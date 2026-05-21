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“Normal Guy” Discovers Influencer Girlfriend Cheating On Him With Pro Athlete In Explosive Social Media Thread
Young man with curly hair looking at phone, reacting to influencer girlfriend cheating scandal with pro athlete online.
Couples, Relationships

“Normal Guy” Discovers Influencer Girlfriend Cheating On Him With Pro Athlete In Explosive Social Media Thread

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The online drama surrounding influencer Inés García and Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal escalated so quickly that the narrative now involves cheating allegations.

Netizens spun stories about a messy breakup, claiming Inés dumped her boyfriend for the 18-year-old star.

“In 2 weeks, he’ll dump her, and she’ll go crawling back to her ex, crying for him to take her back. Stupid,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Social media users are convinced Inés García and Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal are dating.
    • Many claimed the influencer dumped her boyfriend of five years for the footballer.
    • “Modern women only want money, they don’t deserve anything,” one X user bitterly commented online.
    • Inés slammed the relentless claims about her in a social media video.

    The online drama surrounding Inés García and Lamine Yamal escalated so quickly, the narrative now involves cheating allegations

    Influencer girlfriend posing with long wavy hair in black lace dress

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia

    Ahead of the World Cup, Spain’s National Team star Lamine Yamal has been caught in a dating controversy with Seville influencer Inés García.

    Speculation about their romance was fueled by a video showing the youngsters walking hand in hand in Greece.

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    They were already spotted dining together at a restaurant in Barcelona weeks before the Greece video went viral.

    Pro athlete wearing casual striped shirt holding a phone indoors

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    Social media comment about the most famous young player in the world

    Image credits: miketondu

    Not only did netizens assume they had more than a friendship, but some alleged that Inés dumped her boyfriend of five years to be with the FC Barcelona player.

    There were also claims that the influencer was busted for cheating on her boyfriend during what was supposed to be a “girl’s trip.”

    None of these claims has been confirmed by either Inés or Lamine.

    Netizens have not only assumed there is more than friendship between the footballer and the influencer

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    Pro athlete and influencer girlfriend walking together outdoors

    Image credits: AccessYamal

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    “Spanish language Twitter has been blowing up about this for the last 24 hours.

    >attractive normal guy, get wannabe influencer gf
    >she goes to Greece on “girls’ trip”
    >actually flown out by famously ugly 18 year old soccer player
    >bf finds out on twitter like the rest of us,” read one comment online.

    Another said, “If your girl’s ‘girls trip’ includes influencers + footballers, just send her the breakup text before she boards the plane.”

    Normal guy and influencer girlfriend taking a selfie together at night

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia

    Twitter post about normal guy's influencer girlfriend cheating scandal with pro athlete

    Image credits: escapefrommelos

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    “Calling an 18-year-old kid with braces on ugly is wild,” one said. Another agreed saying, “There is no world where Lamine Yamal is ugly lmao.”

    Another claimed, “Ines Garcia left her boyfriend of 5 years when footballer Lamine Yamal texted her on Instagram. He flew her out.”

    Some claimed Inés dumped her boyfriend of five years to be with the FC Barcelona player

    Couple at festive event with influencer girlfriend affectionate comment

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia

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    Tweet warning against dating influencers for easy money

    Image credits: falcon054

    “Her boyfriend is handsome, treated her right, loved her,” the same user continued. “But she still left him for a guy she has no future with. Modern women only want money, they don’t deserve anything.”

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    “The boyfriend will also leave her if yamal had texted,” wrote another.

    Young woman responding to cheating accusations in video message

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia

    Twitter post denying dating rumors about influencer girlfriend

    Image credits: FwDavd

    Following relentless speculation about her dating life, Inés shared a video on social media, where she denied breaking up with a boyfriend of 5 years.

    “I wasn’t going to say anything or give this topic any attention at all. I didn’t want to get involved in this, but at what point has it been said on Twitter (now X) or anywhere else that I had been in a five-year relationship with my friend Gonzalo and that I left him to be with someone else?” she said in Spanish.

    She claimed it didn’t make sense and that there was no consistency in the claims.

    Inés slammed the relentless claims about her dumping a boyfriend after dating for half a decade 

    Woman in traditional flamenco dress at crowded event

    Image credits: ineesgaarcia

    Social media tweet about young people in controversy

    Image credits: double_nnn

    “We can say anything just for the sake of talking, but I think it’s nonsense. And that’s it—it doesn’t make any sense,” she added.

    The influencer claimed there was zero proof or logic in the claims shared online.

    “Honestly, it makes no sense. I wasn’t going to give this any importance because it’s ridiculous, but what is this? Zero proof and zero logic,” she said.

    Tweet discussing Barcelona's social media amid controversy

    Image credits: escapefrommelos

    “I don’t know where you get everything you make up from. That I’ve been with him for five years and left him for someone else? Hahahahaha,” she added.

    Lamine is currently recovering from a torn hamstring in his left leg, which he suffered in April this year.

    Although he had to sit out the remaining leg of Barcelona’s season, he is expected to join the Spanish national team for the 2026 World Cup matches in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

    Lamine suffered a leg injury in April and is currently recovering

    Young male athlete in black and orange soccer jersey

    Image credits: Lamine Yamal

    The Barcelona forward may be benched for Spain’s group-stage opener against Cape Verde on June 15.

    His participation in the second match against Saudi Arabia on June 21 also remains in doubt.

    But he is expected to be back in action in Spain’s game against Uruguay on June 26.

    Journalist Javi Hoyos said Lamine and Inés have maintained that there is nothing romantic between them.

    “They deny that anything is happening between them. For the moment, nothing is going on, but maybe it will,” Javi was quoted as saying by Marca in response to the rumors.

    “Is there no hope for the common man anymore? … We can’t all be famous,” one commented online

    Sympathetic social media reply about a sad situation

    Image credits: BigChun08454793

    Social media reaction to influencer cheating exposes relationship issues

    Image credits: Themrbachelor

    User comments on influencer cheating and money's influence on relationships

    Image credits: nik_sim_mufc

    Tweet questioning hope for common men amid celebrity relationship drama

    Image credits: drealEjaySwitch

    Comment on dodging heartbreak in influencer cheating scandal

    Image credits: wander_ink

    User shares pain of discovering cheating through social media

    Image credits: GhostWall404

    Tweet about influencer girlfriend cheating and common cheating among influencer girlfriends

    Image credits: 222chico

    Tweet discussing financial and talent gap between boyfriend and pro athlete

    Image credits: 7czs5

    Tweet commenting on age difference between influencer girlfriend and boyfriend

    Image credits: PrometheanPrt

    Tweet expressing that boyfriend might gain fame from cheating scandal

    Image credits: Topstrikertips

    Tweet about boyfriend possibly leaving influencer if contacted by pro athlete

    Image credits: networth188

    Tweet discussing narcissism in influencer cheating case

    Image credits: Kenyan_night

    Tweet about influencer girlfriend favoring her ex

    Image credits: ManQs0

    Tweet about superstar taking influencer girlfriend in weeks

    Image credits: Ledfam389

    Tweet expressing sympathy for guy hurt by influencer cheating

    Image credits: fcbniine

    Tweet about individual responsibility in influencer cheating case

    Image credits: donsimmy1

    Tweet discussing animal kingdom and males fighting for females relating to human behavior

    Image credits: jaypwinner

    Tweet questioning if most humans would reject fame and luxury lifestyle

    Image credits: AIpromptforum

    Tweet denying a five-year relationship with Lamine Yamal and clarifying facts

    Image credits: ifa41252777

    Tweet about men upgrading partners and male equivalent of hypergamy

    Image credits: 0xfuuchu

    Tweet stating it is normal for girls to prefer rich guys and encouraging hard work

    Image credits: goldenj12173875

    Social media comment about influencer girlfriend and pro athlete cheating scandal

    Image credits: aravind17

    User questions controversies involving influencer cheating story

    Image credits: Valkyrie1336786

    Reply defending teenager with braces in influencer cheating thread

    Image credits: ascnsn7

    Comment on multi millionaires in influencer cheating social media discussion

    Image credits: bobby_glotzbach

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Influencer = loves money and attention

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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Influencer = loves money and attention

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