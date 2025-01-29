ADVERTISEMENT

A day without a comic feels like a missed opportunity, doesn’t it? If you share our love for great comics, then you’ll definitely be delighted by this series making its first appearance on Bored Panda. We’re excited to introduce you to Cartoons by Super Dave!

When asked to describe his work in three words, the cartoonist jokingly responded: “WOW, THAT'S GENIUS!” before adding, “Just kidding... sort of. Actually, I’d say the three words are FUNNY, CLEVER, and SILLY. Ultimately, I try to make my comics funny, which usually involves a clever twist or a silly concept—something that will make people laugh, smile, or whatever gesture one does to express joy.”

Scroll down to explore the series with us, and don’t forget to let us know in the comments which one turned out to be your favorite!

More info: Instagram

#1

Humorous comic of a dog on a table, thinking, "What? Not on the table either?!" while a man watches.

cartoonsbysuperdave

    #2

    Humorous one-panel comic of a woman asking a man to put his phone down during a conversation.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #3

    Humorous one-panel comic of witches taking a photo of food with kids in the background under a full moon.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #4

    Two cartoon hedgehogs in a humorous comic, one with messy quills saying, "What? - I just woke up," in a forest setting.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #5

    Humorous comic of a dog carrying its doghouse, then resting inside it on a couch.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #6

    Humorous comic of a person guessing a password with pets around, including a dog, cat, bird, and fish.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #7

    Humorous one-panel comic of a man holding a fishbowl, talking to a child in a bathroom setting.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #8

    Humorous one-panel comic of a rabbit offering a raccoon a drink for dark circles under its eyes.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #9

    Two kids surrounded by toys, pondering offline activities in a humorous one-panel comic.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #10

    Humorous comic panel of turkeys at a dinner table, joking about being thankful for tofu turkey.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #11

    Comic with a scale on a therapist's couch saying, "Nobody likes me," illustrating humorous art in a one-panel scene.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #12

    Humorous comic of a man explaining to a boy that it's "an apple a day," not "an app a day," while the boy holds a phone.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #13

    Humorous comic panel of two women talking outside a door, one saying, "My mom just gave me a big lecture. Thank goodness for earbuds."

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #14

    Humorous comic with two snowmen, one with arms raised, and a caption about stopping smelling armpits.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #15

    Humorous one-panel comic of a skier improbably skiing around a tree with the caption "Obviously A.I."

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #16

    Two cartoon turtles talking, with a humorous caption about being home for Christmas; comic by artist Dave.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #17

    Humorous comic of a woman asleep in a chair, surrounded by toys, with a Christmas tree in the background.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #18

    Humorous one-panel comic of a news anchor talking to a man with a remote, catching his attention after broadcasting school.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #19

    Humorous one-panel comic of a couple at a diner, realizing their dinner was boring without their cell phones.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #20

    Humorous one-panel comic of a father and son staring at an empty snowy field, implying school closure.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #21

    Humorous one-panel comic of a dog and a man switching places on command by a little girl.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #22

    Humorous one-panel comic of pigs at a tattoo shop, showcasing creative artwork.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #23

    Humorous comic of a bunny and a chicken exchanging dance lessons, with a funny dialogue beneath.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #24

    Humorous comic shows a man near a fire truck, contemplating a sign reading "In case of fire break glass."

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #25

    Humorous one-panel comic of a dog and a cat at a table, captioned "I lied on eHarmony."

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #26

    Humorous comic of a smiling flower asking a cactus, "So, how's the acupuncture going?" in colorful pots.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #27

    Comic of a weasel telling a doctor, "I felt something in my back pop," showcasing humorous one-panel comics.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #28

    Clown opening a sock drawer, shocked by a surprise spring-loaded "sock." Humorous one-panel comic.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #29

    Humorous one-panel comic of a dog with speakers, a "beware of dog" sign, and two people observing.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #30

    Humorous one-panel comic featuring a cat criticizing a poorly placed Christmas tree inside a house.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #31

    Humorous one-panel comic of gingerbread figures in a kitchen, with one missing a bite from its head.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #32

    Humorous comic with a bank heist scene, where a man claiming to be a doctor collects money amid chaos.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #33

    Humorous one-panel comic of a man in a wheelchair reading in front of a shelf labeled "Amazing Stories," with a woman observing.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #34

    Humorous one-panel comic of Humpty Dumpty falling off a wall, distracted by a smartphone.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

    #35

    Humorous one-panel comic of firefighters with a trampoline trying to catch a man jumping from a burning building.

    cartoonsbysuperdave

