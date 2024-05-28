Wife Is Fed Up With Husband’s Remarks To Get Breast Implants, Considers Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes even people you know and love for many years can switch their attitude towards you so drastically that there’s nothing else left but to leave them.

Like this woman, who has been with this man for 6 years, but lately he has started commenting about how unsatisfying her body is to him and suggesting that she get breast implants. Then, when she finally learned the reason behind his attitude change, she understood that she had to get away

Sometimes, people who you think love you for the way you are suddenly show that it is not the case

A woman had been in a relationship with a man for 6 years and just a year into the marriage, he started commenting about how much he would like her to get breast augmentation surgery

Back in the day, the woman struggled with her body image, but now she feels quite good and doesn’t want to have any alterations

So she told her husband off, but he continued suggesting the surgery

The OP has been with her husband for 6 years and married for over a year. Lately, it seems that anytime the husband comments on his wife’s appearance, he needs to mention that she would look better if she had breast augmentation surgery.

Breast augmentation is a cosmetic surgery technique to increase the size, change the shape, and alter the texture of the breasts. Typically, the increase is done in a modest volume – one bra cup size or so, which is deemed to be a physiological limit allowed by the metabolism of the human body.

The reasons why people decide to go under the knife for such a procedure differ. Some do it to enhance their appearance and self-esteem, while others do it for aesthetic reasons after body changes due to pregnancy, weight loss, some illnesses or other surgeries.

There are 2 main types of this procedure: fat transfer and breast implant augmentation, the one suggested to the OP by her husband. Those who choose implants have many options to choose from. At the same time, in a fat transfer breast augmentation, the surgeon uses liposuction to take fat from another area of the body, like the belly, back, or thighs, and then inject that fat into the breasts.

Just as with any other surgery, breast augmentation has risks. For example, it can cause breast pain, changes in nipple and breast sensation, and infection. Also, scar tissue can distort the shape of the implant, its position can change or it can rupture or leak.

Not to mention the fact that the US FDA has identified a possible association between breast implants and the development of an uncommon cancer of the immune system – anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

If that isn’t enough, there is a breast implant illness, which is a collection of autoimmune or inflammatory responses that might be related to implants. Commonly, these symptoms are joint pain, brain fog, fatigue, and rash.

So, given all these risks and the fact that the woman herself doesn’t feel the need for these implants, it’s no surprise that her husband’s constant suggestions are bugging her. And it’s natural that it led to her snapping at him several times. After all, she was confused about what made him switch his opinion about her body since, during 6 years of them being together, it had never been a problem before.

When confronted with such a question the first time, the man answered that he just simply wanted to be more attracted to her and bigger breasts would do that. Yet, this answer didn’t please the woman. It even drove her to start considering divorce, because this dynamic seemed to be leading toward a toxic path.

She asked him what made him want bigger breasts on her after so many years of being together and he showed her photos of OnlyFans models

This destroyed the woman, because she understood that the person who was supposed to find her attractive didn’t

So, she decided to divorce him, because getting her body constantly criticized and pressured into changing it wasn’t the thing she wanted to have in her life

Then, she confronted him for a second time. This time he caved and showed his wife several photos of OnlyFans models. After showing the pictures of models to his wife, he commented that she would look 10 times hotter if she had breasts like theirs and that he couldn’t stop thinking about it.

His dissatisfaction with her body destroyed the woman. She never cared about his looks, just his personality and now he’s showing a nasty side of it and wants to change her. So, she made the decision – divorce.

People in the comments agreed with her decision. They called the husband’s actions grotesque and mean and, of course, called him a jerk. Some even suspected that this might just be the tip of the iceberg and if the woman doesn’t get out fast enough, even worse things might follow; just like they did for one of the other commenters

Well, mental abuse is listed as one of the most generally accepted grounds to file for at-fault divorce. And pressuring someone to alter their body when they don’t want to probably could count as mental abuse. Still, it’s very sad when a person who the woman thought was “the one” for her switched up so much that we are here discussing stuff like possible mental abuse and divorce.

People online understood her situation and agreed that divorce in such a situation is the best and safest option

