"Worst Crisis They Have Ever Faced": David Beckham Publicly Teases Son Amid Ongoing Family Rift
David Beckham smiling with his son in a close-up photo amid ongoing family rift and public teasing.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Worst Crisis They Have Ever Faced": David Beckham Publicly Teases Son Amid Ongoing Family Rift

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
David Beckham took his family banter online and made a playful swipe at his son Romeo.

The Beckham family is currently going through a “crisis,” with parents David and Victoria Beckham being “deeply embarrassed” by their son Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statements last week.

Against the backdrop of a family rift, David poked fun at his 23-year-old son Romeo on social media over the weekend.

Highlights
  • David Beckham poked fun at his 23-year-old son Romeo on social media over the weekend.
  • Fans watched as the father of four trolled his son after a football match.
  • “Don’t get too gassed,” Romeo said in his response to the jibe.
  • The father-son moment came days after David’s eldest son Brooklyn made explosive statements about the family only being concerned about “Brand Beckham.”
RELATED:

    David Beckham took his family banter online and made a playful swipe at his son Romeo

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

    David Beckham and Romeo had a father-son moment after Manchester United clinched a 3–2 victory over Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League match.

    As fans took to social media to celebrate Manchester United’s win, David also took a moment to join the celebration.

    The soccer legend was only 17 when he first stepped onto the field in a Manchester United jersey for his debut in the League Cup in 1992. He went on to win six Premier League titles with United.

    Image credits: Michael Cairn/Wikimedia

    Image credits: Michael Cairn/Wikimedia

    Image credits: Michael Cairn/Wikimedia

    Following the Manchester United vs. Arsenal game, David shared an Instagram Story of himself from his glory days and asked: “You ok Romeo?”

    “As the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] would say, ‘squeaky b*m time,’” the sports icon added. “That gap is getting smaller.”

    While the father has been a longtime United supporter, his son Romeo has made his allegiance to Arsenal known on past occasions.

    The father-son moment took place online after Manchester United’s victory over Arsenal

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    In his response, Romeo shared his own Instagram Story with a picture of the Premier League table, showing Arsenal’s position 12 points clear of Manchester United. 

    “Don’t get too gassed. Mind the gap,” the 23-year-old son clapped back. 

    The father-son banter came days after David’s oldest son Brooklyn made explosive comments online, saying he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

    “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said in a series of Instagram Stories.

    Image credits: Herbdulfatah247

    Image credits: Herbdulfatah247

    Image credits: Herbdulfatah247

    Image credits: Trivela_Futebol

    Image credits: Trivela_Futebol

    Image credits: Trivela_Futebol

    The 26-year-old son, married to Nicola Peltz, claimed his family was always more concerned about “Brand Beckham” than they were about his personal well-being.

    “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” Brooklyn claimed in his statement. “Brand Beckham comes first.”

    “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he added.

    Insiders described this as the “worst crisis” that the Beckham family has ever faced

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Sources said David and Victoria were devastated after their firstborn son shared the scathing message last week for the world to see.

    “This is a crisis for the family – a bomb at the very heart of the family and the worst crisis they have ever faced,” a friend of the family told HELLO! in a report published on January 26.

    Image credits: johnbowe1998

    Image credits: johnbowe1998

    Image credits: johnbowe1998

    Image credits: exhaustedtime

    Image credits: exhaustedtime

    Image credits: exhaustedtime

    Another friend said the parents are “distraught” and wish the matter could have been resolved “privately.”

    “Brooklyn has opened up a whole Pandora’s Box,” the friend told the outlet. “This has only just begun. For now, they intend to maintain a dignified silence on any specifics, but it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved.”

    David and Victoria are “deeply embarrassed” and would have preferred to resolve the matter “privately,” sources claimed

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: Potatfairy

    Image credits: Potatfairy

    Image credits: Potatfairy

    One insider said the public will have to wait and see how the family will “change the [current] narrative” around Brand Beckham and how they will “distract” fans from the “family drama.”

    “I wouldn’t be surprised if the fans’ much-longed-for Spice Girls reunion happened – if Victoria announces she’s going to go on tour with the Spice Girls, just to change the story,” the insider said.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    “It’ll be fascinating to see what they do next. I doubt there will be a statement; they won’t want to get their hands dirty. But they are devastated and Victoria is furious,” they added.

    Even though they are “deeply embarrassed,” the family will likely remain silent and avoid the risk of making matters worse with a public statement, sources claimed.

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram

    “Victoria feels as though the only thing that can truly help at this point is time,” one source told the outlet.

    “They are deeply embarrassed, of course, but they also know that they have to move on with their lives,” they added. “Time will tell.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the dad-son banter, with plenty of jokes in the midst

    Image credits: askmidas

    Image credits: askmidas

    Image credits: askmidas

    Image credits: offensewrld

    Image credits: offensewrld

    Image credits: offensewrld

    Image credits: addiecrowns

    Image credits: addiecrowns

    Image credits: addiecrowns

    Image credits: The_Forty_Four

    Image credits: The_Forty_Four

    Image credits: The_Forty_Four

    Image credits: odey_me

    Image credits: odey_me

    Image credits: odey_me

    Image credits: UcheCloud

    Image credits: UcheCloud

    Image credits: UcheCloud

    Image credits: AGenuineOutlaw

    Image credits: AGenuineOutlaw

    Image credits: AGenuineOutlaw

    Image credits: infinity__max

    Image credits: infinity__max

    Image credits: infinity__max

    Image credits: Smzeal1

    Image credits: Smzeal1

    Image credits: Smzeal1

    Image credits: bukanverdonk

    Image credits: bukanverdonk

    Image credits: bukanverdonk

    Image credits: 1974Bren

    Image credits: 1974Bren

    Image credits: 1974Bren

    Image credits: ederavila_07

    Image credits: ederavila_07

    Image credits: ederavila_07

    Image credits: ManUnitedLens

    Image credits: ManUnitedLens

    Image credits: ManUnitedLens

    Image credits: tooooorrrrrrr

    Image credits: tooooorrrrrrr

    Image credits: tooooorrrrrrr

    Binitha Jacob

