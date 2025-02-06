ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of awkward moments, frustrating encounters, and everyday absurdities—and Caroline Rodriguez Velasco, the artist behind ‘Strraycat,’ knows exactly how to turn them into hilariously relatable comics. What began as a shift from serious art to embracing her naturally weird and comical side has evolved into a series packed with sarcasm, irony, and unexpected twists.

Scroll down to explore this unique series and learn more about its creator in our exclusive interview.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sarcastic comic with hikers and a surprised man in a boat being addressed by a figure resembling a deity.

strraycat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda wanted to explore the inspiration behind ‘Strraycat’ and how its creator first got into making comics. Caroline kindly shared her story with us: “Well, I started off always drawing about very serious topics. But then I came to a point in my life where I realised that when people describe me they always mention ‘funny’ or ‘weird.’ And I started noticing that people often laugh hard about my jokes and that they enjoy listening to me when I’m my weird self. So then I started to embrace the comical side of myself who likes to see the fun side of everything, not taking everything so seriously anymore. And short comics were an easy way to share it with people.”

RELATED:
    #2

    Sarcastic comic of a mom and child in a grocery store, showing a humorous and twisted reaction to a breathing question.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic strip with a sarcastic twist about trying new things, featuring characters discussing a game switch.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The illustrator shared more about the recurring themes in her work, explaining that they often revolve around relatable, uncomfortable situations in daily life. She elaborated: “Feelings of awkwardness or frustration and stress. I like to draw an insecure character having unfortunate things happen to them.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Comic of character overwhelmed by messy kitchen, sarcastically declaring it clean with stacks of dishes, illustrating twisted endings.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic strip featuring sarcastic humor and a woman buying fries, only to be surrounded by seagulls in a surprise twist.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious about how Caroline finds inspiration for her new strips. The creator of ‘Strraycat’ answered: “I come up with ideas for new strips by just looking around in daily life. It can be varying things. For example, when something awkward happens to me and I feel ashamed, I try to see it from a different perspective. One where I can laugh about how awkward I was acting. Also when I see people that are just horrible in a way of stupidity or rudeness I try to stop being upset and I just picture them in the form of a super dumb little character. And then it makes me laugh and wanna draw it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Sarcastic comic with twisted ending featuring a character losing patience during a board game.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Sarcastic comic showing a character eagerly collecting smartphone likes, ending with a scream.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about her personal favorite piece she has created so far, Rodriguez Velasco responded: “The favourite cartoon I ever created, I think, is this one. It’s not a comic but it does tell a story.” She continued: “I have a special love for Satan and the absurdly evil character that people created around him. And something absurdly evil would be to sell extremely expensive ice cream in hell, where it’s boiling hot. So all his demons would have to pay up real quick.”
    #8

    Sarcastic comic with characters in a café, one gets arrested, showing a twisted ending.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Sarcastic comic featuring a character listening to a podcast with a twisted ending in bed; humorous contrast depicted.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we asked Caroline which fellow artists she admires and draws inspiration from. Here’s what she told us: “My favourite comic artist is maybe Nathan Pyle. I love how he looks at people's behaviours and tries to see them from an alien’s perspective, which makes everything we do seem really stupid and funny.”
    #10

    Sarcastic comic illustration of a YouTube channel with twisted ending, featuring a character at a computer and an unexpected event.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic art with a sarcastic twist, featuring a person reacting to a graphic video suggestion.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Sarcastic comic with characters flirting and a humorous twist at a bar.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic strip of a man walking, falling through a crosswalk, and landing in bed, showcasing sarcastic humor with a twist.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sarcastic comic depicting a humorous dream conversation with a twist ending involving a bizarre creature.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A sarcastic comic with a child drawing, receiving praise, and then enthusiastically repeating the activity daily.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic showing sarcastic inner voice convincing a girl to place dishes on the floor instead of the dishwasher.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic showing a girl distracted by a phone call from her mom while making a grocery list, drawn by an artist with a sarcastic style.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comedic comic strip with surprising ending, featuring colorful characters and humorous twist.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Sarcastic comic featuring a character returning an object with a twist, illustrating a humorous exchange.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic strip by an artist with a sarcastic twist; a girl ponders choosing a friend in a "Find a Friend" store.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Sarcastic comic with a twisted ending, featuring a beggar scene and a character transforming into a devil feeding hellhounds.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Sarcastic comic by artist showing monkey and man in a manipulative situation with twisted ending message.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Sarcastic comic shows reactions to illness before and after the pandemic with a humorous twist.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two characters view potted plants with names, leading to a sarcastic twist involving a plant named Larry, drawn in a comic style.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Sarcastic comic featuring characters with a surprising twist ending, showcasing humor and unexpected turns.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Sarcastic comic featuring a futuristic scene with a baby in flames, depicting a twisted ending set in the year 2060.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Sarcastic comic showing a man confronted with a baby and signs about no abortion, creating a twisted ending scenario.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic of a sarcastic apple falling far from the tree, making a twisted gesture and saying, "How ‘bout that."

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Artist's sarcastic comic showing a slot machine labeled "DREAMS" with a surprising and twisted ending.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Artist's sarcastic comic strip with friends discussing plans and unexpected twist.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic by artist shows a person opening a fridge, surprised by a sarcastic talking pile of food craving a snack.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Artist's sarcastic comic showing a tired person talking to a figure about energy drinks and lifestyle habits.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Sarcastic comic with woman looking at framed picture, humorous twist revealed in chat messages above image.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Sarcastic comic by artist showing twisted ending with a doctor and a mysteriously tired patient discussing lifestyle habits.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A sarcastic comic featuring a gnome with a twisted ending.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Sarcastic comic shows a child reacting to a skull on the wall with a humorous twist in the conversation with their mother.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Sarcastic comic strip featuring a humorous scene with a twist, involving a character introduced as the queen.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Sarcastic comic: angels dragging a punk character, with one angel saying, "Being depressed isn’t a sin, Tom."

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Cat comic with sarcastic twist shows cat pondering food source, ending with ghostly revelation in four panels.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comic strip with sarcastic twist: couple on a date, boy takes popcorn, girl becomes furious.

    strraycat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!