Remember that woman who earned notoriety after sharing a questionable video of herself hugging her 16-year-old son with her legs wrapped around him after a football game?

Well, that same woman has done it again.

Utah single mom Amber Wright posted a new controversial pic poking fun at a video that earned her notoriety online

Image credits: ambslund

Single mom from Utah, Amber Wright, has posted a new controversial picture, this time sharing a photo of herself entwined with a man who definitely appeared to not be her teen son, Brixton.

Image credits: ambslund

Amber wrote in the new picture posted on her Instagram: “Oops… did it again”, not because she was dressed as Britney Spears, but because she appeared to be wearing a Halloween costume mimicking the infamous moment that had gone viral months before.

The Utahan mom wore a sexy version of an American football referee uniform, paired with over-the-knee black boots, as her partner just looked like a football player.

In August, Amber uploaded a video of her and her son hugging after a football game, which went viral

Image credits: ambslund

We can assume that the physician assistant was poking fun at the initial scandalous video taken after an intense football game, where she had intended to capture an emotional moment with her “baby boy,” as she referred to him in the post, and show how proud she was of his achievement.



You can watch the video that initially sparked furious reactions below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Lund-Wright (@ambslund)

“This boy will forever and always have my entire heart,” she had written.

She continued: “Gina captured the end of this moment, and I’m SO grateful.

“When I walked up to hug my baby boy after his game, he immediately picked me up and just held me.

“It may have been 20 seconds, 30 seconds, or a minute, I have no idea.

“But in this moment, time stood completely still.”

Image credits: ambslund

Since its publication date in August, the video has been played nearly 11 million times, and Amber’s Instagram follower count has grown exponentially from 1,500 to 48,300 users.

At the time of the viral video, Brixton had come to his mom’s defense

Image credits: ambslund

Despite Amber’s heartwarming video with Brixton going viral, the mom had received a lot of backlash that accused her of being inappropriate with her son.

With the new Halloween post of Amber and her male companion, comments have been just as harsh as her video, with one individual expressing their thought: “At this point, she’s doing it for clout and knows that it’s so off to hug ur son like she did regardless of how she looks ……….. and the fact that she thinks it’s her looks is HILARIOUS.”



The mom had to state her case following the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Lund-Wright (@ambslund)

Another person commented: “AND THIS PICTURE IS THE PERFECT EXAMPLE OF WHY IT WAS SO WRONG TO BE DOING THIS TO YOUR SON…”

A third Instagram user chimed in: “This implies something so wrong – the fact you did it to your son and now a grown man.”

Amber posted a heartbreaking tribute to her ex-husband who passed away from suicide due to alcoholism when Brixton was 15 years old

Image credits: ambslund

In a video uploaded back in September, Amber recorded herself responding to what she called “disgraceful,” “crude,” and “outlandish” comments left on the viral video.

“We live in a society where we are preaching that we should all love one another. It just seems very hypocritical. […] I would never go on somebody else’s page and pick them apart, degrade them, and disrespect them.”

Brixton also came to defend his mom as he wrote on Instagram: “How about you leave my mom alone.

“She’s never abused me, done anything sexual with me or my friends, or groomed me.

“She’s my mom. She’s my hero.”

Image credits: ambslund

A recent picture shared by Amber on her social media may give context as to why she is so close to her son.

The mom posted a heartbreaking tribute to her ex-husband who passed away from suicide due to alcoholism when Brixton was 15 years old.

Amber received a lot of backlash, once again, due to her newer Instagram post

She wrote: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Trev.

“You would have been 39 years young today; you left us way too soon.

“I keep thinking it will get easier, but there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wish you were still here.

“No matter how many frustrating choices you made or how much you irritated me to my core at times, I would gladly deal with all the difficulties to have you here with our boy.

“You may have been my ex-husband, but you were, would have been, and will always be my friend.

“You gave me the absolute BEST gift that I could ever receive, our son is truly perfect.

“He is loving, kind, inclusive, smart, witty, charming, funny, considerate, helpful, protective, strong, resilient – the list goes on and on.

“While he got my brains, he got your HEART.

“I know you’re watching over him, he knows it, too. But damnit Trev, how I still wish that you were HERE with him.”

Many people agreed that repeating the controversial picture wasn’t the best idea