Victoria Beckham’s “Disturbing” Look For Brooklyn’s Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations
Victoria Beckham attending an event in a silver dress, showcasing her distinctive wedding look for Brooklyn's wedding.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Victoria Beckham’s “Disturbing” Look For Brooklyn’s Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
1

22

1

After Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother Victoria Beckham of humiliating him at his wedding, the internet began re-examining every detail about the Spice Girl alum’s presence on the big day.

Netizens dug up pictures of the dress she wore to her son’s wedding, with some calling her outfit choice “disturbing.”

“The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola,” Victoria said in an interview soon after Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz said “I do” in 2022.

Highlights
  • Amid the ongoing Beckham family fued, netizens dug up pictures of Victoria Beckham from her son Brooklyn's wedding.
  • “It’s totally bizarre. Of all the dresses in all of the world, a fashion designer picked this dress for her son’s wedding?” one asked online.
  • Victoria had spoken about the dress back in 2022 and said she wanted to wear something "appropriate."
  • “The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola,” she said at the time.
RELATED:

    The internet has been re-examining every detail about Victoria Beckham’s presence at her son’s wedding

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Victoria Beckham attended her son Brooklyn’s wedding in a floor-length slip dress that had a shimmery, liquid texture.

    At the time, the style icon revealed that she created the dress with her design director Lara Barrio, and the fabric was inspired by the reflection of moonlight on the ocean against a dark sky.

    “It’s a big deal, your child getting married,” Victoria told Grazia in an interview after the wedding.

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    The 51-year-old said she put a lot of thought into her mother-of-the-groom outfit and wanted to look “appropriate.”

    “It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear,” she said. “The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself.”

    “The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola,” Victoria said in an interview soon after the 2022 wedding

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: British Vogue/German Larkin

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: thebluestshade

    As she sang praises about her son’s wedding, Victoria said her husband, David Beckham, gave a “beautiful” speech, while singer Marc Anthony sang four songs and “did an amazing job.”

    “It’s a big deal, your child getting married,” she said. “…It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and purple outfit at our wedding, and now our baby is married.”

    “It’s totally bizarre. Of all the dresses in all of the world, a fashion designer picked this dress for her son’s wedding?” one asked

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: British Vogue/Darren Gerrish / Europa Press Entertainment

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Riteshshubh

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: bozulik

    Despite all the thought Victoria put into her mother-of-the-groom outfit, some netizens weren’t impressed and called it a negligee, which is a woman’s nightwear garment typically worn to bed.

    “It’s all about Victoria!” one said, while another wrote, “Call it fashion, but weddings aren’t bedtime.”

    “It’s very disturbing that she wore a negligee to her son’s wedding,” quipped another. “She has shown many times her ability to choose a suitable outfit for other wedding.”

    “She is infatuated with her son and jealous of her daughter-in-law,” one claimed online

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: British Vogue/Darren Gerrish

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: nclairebear73

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Tat52269008

    “She is infatuated with her son and jealous of her daughter in law. I have never followed this family as always struggled to understand why she thinks she is royalty, but it’s pretty obvious to see what’s happening,” another said.

    “She does anything for attention, pouts and makes a miserable face, looks down on people,” wrote another.

    “She looks ridiculous looking like she is going to bed not to a a wedding, but hey as always it suits the wearer not the starer and if you wants to get attention this is the way she does it… did she have it specially designed to look ridiculous,” they continued.

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: madtallicayeah

    Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola was thrown back into the spotlight this week after he broke his silence about the ongoing feud with his family.

    The eldest of the four Beckham siblings said he does not want to “reconcile” with his family. He also accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola.

    “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he wrote in a series of Instagram Stories this week.

    Brooklyn made explosive revelations this week about his mother’s behavior at his 2022 nuptials

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Sufistarz

    The 26-year-old further accused his mother of having “hijacked” the first dance that he had planned with Nicola.

    “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he said.

    “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he continued. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    A source previously told People that the mother-son dance was a “jaw-dropping moment” that “left the whole room in absolute shock.”

    “It wasn’t appropriate,” the source said, claiming the guests saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

    The guests also felt Victoria crossed a line with her dance, as the moves seemed more suitable for romantic partners and not a mother and son, insiders claimed to TMZ this week.

    “They’ve got absolutely zero class,” one commented online

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Joanna19997073

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: candylush

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: RebsTweet

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Joanne17156375

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: ianthy1

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: OrangeCatBad4

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: qwright99924750

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: homebyeleven

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: noliesplease8

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: conspiracyrogue

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: CoachRachelHall

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Agentedafofoca

    Victoria Beckham's "Disturbing" Look For Brooklyn's Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

    Image credits: Melaniet74

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Well thank GOD, Binitha, it has been 20 da‍m‍n minutes since someone from BP wrote another article on these insipid boring people who, given by the vote counts on the articles, no one seems to give an actual f‍u‍c‍k about. Is BP now their personal paid publicity staff?

    3
    3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

