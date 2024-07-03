ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Scrivan, the creative artist behind "Nat Enough" and "Forget Me Nat," continues to interest readers with her blend of humor and observations on modern life.

Her daily comic strip, "Half Full," syndicated by Andrews McMeel and featured in prominent outlets like the LA Times and GoComics, showcases her ability to turn everyday moments into funny experiences that might pull a laugh or two out of you. By exploring the topics of technology, animals/pets, and the general sphere of social media, Maria's work is a good reminder that life shouldn't be taken as seriously.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com