Like many celebrities, Olivia Munn has been accused of having cosmetic surgery in the past. Fans have speculated over the years about whether she had cheek implants or, perhaps, underwent a rhinoplasty.



The X-Men: Apocalypse actress has addressed claims from netizens about her face looking completely different.



“I posted [a] picture on Instagram because the glam team had worked very hard. People were like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ A week later, I looked completely different,” she told Fashion in 2016. “As an actor, you can be completely transformative and take on different roles. As an individual in the world, it’s a totally different story―we live in a time where there [are] so many pictures that bring so much scrutiny. When your face changes because of makeup, it’s hard to let people know that you’re not actually doing surgery or fillers.”



The actress, who revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, said she was “devastated” with the results of her breast reconstruction surgery after losing so much breast tissue during her double mastectomy.



"I didn't want to have big breasts. I didn't want them to look like a boob job. [The surgeon] was just very clear, [and told me,] 'It's going to look like that,'" she said in a June 4 episode of the health and wellness podcast SheMD, as quoted by People.



"All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, I'm like, one day, people will forget or not know that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad boob job,'" she added.

