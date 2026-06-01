Expert Gives Verdict After Paul Rudd Reveals The Secret Behind His Age-Defying Looks At 57 Without Surgery

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A wave of disbelief has gripped the internet in recent weeks over Paul Rudd’s age-defying looks, especially after he celebrated his 57th birthday last month.

“Paul Rudd really doesn’t age, does he? At this point, I’m just waiting for him to leak whoever his dermatologist is,” said one fan.

After Rudd insisted he has never relied on Botox his entire life, a cosmetic surgeon offered a reality check on his claims in a conversation with Bored Panda.

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Highlights Fans have been in disbelief over Paul Rudd’s age-defying looks ever since he celebrated his 57th birthday last month.

After the actor said he’s never touched Botox, a cosmetic surgeon offered a reality check on his claims.

“Even the best facelift won’t work without good sleep,” the expert warned.

She also commented on Rudd’s biggest wellness secret.

A wave of disbelief has gripped the internet in recent weeks over Paul Rudd’s age-defying looks

Image credits: Getty/Steve Eichner

Paul Rudd recently appeared on the May 27 episode of the Therapuss podcast, where host Jake Shane outrightly asked him whether he uses Botox to maintain his facial appearance.

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“No. Look at my face,” replied the Friends alum, making exaggerated expressions and moving his eyebrows up and down to show off his natural lines and wrinkles.

When Shane pointed out that it looked like he never ages, the actor gave a modest response in true Rudd-like fashion.

“I do,” he said. “You’re kind for saying that, but I really do.”

It is unclear whether Rudd has opted for any other kind of cosmetic procedures in the past.

A cosmetic expert reveals why Botox is usually easy to spot while other subtle treatments might go unnoticed

Jake Shane investigates Paul Rudd’s eternal youth on a new episode of Therapuss. pic.twitter.com/645MkdNinZ — Netflix (@netflix) May 28, 2026

The visibility of a cosmetic procedure’s effect on one’s face depends heavily on the type and scale of the treatment, according to Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a medical aesthetician in London associated with Longevita.

“Botox is usually the easiest to detect clinically because it affects movement. If someone has no dynamic expression in certain areas, it becomes noticeable,” she told Bored Panda.

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However, she also pointed out that other procedures can be more discreet and may go unnoticed.

“Laser treatments, mild fillers, or skin quality treatments like skin boosters can be very subtle,” she continued. “To a lay observer, they may go completely unnoticed.”

It would be easy for a doctor to recognize “patterns of treatment or maintenance” on a patient’s face, but the public may “simply interpret the result as ‘good genetics’ or ‘good skincare,’” she added.

While Rudd has never touched Botox, he has been open about his biggest wellness secret in the past

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MedLinks (@medlinksaesthetics)

In the past, Rudd said his biggest wellness secret is sleep.

“People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’” the actor told Men’s Health in 2023.

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The Marvel star called sleep the most important part of training, saying people who sleep for four hours and then get up to train are “doing themselves a disservice.”

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“The most important part of training is sleep,” he told the outlet. “Sleep first, then diet. Then weights. Then cardio.”

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

According to Dr. Gizem, sleep does indeed play an important role in visible aging, but its impact is often limited when considered on its own.

“Sleep is really important,” she said. “Ultimately, everything we do in anti-aging – including surgical procedures – is aimed at improving skin quality, supporting collagen production, and achieving a tighter, more radiant appearance.”

“Even the best facelift won’t work without good sleep,” the expert warned

Image credits: PEOPLE

From a medical perspective, sleep is a critical biological process that helps with repair.

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“During sleep, necrotic or damaged cells are cleared and replaced with new ones. Growth hormones are released, and autophagy processes support cellular renewal,” said the facial aesthetics practitioner.

The bottom line is that Rudd’s best-kept wellness secret is certainly important, but there’s only so much that sleep can do.

“Sleep alone” cannot “create a youthful appearance -its benefits are far more powerful when combined with good skincare and healthy lifestyle habits,” Dr. Gizem said.

But on the other hand, “If sleep quality is poor, even the best facelift may not achieve optimal results.”

Rudd swears by sunscreen and moisturizer, but genetics and lifestyle habits also do some heavy lifting

Image credits: Getty/Ron Galella, Ltd.

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Rudd appears to have a simple and straightforward skincare routine, having advocated for the benefits of moisturizer during a 2019 interview with Allure.

“I’m 80 years old on the inside,” he said, pointing to his chest. “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.”

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When it comes to the most important product in his skincare kit, he said he was a “big believer in sunscreen.”

“I’m not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look,” he told InStyle in 2015.

He went on to say that he mainly wears sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because he doesn’t “want to get skin cancer.”

Speaking of skincare regimens, Dr. Gizem said there were certain products that made a significant difference to maintaining smooth and healthy-looking skin.

“Medical-grade skincare makes a real difference. Consistent use of SPF, vitamin C, and retinoids can significantly improve skin texture and delay visible aging signs,” she suggested.

Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

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Beyond sleep and skincare, there are multiple overlapping factors that could help maintain well-preserved skin in the later stages of adulthood.

“Genetics plays a huge role. Skin type, collagen density, and how someone naturally loses volume over time are all inherited factors,” Dr. Gizem explained.

Lifestyle habits, including low alcohol intake, not smoking, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight, also significantly influence skin aging.

Experts say that maintaining ultra-smooth skin in your late 50s without intervention is uncommon

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Fans may find it tempting to replicate a celebrity’s skincare routine. But how realistic is it for men in their 50s to maintain Rudd’s level of skin quality?

“I would say that’s not entirely realistic. Especially in men in their late 50s, maintaining very smooth skin and minimal visible aging without any aesthetic intervention is uncommon,” Dr. Gizem said.

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

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Even if an individual has excellent genetics and boasts exemplary lifestyle habits, it is still possible and normal for natural aging patterns to be visible.

“There are always fine lines, subtle texture changes, or volume loss with age,” the expert said. “If the skin appears consistently smooth and refined, it may suggest additional support beyond sleep alone.”

However, she also noted that injectable treatments like Botox are not the immediate answer to achieving a youthful appearance.

“Non-invasive approaches” like laser resurfacing, microneedling, skin boosters, or regular dermatologist-led maintenance can also help.

Baffled netizens have been wondering what voodoo magic is behind Rudd’s age-defying looks

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