by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #15

    Mermaids in absurd humor comic by Maria Scrivan, one wearing a sweater, holding coffee, saying "I live for sweater weather."

    mariascrivan Report

    #16

    Comic by Maria Scrivan featuring a funny situation with a woman and a dog in bed.

    mariascrivan Report

    #17

    Comics featuring absurd humor: Two dogs talking about a car ride, one looking excited with a tennis ball nearby.

    mariascrivan Report

    #18

    Crabs with a yellow bucket and text balloon, showcasing absurd humor by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #19

    Dog humorously "doing yoga" by napping on a yoga mat, observed by a woman. Maria Scrivan comic.

    mariascrivan Report

    #20

    Cartoon snowmen on a beach wearing summer outfits, with absurd humor in a comic by Maria Scrivan.

    mariascrivan Report

    #21

    Two snowmen wearing hats and scarves, one holding a phone, sharing absurd humor.

    mariascrivan Report

    #22

    Dog humor by Maria Scrivan: Dog pushing a bowl, saying "The fastest way to my heart is through my stomach."

    mariascrivan Report

    #23

    Absurd humor comic by Maria Scrivan featuring two birds covered in snow, one saying, "Winter isn't my favorite."

    mariascrivan Report

