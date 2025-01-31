ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shiki’s Cozy Comics,’ as the name suggests, is a series of lighthearted comics that are both funny and relatable for many of us. Inspired by real-life events from the author of the series, the situations depicted in the strips often fall into the slice-of-life genre.

Since the comic is closely connected to Shiki’s life, the characters are also inspired by real people. As the cartoonist told us: "Most of my characters are based on people in my real life—friends, family, and my partner. There’s one character, 'Miss High-Horse,' who represents a persona I developed as a judgmental, arrogant, and condescending figure."

We’re excited to share a selection of comics that the creator of the series has kindly agreed to showcase to our comics-loving Bored Panda community.

