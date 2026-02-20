Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Biological Sister Wanting To Connect, Assumes She’s Invited To Her Wedding
Young woman looking shocked while talking on phone in cozy room, relating to birth sister invites herself to wedding situation.
Family, Relationships

Woman Finds Biological Sister Wanting To Connect, Assumes She’s Invited To Her Wedding

1

32

1

ADVERTISEMENT

For people who were adopted, the question of biological family is something they each handle in their own way. Some spend years wondering where they came from and desperately want answers, while others grow up happy with the family they have and simply never feel the need to look back. Neither feeling is wrong, but things can get messy when those two worlds collide.

That is exactly what happened to one woman who was completely caught off guard when her biological sister tracked her down. Instead of feeling excited, she felt overwhelmed as her birth sister began trying to wedge herself into every part of her life, including her upcoming wedding, despite being a total stranger.

She wanted nothing to do with her but felt terrible about it, and turned to Reddit to work through her very complicated feelings. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman was completely caught off guard when a biological sister she never knew suddenly reached out to her

    Image credits:

    Instead of feeling excited, she found herself overwhelmed by a stranger who wanted to be involved in every part of her life, including her wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Adoption can leave serious mental health impacts on children that follow them well into adulthood

    A lot of people think of adoption as a straightforward happy ending. A child finds a loving home, and everything works out. And while adoption has genuinely changed countless lives for the better, the reality is that it often leaves deep marks on the people who go through it, marks that can last well into adulthood.

    According to VeryWell Mind, attachment actually begins in the womb, which means that even babies who are relinquished at birth experience a significant trauma and attachment wound from the very start. That early separation can shape how a person connects with others for the rest of their life. 

    Adopted people are also statistically at higher risk for mental health issues, partly due to the trauma of adoption itself and partly due to genetics, since biological parents may have struggled with their own mental health, which can be passed down to the child. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research has found higher levels of depression and anxiety among adoptees compared to non-adoptees, with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder being the most commonly associated conditions.

    Beyond clinical diagnoses, there are other struggles that don’t always get talked about. Many adopted people experience something called disenfranchised grief, a type of grief that society doesn’t really acknowledge, often because of messaging like “you should be grateful” or “you were given a good life.”

    There can also be deep difficulties with trust, a constant wondering of who will actually stick around, given that their earliest experiences of love also came with loss. And then there is the question of identity. Not knowing anything about the people responsible for your genetics can make it genuinely hard to figure out who you are.

    So it makes sense that the biological sister in this story was searching so desperately for connection. She was likely looking for answers about herself and trying to fill a gap that had been there her whole life. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, her desperation came across as overwhelming and made it nearly impossible for her siblings to meet her where she was. Whatever she is going through, it is clear she has a lot of personal things to work through.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Most adopted people want to find out about their biological family at some point, but those who don’t tend to feel a deep loyalty to the family that raised them

    The truth is that most adopted people do want to find out about their origins at some point. A 1994 study by the Search Institute found that 72 percent of adopted adolescents wanted to know why they were adopted, and 65 percent wanted to meet their birth parents. 

    A more recent study by the Centre for Research on Children & Families found that an overwhelming majority of people who were adopted wanted to know their heritage and life story, with many describing real harm from growing up without that information. As one person put it plainly: “Adoptees do not arrive as a blank slate. They/we have our own history and family tree no matter the circumstances of how we came to be adopted.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The biological sister in this story clearly felt that weight. She had spent a lot of time looking for her siblings, and it showed in how urgently she wanted to connect. But the author of the story felt none of that, and that is just as understandable. 

    Research on adopted people who choose not to reconnect with biological family shows that they often describe a strong sense of loyalty to their adoptive parents and a genuine contentment with the life they have built. They simply don’t feel the gap that others do. This woman was one of them.

    And that is really what makes adoption such a layered topic. Two people can go through something similar and come out of it with completely different needs, feelings, and ways of making sense of who they are. 

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers sympathized, agreeing it was a tough situaion, and many chimed in with advice on how to handle the conversation with her birth sister

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman later returned with an update, revealing she had decided to cut contact entirely

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Readers backed her up, saying she’d made the right call

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Finds Biological Sister Wanting To Connect, Assumes She’s Invited To Her Wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    reddit stories
    wedding

    32

    1

    32

    1

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Sister sounds desperate for a family. Did the right thing by being honest about not wanting to become one

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Sister sounds desperate for a family. Did the right thing by being honest about not wanting to become one

    2
    2points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT