‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress’s Claim Eric Dane Bullied Her Brutally Backfires After He Passes Away
Actress with short curly hair smiling gently, related to Grey's Anatomy and Eric Dane bullying claims story.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress’s Claim Eric Dane Bullied Her Brutally Backfires After He Passes Away

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A Grey’s Anatomy background actress is facing backlash after publicly airing her past issues with late actor Eric Dane following his passing.

Dane passed away on February 19 at age 53, nearly a year after he announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a terminal neurodegenerative disease.

He was best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan, or “McSteamy,” in Grey’s Anatomy for six years, as well as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria.

    A Grey’s Anatomy actress has accused Eric Dane of being a “bully” after his passing

    Eric Dane smiling during an interview, wearing a black shirt against a bright red background.

    Eric Dane smiling during an interview, wearing a black shirt against a bright red background.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    Following the news of his passing, many of his former co-stars posted touching tributes celebrating Dane’s work and the friendships they had built on set. 

    But a background actress in the medical drama drew attention after calling Dane a “bully and an a**hole” and claiming she had influenced his departure from the show.

    Laura Ann Tull posted on Threads about her time working with Dane in response to a Variety announcement about his passing.

    Actress from Grey's Anatomy smiling, wearing a red dress with short curly brown hair against a plain background.

    Actress from Grey's Anatomy smiling, wearing a red dress with short curly brown hair against a plain background.

    Image credits: Barry McDaniel/New Faces LA

    Tull, who said she had worked on Grey’s for three years, claimed the actor mistreated her on set after she battled cancer and referred to his terminal illness as “karma.”

    “He hated me because I said I love classical literature to a girl reading a Jane Austen novel on the set. He called me weird w/o even talking to me. Karma is a B,” she wrote.

    “I only wish he’d apologized & admitted what he did. I am why he was fired from Grey’s.”

    Laura Ann Tull claimed she worked as a background actress in the medical drama for three years

    Screenshot of social media post where Grey's Anatomy actress claims Eric Dane bullied her brutally, causing backlash after his passing.

    Screenshot of social media post where Grey's Anatomy actress claims Eric Dane bullied her brutally, causing backlash after his passing.

    Image credits: lauraanntull

    Tull alleged that she called an assistant to series creator Shonda Rhimes to report Dane’s alleged behavior, resulting in the actor’s termination two weeks later.

    “I am why he was fired from Grey’s. I called Rhimes’ assistant two weeks before they announced his termination. Rhimes I doubt will ever admit that,” she wrote.

    In follow-up posts, she described Dane as “true evil” and accused him of “ab*sing cancer survivors & disabled people” like her.

    Eric Dane in a Grey's Anatomy scene, wearing a white coat and dark scrubs, with a serious expression on set.

    Eric Dane in a Grey's Anatomy scene, wearing a white coat and dark scrubs, with a serious expression on set.

    Image credits: ABC

    “He was a coward who ab*sed me. Bullied me. Made fun of me,” she continued, adding, “His dy*ng doesn’t change [the] destruction he caused me.”

    Tull provided no evidence to support her claims against the late actor or her alleged role in his departure from the show.

    On social media, many fans expressed skepticism about her comments and questioned her decision to voice her anger at the Euphoria star after his passing.

    Tull called Dane a “coward” and a “narcissist” and claimed he made fun of her on set

    Instagram comment from Grey's Anatomy actress accusing Eric Dane of bullying during illness and denying sympathy after his passing.

    Instagram comment from Grey's Anatomy actress accusing Eric Dane of bullying during illness and denying sympathy after his passing.

    Image credits: lauraanntull

    Social media post criticizing bullying by Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane, highlighting backlash after his passing.

    Social media post criticizing bullying by Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane, highlighting backlash after his passing.

    Image credits: lauraanntull

    Comment on social media reading seems like he was correct related to Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying.

    Comment on social media reading seems like he was correct related to Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying.

    “Saying this about someone who JUST d*ed from a horrible disease basically tells us all we need to know. There is no way that he was the problem here!” one person said.

    “A background actress trying to get some clout off his d*ath smh,” echoed another.

    She was an extra for three years. She said she had never spoken to him. I very much doubt that he, a star of the show, left because she did not like him,” a third commented.

    Another user called her posts “so nasty and unnecessary” given the timing, while someone else typed, “Seems like he was correct.”

    Tull said her issues with Grey’s Anatomy cast members ultimately led her to exit the show

    Woman in a red velvet jacket posing outdoors, related to Grey's Anatomy actress Eric Dane bullying claim controversy.

    Woman in a red velvet jacket posing outdoors, related to Grey's Anatomy actress Eric Dane bullying claim controversy.

    Image credits: IMDb

    On Threads, Tull also said Dane’s alleged actions caused her health issues and led to her having premature menopause. Additionally, she suggested that her supposed conflict with the actor is the reason she left the show.

    The actress previously made similar accusations in a 2018 post on Medium. In the article, she said she never directly spoke to Dane on set, but that he had spoken negatively about her to others and called her “weird.”

    Screenshot of social media post by Grey's Anatomy actress alleging Eric Dane bullied her on set, causing distress.

    Screenshot of social media post by Grey's Anatomy actress alleging Eric Dane bullied her on set, causing distress.

    Image credits: lauraanntull

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing bullying claims involving Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane.

    “I worked on set of Grey’s Anatomy for three years as an extra, but I never spoke to Dane once directly,” she wrote. “But I did hear him talk about me.”

    “I have the privilege of being told I am weird by a well known actor Eric Dane or at least Arrnie Starr who is an elected representative of Sag Aftra sent me an email telling me that is what Eric Dane said.”

    The actress insisted that her accusations against Dane were valid despite his passing from ALS

    Actress from Grey's Anatomy with short curly hair, posing against a plain background for a portrait photo.

    Actress from Grey's Anatomy with short curly hair, posing against a plain background for a portrait photo.

    Image credits: Barry McDaniel/New Faces LA

    Tull said Patrick Dempsey, the lead male actor, “also seemed to comment about me.”

    “I worked on a movie with him and he comments, ‘There she is again,’ and I was regulated to being on the street outside,” she claimed.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dane’s 2012 exit from Grey’s stemmed from budget and creative decisions, as long-running cast members like him were becoming more expensive for the network.

    Social media comments showing a dispute over bullying claims against Eric Dane from Grey's Anatomy after his passing.

    Social media comments showing a dispute over bullying claims against Eric Dane from Grey's Anatomy after his passing.

    Image credits: lauraanntull

    Social media comments discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim of Eric Dane bullying her on set.

    Social media comments discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim of Eric Dane bullying her on set.

    Image credits: lauraanntull

    The late actor suggested that his struggles with painkiller dependency were not the main reason he was written off the ABC show, but that they “definitely didn’t help.”

    Dane was introduced at the end of season two as a guest star but became a series regular the following season due to the positive reactions from fans.

    In 2021, nine years after his last appearance, he briefly returned to the series when the protagonist, played by Ellen Pompeo, had a dream during a COVID-induced coma.

    Eric Dane played surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy between 2006 and 2012

    Eric Dane in character on Grey's Anatomy, wearing blue scrubs and looking contemplative in a hospital setting.

    Eric Dane in character on Grey's Anatomy, wearing blue scrubs and looking contemplative in a hospital setting.

    Image credits: ABC

    In addition to Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, Dane starred in the fantasy series Charmed, the crime series Countdown, and the action drama The Last Ship. He also appeared in films such as Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day, Burlesque, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

    He is survived by his two daughters, 15-year-old Billie and 14-year-old Georgia, whom he shared with his ex, Rebecca Gayheart.

    Tweet criticizing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her, mentioning his death and terminal illness.

    Many people questioned Tull’s claims against Eric Dane, particularly that she played a role in his departure from Grey’s Anatomy
    Tweet criticizing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her, mentioning his death and terminal illness.

    Image credits: ricnorrisf1

    Twitter user criticizes backlash over Grey's Anatomy actress's claim of Eric Dane bullying after his passing.

    Twitter user criticizes backlash over Grey's Anatomy actress's claim of Eric Dane bullying after his passing.

    Image credits: AmethystShining

    Tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her after he passes away, questioning its credibility.

    Tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her after he passes away, questioning its credibility.

    Image credits: ricnorrisf1

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her.

    Image credits: brrr_add

    Tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress claim and Eric Dane bullying controversy following his passing.

    Tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress claim and Eric Dane bullying controversy following his passing.

    Image credits: CLGreality9

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her brutally.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her brutally.

    Image credits: daynjar2_leanne

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the claim of bullying involving Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane after his passing.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the claim of bullying involving Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane after his passing.

    Image credits: JLH_Emm

    Twitter user discussing Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane bullying claim shortly after his passing in a social media post.

    Twitter user discussing Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane bullying claim shortly after his passing in a social media post.

    Image credits: DarthPoylaris

    Twitter user commenting on a controversial claim about Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane bullying allegations.

    Twitter user commenting on a controversial claim about Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane bullying allegations.

    Image credits: miguelstruggles

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @ricnorrisf1, discussing a claim involving Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane bullying.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @ricnorrisf1, discussing a claim involving Grey's Anatomy actress and Eric Dane bullying.

    Image credits: sweetlouiex

    User reply on social media denying interaction, referencing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim against Eric Dane bullying.

    User reply on social media denying interaction, referencing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim against Eric Dane bullying.

    Image credits: CartierClass

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her and the backlash after he passes away.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her and the backlash after he passes away.

    Image credits: belleswlft

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Grey's Anatomy actress's claim about Eric Dane bullying her.

    Image credits: CH0DIUM

    Social media user denies Grey's Anatomy actress credit, accusing her of lying about Eric Dane bullying claims for clout.

    Social media user denies Grey's Anatomy actress credit, accusing her of lying about Eric Dane bullying claims for clout.

    Image credits: thewildsfan99

    Tweet criticizing the timing of Grey's Anatomy actress's bullying claim against Eric Dane after his passing.

    Tweet criticizing the timing of Grey's Anatomy actress's bullying claim against Eric Dane after his passing.

    Image credits: awgecentral

    Tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress’s claim about Eric Dane bullying and the controversy after his passing.

    Tweet discussing Grey's Anatomy actress’s claim about Eric Dane bullying and the controversy after his passing.

    Image credits: XolsTYQ

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a Grey's Anatomy actress's bullying claim against Eric Dane.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a Grey's Anatomy actress's bullying claim against Eric Dane.

    Image credits: JKJeonEuphoria

    Social media reply disputing actor Eric Dane bullying claims after Grey's Anatomy actress's statement.

    Social media reply disputing actor Eric Dane bullying claims after Grey's Anatomy actress's statement.

    Image credits: CorriDawnYT

    Screenshot of Shaneva Jackson’s tweet defending Eric Dane’s reputation as a Grey's Anatomy actor amid bullying claims.

    Screenshot of Shaneva Jackson’s tweet defending Eric Dane’s reputation as a Grey's Anatomy actor amid bullying claims.

    Image credits: Neva_J

    Twitter reply criticizing claims of bullying against Eric Dane after his passing, related to Grey's Anatomy actress dispute.

    Twitter reply criticizing claims of bullying against Eric Dane after his passing, related to Grey's Anatomy actress dispute.

    Image credits: cherrycomplains

    Twitter user Lorna responds to Complex, doubting a bullying claim about Grey's Anatomy actress Eric Dane.

    Twitter user Lorna responds to Complex, doubting a bullying claim about Grey's Anatomy actress Eric Dane.

    Image credits: Lorna_LMW_87

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add a poll result for this lady is looney tunes and shouldn’t get any more attention. I’ve been called worse things than “weird” in my life, but my body didn’t leap into menopause because of it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    dstop0707 avatar
    D
    D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First Shame on her she is trying to get attention. The man just died. He deserves prayers and not this slander.

    3
    3points
    reply
    jenny-mason3 avatar
    Jenny
    Jenny
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On Threads, Tull also said Dane’s alleged actions caused her health issues and led to her having premature menopause. What a load of rubbish. Alleged bullying does not cause early menopause. Whatever health issues she had going on probably did that.

    1
    1point
    reply
