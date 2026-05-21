“Normal Guy” Discovers Influencer Girlfriend Cheating On Him With Pro Athlete In Explosive Social Media Thread

ADVERTISEMENT

The online drama surrounding influencer Inés García and Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal escalated so quickly that the narrative now involves cheating allegations.

Netizens spun stories about a messy breakup, claiming Inés dumped her boyfriend for the 18-year-old star.

“In 2 weeks, he’ll dump her, and she’ll go crawling back to her ex, crying for him to take her back. Stupid,” one commented online.

RELATED:

Highlights Social media users are convinced Inés García and Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal are dating.

Many claimed the influencer dumped her boyfriend of five years for the footballer.

“Modern women only want money, they don’t deserve anything,” one X user bitterly commented online.

Inés slammed the relentless claims about her in a social media video.

The online drama surrounding Inés García and Lamine Yamal escalated so quickly, the narrative now involves cheating allegations

Image credits: ineesgaarcia

Ahead of the World Cup, Spain’s National Team star Lamine Yamal has been caught in a dating controversy with Seville influencer Inés García.

Speculation about their romance was fueled by a video showing the youngsters walking hand in hand in Greece.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were already spotted dining together at a restaurant in Barcelona weeks before the Greece video went viral.

Image credits: lamineyamal

Image credits: miketondu

Not only did netizens assume they had more than a friendship, but some alleged that Inés dumped her boyfriend of five years to be with the FC Barcelona player.

There were also claims that the influencer was busted for cheating on her boyfriend during what was supposed to be a “girl’s trip.”

None of these claims has been confirmed by either Inés or Lamine.

Netizens have not only assumed there is more than friendship between the footballer and the influencer

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AccessYamal

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spanish language Twitter has been blowing up about this for the last 24 hours.

>attractive normal guy, get wannabe influencer gf

>she goes to Greece on “girls’ trip”

>actually flown out by famously ugly 18 year old soccer player

>bf finds out on twitter like the rest of us,” read one comment online.

Another said, “If your girl’s ‘girls trip’ includes influencers + footballers, just send her the breakup text before she boards the plane.”

Image credits: ineesgaarcia

Image credits: escapefrommelos

ADVERTISEMENT

“Calling an 18-year-old kid with braces on ugly is wild,” one said. Another agreed saying, “There is no world where Lamine Yamal is ugly lmao.”

Another claimed, “Ines Garcia left her boyfriend of 5 years when footballer Lamine Yamal texted her on Instagram. He flew her out.”

Some claimed Inés dumped her boyfriend of five years to be with the FC Barcelona player

Image credits: ineesgaarcia

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: falcon054

“Her boyfriend is handsome, treated her right, loved her,” the same user continued. “But she still left him for a guy she has no future with. Modern women only want money, they don’t deserve anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The boyfriend will also leave her if yamal had texted,” wrote another.

Image credits: ineesgaarcia

Image credits: FwDavd

Following relentless speculation about her dating life, Inés shared a video on social media, where she denied breaking up with a boyfriend of 5 years.

“I wasn’t going to say anything or give this topic any attention at all. I didn’t want to get involved in this, but at what point has it been said on Twitter (now X) or anywhere else that I had been in a five-year relationship with my friend Gonzalo and that I left him to be with someone else?” she said in Spanish.

She claimed it didn’t make sense and that there was no consistency in the claims.

Inés slammed the relentless claims about her dumping a boyfriend after dating for half a decade

Image credits: ineesgaarcia

Image credits: double_nnn

“We can say anything just for the sake of talking, but I think it’s nonsense. And that’s it—it doesn’t make any sense,” she added.

The influencer claimed there was zero proof or logic in the claims shared online.

“Honestly, it makes no sense. I wasn’t going to give this any importance because it’s ridiculous, but what is this? Zero proof and zero logic,” she said.

Image credits: escapefrommelos

“I don’t know where you get everything you make up from. That I’ve been with him for five years and left him for someone else? Hahahahaha,” she added.

Lamine is currently recovering from a torn hamstring in his left leg, which he suffered in April this year.

Although he had to sit out the remaining leg of Barcelona’s season, he is expected to join the Spanish national team for the 2026 World Cup matches in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Lamine suffered a leg injury in April and is currently recovering

Image credits: Lamine Yamal

The Barcelona forward may be benched for Spain’s group-stage opener against Cape Verde on June 15.

His participation in the second match against Saudi Arabia on June 21 also remains in doubt.

But he is expected to be back in action in Spain’s game against Uruguay on June 26.

Journalist Javi Hoyos said Lamine and Inés have maintained that there is nothing romantic between them.

“They deny that anything is happening between them. For the moment, nothing is going on, but maybe it will,” Javi was quoted as saying by Marca in response to the rumors.

“Is there no hope for the common man anymore? … We can’t all be famous,” one commented online

Image credits: BigChun08454793

Image credits: Themrbachelor

Image credits: nik_sim_mufc

Image credits: drealEjaySwitch

Image credits: wander_ink

Image credits: GhostWall404

Image credits: 222chico

Image credits: 7czs5

Image credits: PrometheanPrt

Image credits: Topstrikertips

Image credits: networth188

Image credits: Kenyan_night

Image credits: ManQs0

Image credits: Ledfam389

Image credits: fcbniine

Image credits: donsimmy1

Image credits: jaypwinner

Image credits: AIpromptforum

Image credits: ifa41252777

Image credits: 0xfuuchu

Image credits: goldenj12173875

Image credits: aravind17

Image credits: Valkyrie1336786

Image credits: ascnsn7

Image credits: bobby_glotzbach