Kim Kardashian’s Nostalgic Throwback Photo Divides Internet: “Proof You’ve Never Needed Surgery”
Celebrities, News

Kim Kardashian’s Nostalgic Throwback Photo Divides Internet: “Proof You’ve Never Needed Surgery”

Kim Kardashian took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sending fans into a frenzy over her pre-fame appearance.

The 44-year-old reality TV mogul shared a photo taken a couple of decades ago with the caption: “Beverly Connection Photo Booth in the 90’s.”

The post seemed to be a lighthearted glimpse into her younger years, but it quickly became a battleground for fans and critics over her looks.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian shared a nostalgic 90s photo, sparking an online debate about her appearance.
  • Fans argued over the reality TV mogul's looks with intense speculation.
  • “Hey so there’s this thing called aging,” read one comment while another said, “She looks the same.”
  • Despite rampant speculation over the years, Kim has consistently denied undergoing any significant facial surgery.

Among the flood of comments, one stood out saying: “This is proof you’ve never needed surgery.”

Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy with a throwback photo, giving a rare glimpse into her pre-fame years

Kim Kardashian mirror selfie, sparking fan debate over potential plastic surgery.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian in glamorous attire sparking plastic surgery debates among fans.

Image credits: kimkardashian

The comment cued an online debate, with one saying: “She looks the same tho, yall act like she got facial reconstruction surgery.”

“Hey so there’s this thing called aging,” read a second comment while a third said, “She looks the same.”

Another remarked, “exactly she’s definitely had some stuff done but she still looks like the same person.”

One fan shifted the conversation to the toll of public scrutiny and said: “it’s hard when the whole internet judges you and makes fun of your natural looks.”

“Beverly Connection Photo Booth in the 90’s,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the picture below

Kim Kardashian holding photo of her young self in hand, sparking discussion on her natural looks and plastic surgery.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Young Kim Kardashian smiling with a friend, laying on a bed, under a chandelier.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Despite rampant speculation over the years, Kim has consistently denied undergoing any significant facial surgery.

She admitted in a 2022 interview with Allure that she has had “a little bit of Botox” in the space between her brows but has never done fillers.

“A little bit of Botox,” she said. “But I’ve chilled, actually.”

The SKIMS founder has previously said she would do anything to look “younger.”

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” she told The New York Times in 2022. “I just might.”

She later clarified in her Allure interview that she was joking about eating feces.

The post ignited debate over her appearance, with comments like, “This is proof you’ve never needed surgery”

Young Kim Kardashian and her brother Rob Kardashian posing together indoors, sparking fan debate over her appearance and plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Young Kim Kardashian childhood photo smiling on a sunny beach, wearing a yellow swimsuit, with trees in the background.

Image credits: kimkardashian

“I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat sh– if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,’” she told the outlet.

When the interviewer asked her, “A whole bowl?” she replied with: “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”

She did, however, double down on always wanting to look appropriate without taking it “too far.”

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age,” she told the outlet. “ … I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

Despite persistent speculation, the mother-of-four has denied major facial surgery and admitted only to “a little bit of Botox”

Kim Kardashian doing a silly pose in a red cap with two children, one being held, outside on a stone path near greenery with daughters Chicago and North West.

Image credits: kimkardashian

In the same interview, she also explained that she “genuinely” cares about “looking good” and admitted to doing laser treatments to maintain her headline-making appearance.

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she said. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above,” she went on to say. “I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she previously said. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum said that, over the years, she has learned to accept that she might not always look “perfect” and to prioritize health over everything else.

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before,” she said.

“I hate my hands—they’re wrinkly and gross,” she went on to say. “But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’”

The reality TV star’s throwback photo led fans to continue making speculations about her appearance

Instagram comments discussing Kim Kardashian's youthful appearance and plastic surgery remarks.

Screenshot of a comment discussing natural beauty in context of plastic surgery on social media.

Comment on Kim Kardashian throwback photo, saying "Kim you were so pretty," with 3344 likes, sparking fan debate on plastic surgery.

Comment on Kim Kardashian photo, debating natural beauty versus plastic surgery.

Comment on Kim Kardashian throwback photo mentioning resemblance to Chicago, with 45 likes.

Instagram comment on Kim Kardashian throwback photo, discussing her consistent style.

Comment on Kim Kardashian's throwback photo, mentioning eyebrows and hairstyle from the 90s.

Comment on Kim Kardashian's throwback photo sparks plastic surgery debate.

Comment on Instagram post about Kim Kardashian's young photo and fans' thoughts on plastic surgery.

Instagram comment discussing Kim Kardashian throwback photo and plastic surgery.

Comment about Kim Kardashian's young photo and plastic surgery debate.

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

What People Think

  • Natural Beauty Advocate: Kim's throwback shows true beauty is ageless and doesn't need alterations.

  • Skeptical Observer: Despite her claims, Kim's photo doesn't diminish rumors of extensive cosmetic surgery.

  • Kim Kardashian Fanatic: Kim's photo silences critics, proving she shines naturally without the need for surgery.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

