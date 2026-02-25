Fear Factor: House Of Fear Episode 6 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief hiatus, the popular stunt-based game show Fear Factor was revived for a fresh season this year. Hosted by Johnny Knoxville, Fear Factor: House of Fear features a group of strangers who move into the Fear House, where they compete against each other.

After the season reached its midway point, the reality series took a short break from the primetime schedule. However, it is set to return to television screens with even more dangerous challenges for its contestants, and fans won’t want to miss the thrills.

Here is when and where to watch Fear Factor: House of Fear episode 6.

When does Fear Factor: House of Fear episode 6 release?

Host standing behind a wooden podium on Fear Factor House of Fear set, preparing for episode 6 release.

Image credits: Fox/YouTube

Fear Factor: House of Fear episode 6 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Viewers can catch it on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

The series premiered on a Sunday night (January 11, 2026), but moved to Wednesday night with the second entry. The season comprises ten episodes, and new entries will continue to air weekly in the same timeslot.

Where to stream Fear Factor: House of Fear?

Host from Fear Factor House of Fear episode, wearing glasses and bee-covered outfit with bees flying around.

Image credits: Fox

All episodes of Fear Factor: House of Fear become available to stream on Hulu, a day after they are broadcast on Fox.

Additionally, seasons 1 through 7 of NBC’s original version of the show are also available on the streaming service.

A basic ad-supported subscription to the streamer costs $11.99/month (or $119.99/year), but students can purchase it for just $1.99/month. A premium subscription (without ads) is priced at $18.99/month.

The platform also offers new users a free three-day trial, which can be used to stream the reality series for free.

What to expect from Fear Factor: House of Fear episode 6?

A blonde woman speaking in a casual setting with others, related to Fear Factor House of Fear episode 6 release.

Image credits: Fox/YouTube

The sixth episode, Pain Auction, will introduce the titular gimmick to the competition. The nine remaining contestants will bid on how much punishment they can take, as host Johnny Knoxville throws new challenges at them.

For the first time this season, all participants will face the dread of elimination with a grueling pie-eating contest looming over them.

Preview clips show contestant Chelsea Montgomery being pushed to the brink of a medical emergency.

In another dare, Dida Armstrong agrees to have 13 needles inserted into his arms, experiencing excruciating pain.

Those who survive the latest round of ordeals will come one step closer to winning the $200,000 grand prize, while one competitor will bid adieu to the reality show.