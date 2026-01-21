Victoria Beckham’s “Disturbing” Look For Brooklyn’s Wedding Resurfaces After His Bombshell Accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother Victoria Beckham of humiliating him at his wedding, the internet began re-examining every detail about the Spice Girl alum’s presence on the big day.

Netizens dug up pictures of the dress she wore to her son’s wedding, with some calling her outfit choice “disturbing.”

“The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola,” Victoria said in an interview soon after Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz said “I do” in 2022.

“It’s totally bizarre. Of all the dresses in all of the world, a fashion designer picked this dress for her son’s wedding?” one asked online.

Victoria had spoken about the dress back in 2022 and said she wanted to wear something "appropriate."

“The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola,” she said at the time.

The internet has been re-examining every detail about Victoria Beckham’s presence at her son’s wedding

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham attended her son Brooklyn’s wedding in a floor-length slip dress that had a shimmery, liquid texture.

At the time, the style icon revealed that she created the dress with her design director Lara Barrio, and the fabric was inspired by the reflection of moonlight on the ocean against a dark sky.

“It’s a big deal, your child getting married,” Victoria told Grazia in an interview after the wedding.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The 51-year-old said she put a lot of thought into her mother-of-the-groom outfit and wanted to look “appropriate.”

“It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear,” she said. “The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself.”

“The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola,” Victoria said in an interview soon after the 2022 wedding

Image credits: British Vogue/German Larkin

As she sang praises about her son’s wedding, Victoria said her husband, David Beckham, gave a “beautiful” speech, while singer Marc Anthony sang four songs and “did an amazing job.”

“It’s a big deal, your child getting married,” she said. “…It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and purple outfit at our wedding, and now our baby is married.”

“It’s totally bizarre. Of all the dresses in all of the world, a fashion designer picked this dress for her son’s wedding?” one asked

Image credits: British Vogue/Darren Gerrish / Europa Press Entertainment

Despite all the thought Victoria put into her mother-of-the-groom outfit, some netizens weren’t impressed and called it a negligee, which is a woman’s nightwear garment typically worn to bed.

“It’s all about Victoria!” one said, while another wrote, “Call it fashion, but weddings aren’t bedtime.”

“It’s very disturbing that she wore a negligee to her son’s wedding,” quipped another. “She has shown many times her ability to choose a suitable outfit for other wedding.”

“She is infatuated with her son and jealous of her daughter-in-law,” one claimed online

Image credits: British Vogue/Darren Gerrish

“She is infatuated with her son and jealous of her daughter in law. I have never followed this family as always struggled to understand why she thinks she is royalty, but it’s pretty obvious to see what’s happening,” another said.

“She does anything for attention, pouts and makes a miserable face, looks down on people,” wrote another.

“She looks ridiculous looking like she is going to bed not to a a wedding, but hey as always it suits the wearer not the starer and if you wants to get attention this is the way she does it… did she have it specially designed to look ridiculous,” they continued.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola was thrown back into the spotlight this week after he broke his silence about the ongoing feud with his family.

The eldest of the four Beckham siblings said he does not want to “reconcile” with his family. He also accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he wrote in a series of Instagram Stories this week.

Brooklyn made explosive revelations this week about his mother’s behavior at his 2022 nuptials

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

The 26-year-old further accused his mother of having “hijacked” the first dance that he had planned with Nicola.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he said.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he continued. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

A source previously told People that the mother-son dance was a “jaw-dropping moment” that “left the whole room in absolute shock.”

“It wasn’t appropriate,” the source said, claiming the guests saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

The guests also felt Victoria crossed a line with her dance, as the moves seemed more suitable for romantic partners and not a mother and son, insiders claimed to TMZ this week.

“They’ve got absolutely zero class,” one commented online

