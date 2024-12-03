Kim Kardashian’s Nostalgic Throwback Photo Divides Internet: “Proof You’ve Never Needed Surgery”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sending fans into a frenzy over her pre-fame appearance.

The 44-year-old reality TV mogul shared a photo taken a couple of decades ago with the caption: “Beverly Connection Photo Booth in the 90’s.”

The post seemed to be a lighthearted glimpse into her younger years, but it quickly became a battleground for fans and critics over her looks.

“Hey so there’s this thing called aging,” read one comment while another said, “She looks the same.”

Despite rampant speculation over the years, Kim has consistently denied undergoing any significant facial surgery.

Among the flood of comments, one stood out saying: “This is proof you’ve never needed surgery.”

Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy with a throwback photo, giving a rare glimpse into her pre-fame years

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: kimkardashian

The comment cued an online debate, with one saying: “She looks the same tho, yall act like she got facial reconstruction surgery.”

“Hey so there’s this thing called aging,” read a second comment while a third said, “She looks the same.”

Another remarked, “exactly she’s definitely had some stuff done but she still looks like the same person.”

One fan shifted the conversation to the toll of public scrutiny and said: “it’s hard when the whole internet judges you and makes fun of your natural looks.”

“Beverly Connection Photo Booth in the 90’s,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the picture below

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: kimkardashian

Despite rampant speculation over the years, Kim has consistently denied undergoing any significant facial surgery.

She admitted in a 2022 interview with Allure that she has had “a little bit of Botox” in the space between her brows but has never done fillers.

“A little bit of Botox,” she said. “But I’ve chilled, actually.”

The SKIMS founder has previously said she would do anything to look “younger.”

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” she told The New York Times in 2022. “I just might.”

She later clarified in her Allure interview that she was joking about eating feces.

The post ignited debate over her appearance, with comments like, “This is proof you’ve never needed surgery”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: kimkardashian

“I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat sh– if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,’” she told the outlet.

When the interviewer asked her, “A whole bowl?” she replied with: “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”

She did, however, double down on always wanting to look appropriate without taking it “too far.”

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age,” she told the outlet. “ … I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

Despite persistent speculation, the mother-of-four has denied major facial surgery and admitted only to “a little bit of Botox”

Image credits: kimkardashian

In the same interview, she also explained that she “genuinely” cares about “looking good” and admitted to doing laser treatments to maintain her headline-making appearance.

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she said. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above,” she went on to say. “I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she previously said. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum said that, over the years, she has learned to accept that she might not always look “perfect” and to prioritize health over everything else.

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before,” she said.

“I hate my hands—they’re wrinkly and gross,” she went on to say. “But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’”

The reality TV star’s throwback photo led fans to continue making speculations about her appearance

