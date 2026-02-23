Golden Child Grows Up To Be A Neglectful Mom, Parents Still Defend Her When Ignored Sis Calls CPS
There are certain situations in life where people might have to stand up to the folks they love in order to do the right thing, even if it’s very hard to do so. Although these moments might be painful, they can often have an immense positive impact.
This is exactly why a woman decided to get a welfare check done on her sister’s children after she noticed them always seeming hungry and neglected. Unfortunately, since her sibling was considered the “favorite,” her whole family turned against her.
More info: Reddit
Sometimes people have to be comfortable being labeled the bad guy if it means they’re doing the right thing
Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that since her younger sister was always treated like the golden child, she would automatically become the bad guy if she stood up to her
Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In recent years, the woman began noticing that her sister’s children always seemed to be starving and wore the same clothes for multiple days
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When the poster confronted her sister about how she seemed to be neglecting her children, she accused the poster of being jealous of her and complained to their parents
Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Eventually, the woman reported her sister, which led to the children being removed from the home and being placed with their aunt
Image credits: Prestigious_Foot4408
Unfortunately, the poster got treated like the bad guy for reporting her sister and looking out for her niblings, and some of her relatives even cut her off
As the OP mentioned, her family always seemed biased toward her younger sister, and she could do no wrong in their eyes. This favoritism meant that the poster was always painted out to be the villain, no matter what she did, while her sibling was given a free pass for everything.
According to mental health experts, when parents treat one kid like the golden child, it can create an imbalanced dynamic between them and their siblings. The favorite kid might end up facing a lot of pressure to always be the best, whereas the other children might feel neglected or lack self-esteem as a result of their parents’ bias.
This is exactly what the poster kept feeling, which is why she was hesitant to call out her sister’s bad parenting when she first began noticing it. She had observed how her niblings seemed to be starving and weren’t changed out of their clothes too often, which made her feel concerned for their well-being.
In situations like this, it might be hard to identify whether one’s family member is being a negligent parent. That’s why professionals advise looking out for the signs, like a lack of concern for the kid, constantly blaming or being harsh with them, excessive punishments, and even denying basic necessities such as food or clothing.
Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
At first, the OP decided to confront her sister about her observations, but this led to the other woman blowing up and accusing her of being jealous. The sibling even complained to their parents, who then criticized the poster for “attacking” her and tried to justify her irresponsible behavior.
Eventually, the OP got a chance to observe her niblings in close quarters when she was babysitting them one weekend, and she got to know that they hadn’t eaten for days. So, she decided to document what they said and report the situation to the authorities in order to get a welfare check done.
When someone sends a report to Child Protective Services, they are usually required to begin their investigation within 24 hours. They might also take the kids into custody in order to keep them from harm and to provide adequate care and protection until the case has been resolved.
In this situation, the younger sister’s children were taken away and kept in the poster’s custody while the investigation went on. Although this meant that the kids were safe and well looked after, this incident also pitted the OP’s family against her and made her seem like a villain to them.
Do you think the woman did the right thing by reporting her sibling, or do you think she should have handled it differently? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.
22
0