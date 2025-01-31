ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shiki’s Cozy Comics,’ as the name suggests, is a series of lighthearted comics that are both funny and relatable for many of us. Inspired by real-life events from the author of the series, the situations depicted in the strips often fall into the slice-of-life genre.

Since the comic is closely connected to Shiki’s life, the characters are also inspired by real people. As the cartoonist told us: "Most of my characters are based on people in my real life—friends, family, and my partner. There’s one character, 'Miss High-Horse,' who represents a persona I developed as a judgmental, arrogant, and condescending figure."

We’re excited to share a selection of comics that the creator of the series has kindly agreed to showcase to our comics-loving Bored Panda community.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com

#1

After Hike

Artist's comic on hiking: character starts enthusiastically, struggles, celebrates, and ends exhausted the next day.

cozy_shiki Report

    #2

    Emoji

    Comic by artist shows relatable moments of smiling in real life versus emoji use, highlighting everyday humor.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #3

    Hike

    Comic strip showing hilariously relatable moments from a difficult hike with a German friend and unexpected challenges.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #4

    Miss-High-Horse

    Comic about relatable moments from everyday life, featuring characters discussing anxiety, panic attacks, and dissatisfaction.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #5

    Oldboy

    Artist's comic showing contrasting teenage movie preferences and adult anxiety, humorously relatable.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #6

    Cheese

    Comic depicting a hilariously relatable choice between saving a best friend or a piece of cheese, showing indecision.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #7

    Hormones

    Comics depicting relatable moments about puberty and self-image across ages.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #8

    The Pastry Chef

    Comic strip about everyday life, showing a journey from school dropout to opening a pastry shop with family support.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #9

    Willpower

    Comic of a teacher and student discussing true willpower; student reacts humorously to not buying more Steam games.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #10

    Bubble Butt

    Comic of a person in an office setting experiencing relatable everyday moments.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #11

    Change

    Relatable comic about moving, showing humorous struggles with change and adapting to a new place.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #12

    German Trains

    Comic about everyday life: a person struggles on a train, while their friend performs a handstand effortlessly.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #13

    The Book

    Comic illustrating hilariously relatable moments from everyday life with humorous situations and characters.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #14

    The Ring

    Comics illustrating relatable moments from everyday life, depicting family dynamics and emotional growth.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #15

    Crow

    Comic of crows mistaking tired person for dead body, depicting hilariously relatable moments from everyday life.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #16

    Metal

    Relatable comic strip shows person calmly listening to metal on phone while internally rocking out.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #17

    Notebooks

    Comic strip depicting a comical everyday life moment about unused notebooks and a "my precious" reaction.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #18

    Motherhood

    Comic strip by an artist showing hilariously relatable moments from everyday life, featuring family and travel scenes.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #19

    The Play

    Comic strip depicting relatable moments from everyday life, featuring a childhood memory of stage fright and personal growth.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #20

    German Birthday

    Relatable comic of friends discussing birthday superstitions and bad luck.

    cozy_shiki Report

    #21

    Spezi

    Comic illustration humorously depicting a relatable moment about drinking from a mug, with animated characters.

    cozy_shiki Report

