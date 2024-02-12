Alyssa Milano Faces Backlash For Attending Super Bowl With Son After Gofundme Controversy

Actress Alyssa Milano was the target of sharp public criticism after she was seen attending the Super Bowl with her son, Milo, in the wake of her recent GoFundMe controversy.

Netizens were appalled when they saw Milano pose with her 12-year-old son at the stellar Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium just days after she was criticized for posting a fundraiser for her son’s baseball team.

Tickets for the event can cost anywhere between $950 and $9,500, and the internet raised an eyebrow when Milano attended America’s most awaited sporting event of the year at the heels of asking the public for funds to send her son’s baseball team on a group trip from California to New York.

RELATED:

Some social media users questioned how Alyssa Milano could attend America’s biggest sporting event with her son after the GoFundMe scandal

Share icon

Image credits: Alyssa Milano

“How can he get to the game and you request money to take his team to Cooperstown? How out of touch are you,” one Instagrammer asked, while another asked, “Is this why you created the Go Fund Me? To get you and your kid to the Super Bowl?”

“Oh wow, you can afford the Super Bowl?” said one social media user.

“Damn. Probably could have spent that money one [sic] your son’s baseball team, huh?” read another comment. “But what do I know.”

Several people also came to Milano’s defense and asked the naysayers to let the mother and son enjoy their moment.

“People need to relax, she’s having an experience with her kid. Knock it off jeez,” one commenter said, while another chimed, “So many mean and angry people here… it’s not up to you or me to judge we’re [sic] she spends her money. I’ve met Alyssa just a week ago, and she’s a lovely person. You can see she is sincere and caring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The GoFundMe scandal began in January when the 51-year-old ‘Charmed’ actress, who reportedly has an estimated net worth of $10 million, began seeking the public’s help to raise funds for her son’s baseball team.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” Milano wrote on Twitter.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Soon after she shared the link to the GoFundMe page, social media users found themselves puzzled over Milano needing the public’s help to put together the funds needed for her son’s baseball team.

Social media users expressed shock and disapproval upon seeing Alyssa Milano ask for public donations for her son’s baseball team

Girl they still play Charmed on TNT https://t.co/xY75xkRrUb — paige (@BonerWizard) January 26, 2024

Stop begging @Alyssa_Milano. You are a damned Millionaire. Pay for your son’s trip yourself. https://t.co/A1MzqYR7h6 pic.twitter.com/DoIFagJahe — Darrell (@djhahn13) January 26, 2024

“Alyssa Milano running a GoFundMe to send her kid somewhere is kinda wild,” one user wrote, while another said, “Alyssa Milano asking for donations? Shouldn’t she be able to fund the whole thing?”

The backlash even caused some people to leave comments on her 12-year-old son’s account, prompting Milano to speak up and clearly state her reasons behind setting up the fundraiser.

Alyssa Milano wrote a strongly-worded message after social media users began leaving spiteful comments on her son’s account

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” Milano said as she shared screenshots of her son’s Instagram page being targeted.

“As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins, and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about,” she went on to say.

“Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone,” the actress added. “Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it—the link is in his bio.”