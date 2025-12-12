“Are You Dating Your Own Son?”: Mother-Son Photoshoot Goes Viral, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Pictures from a mother-son photoshoot sparked a fiery debate online about parenting boundaries.

A “football mom” named Kristy Gayton shared pictures of herself with her son, celebrating the “last time” she cheered for him on a high school field.

But some netizens couldn’t stop cringing at the pictures, while others said they looked completely normal.

“Some of these pics are a little questionable,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Boy mom's are so weird.”

Mother and son in matching football jerseys share a tender moment in a photoshoot sparking parenting debate online.

Image credits: kristy_gayton

With immense pride and happiness, Kristy Gayton shared pictures of herself with her son Roman Dickerson on a football field this week.

Kristy’s message took a nostalgic tone, as she reflected on the “lasts” of her son’s time as a high school football player.

“This is the part they don’t warn you about… The ‘lasts,’” she wrote in the caption.

Mother and son photoshoot on football field sparks heated parenting debate on dating own son.

Image credits: Suzie_Bada**

The carousel of pictures began with a snap of the son, wearing his #56 jersey and carrying his mother on his shoulder.

“The last time you suit up. The last post-game hug. The last time I get to yell from the stands for #56 on a high school field,” she wrote.

The proud “football mom” showered her son with love before he heads off to college

Mother and son in a playful photoshoot on football field, highlighting viral mother-son dating parenting debate.

Image credits: kristy_gayton

Comment on social media post expressing that the photo reminds them of Lannister, linked to viral mother-son photoshoot and parenting debate.

Social media comment expressing concern over questionable mother-son photoshoot that sparked parenting debate.

The mother called it “bittersweet and beautiful all at once,” saying she was so proud of her son that she could “burst.”

“I have loved every single minute of this journey with you,” she said. “…I’ll cheer for you forever — no matter the field, no matter the season.”

After thanking the photographer who captured the moments, the mother concluded by saying, “Here’s to the boy who made me a football mom. Love you, Roman — always your biggest fan.”

Mother-son photoshoot after football game, highlighting viral parenting debate over close family bond.

Image credits: kristy_gayton

Kristy’s pictures were flooded with comments, prompting the mother to clarify that the photoshoot was conducted to celebrate the end of Roman’s time in high school.

“For everyone asking — I’m his mom,” she wrote in the comments section. “Senior-year memories before he heads off to college. The whole football program did this shoot.”

After the pictures went viral, the internet didn’t just react. It pounced with ruthless comments and a heavy dose of side-eye.

“That boys future wife is gonna have a hard time!” one quipped online

Mother and son walking on football field during photoshoot sparking viral parenting debate about dating own son.

Image credits: kristy_gayton

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a controversial mother-son photoshoot sparking a parenting debate.

Comment on social media post discussing a mother-son photoshoot that sparked a heated parenting debate.

Some found it “creepy” and called it “Emotional inc*st.”

“Some of these pics are a little questionable,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Boy mom’s are so weird.”

“What in the back woods Alabama is going on here,” one asked.

“My mom didn’t really even know my position what on Earth is this,” one said.

Mother and son posing outdoors during viral mother-son photoshoot sparking heated parenting debate.

Image credits: romanjohndickerson

Comment on a social media post expressing that mother-son photoshoot is cute amid dating debate controversy.

Comment on social media stating Boymoms are wild with two skull emojis, related to mother-son photoshoot debate.

“It’s giving Lannister,” said another, making a Game of Thrones reference about the Lannister twins, Cersei and Jaime, whose storyline includes their incestuous relationship.

Another wrote, “This is standard in the south.”

On the other hand, plenty of people found the pictures normal, saying they captured a proud mother celebrating her son’s high school milestones and cheering him on as he heads to college.

Mother and son posing on football field during photoshoot sparking viral debate about parenting and family boundaries.

Image credits: kristy_gayton

Comment from a mother explaining a viral mother-son photoshoot sparking a heated parenting debate.

“What’s wrong? Look like completely normal, fun photos of a mom with her kid. If you see anything different, YOU have the issue,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “These pics are actually pretty awesome. I wish my mom loved me.”

“This is beautiful. I wish my parents came to my games. They didn’t even bother,” read another comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristy Gayton (@kristy_gayton)

Comment on social media questioning posing style in a viral mother-son photoshoot sparking heated parenting debate.

Social media comment questioning mother-son photoshoot, sparking heated parenting debate and viral discussion online.

Kristy’s photos with her son reminded some netizens of another football mom, who went viral for the way she greeted her son after a high school game in 2023.

Utah single mom Amber Wright shared a video of herself hugging her then-16-year-old son Brixton Wright with her legs wrapped around him.

“When I walked up to hug my baby boy after his game, he immediately picked me up and just held me,” she wrote in the caption.

“It may have been 20 seconds, 30 seconds, a minute, I have no idea,” she continued. “But in this moment, time stood completely still.”

The photos reminded some of another football mom who was seen wrapping her legs around her son after a high school game

Mother-son photoshoot goes viral showing football player lifting woman on field, sparking heated parenting debate online.

Image credits: ambslund

Amber said her son would “forever and always” have her “entire heart.”

“I honestly don’t know what I did to deserve you @brix_wright but I am thankful every second of every single day for you,” she added.

The comments section of the clip was filled with snarky comments, with one saying, “Your mother is attracted to you. Why hasn’t she been arrested yet?”

“I feel bad for that boy’s future wife,” one said.

On the other hand, some appreciated the moment and wrote, “All families should have the same love as them. That’s what raises healthy and happy children.”

Netizens had plenty to say about Kristy Gayton’s recent photos with her son from the high school football field

Tweet by Rob Tramonte defending a mother-son photoshoot amid a heated parenting debate about dating rumors.

Image credits: BigRobEnergy

Twitter reply defending mother-son photoshoot, sparking heated parenting debate over dating your own son question.

Image credits: Topo_G

Tweet from user Pingus Lonestar Johnson expressing confusion about a viral mother-son photoshoot sparking a parenting debate.

Image credits: Pingusbeer

Tweet commenting on a mother-son photoshoot, sparking a heated parenting debate about dating your own son.

Image credits: TheDazzleNovak

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing feelings about parenting in relation to a viral mother-son photoshoot debate.

Image credits: 0xJarod

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a viral mother-son photoshoot sparking a heated parenting debate.

Image credits: ladidaix

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on mother-son photoshoot, sparking debate about dating and parenting boundaries.

Image credits: boytoyluis

Social media post commenting on mother-son photoshoot sparking heated parenting debate about dating boundaries.

Image credits: iraawtf

Tweet comment reacting to a mother-son photoshoot, sparking a heated parenting debate on social media.

Image credits: SashaLG

Social media post commenting on mother-son photoshoot sparking debate about dating own son and parenting choices.

Image credits: sibonelo_belmir

Tweet discussing mother-son relationship amid viral photoshoot and parenting debate titled Are You Dating Your Own Son

Image credits: lydrtr

Screenshot of Twitter post showing a user commenting on mother-son photoshoot sparking parenting debate.

Image credits: Bdiitty

A viral mother-son photoshoot sparks heated parenting debate about dating your own son and family boundaries.

Image credits: MimiSchmoo