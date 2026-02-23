GoFundMe For Eric Dane’s Daughters Put On Hold After Major Backlash: “Rich People Ask For Money”

ADVERTISEMENT

A GoFundMe campaign, set up for Eric Dane’s daughters, was temporarily placed on hold amid online scrutiny.

“Setting up GoFundMes for millionaires. What a time in history,” one commented online

The Grey’s Anatomy star passed away on February 19 at the age of 53, less than a year after revealing his ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) diagnosis to the world.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Highlights Eric Dane passed away on February 19 at the age of 53, less than a year after revealing his ALS diagnosis to the world.

A GoFundMe campaign, created for his daughters, was temporarily placed on hold amid online scrutiny.

Several supporters, including celebrities like Hailey Bieber, had donated to the page.

A similar wave of scrutiny unfolded when a GoFundMe was launched for the family of James Van Der Beek following his passing.

A GoFundMe campaign for Eric Dane’s daughters was temporarily placed on hold amid online scrutiny

Eric Dane smiling, wearing round glasses and a white shirt at a public event about GoFundMe backlash.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after Eric Dane’s passing, friends and family rallied to support his two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 14, whom he shared with ex Rebecca Gayheart.

They were the “center of his world,” read the GoFundMe page, which initially had a target of $250,000.

The target was later raised to $500,000 and has currently received about $337,500 in donations.

Eric Dane with his daughters outside, highlighting GoFundMe campaign backlash involving rich people asking for money.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Tweet from Billy Binion questioning GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s daughters after backlash over rich people asking for money.

Image credits: billybinion

“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” the fundraising page said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers were encouraged to make contributions of any size to “provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.”

Several supporters, including celebrities like Hailey Bieber, donated to the page

Eric Dane with his daughters posing at an event amid GoFundMe backlash for wealthy families asking for money

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing backlash over GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid controversy about wealthy people asking for money.

Image credits: omposerca

Several supporters, including celebrities, donated to the page.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife, Ashley Levinson, donated $27,000, while Hailey Bieber contributed $20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at some point, the fundraiser titled “In Honor of Eric Dane” was placed under review. Organizers said donations would be temporarily held until they confirmed the beneficiaries.

“Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information,” a spokesperson for the fundraising platform told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Eric Dane smiling in a close-up portrait with grey hair and beard against a black background

Image credits: Netflix

Tweet discussing backlash over GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s daughters and comments on rich people asking for money.

Image credits: LoewyLawFirm

ADVERTISEMENT

“All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Dane’s passing, his friend Mike McGuiness spoke about his friend of “almost two decades” and how he “just left us after a brutal battle with ALS.”

“I’m the positive spin guy and can come up with something hopeful in most any situation. This one broke me,” McGuiness said.

The fundraiser titled “In Honor of Eric Dane” was placed under review

Three smiling females, including two daughters, posing in floral garden amid GoFundMe controversy for Eric Dane's daughters.

Image credits: rebeccagayheartdane

Screenshot of a tweet discussing ALS as bankruptcy disease related to costly care and insurance denial issues.

Image credits: L4vlcx

ADVERTISEMENT

The friend said he had nothing to say following the actor’s passing.

“It’s about as hopeless an affliction one could get,” he added. I truly don’t know if I could muster grace or dignity in that spot.”

McGuiness said Dane struggled due to his health battles and “couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped.”

“… Covid and ALS did a number on his work life …” he said. “A GoFundMe is being made, and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help. Love the ones you’ve got.”

Eric Dane sitting outdoors with family, highlighting GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash.

Image credits: GoFundMe

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user replying to GoFundMe controversy with a comment criticizing wealthy people asking for money online.

Image credits: swtarideluxe

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing the GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid major backlash.

Image credits: greyselite_

Actress Kate Walsh, who was Dane’s co-star in Grey’s Anatomy, defended the fundraising page, saying people assume that “actors are rich.”

“A lot of people (I know in a time when we ask so much of everyone to help with all the things) are under the microscope that actors are rich, but when they go thru these debilitating illnesses they go thru their funds. Thank you for even considering to help,” she wrote on social media alongside a picture of Dane with his two daughters.

“Aren’t you all supposed to have the money, not us???” one commented online

Eric Dane and family posing on purple carpet at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball event, dressed in elegant formal attire.

Image credits: Rob Latour/Variety/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several netizens were skeptical about why the family of a world-famous actor needed to turn to an online fundraiser for support after his passing.

“Why is this becoming a thing? … His net worth was widely estimated at several million dollars. I don’t understand why his family needs a GoFundMe,” one said.

“At the very least, I can’t imagine someone of his stature not having basic life insurance,” wrote another.

Another said, “Doesn’t sit right that rich people ask for money… gofundme is meant for poor people.”

Dane’s net worth at the time of his passing was unclear. Celebrity Net Worth estimated the amount to be $3 million.

Eric Dane with his daughters and wife outside, related to GoFundMe backlash involving rich people asking for money.

Image credits: rebeccagayheartdane

After conducting its routine review, GoFundMe released a statement and said the fundraiser has been “verified and the family has been added as the beneficiary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team was previously working to gather additional information and help ensure the intended beneficiary was added to the fundraiser, as part of our standard review process,” GoFundMe confirmed to Independent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A similar wave of scrutiny unfolded when a GoFundMe was launched for the family of James Van Der Beek following his passing earlier this month.

Loyal fans quickly rallied behind the fundraising campaign, but critics questioned whether the family of a celebrity known for his decades-long career needed donations from the public.

A GoFundMe page created for James Van Der Beek’s family also faced similar scrutiny

Eric Dane and a woman standing outdoors by a stone wall amid fall foliage, related to GoFundMe backlash keywords.

Image credits: vanderkimberly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters, highlighting backlash over rich people asking for money online.

Image credits: lola987123

The 48-year-old actor used to be open about his financial stress following his diagnosis with stage III colorectal cancer.

He had auctioned off memorabilia in 2024 from his sports-comedy film Varsity Blues, in which he played a high school quarterback.

“100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇),” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Eric Dane standing in a field with his daughters and sons, all smiling and dressed casually outdoors.

Image credits: vanderjames

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, he raised money to help pay for his colorectal cancer treatment, with help from the auction house Propstore. He reportedly sold collector’s items from his film Dawson’s Creek, including parts of his wardrobe, props, and set pieces.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” he told People in November last year.

His Dawson’s Creek co-stars, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, held a one-night charity event in New York last year to raise money for the Van Der Beek family.

“It seems super gross. Highest earners in the world begging for money while I’m sure they have millions in assets, they just don’t want to sell,” one commented online

Tweet by Pop Tingz about backlash over celebrities' families asking for GoFundMe donations amid recent deaths.

Image credits: PopTingz

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing backlash over GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters, mentioning charity and wealth concerns.

Image credits: terrybythebay

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash about rich people asking for money.

Image credits: TrishtheSkeptic

Tweet expressing backlash against GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters, criticizing rich people asking for money online.

Image credits: INS0MNlATlC

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Adam Chudy criticizing rich people begging for money, relating to GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s daughters controversy.

Image credits: AdamChudy

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters and questions about charity and insurance.

Image credits: Kanph1t

Tweet from TheeBrandi responding to backlash over GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters suggesting donations to ALS research instead.

Image credits: TheeBrandi

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Peter expressing doubt about trust in his wife regarding money and mentioning a sudden change of mind before a diagnosis.

Image credits: ChrononautPeter

Twitter reply about billionaire dating trend, expressing frustration over GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash.

Image credits: policywishes

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet explaining net worth as an estimate, in a discussion about GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters and related backlash.

Image credits: hvdgins

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters, highlighting backlash over rich people asking for money.

Image credits: StevenABadeau

Tweet criticizing GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters, saying they have insurance and requesting money is wrong and disgusting.

Image credits: JK97popper

Screenshot of a social media post questioning the need for a GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash.

Image credits: I_Am_Eucheria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing net worth and plea to open schools amid backlash on GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters.

Image credits: enchantedfauna

Tweet about diseases bankrupting rich people discussing denied nursing care and insurance issues amid GoFundMe backlash.

Image credits: drflugenflok

Screenshot of a tweet discussing financial struggles and the impact of diseases related to GoFundMe backlash.

Image credits: ElVerdeRican

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Godspower Ikechukwu discussing backlash over GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid grief and financial concerns.

Image credits: ikepower_

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing community support for Eric Dane's daughters after backlash on GoFundMe fundraiser.

Image credits: aishabajwa

Tweet discussing backlash against GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s daughters, mentioning celebs being broke and rich people asking for money.

Image credits: schlittly

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by @benwardjr discussing the high costs of debilitating diseases amid backlash on GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters.

Image credits: benwardjr

Twitter reply discussing skepticism about GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash over wealthy people asking for money.

Image credits: rboger12

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Eric Dane and challenges with insurance and nursing care related to his family fundraising.

Image credits: hopfiIms

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending the GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash over rich people asking for money.

Image credits: season3euphoria

Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters and celebrity net worth misconceptions.

Image credits: timsmotive

Screenshot of a tweet discussing GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters and backlash about rich people asking for money.

Image credits: ugh__n0

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters amid backlash over rich people asking for money.

Image credits: chriswithans

Twitter post discussing backlash over GoFundMe for Eric Dane's daughters citing issues with rich people asking for money.

Image credits: astrowatchx

Tweet from Michael Sanislo replying about supporting people who enriched their lives amid GoFundMe backlash for Eric Dane's daughters.

Image credits: the_sigh_op2

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet mentioning Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek facing issues with their health insurance company in a social media reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sophielx0911