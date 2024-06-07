26 Before-And-After Pics Of Celebrities Who Had Plastic Surgery
Ever wondered how some celebrities seem to defy the aging process? The secret is not always good genes or the most expensive skincare products that money can buy. Sometimes, it takes a contribution from cosmetic surgeons who are willing to help with a little nip, tuck, or wrinkle-smoothing injection.
While Courteney Cox called getting fillers the "biggest beauty regret" of her life, Sharon Osbourne said she has done so much facial surgery that there isn't "that much skin left to stretch, pull, cut."
From Megan Fox to the Kardashian siblings, here are some stars that have altered their appearance with plastic surgery.
Megan Fox
During an episode on the podcast Call Her Daddy in March this year, Megan Fox said she was “21 or 22” when she had her first breast surgery and then had them “redone after [she] was done breastfeeding [her] kids.” She also revealed that she had a third breast surgery done later.
“Then I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s... I've literally been accused of having like 6-7-8 rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible, your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was, I'm gonna say, 23. It's been well over a decade. I haven't, I've not touched my nose since then,” she said on the podcast.
Every single one of these people look better before surgery than after. Please don't follow them in there folly.
Kylie Jenner
If there’s one piece of advice Kylie Jenner would give people about cosmetic surgery, it would be to wait till they have children.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul got her breasts done before giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, at the age of 20.
“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” she said on an episode of The Kardashians in 2023. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox’s “biggest beauty regret” was getting facial fillers.
“There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more,” the Friends star was quoted telling Woman magazine.
“To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself — because you’re only having one procedure at a time — you don’t notice,” she told the magazine last year.
“It was a total waste of time and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it,” she added.
Cardi B
Cardi B has been open about her cosmetic surgeries and previously disclosed that she had her butt implants removed, apart from having liposuction and breast augmentation.
After getting botched nose fillers in 2019, the Grammy winner revealed that her nose just looked longer and wider. She then had “no choice” but to get a rhinoplasty in 2020, the WAP rapper said on an episode of REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show last year.
"People will assume when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that's just not the truth," she told the host. "If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like … I'm gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself."
The after photo looks unreal.. So her face is smaller than her breast?
Kim Kardashian
Speculations have long swirled around about Kim Kardashian getting plenty of work done, including breast and butt implants and lip fillers. However, she has only admitted to using Botox over the years.
“What do you have in your face right now?” she was asked in a 2022 interview with Allure.
“A little bit of Botox,” she said. “But I’ve chilled, actually.”
“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips,” she added.
“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” the reality TV star added. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”
Olivia Munn
Like many celebrities, Olivia Munn has been accused of having cosmetic surgery in the past. Fans have speculated over the years about whether she had cheek implants or, perhaps, underwent a rhinoplasty.
The X-Men: Apocalypse actress has addressed claims from netizens about her face looking completely different.
“I posted [a] picture on Instagram because the glam team had worked very hard. People were like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ A week later, I looked completely different,” she told Fashion in 2016. “As an actor, you can be completely transformative and take on different roles. As an individual in the world, it’s a totally different story―we live in a time where there [are] so many pictures that bring so much scrutiny. When your face changes because of makeup, it’s hard to let people know that you’re not actually doing surgery or fillers.”
The actress, who revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, said she was “devastated” with the results of her breast reconstruction surgery after losing so much breast tissue during her double mastectomy.
"I didn't want to have big breasts. I didn't want them to look like a boob job. [The surgeon] was just very clear, [and told me,] 'It's going to look like that,'" she said in a June 4 episode of the health and wellness podcast SheMD, as quoted by People.
"All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, I'm like, one day, people will forget or not know that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad boob job,'" she added.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid once revealed that she regretted having a nose job done at the age of 14.
“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told Vogue in 2022. “I think I would have grown into it.”
In the same interview, she refuted claims of getting her lips filled, her eyes lifted, and her jaw shaved.
“People think I fully f---ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler,” she told the outlet.
“Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland revealed that she wanted breast implants right from when she was a teenager but waited 10 years before finally getting them.
"I'm very happy with myself. For me, my story behind it was making young people think before they actually do something,” she was quoted telling Newsbeat in 2010.
"When I initially thought about that, I was 17 years old. That's a ridiculous age to make a decision to do something different to your body," the Destiny’s Child alum continued. "For me, it was waiting. That's the message I actually had to say. When people found out about it, one person asked me and I just couldn't lie. I didn't feel the reason to lie."
Britney Spears
Britney Spears admitted in 2023 that she didn’t like the effect Botox had on her face.
“I did Botox and I wasn’t really happy with it because it swelled up my forehead and therefore made the heaviness of my eyelids droop over and it literally looked like someone beat me up and to pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks… what’s the point?” the Circus singer said on Instagram last year.
Previously, the hitmaker said she has had lip injections and other “fun stuff.”
"I have no problem trying new brands. A doctor I see, [Beverly Hills plastic surgeon] Dr. [Raj] Kanodia, does fun stuff to me sometimes -- I've had lip injections before," she told InStyle in 2013.
Ariana Grande
While revealing some of her beauty secrets to Vogue last year, Ariana Grande said she underwent cosmetic procedures when she was younger but stopped in 2018.
“I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”
“I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” she went on to say. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. Aging can be such a beautiful thing.”
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer candidly spoke about getting fillers and having to take them out in 2021 because she “looked like #malificent [sic].”
“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent [sic],” she joked.
The comedian also spoke about her liposuction and how she never thought she would get it until her 40s.
"I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," she told Chelsea Handler on her podcast, Dear Chelsea.
"Cut to turning 40 after having a C-section," the star found herself struggling with endometriosis and other issues, which led to her deciding to get a liposuction.
"I got lipo, and I'm feeling really good," she said.
Simon Cowell
This year, Simon Cowell, one of the first male TV stars to admit to using injectables, said that he couldn’t recognize himself when he saw a “before” picture of himself.
"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other,” he told The Sun earlier this year. “I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day and didn't recognise it as me first of all.”
He told the outlet that his priority is having “clean skin.”
“There’s lots of things you can do now,” he told the outlet. “You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox.”
“It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap,” he added. “For me now, it’s all about having clean skin.”
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco revealed being absolutely happy about the changes she made to her body over the years.
"Years ago, I had my nose done and my boobs -- best thing I ever did," she said in a 2016 issue of Women's Health magazine. "Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12."
"As much as you want to love your inner self ... I’m sorry, you also want to look good," added the Big Bang Theory actress. "I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing."
She's one of few celebs who gets it right. Not overly done and still pretty natural looking
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest of the Kardashian siblings once revealed that she regretted getting breast implants at 22.
"I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before. I've realized that I was made to look a certain way and I'm considering removing them," Kourtney Kardashian told Showbiz Spy in 2011.
That whole family looks like a bunch of knockoff Bratz dolls.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian, who once said she responded “horribly to Botox,” said she has gotten injections in the past as well as a nose job.
“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me,” she told Andy Cohen during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.
“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,” she added.
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling, who previously said she has gotten a nose job and a breast-related procedure, said there have been rumors about her getting plastic surgery since she was 17 years old.
“The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing,” she told People in 2019. “I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that’s it. I’m constantly reading that I’ve done more.”
“People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17,” she added. “I remember my dad [producer Aaron Spelling] saying, ‘Don’t worry. It will go away next week.’ But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!”
Donatella Versace
Pictures of Donatella Versace from today look drastically different from pictures of her from decades back.
“I don't even know what my natural colour is. Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women,” she said back in 2010. “For me, natural has something to do with vegetables.”
Mark Norfolk, clinical director for Transform Cosmetic Surgery, called the Italian fashion designer a “heavy Botox user” in 2014.
“I would expect her to have regular Botox treatments with her own non-surgical specialist,” he told Yahoo! Life. “If you look at her eyes, they appear half shut – you see this in women who have too much Botox in their forehead and filler in their cheeks.”
At the time, he claimed that she may have undergone a possible facelift and lip fillers.
“Donatella’s lips have been over done, so much so that they are no longer in sync with the rest of her facial features and are the first thing you look at,” he added. “Far too much product and there’s no definition in her top lip.”
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson, who has admitted to having lip fillers, two tummy tucks, and a non-surgical facelift, has left fans in recent years begging her to “stop putting fillers” in her face.”
"Botched much? Girl, you look way too plastic. I'm so sad that your daughters have to look up to this. You're supposed to be a role model. Practice self-love," a fan commented on one of her 2021 posts, while another said in a post from this month, “Stop putting filers to your face pls. You are already very very beautiful. Now it’s weird.”
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne revealed that she has had so much facial surgery done that there is “not that much skin left to stretch, pull, cut.”
“I’ve had a string of cosmetic procedures beginning with a browlift and facelift. I had liposuction on my neck and had it lifted, too. I had my breasts lifted, my arms lipo-ed and my tummy tucked,” she told The Telegraph in December 2023. “I had my bum lifted and implants inserted. Then I had a facelift three-and-a-half years ago. I was left with one eye higher than the other. It took a year to put it all right.”
She also said she has been “injecting” herself “once a week with Ozempic,” because of which she said she “lost 42lb” in four months.
“I’ve had enough,” she added. “I’ve given up on all interventions. Anyway, I couldn’t have much more facial surgery because there’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull, cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.”
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has gone under the knife to have some fat removed from her cheeks and alter her facial appearance.
“I did that Dr Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she shared in an Instagram Story in 2021, flaunting her cheekbones. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results.”
The model and cookbook author also mentioned having three breast surgeries done during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in February this year.
"I’ve had my boobs done three times," she said.
“I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out,” she added. “I don’t like them out.”
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs has been candid about his experiences with cosmetic surgeries and once told Vogue, “Once when I went to an event with a baseball cap, and people asked me, 'Why are you wearing a baseball cap?' And I said, 'Well, I just had a hair transplant.' People were amused and amazed that I answered.”
In 2021, the fashion designer also shared a picture on Instagram with his face wrapped in gauze as he recovered from a facelift.
Liam Payne
Fans of Liam Payne paused and blinked several times last year when they saw a red-carpet photo of him with a noticeably slimmed-down face.
Cosmetic surgery experts speculated over whether the former One Direction alum had any procedures done to his face.
“He didn’t look bad before, but his face, instead of looking soft and a little bit chubby, it looks model-ish and rugged,” celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir told Page Six, while Florida-based plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Su said, “He definitely has a more masculine look with sharper chiseled facial features compared to how he looked previously.”
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter, who was thrust into the limelight at a young age, was forced to fend off claims about ever having any work done to her face.
“For everyone who is saying I ‘ruined my face’ and ‘look horrible now because of all the plastic surgery’ …this is awkward because I didn’t get any soooo,” she wrote on social media while responding to claims about getting lip and chin fillers and botox.
The Modern Family star has admitted she underwent breast reduction surgery to go from bra size 32F to a 32D in 2015. She has been open about how it used to be difficult for her to find bras and clothes that would fit her and about the physical pain she had to endure when she was younger.
“I’m so much more comfortable now. My back doesn’t hurt…my shoulders no longer have indents…it’s a really nice feeling,” she told her fans during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in 2019.
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale said she had rhinoplasty when she was young to correct a deviated septum, causing serious health issues, and not for cosmetic reasons.
“After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not?” she wrote in a deeply personal blog post on her lifestyle website, Frenshe.
“In the aftermath and the hardest part, was not the recovery but the media who constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance. I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!). I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now,” wrote the High School Musical actress, who has also mentioned she had breast implants in the past.
Rhinoplasty doesn't correct a deviated septum. That would be a septoplasty. You *can* have them both done at the same time, but rhinoplasty is to correct the cartilaginous nasal bones.
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag sparked a flurry of headlines in 2009 after undergoing 10 cosmetic procedures in one single day, which included a brow lift, liposuction, rhinoplasty, chin reduction, breast augmentation, and facial fat injections, among others.
“At the time, my surgeon was like, ‘Oh, it will be a quick recovery, a few months.’ And it took me over a year to heal, so I could barely talk [with] my jaw,” the former Hills star said during an appearance on PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast last year.
“I just had part of my chin sawed off. It was really a lot just dealing with that,” she added.
Julie Chen
Another celebrity entrant into the “no regrets” team in support of plastic surgery is Julie Chen, who said cosmetic surgery felt like “a form of healing.”
"You know how some people, when they get broken up with by a loved one, they get a revenge body? Well, I wanted to get a revenge face," she explained in her new audio memoir But First, God.
"It was all amazing and positive — a lot of support before and after, no regrets. And the good news is the public reaction wasn’t, like, 'What happened, you look different!' Because I did learn early on, you don’t want to look different. You want to look rested. So I think we achieved that," she told AARP.
Half of these 'celebrities' look like they've had their personality implanted into a high-end sex doll.
