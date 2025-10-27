“Starts Attacking Me”: Pregnant Woman Goes No-Contact With Sister After Thanksgiving Disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

We can’t choose family, but we can choose whether we want to talk to or spend time with them once we’re adults. And a part of Americans chooses to go no contact with their siblings: 24% of adults in the U.S. say they are estranged from at least one sibling, according to a recent YouGov poll.

This woman started considering cutting contact with her sister over a particularly nasty Thanksgiving weekend. After the sister threw multiple tantrums, the pregnant woman had enough and decided to cut her out of her new family’s life. But, after family members started calling, she wondered: was she being the jerk in this situation?

Two sisters got into a dramatic fight during Thanksgiving weekend with their extended family

Two women in a heated argument in a modern kitchen, illustrating conflict related to pregnant woman and sister issues.

By the end of it, one sister decided to cut the other out of her life for good

Pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster and ongoing family conflict.

Pregnant woman decides to go no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving disaster causes conflict.

Pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving family party drama involving drunken behavior.

Alt text: Pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster conflict and family disagreement.

Text excerpt showing a tense exchange between pregnant woman and sister after Thanksgiving disaster leading to no-contact.

Pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster involving name-calling and family tension.

Text about a pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving disaster involving loud scenes and grievances.

Text excerpt showing a woman refusing her sister's apology after two tantrums, highlighting no-contact after Thanksgiving.

Pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after tense Thanksgiving family argument at the dinner table.

Text excerpt showing a tense interaction leading to a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after Thanksgiving.

Text discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving disaster involving drunk driving concerns.

Text post describing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving disaster involving attacks.

Pregnant woman upset and going no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving disaster causing family conflict.

Pregnant woman recounts sister attacking her after Thanksgiving, leading to going no-contact for her own safety.

Pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving disaster involving family conflict and personal attacks.

Text about pregnant woman dealing with sister’s jealousy and going no-contact after Thanksgiving conflict.

Pregnant woman feeling hurt and upset, deciding to go no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving family conflict.

Pregnant woman sitting on the floor looking upset, reflecting on going no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving conflict.

Pregnant woman decides to go no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving disaster and blocking her on all platforms.

Pregnant woman deciding to go no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving disaster, focusing on a healthy baby.

Adult siblings become estranged for myriads of reasons, from jealousy to parental favoritism

When we’re children and teenagers, we might throw around phrases like “I hate my brother/sister!” often. But when we’re adults, these words carry much more weight. And once we grow up, we might not see the value in maintaining a relationship that only brings us anxiety, hurt, and headaches, even if it is with a sibling.

When speaking about sibling alienation with The New York Times, professor of sociology at Ohio State University Rin Reczek, who studies familial estrangement, said that the reasons for going low or no contact may vary. Some of them may include:

mental health problems;

issues with substances;

poor communication within the family;

geography;

issues about aging parents: caregiving, estate planning, etc.

But clinical psychologist Laurie Kramer, PhD, explains that many sibling relationships go south because of perceived favoritism. Whether it’s from parents, other members of the family, or just that one sibling seemed to have more luck in the world. She lists some more possible causes of sibling estrangement:

Jealousy, which most likely stems from childhood, results in sibling rivalry;

physical or emotional aggression, like the one demonstrated by the sister in this particular story;

entitlement: one sibling may feel that they deserve more attention, success, or help from other family members than their sister or brother.

People do not feel the same kind of pressure to reconnect or keep a good relationship with siblings as with parents

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Deciding to go no contact may seem easy, but such a decision is never made lightly. Some people try to stay on good terms with their siblings even after years of toxic behavior. So, how do people know and decide when enough is finally enough?

Some experts say that it is easier to cut contact with a sibling than with parents. That’s why parental estrangement is less common than sibling estrangement. Parents are much more likely to reach out to estranged children because of their role as a parent and shame that they have failed.

“Siblings don’t have the same kind of role violation that can produce shame that can serve as a motivator or as an impetus towards repair,” psychologist and author of “Rules of Estrangement: Why Adult Children Cut Ties and How to Heal the Conflict,” Joshua Coleman, told CNN.

But there is a caveat: sometimes the relationship might not be worth repairing. According to Coleman, an individual should seek to reconcile with a sibling if:

they admit they’ve been acting wrong and promise to change their behavior;

don’t show defensiveness;

and are willing to respect your boundaries.

When a sibling doesn’t show empathy or willingness to repair the relationship, it might not be worth trying. Although Coleman tries to advocate for going no contact as little as possible, he admits that sometimes there is no other way.

He advises individuals to ask themselves: “Are you too sensitive to everyone? Are you constantly ghosting people in every aspect of your life? Are you accusing everybody of gaslighting you if they don’t agree with your perception of events? Are you just cutting out one more person because you can’t tolerate conflict?”

Coleman recommends taking a break from communication first. After both parties have cooled off, they might start seeing things more clearly. If conflicts persist, cutting ties may be the only option.

“I just remember she was all over me, and I had to push her out of the bathroom twice,” the woman described the incident

Reddit conversation about a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving disaster.

Reddit comments discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving conflict.

Pregnant woman describing conflict with sister after Thanksgiving, deciding to go no-contact due to family drama and name-calling.

Online comments discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving family conflict.

Pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster, describing conflict and personal boundaries with siblings.

Pregnant woman explains going no-contact with sister after family Thanksgiving dispute during holiday season.

Some people urged the woman to cut contact: “She was looking for a reason to attack you and will continue to do so”

Screenshot of a forum comment describing conflict between sisters leading to no-contact after a Thanksgiving disaster.

Text from online post about a pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after a Thanksgiving family conflict.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving disaster.

Comment warning about keeping a pregnant woman safe by going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving conflict.

Comment on a forum thread about a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving conflict involving attacks.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman’s decision to go no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving family conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a toxic sister and family tensions after a Thanksgiving incident.

Comment advising a pregnant woman to go no-contact with her sister after a violent Thanksgiving incident.

Comment saying who wants a drunk person talking badly about your mom while the baby grows, related to pregnant woman going no-contact.

ALT text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing going no-contact with a toxic sister after physical attacks during Thanksgiving.

Comment text on a white background discussing going no-contact after a Thanksgiving family conflict involving a pregnant woman.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a physical altercation during Thanksgiving.

Reddit comment discussing legal consequences after pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister following Thanksgiving disaster.

Comment expressing anger over sister’s violent behavior towards pregnant woman and concern for baby’s safety.

Comment on sister relationship and going no-contact after Thanksgiving disaster, showing tension in family dynamics.

Comment discussing concerns about a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after Thanksgiving conflict.

Screenshot of online comment explaining physical a*****t, related to pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster.

However, others thought both women were acting immature: “Get some counseling”

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a conflict where a pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a Thanksgiving disaster leading a pregnant woman to go no-contact with her sister.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing age perception, related to a pregnant woman going no-contact after Thanksgiving conflict.

Pregnant woman going no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster, facing family conflict and emotional distress.

Pregnant woman goes no-contact with sister after Thanksgiving disaster amid family conflict and emotional distress.

Comment from Omega_Zarnias discussing a Thanksgiving family conflict involving a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman going no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving family conflict.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman’s decision to go no-contact with her sister after a Thanksgiving family conflict.