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Celebrity skincare routines have officially taken over the beauty world.

Fans have been dissecting every product and every step in the hopes of recreating that red carpet–ready skin at home.

The skincare brand Skinara set out to rank the most in-demand celebrity skincare routines. They found that millions of people are obsessively searching for the secret behind the flawless-looking skin that stars like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have.

But when the results came in, the top spot for the most searched celebrity skincare routine went to someone unexpected.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash

The Skinara May 2026 report analyzed 25 different celebrities known for high-interest skincare routines.

The “total online interest” was defined as the combined level of public curiosity and media attention around each celebrity’s skincare routine.

It includes two metrics: the estimated monthly Google search count for each celebrity’s skincare routine and the number of times media outlets covered that celebrity’s skincare or skincare routine.

Experts at Skinara explained that the data most likely shows the “curiosity” that social media users have about celebrity skincare routines and does not necessarily translate to “consistent behavior.”

“High search volume means people are interested in learning about a celebrity’s routine, but it does not prove that they are actually following it every day,” a representative for Skinara told Bored Panda.

“Many people may search because they admire the celebrity’s appearance, want product ideas, or are curious about expensive or unusual skincare habits,” they continued.

Image credits: Nataliya Melnychuk/Unsplash

While these routines are racking up millions of searches, the skincare experts behind the study warned that they may be setting the bar a little too high for some people.

“Most people following these celebrities do not have the same lifestyle, budget, or access to estheticians, professional treatments, makeup artists, lighting, editing, and expensive skincare products,” they said.

They also highlighted a noticeable gap between celebrity-endorsed routines and what dermatologists would typically recommend.

Skinara explained that celebrity routines can include “good skincare habits, but they may also be more “generic” and sometimes “more expensive or product-heavy than what a dermatologist would usually recommend.”

“Dermatologists typically focus on routines that are tailored to a person’s skin profile and specific concerns,” they added. In contrast, celebrity routines may feature luxury products, sponsored items, or treatments that may not be suitable or accessible to other people.”

Here are the top 5 celebrity skincare routines ranked by total online interest: