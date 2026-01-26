“Worst Crisis They Have Ever Faced”: David Beckham Publicly Teases Son Amid Ongoing Family Rift

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham took his family banter online and made a playful swipe at his son Romeo.

The Beckham family is currently going through a “crisis,” with parents David and Victoria Beckham being “deeply embarrassed” by their son Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statements last week.

Against the backdrop of a family rift, David poked fun at his 23-year-old son Romeo on social media over the weekend.

Highlights David Beckham poked fun at his 23-year-old son Romeo on social media over the weekend.

Fans watched as the father of four trolled his son after a football match.

“Don’t get too gassed,” Romeo said in his response to the jibe.

The father-son moment came days after David’s eldest son Brooklyn made explosive statements about the family only being concerned about “Brand Beckham.”

RELATED:

David Beckham took his family banter online and made a playful swipe at his son Romeo

David Beckham smiling and posing with his son amid ongoing family rift and public teasing during worst crisis.

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham publicly teases son Romeo on social media amid ongoing family rift and worst crisis they have faced.

Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

David Beckham and Romeo had a father-son moment after Manchester United clinched a 3–2 victory over Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League match.

As fans took to social media to celebrate Manchester United’s win, David also took a moment to join the celebration.

The soccer legend was only 17 when he first stepped onto the field in a Manchester United jersey for his debut in the League Cup in 1992. He went on to win six Premier League titles with United.

David Beckham on the soccer field near the corner flag during a match, illustrating moments in his sports career.

Image credits: Michael Cairn/Wikimedia

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Manchester United vs. Arsenal game, David shared an Instagram Story of himself from his glory days and asked: “You ok Romeo?”

“As the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] would say, ‘squeaky b*m time,’” the sports icon added. “That gap is getting smaller.”

While the father has been a longtime United supporter, his son Romeo has made his allegiance to Arsenal known on past occasions.

The father-son moment took place online after Manchester United’s victory over Arsenal

David Beckham and his son smiling and holding drinks inside a car amid ongoing family rift crisis.

Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram story showing football league table with David Beckham's son teasing amid ongoing family rift and public crisis.

Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Romeo shared his own Instagram Story with a picture of the Premier League table, showing Arsenal’s position 12 points clear of Manchester United.

“Don’t get too gassed. Mind the gap,” the 23-year-old son clapped back.

The father-son banter came days after David’s oldest son Brooklyn made explosive comments online, saying he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said in a series of Instagram Stories.

Woman with curly hair holding head in frustration, illustrating reaction to David Beckham family rift crisis.

Image credits: Herbdulfatah247

Tweet joking about David Beckham teasing his son amid family rift, featuring Arsenal and Manchester United football rivalry.

Image credits: Trivela_Futebol

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old son, married to Nicola Peltz, claimed his family was always more concerned about “Brand Beckham” than they were about his personal well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” Brooklyn claimed in his statement. “Brand Beckham comes first.”

“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he added.

Insiders described this as the “worst crisis” that the Beckham family has ever faced

Young couple smiling and hugging at sunset by the water, relating to David Beckham public teasing son family rift crisis.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

David Beckham with family members dressed formally, posing in an ornate room amid ongoing family rift discussions.

Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said David and Victoria were devastated after their firstborn son shared the scathing message last week for the world to see.

“This is a crisis for the family – a bomb at the very heart of the family and the worst crisis they have ever faced,” a friend of the family told HELLO! in a report published on January 26.

David Beckham engaging on social media, teasing son amid ongoing family rift and worst crisis faced.

Image credits: johnbowe1998

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply on social media about David Beckham publicly teasing son amid ongoing family rift.

Image credits: exhaustedtime

Another friend said the parents are “distraught” and wish the matter could have been resolved “privately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brooklyn has opened up a whole Pandora’s Box,” the friend told the outlet. “This has only just begun. For now, they intend to maintain a dignified silence on any specifics, but it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved.”

David and Victoria are “deeply embarrassed” and would have preferred to resolve the matter “privately,” sources claimed

David Beckham and family posing indoors with son holding a photo-decorated cake during ongoing family rift crisis.

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to David Beckham publicly teasing his son amid an ongoing family rift and crisis.

Image credits: Potatfairy

One insider said the public will have to wait and see how the family will “change the [current] narrative” around Brand Beckham and how they will “distract” fans from the “family drama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the fans’ much-longed-for Spice Girls reunion happened – if Victoria announces she’s going to go on tour with the Spice Girls, just to change the story,” the insider said.

Woman hugging a young man wearing a striped shirt, illustrating family rift and public teasing amid worst crisis faced.

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

“It’ll be fascinating to see what they do next. I doubt there will be a statement; they won’t want to get their hands dirty. But they are devastated and Victoria is furious,” they added.

Even though they are “deeply embarrassed,” the family will likely remain silent and avoid the risk of making matters worse with a public statement, sources claimed.

David Beckham and family dressed formally, posing indoors amid ongoing family rift and worst crisis faced together.

Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“Victoria feels as though the only thing that can truly help at this point is time,” one source told the outlet.

“They are deeply embarrassed, of course, but they also know that they have to move on with their lives,” they added. “Time will tell.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to the dad-son banter, with plenty of jokes in the midst

Screenshot of a social media post teasing ongoing Beckham family rift amid worst crisis faced by David Beckham.

Image credits: askmidas

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from No Offense Wrld responding to a football account, commenting amid ongoing family rift involving David Beckham's son.

Image credits: offensewrld

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post teasing David Beckham’s son amid ongoing family rift and crisis discussions.

Image credits: addiecrowns

Tweet from The 44 teasing David Beckham about his son becoming an Arsenal fan amid ongoing family rift crisis.

Image credits: The_Forty_Four

Screenshot of a tweet showing a humorous reply about David Beckham publicly teasing son amid ongoing family rift.

Image credits: odey_me

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a family rift involving David Beckham and his son, suggesting a DNA test.

Image credits: UcheCloud

Screenshot of a social media post teasing David Beckham’s son amid ongoing family rift and crisis discussion.

Image credits: AGenuineOutlaw

Screenshot of a social media post referencing David Beckham teasing his son amid ongoing family crisis.

Image credits: infinity__max

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to David Beckham publicly teasing his son amid ongoing family rift and crisis discussion.

Image credits: Smzeal1

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing David Beckham publicly teasing his son amid ongoing family rift during their worst crisis ever faced.

Image credits: bukanverdonk

Tweet by Brendan Doherty commenting on tough week for Beckham sons amid ongoing family rift and public teasing by David Beckham.

Image credits: 1974Bren

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Brooklyn amid David Beckham family rift and ongoing crisis.

Image credits: ederavila_07

Screenshot of a tweet teasing Brooklyn Beckham mastering how to make the perfect slice of toast amid family rift discussion.

Image credits: ManUnitedLens

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet teasing Brooklyn Beckham amid ongoing family rift described as worst crisis faced.

Image credits: tooooorrrrrrr

ADVERTISEMENT