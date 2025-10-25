Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Torn About Continuing To See Biological Mom As She’s Treated Like A Second-Rate Child
Silhouette of a woman standing by a window, reflecting feelings of a teen torn about seeing biological mom.
Family, Relationships

Teen Torn About Continuing To See Biological Mom As She’s Treated Like A Second-Rate Child

It’s not uncommon for children in the foster care or adoption system to maintain contact with their biological parents. In fact, a 2012 study found that 95% of adoptive families maintain at least some form of contact with the biological parents. But what if the child is the one who wants to cut the contact?

This 17-year-old planned to do just that upon turning 18. According to her, her biological mother showed not enough enthusiasm to spend time with her and her sister. She would cancel or reschedule meetings constantly, prompting the teen to write her a letter with an ultimatum: either she shows more effort, or she loses her biological daughter forever.

RELATED:

    A teen decided to cut contact with her biological mother when she wouldn’t show her enough attention

    Teen sitting by a window in a dim room, appearing troubled and torn about seeing biological mom and feeling second-rate.

    Image credits: Juan Diavanera/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, her younger sister got mad about it and begged her to reconsider

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, feeling treated like a second-rate child in a difficult family situation.

    Text discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child amid foster care.

    Alt text: Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom while feeling treated like a second-rate child expressed in heartfelt message

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom as meetings are often rescheduled and treated like a second-rate child.

    Teen torn about continuing visits with biological mom, feeling treated like a second-rate child during family gatherings.

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom as she feels treated like a second-rate child and unloved.

    Envelope with a black pen on a wooden surface symbolizing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom due to feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, feeling treated like a second-rate child in their relationship.

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom as she feels treated like a second-rate child in family conflict.

    Alt text: Teen confused about continuing to see biological mom while feeling treated like a second-rate child in family dynamics.

    Text about a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom while feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Silhouette of a thoughtful teen standing by a window, reflecting on being treated like a second-rate child.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, feeling like a second-rate child due to treatment.

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, feeling treated like a second-rate child in family conflicts.

    Alt text: Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom struggles with feeling like a second-rate child and emotional challenges.

    Text excerpt reflecting a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom while feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Text showing a teen explaining the difficult choice to cut contact with biological mom due to feeling like a second-rate child.

    Text message expressing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom while feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, feeling treated like a second-rate child in family conflicts.

    Text on screen reading a question asking for an opinion about being the jerk, related to teen torn about continuing to see biological mom.

    Image credits: Confident-Ad5730

    Later, the mother replied to the teen in a letter, but it wasn’t the response she expected

    After some time, u/Confident-Ad5730 came back with an update. The teen wrote that, after she came back from her trip, her mother finally sent her a letter. In it, she expressed that she felt sad to be such a little part of the girls’ lives and didn’t get to express her emotions during the arranged meetings.

    “She told me in that letter that my brothers would be very sad if I just didn’t come to the meetings anymore,” the teen wrote in the update. “She also told me that she just thinks that she’s not a good mom for us and it would be best if she was a good friend to us and she hopes she sees me at the next meeting.”

    The letter left the teen feeling confused and hurt. She confided in other netizens that she doesn’t know what to do. She didn’t want to go to the next meeting, but felt that she had respond somehow.

    The commenters didn’t show much empathy for the mother. “Sounds like she’s making excuses and blaming everything but her,” one Redditor wrote. “She clearly doesn’t love you or really care if she thinks seeing once in four months is enough and if she thinks it acceptable to act like [you’re] a burden and asking too much for her to bother attending even those few visits.”

    Others speculated that it was the bio mom’s way of putting on a show for her new husband and younger kids. “This way, when you cut contact [because] she only disappoints you over and over again, she can blame you for not giving her a chance.”

    “Clearly, she doesn’t really care about you,” another commenter wrote. “And clearly you don’t owe her anything.”

    In another update, the teen’s biological dad made an appearance

    In a subsequent update, the teen sought advice on what to do about her and her sister’s biological dad wanting to meet. “He’s been absent for almost 16 years of my life now and now that I’m almost an adult (I’m turning 18 next month) he wants to reconnect but I don’t feel like letting him into my life or having a conversation with him at all.”

    The teen’s foster parents told her it was her decision whether she would see him or not. And so did the commenters; many sympathized with her and told her it was okay to refuse if she still couldn’t forgive him for what he’d put her through as a baby.

    One commenter speculated that the father might’ve want to come back into the picture because the hardest part of raising his kids was over. “He now wants to swoop in and demand respect and obedience from you,” u/TheQuietType84 wrote. “If he gets that respect and obedience from you, then, in his mind, he can believe he’s a good person and a good father and that the past doesn’t matter at all.”

    Other commenters recommended the teen do what her gut was telling her. “If you have hesitation then don’t see him. You don’t owe either bio parent anything,” one user wrote.

    “But sometimes it’s good to have closure in relationships or ask the questions you’re asking yourself!” another offered with different advice.

    The commenters sided with the teen: “This wasn’t ‘your’ choice, but [your] bio-mom’s choice”

    Comment text expressing emotional pain and advice about a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child.

    Reddit comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment advising a teen torn about seeing biological mom, highlighting feelings of being treated like a second-rate child.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see their biological mom and feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment discussing teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child.

    Text message expressing anger about a biological mom’s treatment of a teen feeling like a second-rate child.

    Comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom and being treated like a second-rate child.

    Text message discussing teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom while feeling treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment advising a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom, emphasizing hope and sibling support amid difficult treatment.

    Commenter sharing advice with a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment advising a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child, suggesting a heart-to-heart talk.

    Comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child in foster care.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom due to feelings of being treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment discussing a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom treated like a second-rate child.

    Comment discussing trauma and family dynamics related to a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing support for a teen torn about continuing to see biological mom.

    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is very fortunate that she won the foster system lottery. I completely agree with the comments that state that it shouldn't be up to the child to maintain the relationship and you can only set yourself up for hurt so many times. OP is doing what she needs for her own wellness; I hope she finds peace with her decision.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this isn't the point, but those sentences were doing a marathon.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
