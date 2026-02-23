Golden Child Grows Up To Be A Neglectful Mom, Parents Still Defend Her When Ignored Sis Calls CPS

ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain situations in life where people might have to stand up to the folks they love in order to do the right thing, even if it’s very hard to do so. Although these moments might be painful, they can often have an immense positive impact.

This is exactly why a woman decided to get a welfare check done on her sister’s children after she noticed them always seeming hungry and neglected. Unfortunately, since her sibling was considered the “favorite,” her whole family turned against her.

Sometimes people have to be comfortable being labeled the bad guy if it means they’re doing the right thing

Neglectful mom lying on couch focused on phone while child blows party horn behind her in home setting.

Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that since her younger sister was always treated like the golden child, she would automatically become the bad guy if she stood up to her

Text from a social media post describing a neglectful mom favored as the golden child while her parents defend her amid CPS concerns.

Text on a white background reads My sister has two kids who’re eight and five years old. I do not have kids of my own.

Text showing concerns about neglectful mom as sister’s kids visit hungry, highlighting family defense despite CPS call.

Text about neglectful mom causing kids to miss meals, niece revealing sister's neglect, concerns growing over time.

Young girl eating pastry indoors, representing themes of neglectful mom and family conflict over CPS intervention.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In recent years, the woman began noticing that her sister’s children always seemed to be starving and wore the same clothes for multiple days

Text excerpt describing neglectful parenting as a sibling reveals children often lack proper food and clothing.

Text about sister conflict and parents defending the golden child despite neglect and CPS involvement.

Text describing a person feeling hurt after parents defend the golden child despite neglect, leading to calls to CPS.

Older woman speaking seriously on a couch while a distressed man sits in the background in a home setting.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster confronted her sister about how she seemed to be neglecting her children, she accused the poster of being jealous of her and complained to their parents

Text image showing a statement about witnessing a troubling situation involving a sister and her children related to neglect.

Text describing a sibling reporting neglectful mom after documenting welfare concerns and calling child protective services.

Text excerpt about a neglectful mom and CPS investigation after sister called, parents still defending her.

Text excerpt about family conflict involving a neglectful mom and parents defending her despite sister calling CPS.

Young woman in casual shirt expressing frustration indoors with green plant and bright window in background, highlighting neglectful mom conflict.

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman reported her sister, which led to the children being removed from the home and being placed with their aunt

Text showing a sister describing her nephews sleeping well and no longer hiding snacks after being with her for weeks.

Text image showing a statement about being labeled the villain in a family conflict involving a sister and her kids.

Text discussing family conflict about a golden child growing up to be a neglectful mom and ignored sister calling CPS.

Text asking if they are wrong for reporting their neglectful sister and taking in her kids, referencing CPS involvement.

Image credits: Prestigious_Foot4408

Unfortunately, the poster got treated like the bad guy for reporting her sister and looking out for her niblings, and some of her relatives even cut her off

As the OP mentioned, her family always seemed biased toward her younger sister, and she could do no wrong in their eyes. This favoritism meant that the poster was always painted out to be the villain, no matter what she did, while her sibling was given a free pass for everything.

According to mental health experts, when parents treat one kid like the golden child, it can create an imbalanced dynamic between them and their siblings. The favorite kid might end up facing a lot of pressure to always be the best, whereas the other children might feel neglected or lack self-esteem as a result of their parents’ bias.

This is exactly what the poster kept feeling, which is why she was hesitant to call out her sister’s bad parenting when she first began noticing it. She had observed how her niblings seemed to be starving and weren’t changed out of their clothes too often, which made her feel concerned for their well-being.

In situations like this, it might be hard to identify whether one’s family member is being a negligent parent. That’s why professionals advise looking out for the signs, like a lack of concern for the kid, constantly blaming or being harsh with them, excessive punishments, and even denying basic necessities such as food or clothing.

Mother with two children at kitchen table, illustrating neglectful mom and family dynamics involving parental defense.

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the OP decided to confront her sister about her observations, but this led to the other woman blowing up and accusing her of being jealous. The sibling even complained to their parents, who then criticized the poster for “attacking” her and tried to justify her irresponsible behavior.

Eventually, the OP got a chance to observe her niblings in close quarters when she was babysitting them one weekend, and she got to know that they hadn’t eaten for days. So, she decided to document what they said and report the situation to the authorities in order to get a welfare check done.

When someone sends a report to Child Protective Services, they are usually required to begin their investigation within 24 hours. They might also take the kids into custody in order to keep them from harm and to provide adequate care and protection until the case has been resolved.

In this situation, the younger sister’s children were taken away and kept in the poster’s custody while the investigation went on. Although this meant that the kids were safe and well looked after, this incident also pitted the OP’s family against her and made her seem like a villain to them.

Do you think the woman did the right thing by reporting her sibling, or do you think she should have handled it differently? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that the safety of the children trumped her sister’s feelings

Comment expressing disbelief and emotional distress over claims about a neglectful mom defended by parents despite CPS involvement.

Comment about a neglectful mom who is still defended by parents despite sibling calling CPS.

Comment on a***e situation, highlighting neglectful mom and family defending her despite CPS involvement.

Comment discussing neglectful mom and CPS involvement in a family dispute about child removal and foster care support.

Comment discussing neglectful mom, red flag tendencies, and social worker support in custody cases related to golden child family issues.

Comment discussing neglectful mom and CPS involvement, defending the sister who called authorities for child safety concerns.

Comment about regret over not protecting a sibling, related to neglectful mom and family defense issues.

Comment text discussing a neglectful mom and family defending her despite concerns raised by the ignored sister.

Comment on a social media post discussing a neglectful mom and family defending her despite CPS involvement.

Comment discussing CPS investigation and family dynamics involving a neglectful mom and siblings' care concerns.